Roll With It
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Let’s face it, our days are long but there’s rarely enough time to finish that to-do list. Cleaning, grocery shopping, Zoom calls, learning common core math, and most importantly down time for yourself. Adulting is turning out to be more Peg Bundy that Martha Stewart. Stop stressing and just ROLL WITH IT All In Hospitality Group, the team behind Royals, the Winchester, Donkey Taqueria and Hancock, has created ROLL WITH IT, take-n-bake restaurant inspired meals to make adulting look easy. Just order online, pick up curbside, and heat and serve at home. No stress, no mess, but just YES!
Location
701 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
