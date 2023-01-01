  • Home
A map showing the location of All The Best Deli 5940 Far Hills AvenueView gallery

All The Best Deli 5940 Far Hills Avenue

No reviews yet

5940 Far Hills Avenue

Dayton, OH 45429

RESTAURANT MENU

STARTERS

Pickle Plate

$4.95

Full & half sour picles, sour tomatoand hot cherry pepper

Chopped Liver

$7.95

Served with bagel chips

Herring in Wine

$8.95

Served with bagel chips

Herring in cream sauce

$8.95

Served with bagel chips

Aunt Tilly Herring w/apples & nuts

$8.95

Served with bagel chips

House-Cut French Fries

$7.45

fried in peanut oil

Gabila's Coney Island Square Knishes

$7.45

Served with horseradish mustard sauce

Potato Pancakes

$9.45

Served with sour cream or apple sauce

Smoked Fish Plate w/Nova

$18.95

Served with cream cheese, tomatoes, onions, olives, capers and choice of bagel

Smoked Fish Plate w/Smoked Trout

$18.95

Served with cream cheese, tomatoes, onions, olives, capers and choice of bagel

Smoked Fish Plate w/Kippered Salmon

$18.95

Served with cream cheese, tomatoes, onions, olives, capers and choice of bagel

Smoked Fish Plate w/Whitefish

$18.95

Served with cream cheese, tomatoes, onions, olives, capers and choice of bagel

SOUPS

Chicken Soup

$5.95

Choice of: matzo balls or egg noodles

Mushroom Beef Barley Soup

$5.95

Hearty Chicken Soup

$5.95

With noodles, chicken and carrots

Split Pea Soup

$5.95

Served with croutons

Beet Borscht

$5.95

Served cold or hot.

Tomato Bisque

$5.95

Served with croutons

SIDE SALADS

Potato Salad

$4.95

Cole Slaw

$4.95

Macaroni Salad

$4.95

Cucumber & Onion Salad

$4.95

Health Salad

$4.95

Israeli Salad

$4.95

ENTREE SALADS

Chef Salad

$17.95

Mixed greens, turkey, salami, corned beef, Swiss, cheddar, tomato, cucumber, hard-cooked egg, olives

Chopped Salad

$15.95

Romaine, radicchio, salami, provolone, cucumber, red onion, tomato and chickpeas

House Tossed Salad

$7.95

Mixed greens, radicchio, carrot, red onion, tomato, cucumber, chickpeas and croutons

House Tossed Salad add Chicken Salad

$14.95

Mixed greens, radicchio, carrot, red onion, tomato, cucumber, chickpeas and croutons

House Tossed Salad add Egg Salad

$11.95

Mixed greens, radicchio, carrot, red onion, tomato, cucumber, chickpeas and croutons

House Tossed Salad add Tuna Salad

$14.95

Mixed greens, radicchio, carrot, red onion, tomato, cucumber, chickpeas and croutons

House Tossed Salad add Whitefish Salad

$16.95

Mixed greens, radicchio, carrot, red onion, tomato, cucumber, chickpeas and croutons

Jewish Cobb

$17.95

Romaine, turkey, pastrami bacon, tomato, avocado, red onion, hard-cooked egg, bleu cheese crumbles

Israeli Salad w/feta and olives

$15.95

Tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, red onions tossed with olive oil * lemon juice served on a bed of mixed greens with feta cheese, avocado and olives

FISH SANDWICHES

Nova Sandwich

$14.95

Served on choice of bagel with cream cheese, tomato and red onion

Smoked Whitefish Sandwich

$15.95

Served on choice of bagel with cream cheese, tomato and red onion

Chopped Lox Cream Cheese Sandwich

$12.95

Served on choice of bagel with tomato and red onion

HOT SANDWICHES

Corned Beef

$19.95

Served on seeded rye

Pastrami

$19.95

Served on seeded rye

Brisket

$19.95

Served on Kaiser Roll

Frankfurter

$7.95

Includes sauerkraut and horseradish mustard sauce

Half Hot Sandwich and Soup

$15.95

Served on rye. Select corned beef, pastrami or brisket and any of our soups

Half Hot Sandwich and Fries

$13.95

Served on rye with small order of fires. Select corned beef, pastrami or brisket.

Make Sandwich into Meat Platter

$21.95

Select corned beef, pastrami or brisket and chose potato salad, cole slaw, cucumber salad, health salad or macaroni salad

GRILLED SANDWICHES

Reuben

$16.95

Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and Russian Dressing on seeded rye

Turkey Reuben

$16.95

Turkey, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and Russian Dressing on seeded rye

Tuna Melt

$12.95

Tuna Salad and Cheddar cheese on seede rye

COLD SANDWICHES

Chopped Liver Sandwich

$12.95

Served on seeded rye with lettuce and tomato

Tongue Sandwich

$24.95

Served on seeded rye with lettuce and tomato

Salami Sandwich

$16.95

Served on seeded rye with lettuce and tomato

Turkey Sandwich

$16.95

Served on seeded rye with lettuce and tomato

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$12.95

Served on seeded rye with lettuce and tomato

Egg Salad Sandwich

$10.95

Served on seeded rye with lettuce and tomato

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.95

Served on seeded rye with lettuce and tomato

TRIPLE DECKER

The Big Macher

$23.95

Pastrami, salami, turkey, Russian dressing and cole slaw

The Mamzer

$23.95

Turkey, pastrami, lettuce, tomato, may

The Chazar Rye

$23.95

Hot pastrami and corned beef, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing and cole slaw

COMBO

The Mishugi

$16.95

Turkey, chopped liver, cole slaw, Russian dressing

The Alter Cocker

$14.95

Chopped liver, egg salad, lettuce and tomato

The Big Nosh

$23.95

Turkey, tongue, cole slaw, Russian dressing

DESSERTS

Rugelach

$6.00

Selection of 3 rugelah

Mandel Bread

$5.50

3 pieces

Cheesecake, plain

$5.00

Cheesecake with Sauce

$5.95

Choice of blueberry or strawberry Sauce

Chocolate Babka

$4.00

Black and White Cookie

$3.00

Seven-layer Cake

$5.00

Vanilla Coconut Bar

$3.00

Russian Tea Biscuit

$4.00

Cookie Sampler

$8.00

5 assorted Rugalach and Cookies

Chocolate Coconut Bar

$3.00

KID'S MENU

KM Grilled Cheese

$7.95

Served with small portion of fries (fried in peanut oil)

KM Turkey on White

$8.95

Served with small portion of fries (fried in peanut oil)

KM Chicken Salad on White

$8.95

Served with small portion of fries (fried in peanut oil)

KM Tuna Salad on White

$8.95

Served with small portion of fries (fried in peanut oil)

KM Egg Salad Salad on White

$8.95

Served with small portion of fries (fried in peanut oil)

KM Salami on Rye

$8.95

Served with small portion of fries (fried in peanut oil)

DELI MENU

MEATS

Corned Beef

$16.95

per lb

Corned Beef - lean

$21.95

per lb

Pastrami - navel

$23.95

per lb

Pastrami - lean

$25.95

per lb

Turkey Pastrami

$23.95

per lb

Brisket

$18.95

per lb

Tongue

$34.95

per lb

Salami, soft

$14.95

per lb

Salami, hard

$15.95

per lb

Turkey

$14.95

per lb

Frankfurter

$12.95

per lb

CHEESES

Cheddar

$11.95

per lb

Swiss

$11.95

per lb

Provolone

$10.95

per lb

Pepper Jack

$11.95

per lb

Feta

$10.95

per lb

KOSHER CHEESE PKGS

Kosher Gouda

$9.95

each

Kosher Havarti

$9.95

each

Kosher Parmesan wedge

$9.95

each

SMOKED FISH

Nova Smoked Salmon

$12.95Out of stock

per ¼ lb

Kippered Salmon

$14.95

per ¼ lb

Gravlax

$14.95

per ¼ lb

Pastrami Nova

$14.95

per ¼ lb

Sable

$25.00

per ¼ lb sold in cryo vac bag

Smoked Trout Fillet

$14.95

per ¼ lb

Whole Whitefish

$30.00

per lb

Herring in wine

$12.95

per lb

Herring in cream sauce

$12.95

per lb

Aunt Tilly's Herring

$12.95

per lb

SALADS

Potato Salad

$7.95

per lb

Cole Slaw

$7.95

per lb

Macaroni Salad

$7.95

per lb

Cucumber Salad

$6.95

per lb

Israeli

$7.95

per lb

Health Salad

$7.95

per lb

Tuna

$12.95

per lb

Chicken

$13.95

per lb

Egg

$9.95

per lb

Chopped Liver

$12.95

per lb

Whitefish Salad

$18.95

per lb

Lox Cream Cheese

$12.95

per lb

PICKLES & OLIVES

Kalamata, pitted

$9.95

per lb

Castelvetrano, pitted

$9.95

per lb

Judah mixed olive

$9.95

per lb

Pickles

$4.95

per lb

Pickled Tomatoes

$6.95

per lb

Hot Cherry Peppers

$6.95

per lb

Sauerkraut

$4.95

per lb

SIDES

Gabilas Knishes

$4.95

each

Potato Pancakes

$2.95

each

BREADS

Bagel Chips

$5.95

per lb

Bagels

$1.00

each

Rye Bread

$3.99

per lb

Challah Loaf

$7.95

whole

DESSERTS

Rugelach

$2.00

each

Mandel Bread

$1.85

each

Cheesecake, whole

$35.00

whole

Cheesecake, slice

$5.95

each

Cheesecake, slice w/ sauce

$6.95

each

Chocolate Babka, slice

$3.95

piece

Chocolate Babka, whole

$17.95

whole

Black and White Cookies

$3.45

each

Thumbprint Cookie

$0.75

each

Seven-layer Cake, whole

$40.00

whole

Seven-layer Cake slice

$4.45

each

Coconut Bar

$2.45

each

Russina Tea Biscuit

$3.95

each

BEVERAGES

Dr Brown's

$2.95

Cel-Ray ,black cherry, diet black cherry, cream soda, diet cream soda

CC SODA

$2.25

Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Diet Sprite

Coffee

$3.00

Ice Coffee, Can

$3.00

Ice Tea

$2.95

Beer

RETAIL

MERCH

HAT

$20.00

SHIRT WHITE

$25.00

Black Shirts

$25.00

DRY GOODS

MATZO FLATS

$7.95

MATZO CHIPS, LARGE

$4.95

MUSTARD

$4.95

MATZO CHIPS, SMALL

$1.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Dayton's only authentic Jewish Delicatessen

Location

5940 Far Hills Avenue, Dayton, OH 45429

Directions

