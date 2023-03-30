Main picView gallery

All Americano Coffee LLC

review star

No reviews yet

5950 Chuckey Pike

Chuckey, TN 37641

Specialties

Salty Sailor

$5.00+

Creamy Salted Chocolate Caramel, enhanced with Bourbon Caramel Flavor.

Double Whammy

$5.00+

An Elegant Blend of Decadent, Dark Chocolate and Silky White Chocolate.

Happy Camper

$5.00+

A Delightful Mixture of Silky White Chocolate, Sweet Caramel and Toasted Marshmallow.

Trifecta

$5.00+

A Delicious Blend of Silky, White Chocolate, Sweet Caramel and Brown Sugar.

Classics

Americano

$5.00+

Espresso lightened with Adam's Ale

Caramel Macchiato

$5.00+

Vanilla Flavor, Milk, and Espresso coated with a Creamy Caramel Drizzle

Latte

$5.00+

Espresso overlaid with Milk

Mocha

$5.00+

Creamy Dark Chocolate, Espresso, and Milk

White Mocha

$5.00+

Silky White Chocolate, Espresso, and Milk

Lotus Energy

Big Blue

$5.00+

A Refreshing Mixture of Blue Lotus, Blue Raspberry, and Coconut Flavors infused with Club Soda.

Shipwreck

$5.00+

A Dangerously Delicious Combination of Gold Lotus, Peach, Mango, Pineapple, Strawberry and Passion Fruit Flavors, infused with Club Soda.

Summer Sunset

$5.00+

Pink Lotus combined with Orange, Guava and Passion Fruit Flavors, infused with Club Soda.

Paradiso

$5.00+

A Tropical Blend of Pink Lotus, and Fruity Peach and Mango Flavors, infused with Club Soda.

Goodies

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50

Double Chocolate Brownie

$3.50

Oatmeal Cookie

$3.50

Breakfast

Biscuit

$3.00

Croissant

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Location

5950 Chuckey Pike, Chuckey, TN 37641

Directions

