Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

All Purpose Capitol Riverfront

review star

No reviews yet

79 Potomac Ave. SE

Washington, DC 20003

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Buona
The Standard
Sedgewick

Antipasti

House Made Giardiniera

House Made Giardiniera

$6.00

pickled cauliflower, red pepper, celery & carrots, chili flake, basil (gluten free, vegan)

Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$12.00

semolina dough, lemon, garlic butter, parmesan fonduta, chives

Crispy Fried Mozzarella

Crispy Fried Mozzarella

$12.00

panko-breaded Calabro Creamery mozzarella. pecorino Romano, marinara sauce

House Salad

House Salad

$14.00

iceberg, pepperoncini, fresh mozzarella, sweet onion, green olives, provolone, Italian vinaigrette (gluten free, vegetarian)

AP Caesar Salad

AP Caesar Salad

$14.00

little gem lettuces, parmesan, toasted breadcrumbs, lemon, anchovy dressing

Eggplant Parm 'Jersey-Style'

Eggplant Parm 'Jersey-Style'

$16.00

olive oil- baked eggplant, mozz, basil, tomato, breadcrumbs (vegetarian)

Citrus-Marinated Olives

Citrus-Marinated Olives

$8.00

Sicilian Castelvetranos, extra virgin olive oil. citrus zest, sicilian oregano

Fried Brussel Sprouts

Fried Brussel Sprouts

$14.00

pomegranate vinaigrette, toasted hazel nuts, orange scented whipped yogurt

Prosciuttio 'Riserva'

Prosciuttio 'Riserva'

$16.00

Italian cured ham, fresh ricotta, green apple, fig dressing, extra virgin olive oil

Arancini 'Siciliano'

Arancini 'Siciliano'

$14.00

Crispy saffron risotto balls, braised short rib 'brasato,' parmigiano, lemon, roasted tomato sause

Gnocchi Special

$12.00Out of stock

Pizza

The Marinara

The Marinara

$15.00

Bianco di Napoli tomatoes, fresh garlic, pecorino Romano, Sicilian oregano, olive oil (vegetarian)

Buona

Buona

$20.00

tomato, mozz, pepperoni, Calabrian chili honey, basil

Sedgewick

Sedgewick

$20.00

whipped ricotta, mozz, taleggio, parm, truffle honey, chives (vegetarian)

Salsiccia

Salsiccia

$20.00

tomato, mozzarella, provolone, Italian sausage, broccolini, Calabrian chilies, lemon

The Standard

The Standard

$17.00

Bianco di Napoli tomatoes, mozz, Sicilian oregano, grana Padano (vegetarian)

Genoa

Genoa

$20.00

Genoese pesto, mozz, shredded chicken, Roma tomatoes, pecorino, lemon, fresh basil

Pizza Special "Margherita"

$20.00Out of stock

Tomato, fresh Burrata, basil, salt & olive oil

Dough Ball

Dough Ball

$6.00

11oz of our special 3-day fermented house dough

Alba

Alba

$22.00

fontina, mozz, roasted wild mushrooms, red onion, rosemary, black truffle sauce

Sleepy Hollow

Sleepy Hollow

$22.00

Autumn squash crema, mozz, camembert, smoked bacon, carmelized onion, fresh sage

Tony's Original

Tony's Original

$21.00

tomato, mozz, beef meatballs, roasted peppers, fresh ricotta, grana padano, oregano

Sides

Feta Ranch Dippy

Feta Ranch Dippy

$3.00

Marinara Dippy

$3.00

Parm Fondutta Dippy

$3.00
Sicilian Hot Sauce Dippy

Sicilian Hot Sauce Dippy

$3.00

Side of Chili Honey

$2.00

Side of Truffle Honey

$2.00

Desserts

Olive Oil Cake

Olive Oil Cake

$10.00Out of stock

nutella - mascarpone candied orange, whipped cream

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

There is an automatic 10% service charge added to all take out/delivery orders.

Website

Location

79 Potomac Ave. SE, Washington, DC 20003

Directions

Gallery
All-Purpose image
All-Purpose image
All-Purpose image
All-Purpose image

Similar restaurants in your area

Atlas Brew Works Half Street - Curbside Pickup Orders
orange starNo Reviews
1201 Half Street SE suite 120 Washington, DC 20003
View restaurantnext
La Buena Empanada
orange starNo Reviews
490 M street SW Washington, DC 20024
View restaurantnext
Mama's Pizza Kitchen
orange star4.2 • 996
2028 Martin Luther King Jr Ave SE Washington, DC 20020
View restaurantnext
Officina
orange starNo Reviews
1120 Maine Avenue SW Washington, DC 20024
View restaurantnext
Osteria Morini - DC
orange star4.3 • 1,953
301 Water St SE Washington, DC 20003
View restaurantnext
Fiola
orange star4.4 • 1,593
601 Pennsylvania Ave NW Ste 125N Washington, DC 20004
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Washington

Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ballpark
orange star4.4 • 5,800
1257 1st St. SE Washington, DC 20003
View restaurantnext
RASA
orange star4.6 • 4,617
1247 First St SE Washington, DC 20003
View restaurantnext
Albi
orange star5.0 • 2,212
1346 4th St SE Washington, DC 20003
View restaurantnext
Osteria Morini - DC
orange star4.3 • 1,953
301 Water St SE Washington, DC 20003
View restaurantnext
Bethesda Bagels
orange star4.4 • 1,166
120 M St SE Washington, DC 20003
View restaurantnext
Dacha Navy Yard- the best beer garden in Washington, DC...
orange star4.5 • 453
79 Potomac Avenue SE Washington, DC 20003
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Washington
Penn Quarter
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Shaw
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
U Street Corridor
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Foggy Bottom
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
NoMa
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Dupont Circle
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
Woodley Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Chinatown
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Capitol Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston