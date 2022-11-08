Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

All Day by Kramers Dupont Circle

91 Reviews

$

1517 Connecticut Avenue NW

Washington, DC 20036

Order Again

Popular Items

Cali Dagwood
Kids chicken Fingers
French Toast

Breakfast

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$14.00

poached eggs, pickled onion, radish, tomato, lemon lime, crunchy salt (v)

Buttermilk Waffle

Buttermilk Waffle

$15.00

seasonal fruit, whipped cream (v)

Smoked Salmon Benedict

Smoked Salmon Benedict

$19.00

champagne side salad

French Toast

French Toast

$14.00

Ham Benedict

$16.00

champagne side salad

Kramers Breakfast

$14.00

two eggs, toast, breakfast potatoes, choice of meat

Smoked Pork Hash

Smoked Pork Hash

$16.00

poached egg, onions, potatoes, toast

Soho Omlet

$16.00

spinach, swiss cheese, breakfast potatoes, toast, choice of meat

Flatiron & Eggs

Flatiron & Eggs

$28.00

two eggs, chipotle demi glace, chimichurri, breakfast potatoes (gf)

Yogurt Parfait

Yogurt Parfait

$10.00

fresh fruit, granola, toast (v/gf)

Crab Omelet

Crab Omelet

$25.00

spinach, swiss cheese, crab, corn, hollandaise, champagne side salad (gf)

Crab Benedict

$24.00

champagne side salad

Sandwiches

All Day Burger

All Day Burger

$17.00

2 smashed 4oz beef patties, american cheese, bibb lettuce, pickles, special sauce

Cali Dagwood

Cali Dagwood

$14.00

goat cheese, avocado, bibb lettuce, cucumber, cherry pepper relish, lemon buttermilk dressing (v)

Crab Cake Sandwhich

$21.00

4 oz crab cake, red pepper aioli, bibb lettuce, tomato

Crispy Chicken

Crispy Chicken

$15.00

fried chicken breast, red pepper aioli, pickles

Cubano

Cubano

$16.00

house smoked pork, shaved ham, gouda, pickled jalapeños

Starters

Cream of Crab Soup

Cream of Crab Soup

$14.00

Crispy Brussels

$11.00

togarashi, miso hollandaise (gf)

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$19.00

Classic horseradish cocktail sauce, fresh lemon

Truffled Artichoke

$11.00

Crispy Artichoke Heart, Lemon Aioli

Entree

shrimp, chicken, sausage, cream sauce, onion, cajun spices
Chicken & Waffles

Chicken & Waffles

$18.00

buttermilk waffle, fried chicken breast, cole slaw, & spicy honey butter

Crab Cake Dinner

$35.00

Two 4oz crab cakes, bbq seasoned fries, coleslaw

Fettuccine New Orleans

Fettuccine New Orleans

$22.00
FlatIron & Frites

FlatIron & Frites

$28.00

poblano butter, pommes frites

Mushroom Ravioli

$19.00

Butternut squash, roasted portobello mushroom, pumpkin seeds, brown butter cream sauce, crispy spinach

Pan Seared Salmon

Pan Seared Salmon

$24.00

Citrus broccolini, Provençal tapenade, pea shoots (gf)

Veggie Lasagna

$20.00

seasonal vegetables, mozzarella, beer braised marinara, champagne side salad (v)

Salad

Arugula Cobb

$16.00

Tomato, Avocado, Blue Crumble, Pickled Onion, Prosciutto Deviled Egg

Chopped Wedge

$13.00

tomato, bacon, bleu cheese crumble, chives(gf)

Hummus Bowl

Hummus Bowl

$13.00

cucumber, olive, cherry tomato, pickled onion, hummus, feta, sumac, pita, parsley, lemon feta vinaigrette (v)

Tuscan Kale Salad

Tuscan Kale Salad

$15.00

shaved fennel, cherry tomato, sliced radish, crispy chickpeas, vegan green goddess (vg/gf)

Sides/ Share Plates

BBQ seasoned Frites

$6.00

Champagne Salad

$5.00

Cornbread Pudding

$7.00

Roasted Carrot & Avocado

$7.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Citrus Broccolini

$6.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Drinks

Water

$2.25

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Root Beer

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Ginger Ale

$2.25

Hot Coffee

$4.00

Iced Coffee

$3.50

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.50

Iced Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$2.50

hot chocolate.

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00Out of stock

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Almond Milk

$3.00

Soy Milk

$3.00

Skim Milk

$3.00

Oat Milk

$3.00

Kids Meals

Kids Burger

$6.00

Kids Cheese Burger

$6.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Kids chicken Fingers

$7.00

Kids PMJ

$5.50

Kids Waffle

$6.50

Dessert

Carrot Cake

$12.00

Carrot Whole

$70.00

Chai Tea Panna Cotta

$7.00

Chai Tea Pudding, whipped cream, cinnamon

Chocolate Cake

$12.00

Chocolate Mousse

$7.00

Chocolate Whole

$70.00

Cookie

$3.00
Goober Pie

Goober Pie

$8.00

Goober Whole

$45.00

Mini Pie

$9.00

Seasonal Cheesecake

$8.00

Add-ons

Add 1 Egg

$1.50

add 2 eggs

$3.00

Add Breakfast Potatoes

$3.00

Add Chicken

$5.00

Add Crab Meat

$10.00

Add Extra Patty W/cheese

$2.00

Add Salmon

$7.00

Add Shrimp

$6.00

Add Steak

$10.00

Add Tomato

$1.50

champagne side salad

$7.00

Add Bacon

$2.00

side avocado

$3.00

side fruit

$3.00

side ham

$4.00

side of Veggie Sausage

$4.00

side pork sausage

$4.00

side turkey sausage

$4.00

Toast

$2.00

side bacon

$4.00

Sub

Sub Glutten Free

Extra

Extra Side of Cole Slaw

$3.00

Extra Side of Ranch Dressing

$1.00

Extra Side of Honey Mustard

$1.00

Extra Side of BBQ

$1.00

Extra Side of Blue Cheese

$1.00

Extra Side of Hot Honey

$1.00

Extra Side of Sticky Garlic

$1.00

WCF Fundraiser Event

Endless Summer Cocktail

$14.00

La Patience Rose

$9.00

La Patience Chardonnay

$9.00

Deschamps Red Blend

$9.00

Right Proper Senate Beer

$7.00

El Trono Lager

$7.00

DC Brau Winter Lager

$8.00Out of stock

Beale's Peach Tea Blonde Ale

$8.00Out of stock

Allagash White

$8.00

Silver Branch Beyond the Gnome World Saison

$9.00

Furious George Wheat Ale

$8.00

Capitol Cider

$8.00

Other Half Forever Ever

$8.00

Other Half Green City IPA

$9.00

Aslin Powers Moves IPA

$9.00

Cushwa CUSH IPA

$9.00

Dewey Beer Repeater Tones Double IPA

$9.00
check markKid-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
All Day by Kramers features a new menu created by a James Beard award winning chef. It is largely inspired by modern American cuisine touches of French influence. The dining space has also been refreshed with plants and bookish murals, sitting within the Kramers bookstore. Please see our homepage to read our social distanced dining guidelines. We also have a patio and additional outdoor seating with tents.

1517 Connecticut Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20036

All Day by Kramers image
All Day by Kramers image

