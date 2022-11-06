- Home
All Good Things WineMeatsCoffee
No reviews yet
2748 W 8th St. #107
Los Angeles, CA 90005
Popular Items
Coffee
Cold Brew Coffee
Cold brewed for 24 hours (16oz)
Espresso Tonic
A double shot of espresso + Fever-Tree Indian tonic water over Ice (16oz)
Batch Brew Coffee
A balanced cup of coffee, brewed for that comforting taste you can enjoy everyday. (12oz)
Espresso
A traditional double shot (2oz)
Americano
Espresso + water (10 oz)
Macchiato
Espresso + steamed milk (3 oz)
Cortado
Espresso + a little more steamed milk (4 oz)
Cappuccino
Espresso + even more steamed milk (6 oz)
Latte
A Double shot + a lot of steamed milk (12oz)
Vanilla Latte
A Double shot + house made vanilla syrup + a lot of steamed milk (12oz)
Caramel Latte
A Double shot + caramel + a lot of steamed milk (12oz)
Dark Chocolate Mocha
Double shot + steamed milk and Valrhona dark chocolate (12oz)
White Chocolate Mocha
Double shot + steamed milk and Valrhona white chocolate (12oz)
Vietnamese Iced Coffee
Four shots +condensed milk + half and half (12 oz)
Pour over
Manhattan- Letty Bermudez -Colombia -Geisha
"WORLD CLASS" Manhattan is a Roaster Based in Rotterdam, The Netherlands FARM: Finca El Paraiso PRODUCER: Diego Bermudez COUNTRY: Colombia MICRO REGION: Cauca ALTITUDE: 1960 masl VARIETY: Geisha PROCESSING: double fermentation thermal shock NOTES: haribo peach, milky oolong and mango
Manhattan- Jose Giraldo - Columbia
"WORLD CLASS" Manhattan is a Roaster Based in Rotterdam, The Netherlands FARM: Cafe 1959 la Clarita PRODUCER: Jose Giraldo COUNTRY: Colombia REGION: Pijao, Quindio ALTITUDE: 2000masl VARIETY: Sidra PROCESSING: Triple Fermentation Natural NOTES: passionfruit, peach, cointreau
Manhattan- Gonzalo Hernández- Guatemala
“COMPETITION” Manhattan is a Roaster Based in Rotterdam, The Netherlands FARM: Coffee Diversa PRODUCER: Jose Padilla COUNTRY: Guatemala REGION: Suchitan ALTITUDE: 1800masl VARIETY: Dilla Alghe PROCESSING: washed NOTES: violet, black tea, peach
Manhattan- Diego Bermudez- Columbia
“EXCEPTIONAL” Manhattan is a Roaster Based in Rotterdam, The Netherlands FARM: El Paraiso PRODUCER: Diego Bermudez COUNTRY: Colombia MICRO REGION: El Tambo ALTITUDE: 1800 masl VARIETY: Castillo PROCESSING: thermal shock anaerobic NOTES: Turkish delight, raspberry, lychee
Manhattan- Shoondhisa - Ethiopia
"EXCEPTIONAL" Manhattan is a Roaster Based in Rotterdam, The Netherlands FARM: Sookoo Coffee PRODUCER: Ture Waji COUNTRY: Ethiopia REGION: Guji, shakisso ALTITUDE: 2173masl VARIETY: Gibrinna 74110/ Serto 74112 PROCESSING: Anaerobic Natural NOTES: raspberry, blueberry, elderflower
Manhattan - Rodolfo Battlle- El Salvador
“SPECIALTY” Manhattan is a Roaster Based in Rotterdam, The Netherlands FARM: Finca El Salvador PRODUCER: Rodolfo Battlle COUNTRY: El Salvador REGION: Santa Ana ALTITUDE: 1650masl VARIETY: Borbonera PROCESSING: washed NOTES: chocolate, nougat, red velvet
Tea
Cold Brewed Organic Hibiscus Tea (caffeine free)
Cold brewed for 24 hrs BLEND: Organic hibiscus, organic lemongrass, organic orange peel, organic licorice root, essential tangerine oil
Sparkling Dream Iced Tea (only served COLD)
Blue Dream Tea Blend + Fever-Tree Indian tonic water (includes cane sugar 12g)+ Splash of lime (16oz) Tea blend: Lavender, Peppermint, Dok Anchan (a natural blue flower).
Jeju Matcha Latte
Jeju Matcha + steamed milk (12oz) ORIGIN: Jeju Island, South Korea TASTING NOTES: WheatGrass and kale, with a nut milk finish
Earl Grey Blue Matcha Latte
Non-caffeinated earl grey blue matcha: Milled butterfly-pea flower + oat milk + lightly sweetened w/vanilla simple syrup ORIGIN Sukhothai, Thailand TASTING NOTES Bergmont, Lime, Soybean
Hojicha Latte
Hojicha Latte- Milled roasted Green Tea + simple syrup + oat milk Tasting Notes: Nutty with a hint of caramel
Black Tea- Chiran Wakoucha/Benifuki
ORIGIN: Chiran, Kagoshima, Japan TASTING NOTES: Grape Stained Oak, Dried Flowers
Black Tea- Earl Grey
ORIGIN: Tea from Hunan with Cold Pressed Bergamot from Calabria TASTING NOTES: Bergamot, Dark Fruit
Oolong- Ming Jian Gaba
ORIGIN: Ming Jian, Nantou, Taiwan TASTING NOTES: Plum, Sultana
Green Tea- 2021 Chiran Shincha
ORIGIN: Chiran, Kagoshima, Japan TASTING NOTES: Sweet Grass, Citrus Finish | Umami
White Tea- Old Tree White Moonlight
ORIGIN Bada Shan, Yunnan, Chin TASTING NOTES Wildflowers, Stone Fruit, Honey
White Tea- Jasmine Peach
Organic white tea, organic natural peach flavor, organic jasmine blossoms
Tisane- Blue Dream, caffeine free
A lovely mixture of Lavender, peppermint Dok Anchan (a natural blue flower).
Tisane- Wild Blueberry Leaf, caffeine free
ORIGIN: Bakhvi, Guria, Georgia TASTING NOTES: Blueberries minus the fructose.
Tisane- Thai Hibiscus Tea, caffeine free
ORIGIN: Sukhothai, Thailand Edible hibiscus flowers TASTING NOTES: Crisp citrus, Juicy berry undertones
Tisane- Organic Blend 333, caffeine free
A blend of organic rosehips, chamomile, and peppermint.
All Day Bfast
Avocado Toast
Smashed avocado, pickled red onions, cherry tomatoes, 'everything' seasoning on Clark Street Country sourdough toast.
Mushroom + Ricotta Toast
Homemade ricotta cheese with oyster mushrooms, pumpkin seeds, mustard seeds, picked red onions on Clark Street Country sourdough toast
Loco Moco
Gary & Son's Loco Moco: 1/4 lb Wagyu beef patty(s) over garlic fried rice, topped with beef gravy, a fried egg sunny side-up, crispy shallots, green onions and house furikake
All Good Breakfast Plate
Two slices of bacon or turkey sausage, two eggs (any style), tater tots and a slice of Clark Street Country toast
Protein Breakfast Plate
Two slices of bacon or turkey sausage, two eggs (any style), avocado and arugula salad
All Good B.B.
All Good Breakfast Burrito has scrambled eggs, tater tots, cheese, avocado and bacon (you can sub bacon for turkey sausage/veggie) wrapped in a flour tortilla
Vegan B.B.
Vegan Breakfast Burrito has tofu scramble with turmeric, avocado, tater tots, pinto beans and tofu chorizo wrapped in a flour tortilla
Breakfast Sandwich
Sausage patty, eggs and cheese on a toasted english muffin
Locorito
Gary & Sons signature Loco Moco in a burrito. Juicy wagyu beef patties mixed together with fried rice, beef gravy, crispy shallots, green onion, house furikake and a poached egg in the center. Comes with extra gravy for dipping!
Wet Locorito
Gary & Son's signature Locorito wet, with cheese and beef gravy on top.
Three Rolled Potato Tacos
Corn tortilla filled with potato, cheese and seasoning, topped with sour cream, cilantro cream sauce and pickled red onions
Order of Tater Tots
An order of crispy tater tots with choice of dipping sauce
Rustic Toast
Thick slice of rustic toast with side of butter and jam
Side of Bacon
Two slices of bacon
Side of Turkey Sausage
Two turkey sausage links
Furikake Shrimp Chips
A bag of crispy shrimp chips made with our famous furikake.
Hawaiian
Garlic Shrimp Plate
Fried shrimp (shell-on) in our signature butter garlic sauce over garlic fried rice with crispy shallots, green onions, house furikake and a lemon wedge
Combos
Burgers + Sandos
Classic Double Smash Cheeseburger
1/4lb Wagyu double cheeseburger made with American cheese with chopped onions, pickles, mustard, ketchup on a brioche bun
Triple Smash Cheeseburger
Wagyu 6oz, triple cheeseburger with American cheese, chopped onions, pickles, mustard ketchup on a brioche bun
AGT Chicken Sandwich
A boneless skinless thigh of chicken, lightly breaded and fried served on a toasted brioche bun with pickled red onions, dill pickle chips and mayo
Veggie and Hummus Sandwhich
Hummus, tomato, cucumber, arugula, shredded carrots, red onion, spouts on Clark Street sourdough
Mushroom & Goat Cheese
Sautéed mushrooms, red onion, roasted red pepper, dijon, pesto, crumbled goat cheese on grilled sourdough
Tomato, Pesto & Provolone
Fresh tomato, pesto, red onion, provolone, mayo on grilled sourdough with the option to add turkey or bacon
Sides
Bottled Drinks
Mexican Coke 355ml
Topo Chico Grapefruit
Hawaiian Sun- Passion-O-Guava
Hawaiian Sun- Strawberry Guava
Liquid Death Mountain Water 500ml
Liquid Death Sparkling Water 500ml
Mountain Valley Spring Water 500ml
Mountain Valley Sparkling 500ml
Mountain Valley Spring Water 1L
Mountain Valley Sparkling Water 1L
Vybes (hemp cbd )- Blueberry Mint
Vybes (hemp cbd)- Strawberry Lavender
Vybes (hemp cbd)- Watermelon Lime
Better Booch Ginger Boost
Better Booch Morning Glory
Better Booch Citrus Sunrise
Draft Beer + Natural Wine by the Glass
Enegren Pilsner
"Roso" Nero d'Avola
Grapes: Rose Region, Country: Sicily, Italy
Ruge, Prosecco
Grapes: Prosecco Region, Country: Veneto, Italy
L’Ombra del Capitano, Garganega
Grape: Garganega Region, Country: Veneto, Italy
Corkage Fee per bottle
Viteadovest
Region: Sicily Grape: Grillo, Catarratto Vineyard Size: 1 hectare Soil: limestone, clay Average Age of Vines: 30-40 years Farming: organic Harvest: by hand Winemaking: 21 day maceration, spontaneous fermentation in stainless steel with indigenous yeasts Aging: 12 months in stainless steel, sur lie Fining: none Filtration: none Added S02: none
Flora Weinviertel
Biodynamic. Riesling and Gelber Muskateller. Beautiful, citrus-focused white wine. A blend of Austrian indigenous varities, this wine is naturally fermented with supremely fresh notes of herbs, mint and a zingy grapefruit-like acidity.
The Pupil IPA
Crisp, clean and refreshing traditional German-Style Pilsner. Brewed with German Pilsner malts and German noble hops, this is a easy drinking summer beer with a just enough hop bite.
Peak Conditions Hazy IPA
Pearanormal Cider
Vinya Ferrer, Red Blend
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Market, Cafe and Kitchens
2748 W 8th St. #107, Los Angeles, CA 90005