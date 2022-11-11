Restaurant header imageView gallery

All Stop Travel Plaza Deforest

No reviews yet

4905 Cty Hwy V

DeForest, WI 53532

Order Again

Burgers

Hamburger

Hamburger

$3.79

Dressed With Ketchup, Mustard, And Pickles.

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$4.49

Dressed With American Cheese, Ketchup, Mustard And Pickles.

Double Cheeseburger

$6.49

Dressed With American Cheese, Ketchup, Mustard And Pickles.

Papa Burger - Single

Papa Burger - Single

$4.99

A Single With 100% U.S. Beef Patty, A Slice Of American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles And Our Signature A&W Papa Sauce On A Toasted Bun.

Papa Burger - Double

Papa Burger - Double

$6.99

A Double With 100% U.S. Beef Patty, A Slice Of American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles And Our Signature A&W Papa Sauce On A Toasted Bun.

Original Bacon Cheeseburger

Original Bacon Cheeseburger

$5.99

We Invented The Bacon Cheeseburger Way Back In 1963. Try This Classic Served With American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions And Pickles.

Original Bacon Double Cheeseburger

$7.99

We Invented The Bacon Cheeseburger Way Back In 1963. Try This Classic Served With Two 100% Beef Patties, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions And Pickles.

Mushroom Onion Melt - Single

$5.19

Single 100% Beef Patty Dressed With Swiss Cheese And Mushroom & Onion Mix.

Mushroom Onion Melt - Double

$6.99

Double 100% Beef Patties Dressed With Swiss Cheese And Mushroom & Onion Mix.

Double Hamburger

$5.49

Spicy Papa Single

$5.99

Spicy Papa Double

$7.99

Triple Cheeseburger

$8.49

Beyond Burger

$6.99

Beyond Papa Burger

$6.99

A tasty alternative to a beef burger. Made with beets, coconut oil, yellow peas, pomegranates, mung beans, potatoes, rice, and apples. Topped with our signature Papa Sauce, lettuce, pickle, onions, and tomato.

Chicken

Chicken Tender (1 Pc.) Slider (Hbc Or Grilled)

$3.49

1 Slider Made With Either Hand-Breaded Or Grilled Chicken Tenders Topped With Salad Dressing And Pickles Served On A Potato Slider Bun

Chicken Tender (2 Pc.) Slider (Hbc Or Grilled)

$6.99

2 Sliders Made With Either Hand-Breaded Or Grilled Chicken Tenders Topped With Salad Dressing And Pickles Served On A Potato Slider Bun

1 Chicken Strip

$2.99
3 Chicken Strips

3 Chicken Strips

$7.99

5 Chicken Tenders

$12.99

12 Chicken Tenders

$26.99

Chicken Sandwhich

$6.99

Hot Dogs

Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$3.59

Our All Beef Hot Dog Served Plain On A Bun

Coney Dog

Coney Dog

$3.99

Our All Beef Hot Dog Topped With Coney Sauce And Diced Onions.

Cheese Dog

$3.99

Our All Beef Hot Dog Topped With Creamy Cheddar Cheese Sauce.

Coney Cheese Dog

Coney Cheese Dog

$4.19

Our All Beef Hot Dog Topped With Coney Sauce And Creamy Cheddar Cheese Sauce.

Corn Dog Nuggets - 5 Pc.

Corn Dog Nuggets - 5 Pc.

$3.29

Mini Hot Dogs Battered In Sweet Cornmeal And Fried.

Corn Dog Nuggets - 10 Pc.

$4.99

Mini Hot Dogs Battered In Sweet Cornmeal And Fried.

Kids Meal

Kid's Hamburger

$6.99

Our Delicious 100% U.S. Beef Hamburger Served With Mustard, Ketchup, And Pickles.

Kid's Cheeseburger

$6.99

Our Delicious 100% U.S. Beef Cheeseburger Served With American Cheese, Mustard, Ketchup, And Pickles.

Kid's Hot Dog

$6.99

Our All Beef Hot Dog Served Plain.

Kid's Chicken Hbc Tenders - 2 Pc.

$6.99

Two Of Our Juicy Chicken Tenders Served With Your Choice Of Signature Sauces.

Kid's Corn Dog Nugget - 5 Pc.

$6.99

5 Of Our Mini Hot Dogs Battered In Sweet Cornmeal And Fried.

A&W Sides

French Fries - Regular

$2.59

Golden And Crispy. A Burger's Best Friend.

French Fries - Large

French Fries - Large

$3.19

Golden And Crispy. A Burger's Best Friend.

Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$4.99

Fries Smothered In Our Signature Chili And Creamy Cheese Sauce.

Cheese Fries

$3.99

Fries Smothered In Our Creamy Cheese Sauce.

Chili Fries

$3.99

Fries Smothered In Our Signature Chili Sauce.

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$3.99

White Onions Breaded And Fried To A Crunchy Golden-Brown Crisp.

Cheese Curds - Regular

Cheese Curds - Regular

$4.49

Real 100% Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese Lightly Breaded And Golden-Fried.

Cheese Curds - Large

$7.49

Real 100% Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese Lightly Breaded And Golden-Fried.

Apple Sauce - Motts

$1.99

Dipping Sauce

$0.50

Drinks

16oz Small Beverage

16oz Small Beverage

$2.29
20oz Medium Beverage

20oz Medium Beverage

$2.49
32oz Large Beverage

32oz Large Beverage

$2.99

1/2 Gal. Root Beer

$5.99

1 Gal. Root Beer

$7.99

Bottled Water

$2.99
16oz Float

16oz Float

$3.59

Our Iconic beverage, made with your choice of soda and topped with creamy vanilla soft serve.

20oz Float

20oz Float

$3.99

Our Iconic beverage, made with your choice of soda and topped with creamy vanilla soft serve.

32oz Float

32oz Float

$4.99

Our Iconic beverage, made with your choice of soda and topped with creamy vanilla soft serve.

16oz Shake

16oz Shake

$4.59

Choose vanilla, chocolate, or strawberry.

20oz Shake

20oz Shake

$5.59

Choose vanilla, chocolate, or strawberry.

32oz Shake

32oz Shake

$6.99

Choose vanilla, chocolate, or strawberry.

Ice Cream

Sundae

Sundae

$3.19

Choose From Hot Caramel, Hot Fudge, Chocolate, Or Strawberry.

Cone - Regular

$1.99

You Simply Can’t Go Wrong With A&W® Signature Vanilla Soft Serve. Add Some Variety With The Flavor Of The Day Or Get The Best Of Both And Have It As A Twist. Your Choice – Cone Or Cup.

Cone - Small (Kids)

$1.49

You Simply Can’t Go Wrong With A&W® Signature Vanilla Soft Serve. Add Some Variety With The Flavor Of The Day Or Get The Best Of Both And Have It As A Twist. Your Choice – Cone Or Cup.

16oz Float

16oz Float

$3.59

Our Iconic beverage, made with your choice of soda and topped with creamy vanilla soft serve.

20oz Float

20oz Float

$3.99

Our Iconic beverage, made with your choice of soda and topped with creamy vanilla soft serve.

32oz Float

32oz Float

$4.99

Our Iconic beverage, made with your choice of soda and topped with creamy vanilla soft serve.

16oz Shake

16oz Shake

$4.59

Choose vanilla, chocolate, or strawberry.

20oz Shake

20oz Shake

$5.59

Choose vanilla, chocolate, or strawberry.

32oz Shake

32oz Shake

$6.99

Choose vanilla, chocolate, or strawberry.

16oz Freeze

16oz Freeze

$3.79

Our famous Float blended to create a one-of-a kind treat.

20oz Freeze

20oz Freeze

$4.19

Our famous Float blended to create a one-of-a kind treat.

32oz Freeze

32oz Freeze

$5.19

Our famous Float blended to create a one-of-a kind treat.

Mini Polar Swirl

Mini Polar Swirl

$3.59

Choose M&M, Oreo, Reese's Peanut Butter Cup or Cookie Dough mix ins.

Reg Polar Swirl

Reg Polar Swirl

$4.99

Choose M&M, Oreo, Reese's Peanut Butter Cup or Cookie Dough mix ins.

Merchandise

A&W Mug - 20 Oz.

$6.49

A&W Mug - Baby

$3.50

A&W Mug - Collector

$6.49

Balloon Key Chain

$2.79

Light Gray Beanie

$11.99

6" Plush Rooty

$12.99

Car Coaster

$3.99

A&W Pen

$0.99

A&W Bumper Sticker

$0.99

Sunglasses

$1.99

Bolero Cup W/Straw

$4.99

Matte Steel Stein

$19.99

Double Wall Cup

$18.95

Carousel Tumbler W/Straw

$7.99

White/Black Steel Camper

$16.99

20oz Mason Jar w/Straw

$19.95

Rooty Can Holder

$2.99

T-Shirts

$17.99

Hand Knit Beanie

$19.99

Baseball Hat

$10.99

Coffee Mug

$10.95

Christmas Ornament

$4.99

Seafood

Shrimp

$6.99

Shrimp Combo

$10.99

Fish Sandwich - 2 Pc. Pub Battered Cod

$5.99

1 Pc. Pub Battered Cod

$2.49

2 Pc. Pub Battered Cod

$4.49

3 Pc. Pub Battered Cod

$6.49

2 Pc. Pub Battered Cod Combo

$8.49

3 Pc. Pub Battered Cod Combo

$10.49

1 Pub Battered Cod Slider

$2.99

2 Pub Battered Cod Sliders

$4.99

LTO Burger

Beyond Burger

$6.99

Beyond Papa Burger

$6.99

A tasty alternative to a beef burger. Made with beets, coconut oil, yellow peas, pomegranates, mung beans, potatoes, rice, and apples. Topped with our signature Papa Sauce, lettuce, pickle, onions, and tomato.

Toppings

EXTRA CHEESE SLICE

$0.50

EXTRA BACON

$1.00

CHARGED TOPPING - EXTRA TOPPINGS/SAUCES

$0.50Out of stock

EXTRA BURGER PATTY

$1.00

Onions

Tomato

$0.25

Lettuce

$0.25

A&W Combo

#1 Papa Combo

#1 Papa Combo

$10.99

A 1/3 lb. double made with 100% U.S. Beef patties, two slices of American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and our signature A&W Papa Sauce on a toasted bun.

#2 Chicken Slider Combo

$10.99

2 sliders made with either hand-breaded or grilled chicken tenders topped with mayo/salad dressing and pickles, served on a potato slider bun, served with Fries and Regular Drink.

#3 Double Bacon Cheeseburger Combo

$11.99
#4 Coney Cheese dog Combo

#4 Coney Cheese dog Combo

$8.19

Our all beef Hot Dog topped with Coney sauce and creamy cheddar cheese sauce.

#5 10 Pc. Corn Dog Combo

$8.99

Mini Hot Dogs Battered In Sweet Cornmeal And Fried served with fries and our fresh root beer made in stores.

#6 Double Cheeseburger Combo

$10.49

Double patties dressed with American cheese, ketchup, mustard and pickles.

#7 3 pc. Chicken Tender Combo

#7 3 pc. Chicken Tender Combo

$11.99

3 pieces of either hand-breaded or grilled chicken tenders served with your choice of signature sauces.

#8 Mushroom Onion Melt Combo

$10.99

Our 1/3 burger dressed with swiss cheese and mushroom & onion mix.

#9 5 Pc Chicken Tender Combo

$16.99

#10 Spicy Papa Combo

$11.99

Make it a Combo

$4.00

Sauce Cup

BBQ

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Sweet & Sour

$0.50Out of stock

Spicy Papa

$0.50

Red Hot

$0.50

Cocktail Sauce

$0.50

Sweet Thai Chili

$0.50

Appetizers

Chicken Wings

$7.49

Family Chicken Wings

$20.99

Dipping Sauce

$0.99

Pizza By The Slice

Regular Pepperoni

Regular Pepperoni

$4.79

1/2 Lb Regular Slice Of Our Famous Pan-Style Pizza. Includes Zesty Pizza Sauce, Wisconsin Mozzarella Cheese, And Pepperoni.

Regular Cheese

Regular Cheese

$4.79

½ Lb Regular Slice Of Our Famous Pan-Style Pizza. Includes Zesty Pizza Sauce And Wisconsin Mozzarella Cheese.

Regular Sausage

Regular Sausage

$4.79

1/2 Lb Regular Slice Of Our Famous Pan-Style Pizza. Includes Zesty Pizza Sauce, Wisconsin Mozzarella Cheese, And Hand-Pattied Italian Sausage.

Regular Sausage & Mushroom

Regular Sausage & Mushroom

$4.79

1/2 Lb Regular Slice Of Our Famous Pan-Style Pizza. Includes Zesty Pizza Sauce, Wisconsin Mozzarella Cheese, The Freshest Mushrooms And Hand-Pattied Italian Sausage.

Garden of Eatin'

$4.79
Super Slice Sausage & Pepperoni

Super Slice Sausage & Pepperoni

$5.79

3/4 Lb Super Slice Of Our Famous Pan-Style Pizza. Includes Zesty Pizza Sauce, Wisconsin Mozzarella Cheese, Hand-Pattied Italian Sausage And Pepperoni.

Super Slice Of The Day

$5.79

3/4 Lb Super Slice Of Our Famous Pan-Style Pizza. This Slice Changes Daily.

Super Cheese

$5.79

Super Pepperoni

$5.79

Super Sausage

$5.79

Super Sausage & Mushroom

$5.79

Pasta

Spaghetti With Marinara

Spaghetti With Marinara

$7.59

Comes With Breadsticks With Marinara.

Spaghetti With Meatballs

Spaghetti With Meatballs

$9.59

Comes With Breadsticks With Marinara.

Fettuccine Alfredo

Fettuccine Alfredo

$8.59

Comes With Breadsticks With Marinara.

Fettuccine With Chicken/Broccoli

$9.59

Small Pizza

SM Build Your Own Pizza

$12.99

Feeds About 2-3 People

Small Specialty Pizza

$17.99

Feeds About 2-3 People

Pumpkin Pizza

$16.99

Medium Pizza

MED Build Your Own Pizza

$16.99

Feeds About 3-4 People

Medium Specialty Pizza

$22.99

Feeds About 3-4 People

Large Pizza

LG Build Your Own Pizza

$18.99

Feeds About 4-6 People

Large Specialty Pizza

$24.99

Feeds About 4-6 People

Extra Cheesy Super Sausage

$19.99

Thin Crust

12In Mama Thin Crust

$12.99

Feeds About 2-3 People

12In Mama Thin Specialty

$17.99

Feeds About 2-3 People

16In Mama Thin Crust

$16.99

Feeds About 3-4 People

16In Mama Thin Specialty

$22.99

Feeds About 3-4 People

Rocky Combo

Combo #1

Combo #1

$8.99

Combo #2

$9.99

Combo #3

$10.49
Combo #4

Combo #4

$9.99

Combo #5

$11.49

Combo #6

$6.49

Kids Meal Pizza

$6.99

Kids Meal Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Kids Meal Pasta

$6.99

Veteran's Combo #1

Breadsticks

Breadsticks (6)

Breadsticks (6)

$3.49

Rocky's famous breadsticks. Includes one cup of marinara

Family Breadsticks

$9.99

Party Sticks

$14.99

Salad

Side Salad

$4.99

Family Meal Deal

Family Meal Deal

$27.40

Sweet Meal Deal

$27.40

Drinks

Small Fountain Soda

$2.29

Medium Fountain Soda

$2.49

Large Fountain Soda

$2.99

2 Liter Soda

$3.99

Bottled Water

$2.99

Apple Juice

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Dipping Sauce

Marinara Sauce Cup

$0.50

Nacho Cheese Cup

$0.99

Merchandise

Jar of Sauce

$2.99

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Cookie Cookie

$0.79

Oatmeal Cookie

$0.79

Sugar Cookie

$0.79
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

4905 Cty Hwy V, DeForest, WI 53532

Directions

