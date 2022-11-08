American
Bars & Lounges
All Day by Kramers Dupont Circle
91 Reviews
$
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
All Day by Kramers features a new menu created by a James Beard award winning chef. It is largely inspired by modern American cuisine touches of French influence. The dining space has also been refreshed with plants and bookish murals, sitting within the Kramers bookstore. Please see our homepage to read our social distanced dining guidelines. We also have a patio and additional outdoor seating with tents.
1517 Connecticut Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20036
