All Seasons West Bloomfield

5600 Drake Road

West Bloomfield, MI 48322

Order Again

Lunch

---

$6.25Out of stock

Ancient Grain Bowl

$12.00

Autumn Salmon Salad

$15.50

Baja Fish Tacos

$14.50

Beverage

$1.99

Bistro Turkey Sandwich

$14.50

BLT

$7.00

Burger

$12.00

Caesar salad

$7.00

Chef salad

$8.00

Chicken Caesar

$9.00

Chicken quesadilla

$7.75

Chicken tenders

$6.00

club sandwich

$7.25

Daily Soup

$3.00

Deli Sand--half

$7.00

Deli Sand.--whole

$7.00

DELIVERY

$10.00

Dessert

$3.00

Duo Salad Platter

$7.00

Entree Size Salad

$10.00

Fresh fruit plate--entree

$6.25

Fresh fruit--side

$4.00

Green Goddess Sandwich

$12.00

grilled chicken sandwich

$7.75

half sandwich--no sides

$4.00

hot dog

$5.25

Napa Valley Salad

$14.00

Pastrami Sandwich

$8.00

Patty Melt

$8.00

Philly Steak Sand.

$6.50

Salmon Caesar

$10.00

Scoop Tuna

$3.00

Soup with 1/2 Sandwich

$9.00

TO GO

$3.00

Veggie Burger

$7.00

Veggie Quesadilla

$7.75

Breakfast Menu

All Seasons Frittata

$10.00

Breakfast Charge

$14.00

Cottage Cheese

Cottage Cheese & Fruit Plate

$10.00

Daily Breakfast Feature

Fresh Baked Pastry

Whole Fruit

Fruit Cup

Fruit Yogurt

Hard Boiled Eggs

Warm Oats

Whole Grain Cereal with Milk

Salmon Lox Bagel

$10.00

French Toast

$10.00

Yogurt

Eggs Your Way

$10.00

TO GO

$3.00

Delivery

$10.00

Pickup

$3.00

Lunch Menu

American Burger & Fries

$12.00

Apple Pecan Salad

$12.00

Applewood Pub Burger

$12.00

Chefs Creation

$12.00

Chicken Salad Sandwich`

$12.00

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$6.00

Crab Cake Sandwich

$14.00

Delivery

$10.00

Egg Salad Sandwich

$12.00

Fruit Salad

$6.00

Grilled Cheese & Fries

$10.00

Hot Dog With Fries

$10.00

Mandarin Shrimp Salad

$12.00

Monte Cristo

$12.00

Roast Beef Manhattan

$13.00

Soup & Sandwich

$9.00

Soup of the Day

$5.00

Thai Spring Rolls

$6.00

TO GO

$3.00

Winter Salad

$14.00

BLT

$6.00

Grilled Salmon Caesar Salad

$7.00

Tuna Salad Sandwich with Chips

$12.00

Fruit and Cheese Duet

$7.00

Steakhouse Hoagie

$14.00

Special

Shrimp

$17.00

Spaghetti and Meatballs

Soups & Starters

Shrimp Cocktail

Out of stock

Carrot Hummus

Out of stock

Bruschetta

Side Salads

Caesar

Out of stock

Garden

Out of stock

Brie & Pear Salad

Out of stock

Wedge

Entree Salads

Goat Cheese Apple Salad

Salad Nicoise

Drinks

Apple Juice

Arnold Palmer

Cola

Cranberry Juice

Decaf Coffee

Diet Cola

Hot Tea

Hurricane

Ice Tea

Lactaid

Lemonade

Milk

Orange Juice

Prune Juice

Regular Coffee

Farmers Market

Hot Dog

$1.50

Apple

$0.50

Orange

$0.50

Peach

$0.50

Strawberries

$1.00

Bananas

$0.50

6 Bananas

$2.00

6 Grape Tomatoes

$1.00

Cucumber

$1.00

Squash

$1.00

12 Baby Carrots

$1.00

1 pc of bread

$0.50

1 loaf of bread

$3.00

Cookies

$0.50

Lemon Poppyseed Muffins

$0.75

Dinner Menu

Delivery Charge

$10.00

Dinner Charge

$30.00

Pick Up

$3.00

Leg Of Lamb

Out of stock

Steak Diane

Salmon

Tuscan Chicken Breast

Out of stock

Shrimp Ravioli

Out of stock

Capellini Crudo

Out of stock

Butternut Rice Bowl

Out of stock

Petite Filet

Out of stock

Lamb Ragu

Flatbread Pizza

Risotto

Chicken Fricassee

Signature Dinner

Scones And Biscuits

English Pea Salad

Irish Pub Salad

Summer Couscous Salad

Beef And Ale Pie

Vegetarian Ale Pie

Steamed Mussels

Salmon

Hot Dog And Fries

Starters

Garden Salad

$4.00

Rice Soup

First Course

Buschetta

Main Course

Beef Medallions

Cod

Pasta Pomodoro

Dessert Course

Ice Cream

Chefs Choice

Wine Menu (glass)

La Marco Prosecco (glass)

$4.00

Domaine Carneros Brut (glass)

$8.00

Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio (glass)

$4.50

Rodney Strong Sauvignon Blanc (glass)

$4.00

Estancia Chardonnay (glass)

$5.50

Kendal Jackson Chardonnay (glass)

$4.50

Chateau Grand Traverse Riesling (glass)

$4.50

14 Hands Moscato (glass)

$4.50

Mark West Pino Noir (glass)

$4.00

Cupcake Malbec (glass)

$4.00

Estancia Merlot (glass)

$4.00

St. Francis Cabernet Sauvignon (glass)

$7.50

Red Bottle

Grand Traverse Red Blend BTL

$28.00

La Crema BTL

$48.00

Sequoia BTL

$68.00

Stags Leap BTL

$75.00

Shafer Merlot BTL

$82.00

Duckhorn Red Blend BTL

$49.00

Columbia Crest BTL

$35.00

Caymus Cab BTL

$89.00

Mark West 2019 Pinot Noir

$14.00

Cupcake Malbec

$14.00

Estancia 2016 Merlot

$14.00

St. Francis Cabernet Sauvignon

$24.00

Duckhrn Decoy Merlot

$25.00

Groth Cabernet Sauvignon

$55.00

Louis Martini Cabernet Sauvignon

$28.00

Leelanau Cellars Tall Ship

$15.00

CK Mondavi Merlot

$14.00

CK Mondavi Moscato

$14.00

Red Glass

Mark West GL

$5.00

Cupcake GL

$4.00

Estancia Merlot GL

$5.00

Louis Martini GL

$7.50

St. Francis Cab GL

$7.50

White Bottle

Santa Margherita BTL

$35.00

Louis Jador BTL

$42.00

Cakebread BTL

$48.00

Groth Chard BTL

$49.00

Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio

$14.00

Estancia 2017 Chardonnay

$10.50

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$13.00

14 Hands Moscato

$12.00

Chateau Grand Traverse Riesling

$14.00

La Marca Prosecco

$14.00

Domaine Carneros Brut

$26.00

Leelanau Cellars Tall Ship Chardonnay

$14.00

White Glass

Ecco Domani GL

$5.00

Rodney Strong GL

$4.00

Estancia Chard GL

$5.00

Kendall Jackson GL

$5.00

Grand Traverse Reisling GL

$4.50

14 Hands GL

$4.50

White Sangria

$4.00

Sparkling

Prosecco GL

$7.00

Carneros Brut GL

$13.00

I. Mayby Demi-Sec BTL

$38.00

Domanie Carneros Brut BTL

$42.00

Moet BTL

$62.00

Dom Perignon BTL

$290.00

N/A Sparkling Grape Juice GL

$2.00

N/A Sparkling Grape Juice BTL

$8.00

DLE Wine

CK Mondavi 750ml Bottle

$6.00

CK Mondavi 750ml Case

$72.00

CK Mondavi 1.5L Bottle

$9.00

CK Mondavi 1.5L Case

$54.00

Kitchen Wine

Box Wine Each

$16.00

Box Wine Case

$64.00

Marsala Each

$8.00

Sherry Each

$8.00

Burgundy Each

$8.00

Beer

MICHELOB ULTRA

$5.00

HEINEKIN

$4.00

GUINESS STOUT

$5.00

BUCKLER NA

$4.00

COORS LIGHT

$3.00

PILSNER

$4.00

LABATT

$4.00

LABATT LIGHT

$4.00

Farmers Market Miller Lt. Can

$1.50

Liquor

BOMBAY (ENG)

$7.25

GREY GOOSE VODKA

$7.25

BACARDI SUPERIOR (P R)

$7.25

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE (ENG)

$7.25

WOODFORD RESERVE BBN

$7.25

HENDRICK'S GIN

$7.25

DI SARONNO AMARETTO (IT)

$7.25

DEWAR'S WHITE LABEL

$7.25

DRAMBUIE (SCOT)

$7.25

FRANGELICO LIQ 40

$7.25

SOBIESKI

$7.25

SOBIESKI CYTRON

$7.25

LIMONCELLO DI CAPRI

$7.25

ARROW TRIPLE SEC

$7.25

BULLEIT BOURBON

$7.25

TITO'S HANDMADE VODKA

$7.25

H WALKER SOUR APPLE

$7.25

JOSE CUERVO ESPECIAL SILVER

$7.25

JIM BEAM

$7.25

COURVOISIER V S O P

$7.25

ABSOLUT SWEDISH 80

$7.25

COINTREAU LIQ (FR)

$7.25

GRAND MARNIER (FR)

$7.25

ABSOLUT PEPPAR

$7.25

PERNOD ANISE LIQ (FR)

$7.25

ARROW BLACKRASPBERRY LIQ

$7.25

Kitchen Liquor

Bourbon

$22.00

Rum

$16.00

Brandy

$22.00

Liquere

$16.00

Whiskey

$20.00

Vodka

$20.00

Signature Drinks

BLOODY MARY

$6.00

BAY BREEZE

$6.00

BLACK RUSSIAN

$6.00

BLUE HAWAII

$6.00

BRANDY ALEXANDER

$6.00

BUTTERY NIPPLE

$7.00

CAPE CODDER

$6.00

CHOCOLATE MARTINI

$7.00

COLLINS / GIN

$6.00

COLLINS / VODKA

$6.00

COSMO

$7.00

CREAMSICLE

$6.50

CUBA LIBRE

$6.00

DAIQUIRI (Shaker)

$6.50

FUZZY NAVEL

$6.00

GIBSON / GIN

$6.00

GIBSON / VODKA

$6.00

GIMLET / GIN

$6.00

GIMLET / VODKA

$6.00

MIMOSA

$7.00

GREYHOUND

$6.00

HAIRY NAVEL

$6.50

HURRICANE

$6.50

IRISH COFFEE

$6.50

KIR ROYAL

$6.50

LEMON DROP

$6.00

LONG ISLAND ICED TEA

$7.00

LYNCHBURG LEMON

$6.00

MADRAS

$6.00

MAI TAI

$8.00

MANHATTEN

$8.00

MARGARITA (Shaken)

$7.00

MARTINI - GIN

$7.75

MARTINI - VODKA

$7.00

MOJITO

$6.00

MUD SLIDE

$7.00

OLD FASHIONED

$6.00

PINA COLADA (Shaken)

$6.25

ROB ROY

$7.00

SALTY DOG

$6.00

SCREWDRIVER

$6.00

SEA BREEZE

$5.00

SOUR - AMARETTO

$6.50

SOUR APPLE MARTINI

$8.25

SOUR - WHISKEY

$6.00

WHITE RUSSIAN

$6.50

Non-Alcohol

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5600 Drake Road, West Bloomfield, MI 48322

Directions

Gallery
All Seasons West Bloomfield image

