Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian
Bars & Lounges

All-Purpose - Shaw

review star

No reviews yet

1250 9th Street NW

Washington, DC 20001

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Cocktails

Iconic: Martini

Iconic: Martini

$13.00

botanical-infused gin, vermouth | ready to drink, built for whenever | enjoy now or store in your freezer until you want it

Modern: Black Manhattan

Modern: Black Manhattan

$13.00Out of stock

bourbon, amaro | ready to drink, built for whenever | enjoy now or store in your freezer

Aperol Spritz Pouch

Aperol Spritz Pouch

$18.00

Your favorite refreshing drink built to-go! Each pouch contains the equivalent of 2 drinks.

Cinnamon Chai Cosmo Pouch

$18.00

A fall twist on a retro classic! Vodka, cinnamon liqueur, chai spice and cranberry juice. Each pouch contains the equivalent of 2 drinks.

Lyre's G&T (Non-Alcoholic Cocktail)

Lyre's G&T (Non-Alcoholic Cocktail)

$8.00

This unique spirit has been impossibly crafted to capture the essence of a G&T as an aperitif with flavors that are distinct & contemporary. Lyre’s spirits don’t just mimic, they have their own distinction as a premium non alcoholic beverage. Crack open and server over ice!

Lyre's Amalfi Spritz (Non-Alcoholic Cocktail)

Lyre's Amalfi Spritz (Non-Alcoholic Cocktail)

$8.00

This unique spirit has been impossibly crafted to capture the essence of a sparkling Spritz with flavors that are distinct & contemporary. Lyre’s spirits don’t just mimic, they have their own distinction as a premium non alcoholic beverage. Crack open and serve over ice.

Beer, Cider & Seltzer

Hopfheiser--Old Time Lager (16 oz. can)

Hopfheiser--Old Time Lager (16 oz. can)

$6.00

Lager | Hopfheiser | DC | 4.0% A modern interpretation of the Hopfheiser Brewing Company’s American light lager from 1935. Brewed with North American 2-row barley and flaked corn, Old Time Lager boasts a crisp, dry finish with a light body.

DC Brau--Mango Hard Seltzer (12 oz. can)

DC Brau--Mango Hard Seltzer (12 oz. can)

$6.00

Hard Seltzer | DC Brau | DC | 5.0%

Upside Dawn Non-Alcoholic Golden Ale (12 oz. can)

Upside Dawn Non-Alcoholic Golden Ale (12 oz. can)

$8.00

Non-Alcoholic Golden Ale | Athletic | CT | <0.5% Classic craft Golden Ale Style. Refreshing, clean, balanced, light-bodied. Aromas subtle with floral and earthy notes. Brewed with premium Vienna Malt along with combo of English and traditional American hops.

Run Wild Non-Alcoholic IPA (12 oz. can)

Run Wild Non-Alcoholic IPA (12 oz. can)

$8.00

Non-Alcoholic IPA | Athletic | CT | <0.5% Run Wild is the ultimate sessionable IPA for craft beer lovers. Brewed with a blend of five Northwest hops, it has an approachable bitterness to balance the specialty malt body. Always refreshing and only 70 calories.

Other Half -- Tomato Factory (16 oz can)

Other Half -- Tomato Factory (16 oz can)

$12.00

Double IPA | Other Half | DC | 8.5% This one will hit you hard. Packed with Citra, Vic Secret, Riwaka and Sabro, so many great tastes together. Named for the tomato canning factory Other Half converted into their own canning factory.

Sparkling

Prosecco (bottle, sparkling white)

Prosecco (bottle, sparkling white)

$65.00

Brut 'Lampo' Borgoluce | Treviso, IT | NV A spumante with very fine pearlage and straw-yellow color, it releases all the magic and delicacy of a freshly picked bouquet of flowers with aromatic and fruity notes accompanies by a hint of bread crust.

Lambrusco (bottle, sparkling red)

Lambrusco (bottle, sparkling red)

$60.00

Cleto Chiarli "Cialdini" | Emilia Romagna, IT | NV This artisanal Lambrusco comes to us from the Chiarli family in Emilia-Romagna, the oldest producer of Lambrusco in Italy. Made from single-vineyard Grasparossa grapes, this Lambrusco has bright blackberry and raspberry fruit. This sparkling red will dance on your tongue before finishing dry.

Gragnano (bottle, sparkling red)

Gragnano (bottle, sparkling red)

$60.00

Marsciello "Otto Uve" | Campania, IT, 2020 Slightly bubbly and brightly fruity, this frizzante comes from Naples, Italy's pizza epicenter, and is the perfect pairing for your pie!

Lyre's Classico (Non-Alcoholic Prosecco) 8.45 oz can

Lyre's Classico (Non-Alcoholic Prosecco) 8.45 oz can

$10.00

White & Rose

Chardonnay (bottle, white)

Chardonnay (bottle, white)

$25.00

Lagaria | Trentino, IT | 2020 Carry-out special! Lagaria Chardonnay is straw yellow in color, the wine shows delicate aromas of pear, tropical fruit and spice confirmed on an elegant, fresh and persistent palate.

Verdicchio (bottle, white)

Verdicchio (bottle, white)

$52.00

Umani Ronchi | Marche, IT | 2020 Verdicchio is a highly acidic, ancient Italian varietal indigenous to the coastal Marche region. Often celebrated for its characteristic almond notes. Always crisp and well-structured.

Red

Sangiovese (bottle, red)

Sangiovese (bottle, red)

$25.00

Caparzo | Tuscany, IT | 2019 A fresh and fruity nose of elderberries, spices and citrus. Medium body, medium tannins and a lemony finish. Try it with our eggplant parm!

Negroamaro (bottle, red)

Negroamaro (bottle, red)

$52.00

Masca del Tacco | Puglia, IT | 2019 An intense, deep ruby red wine with notes of oak, tobacco, and plum. Full-bodied red perfect for colder nights with hot pizza!

Soft Drinks

Boylan's Root Beer (12 oz. bottle)

Boylan's Root Beer (12 oz. bottle)

$4.00

New Jersey's finest! 12 oz bottle made with cane sugar.

Boylan's Ginger Ale (12 oz. bottle)

Boylan's Ginger Ale (12 oz. bottle)

$4.00
Boylan's Black Cherry (12 oz. bottle)

Boylan's Black Cherry (12 oz. bottle)

$4.00

New Jersey's finest! 12 oz bottle made with cane sugar.

Boylan's Diet Cola (12 oz. bottle)

Boylan's Diet Cola (12 oz. bottle)

$4.00
Mexican Coke (12 oz. bottle)

Mexican Coke (12 oz. bottle)

$4.00
Sprite (12 oz. bottle)

Sprite (12 oz. bottle)

$4.00
San Pellegrino - Aranciata Rossa (11.15 oz can)

San Pellegrino - Aranciata Rossa (11.15 oz can)

$3.00
San Pellegrino - Limonata (11.15 oz can)

San Pellegrino - Limonata (11.15 oz can)

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Jersey-fresh, deck oven pizza! Come be a kid again and enjoy neighborhood charm, like those Italian joints of your youth! For the freshest quality food, we recommend that you dine in or pick up directly. All-Purpose has added an automatic 20 percent service fee to show exactly how much of your payment goes directly to employees. Delivery orders are provided by DoorDash, not All Purpose staff. If you have issues regarding your delivery, please contact them directly. In the event that they cannot adequately address your concerns, we can provide a full refund.

Website

Location

1250 9th Street NW, Washington, DC 20001

Directions

Gallery
All-Purpose image
Banner pic
All-Purpose image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Supra - 1205 11th St. NW Supra LLC
orange star4.5 • 4,704
1205 11th St. NW Supra LLC Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Tall Boy
orange starNo Reviews
1239 9th St. NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
The Dabney
orange star5.0 • 17,431
122 Blagden Alley NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Electric Cool-Aid
orange star5.0 • 9
512 Rhode Island Ave Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
The Pub & The People
orange star4.6 • 1,184
1648 North Capitol St. NW Washington, DC 20002
View restaurantnext
Stoney's on P - Stoney's on P
orange star4.1 • 1,412
1433 P St NW Washington, DC 20005
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Washington

Beau Thai - Shaw
orange star4.7 • 7,815
1550 7th St NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Supra - 1205 11th St. NW Supra LLC
orange star4.5 • 4,704
1205 11th St. NW Supra LLC Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
BKK Thai Cookshop
orange star4.6 • 3,782
1700 New Jersey Ave, NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Unconventional Diner
orange star4.5 • 3,689
1207 9th Street NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Gogi Yogi BBQ
orange star4.4 • 1,891
1921 8th Street NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Muncheez - Georgetown
orange star4.2 • 1,873
1071 Wisconsin ave NW Washington DC, DC 20007
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Washington
Dupont Circle
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
U Street Corridor
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Georgetown
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Park View
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Capitol Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)
NoMa
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Tenleytown
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Navy Yard
review star
Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)
Penn Quarter
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston