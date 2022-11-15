Restaurant header imageView gallery

All Hail the Biscuit

877 A State Route 28

Milford, OH 45150

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Bacon, Egg, Cheddar Biscuit
Biscuit and Gravy
Biscuit

Buttermilk Biscuits

Biscuit Donuts

Biscuit Donuts

$7.00

Seven biscuit donuts tossed in powdered sugar and served with a side of lemon glaze for dipping.

Cinnamon Biscuit

Cinnamon Biscuit

$6.00

Cinnamon biscuit served with cream cheese icing and orange zest

Biscuit and Gravy

Biscuit and Gravy

$8.00

Buttermilk biscuit served with your choice of our special blend sausage gravy or sawmill gravy

Biscuit Benedict

Biscuit Benedict

$14.00

Open faced biscuit topped with Canadian bacon, over medium eggs, and hollandaise

Biscuit Sandwiches

Fried Chicken Biscuit

Fried Chicken Biscuit

$14.00

Fried chicken breast, bacon, sawmill gravy, and pepper jelly. Served with potatoes

Sausage, Egg, Pimento Biscuit

Sausage, Egg, Pimento Biscuit

$12.00

Buttermilk biscuit, scrambled eggs, sausage patty, smoked pimento cheese. Served with potatoes.

Bacon, Egg, Cheddar Biscuit

Bacon, Egg, Cheddar Biscuit

$12.00

Buttermilk biscuit with scrambled eggs, Tillamook cheddar, Pickles and Bones BBQ bacon. Served with potatoes.

Pot Roast Biscuit

$14.00

Brunch

AW Breakfast Plate

AW Breakfast Plate

$17.00

Two eggs, sausage, bacon, breakfast potatoes, biscuit, sausage gravy, strawberry jam and butter

Lemon Blueberry Pancakes

Lemon Blueberry Pancakes

$13.00

Stack of three lemon blueberry pancakes. Served with cultured butter and Hess farms Ohio maple syrup.

Pumpkin Pancakes

$13.00
Mushroom and Kale Frittata

Mushroom and Kale Frittata

$13.00

Frittata cooked with mushrooms and kale topped with goat cheese. Served with a simple salad and lemon vinaigrette dressing

Meat and Potatoes

Meat and Potatoes

$12.00

Two eggs your way, choice of one breakfast meat and breakfast potatoes

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Chicken fried with biscuit bread covered in hot sauce, coleslaw, house pickles and honey served on a housemade bun. Choice of breakfast potatoes or simple salad with lemon vinaigrette dressing

Kids

Kids Breakfast

Kids Breakfast

$8.00

One blueberry lemon pancake, scrambled egg, potatoes or fruit cup.

Kids Chicken Tenders

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

3 tenders and choice of either fruit cup or potatoes

A La Carte

Buttermilk Biscuit, strawberry jam, and butter.
Biscuit

Biscuit

$4.00
Cup of Gravy

Cup of Gravy

$6.00
Egg Your Way

Egg Your Way

$2.00
Single Lemon Blueberry Pancake

Single Lemon Blueberry Pancake

$5.00

One pancake served with butter and real maple syrup.

Single Pumpkin Pancake

$5.00
Breakfast Potatoes

Breakfast Potatoes

$4.00

Russet Potatoes fried and tossed in herb butter and caramelized onions

Bacon - Side

Bacon - Side

$4.00
Goetta - Side

Goetta - Side

$4.00
Sausage Patty

Sausage Patty

$4.00
Simple Salad

Simple Salad

$5.00

Mixed greens, heirloom carrots, and watermelon radish.

Fruit Cup

Fruit Cup

$6.00
Almond Coconut Granola & Yogurt

Almond Coconut Granola & Yogurt

$6.00

Greek yogurt, berries, cherries, and almond coconut yogurt.

Gluten free biscuit

Gluten free biscuit

$6.00

Chicken Sausage

$5.00

Drinks

Coffee

Coffee

$4.00

Our custom Biscuit Blend roasted by Urbana with notes of cashew, orange, caramel.

DECAF Coffee

DECAF Coffee

$4.00
Iced Cold Brew

Iced Cold Brew

$6.00
Milk

Milk

$3.00
Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

$3.00
Fountain Soda

Fountain Soda

$3.00
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$5.00

Natalie's orange juice

Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$4.00
Sweet Iced Tea

Sweet Iced Tea

$4.00
Unsweet Iced Tea

Unsweet Iced Tea

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Half sweet/ Half unsweet Tea

$4.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:45 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday6:45 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday6:45 am - 2:30 pm
Friday6:45 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday6:45 am - 2:30 pm
Restaurant info

We take pride is serving the very best quality ingredients we can source - from the flour to the coffee and everything in between. You'll order at a counter, grab your silverware, then our friendly staff will take care of you. The atmosphere is bright and cheery; our outdoor patio just opened as well.

Website

Location

877 A State Route 28, Milford, OH 45150

Directions

