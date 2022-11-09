Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American

All Things Chocolate & More

1,164 Reviews

$$

10471 Ford Ave suite D

Richmond Hill, GA 31324

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Salad Sandwich
Classic BLT
Good Morning Croissant

Breakfast

Breakfast Burrito

$10.00

Breakfast Bowl

$12.00

Scrambled eggs, mozzarella, cheddar, sautéed spinach and sausage. Add pimento cheese ($2).

Breakfast Panini

Breakfast Panini

$12.00

Eggs scrambled with cheese, sautéed spinach and bacon. Fresh off of our panini press.

Good Morning Croissant

Good Morning Croissant

$11.00

Eggs scrambled, bacon and cheddar cheese, served on a warm croissant.

Scrambled Eggs, Bacon or Sausage And Toast

$9.00

*Excludes sides

Spicy Omelette

Spicy Omelette

$12.00+

Grilled chicken breast with cheddar, sautéed onions, spinach and jalapeños. Substitute w/steak ($2)

Traditional Breakfast French Toast, Pancakes, Or A Waffle

Traditional Breakfast French Toast, Pancakes, Or A Waffle

$12.00

Served with scrambled eggs and bacon, or sausage. *Excludes side.

Vegetable Omelette

$11.00

Sautéed mushrooms, onions, bell peppers and spinach.

Deluxe Pancake

$12.00

Starters

Bacon & Cheese Fries

$10.00

Fries smothered with mozzarella, cheddar and topped with bacon.

Brie Pastry

$12.00

Brie wrapped in a flaky croissant, served with our homemade strawberry jam.

Fried Ravioli

$10.00

Crisp cheese ravioli served with marinara.

Mozzarela Sticks

$9.00

Pimento Dip

$10.00

House-made pimento cheese topped with cheddar and bacon crumbles, served with our pita chips.

Pretzel Bites

$9.00

Pretzel bites served with nacho cheese.

Sampler

$11.00

Chicken nuggets, mozzarella sticks, mini empanadas, arepas and fried ravioli.

Main

1/2lb Chicken Salad

$8.00

A half lb. of our homestyle chicken salad.

1/2lb Jalapeño Chicken Salad

$9.00Out of stock

A half pound of our spicy homemade jalapeño chicken salad.

1lb Chicken Salad

$16.00

One pound of our homestyle chicken salad.

1lb Jalapeño Chicken Salad

$18.00

One pound of our spicy homemade jalapeño chicken salad.

Almost Fajita

$12.00+

Grilled chicken, cheddar, onions, spinach, jalapeño. Served on a crepe. Substitute steak ($2).

Avocado Toast

$12.00

(Vegan) Toasted pretzel bun with fresh avocado spread, home grown basil, tomato and chili flakes.

Casino

$12.00

Turkey, ham, bacon, mozarella, cheddar and fresh spinach. Served on a crepe.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.00

Oven roasted chicken breast, grapes, pecans, celery and carrots; topped with tomato and spinach.

Classic BLT

$12.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes. Served on rustic white bread.

Jalapeño Chicken Salad Sandwich

$13.00

Roasted chicken with jalapeños, apples, cranberries, red onions, pecans; topped with tomato and spinach.

Panini

$12.00+

A blend of cheese on our rustic bread grilled to perfection.

Philly Steak Sandwich (Better Than)

Philly Steak Sandwich (Better Than)

$13.00

Marinated sirloin steak on a toasted croissant with lettuce, cheddar, and our house-made cilantro aioli.

Pimento Sandwich or Wrap

$11.00

House-made pimento cheese, bacon, fresh spinach. Served on a crepe.

Roasted Turkey Sandwich

$11.00

Turkey breast, mozzarella, spinach. Served on toasted rustic white bread.

Vegan Burger

$13.00

A thick and flavorful patty on a pretzel bun, topped with, lettuce, tomato and red onion. Add avocado ($2).

Special

$12.00

Ask or call our servers to seek our daily special!

Soups & Salads

Broccoli & Cheddar Soup

$5.00+

Honeymoon Soup

$5.00+

Loaded Potato Soup

$5.00+

Tomato Basil

$5.00+
Chef It Up

Chef It Up

$13.00

Turkey, ham, bacon, cheese, hard boiled eggs, tomatoes, cucumbers and mixed greens with croutons on top.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine lettuce with parmesan and croutons topped with grilled chicken breasts.

Home-Style Chicken Salad

$12.00

Oven roasted chicken breasts, grapes, pecans, celery and carrots.

Jalapeño Chicken Salad

$13.00

Our special home-style chicken salad with apples, cranberries, spiced up with jalapeños.

Summer Salad

Summer Salad

$11.00

Pecans and strawberries on a bed of mixed greens, served with balsamic vinaigrette. Add chicken ($2).

Kids Menu

5pcs Chicken Nuggets

$6.00

Grilled Panini

$6.00

Ham Sandwich

$7.00

Ham sandwich with one side. Premium substitutions, $2.

Kids Scram Eggs Bacon or Sausage Toast

$6.00

Scrambled eggs with bacon and toast. *Excludes side, $3 for regular sides, $5 for premium sides.

Macaroni & Cheese

$7.00

Includes one side, $2 for premium sides.

Pancakes, Waffles, Or French Toast

$7.00

Served with scrambled eggs and bacon. *Excludes side. $3 up charge

Turkey Sandwich

$7.00

Sweet Crepes

Cookie Monster

$10.00

Oreo cream with oreo crumbles.

Perfect Stranger

Perfect Stranger

$10.00

Chocolate and vanilla custard and sliced bananas.

Strawberry Shortcake

$10.00

Vanilla custard, sliced strawberries topped with strawberry jam.

Sweet Italian

$12.00

Homemade cannoli cream, sliced bananas, strawberries and our homemade strawberry jam.

Sweet Savannah

$12.00

Homemade cannoli cream, hazlenut spread with sliced strawberries.

Sides

Bacon

$3.00

Chips

$3.00

French Fries

$3.00

Fruit Cup

$3.00

Mac N Chz

$5.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00

Toast

$1.00

Extra Condiments

Avocado

$2.00Out of stock

Balsamic

$0.75

Caesar

$0.50

Chipotle Ranch

$0.75

Cilantro Aioli

$0.75

French Fry Sauce

$0.75

Garlic Aioli

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Hot Sauce

$0.50

Ketchup

$0.50

Marinara

$1.00

Mayo

$0.50

Mustard

$0.50

Nacho Cheese

$1.50

Pesto

$0.75

Pico de Gallo

$1.00

Ranch

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.75

Syrup

$0.75

Drinks

Apple and Eve

$2.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Aquafina Water

$2.00

Canned Soda

$2.75

Coffee Cup

$2.75

Fountain Drinks

$3.00

Goldpeak Unsweetened

$2.25

H20-Tap

Honest Juice

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

La Croix

$2.75

Malta GOYA

$2.00

Milk

$2.50

OJ

$3.00

Reg Choc Milk

$3.00

Small Fiji

$3.00Out of stock

Signature Drinks

All Things Chocolatte

All Things Chocolatte

$5.50
Buckeye Latte

Buckeye Latte

$5.50Out of stock
Caramel Latte

Caramel Latte

$5.50
Cold Foam Latte

Cold Foam Latte

$5.50
Cupcake Latte

Cupcake Latte

$5.50

Cannoli Latte

$5.50
John Wayne

John Wayne

$4.50

Mocha

$5.50
Pumpkin Pie

Pumpkin Pie

$5.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 5:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

We serve breakfast all day!

Website

Location

10471 Ford Ave suite D, Richmond Hill, GA 31324

Directions

Gallery
All Things Chocolate & More image
All Things Chocolate & More image

Similar restaurants in your area

Snazzy’s Hot Wings & Sassy Things
orange starNo Reviews
4300 Ocean Hwy, Richmond Hill, GA 31324 Richmond Hill, GA 31324
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - #49 Savannah, GA
orange star4.4 • 74
5710 Ogeechee Rd Savannah, GA 31405
View restaurantnext
Sunrise Breakfast - Chatham Parkway
orange starNo Reviews
1 Southern Oaks Court Suite 300 Savannah, GA 31405
View restaurantnext
The 5 Spot Midtown
orange starNo Reviews
4430 Habersham St Savannah, GA 31405
View restaurantnext
Rocky’s NY Deli
orange star4.8 • 218
7360 Skidaway Rd. Unit H-3 Savannah, GA 31406
View restaurantnext
CASTAWAYS
orange star4.6 • 719
7360 Skidaway Rd Savannah, GA 31406
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Richmond Hill
Pooler
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Savannah
review star
Avg 4.5 (139 restaurants)
Tybee Island
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Bluffton
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Hilton Head Island
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
Jesup
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Ridgeland
review star
No reviews yet
Statesboro
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Beaufort
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston