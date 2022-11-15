All Hail the Biscuit
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|6:45 am - 2:30 pm
|Wednesday
|6:45 am - 2:30 pm
|Thursday
|6:45 am - 2:30 pm
|Friday
|6:45 am - 2:30 pm
|Saturday
|6:45 am - 2:30 pm
We take pride is serving the very best quality ingredients we can source - from the flour to the coffee and everything in between. You'll order at a counter, grab your silverware, then our friendly staff will take care of you. The atmosphere is bright and cheery; our outdoor patio just opened as well.
877 A State Route 28, Milford, OH 45150
