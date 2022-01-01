Restaurant header imageView gallery

Roll With It

701 Wealthy St SE

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Cinco De Mayo Specials!

Taco Kit - Carnitas

Taco Kit - Carnitas

$30.00

carnitas. white onion. queso fresco. cilantro. packaged cold for reheat at home. makes 4 tacos. includes guacamole, chips, and salsa. (serves 2)

Taco Kit - Gringo

Taco Kit - Gringo

$30.00

gringo. white onion. queso fresco. cilantro. packaged cold for reheat at home. makes 4 tacos. includes guacamole, chips, and salsa. (serves 2)

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Let’s face it, our days are long but there’s rarely enough time to finish that to-do list. Cleaning, grocery shopping, Zoom calls, learning common core math, and most importantly down time for yourself. Adulting is turning out to be more Peg Bundy that Martha Stewart. Stop stressing and just ROLL WITH IT All In Hospitality Group, the team behind Royals, the Winchester, Donkey Taqueria and Hancock, has created ROLL WITH IT, take-n-bake restaurant inspired meals to make adulting look easy. Just order online, pick up curbside, and heat and serve at home. No stress, no mess, but just YES!

701 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

