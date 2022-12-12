Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Salad

All About Lunch

review star

No reviews yet

10150 York Rd, Suite 202

Cockeysville, MD 21030

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Crispy Chicken BLT
Southern Chicken Wrap
Mozzarella Sticks

Salads

Autumn Salad

$9.89

Baja

$8.99

Grilled Chicken, Cheddarjack Cheese, Tomato, Onion, Bell Pepper, Corn & Black Bean Salsa, Avocado, Housemade Tortilla Strips on a bed of Mixed Greens with Avocado Ranch

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$8.99

Crispy Buffalo Tenders, Cucumbers & Tomatoes on a bed of Mixed Greens served with Bleu Cheese Dressing

Cali Cobb

$8.99

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Hard boiled Egg, Tomato, Cheddarjack on a bed of Mixed Greens with homemade Avocado Ranch dressing

Chef Salad

$8.99

Ham, Turkey, Provolone, American Cheese, Hard boiled Egg, Tomato & Cucumber on a bed of Mixed Greens with your choice of dressing

Caesar

$6.49

Romaine, Shaved Parmesan, Housemade Croutons with a Creamy Caesar Dressing

Garden Salad

$5.99

Tomato, Cucumber, Carrots, Onions and Housemade Croutons on a bed of Mixed Greens

Greek

$8.49

Feta Cheese, Olives, Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Pepperoncinis on a bed of Mixed Greens with Housemade Greek Dressing

Italian Chopped

$8.99

Pepperoni, Genoa Salami, Capicola Ham, Provolone, Tomatoes, Red Onions & Pepperoncini, Romaine Lettuce Tossed with Peppercorn Parmesan

Michigan Salad

$8.49

Mixed Greens w/ candied walnuts, cranraisins, feta cheese, & sliced apples. Topped with our house made Michigan dressing.

Side Greek

$5.99

Feta Cheese, Olives, Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Pepperoncinis on a bed of Mixed Greens with Housemade Greek Dressing

Side Garden

$3.99

Tomato, Cucumber, Carrots, Onions and Housemade Croutons on a bed of Mixed Greens

Side Caesar

$4.49

Romaine, Shaved Parmesan, Housemade Croutons with a Creamy Caesar Dressing

Country Chicken Salad

$9.99

Cold Specialties

Turkey Bacon Ranch Wrap

$8.29

Oven roasted turkey breast, apple wood smoked bacon, with homemade ranch dressing in a plain wrap.

Crave

$8.29

Oven roasted turkey, cheddar cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato and chipotle mayo on wheat berry bread.

Down By The Bay

$7.99

Turkey, Muenster, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber & Old Bay Mayo on White Bread

Powerhouse

$7.99

Mixed Greens, Tomato, Carrot, Avocado, Cucumber, Bell Peppers, Muenster & Herved Aioli on Wheatberry Bread

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$8.29

Diced grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing and shaved Parmesan cheese a plain wrap.

Santa Fe Chicken Wrap

$8.29

Grilled Chicken, Pepperjack, Mixed Greens, Red Onion, Bell Pepper, Corn & Black Bean Salsa & Chipotle Aioli

Deli Favorites

Tuna Sandwich

$7.89

Housemade Tuna Salad on White Bread with Lettuce & Tomato

Chicken Salad Sand

$7.89

Housemade Chicken Salad on White Bread with Lettuce & Tomato

Shrimp Salad Sand

$8.99

Housemade Shrimp Salad on White Bread with Lettuce & Tomato

Turkey Club

$9.29

Oven Roasted Turkey, Bacon, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo on White Toast

Mighty Italian

$9.49

Pepperoni, Genoa Salami, Capicola Ham, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Hots, Housemade Italian Dressing & Mayo

American Cold Cut

$9.49Out of stock

Ham, Salami, Bologna, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Mayo

Rachel

$8.99

Grilled Marble Rye bread smothered with 1000 Dressing, Swiss cheese, Oven Roasted Turkey and coleslaw.

House Rueben

$8.99

Grilled Marble Rye bread smothered with 1000 Dressing, Swiss cheese, and Corned Beef and coleslaw.

Grown Up Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Provolone, Cheddar & American Cheeses on Grilled Sourdough

Mile High Blt

$7.29

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Herb Aioli on White Toast

Hot Specialties

London Broil Sandwich

$8.99

Thinly sliced beef topped with provolone cheese, mixed greens and dijonaise on a warmed ciabatta bread.

Philly Cheesesteak

$8.29

Thinly sliced Beef, Provolone Cheese, Fried Onions & Peppers served on a Sub Roll

Crispy Chicken BLT

$7.99

Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Chipotle Mayo on a Gourmet Potato Roll

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$7.79

Crispy Buffalo Tenders, Lettuce, Tomato & Ranch on a Wrap

The Alice

$7.99

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Cheddar, Honey Mustard on Sourdough

Southern Chicken Wrap

$7.99

Crispy Chicken Tenders, Bacon, Cheddarjack Cheese, Shredded Lettuce & Tomatoes with Honey Mustard in a Wrap

Fish Sub

$9.29

Veggie Griller

$7.99

Meatball Sub

$8.99

Meatballs, Marinara & Mozzarella Cheese stuffed into a Sub Roll

Build Your Own

Turkey

$7.29

Ham

$7.29

Corned Beef

$7.29

HOT Grilled Chicken

$7.29

Chicken Tenders

$7.29

London Broil BYO

$8.59

CHILLED Grilled Chicken

$7.29

Platters

Cheeseburger w/FF Platter

$8.99

6oz Angus Beef Burger with American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo on a Potato Roll and served with fries.

Chicken Tender Basket

$7.99

Crispy chicken tenders served with Honey Mustard and Fries

Buffalo Chicken Tender Basket

$8.49

Our crispy chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce served with Homemade Ranch dressing and Fries

Boneless Wing Platter

$7.99

Beef Quesadilla

$7.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$7.99

Chicken Fajita Quesadilla

$8.99

Cheddarjack cheese, with your choice of chicken or Beef with grilled peppers, onions & mushrooms. Served with Salas and Sour Cream

Veggie Quesadilla

$7.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

Fish Fry

$9.99

Sides

Boardwalk French Fries

$2.99

Bayoli Fries

$4.59

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$3.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$4.99

Fruit Cup

$3.99

Chips

$0.59

Fresh Fruit (Orange, Banana or Apple)

$1.00

Side Garden

$3.99

Tomato, Cucumber, Carrots, Onions and Housemade Croutons on a bed of Mixed Greens

Side Caesar

$4.49

Romaine, Shaved Parmesan, Housemade Croutons with a Creamy Caesar Dressing

Loaded Mash (Bacon & Cheese)

$2.59

Soups

Cup Maryland Crab Soup

$3.99

Bowl Maryland Crab Soup

$4.99

Cup Soup Of The Day

$2.99

Bowl Soup Of The Day

$3.99

Cup Chili

$3.49

Bowl Chili

$4.49

Qt Soup of the Day - with Rolls & Butter

$14.00

Qt Maryland Crab - with Rolls & Butter

$20.00Out of stock

Qt Housemade Chili - with Rolls & Butter

$17.00

Monday Specials

Linguine & Clam Sauce

$9.49

Lunchbox Wing Basket

$9.99

Tuesday Specials

Shrimp Fajita Quesadilla

$9.99

Roasted Veggie Winter Salad

$9.99

Wednesday Specials

Spinach Artichoke CK Grilled Cheese

$9.99Out of stock

Spinach Artichoke Dip w/ Tortillas

$7.59Out of stock

Ham Sliders

$8.29

Thursday Specials

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$8.59

8oz Beef Patty, Grilled Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese & Herb Aioli on a Gourmet Potato Roll served with Chips

Buffalo Shrimp Caesar

$9.99

Friday Specials

1/4lb All Beef Hotdog topped with Sloppy Joe & Red Onion served w/Fries

Fried Chicken Bowl

$8.99

Drinks

Fountain Soda

$1.69

Bottled Sodas

$1.89

Bottled Waters

$1.89

Fresh Brewed Coffee

$1.69

Juice

$1.99

Milk

$1.99

Fresh Brewed Ice Tea

$1.69

Sweets

Grab n Go Candy

$1.00

Homemade Rice Pudding

$2.79

Brownie or Blondie

$1.99

Jumbo Cookie

$1.99

Jumbo Muffin

$2.59

Chips

$0.69

Cake of the Week

$1.69

Side of the Week

$1.99

Jello

$1.99

Yogurt

$1.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:30 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday8:30 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 1:00 pm
Friday8:30 am - 1:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Fresh ingredients, quality food and awesome customer service!

Location

10150 York Rd, Suite 202, Cockeysville, MD 21030

Directions

Gallery
All About Lunch image
All About Lunch image
All About Lunch image
All About Lunch image

Similar restaurants in your area

Pizza Palace - Cockeysville
orange star3.9 • 70
9801 York Road Cockeysville, MD 21030
View restaurantnext
Uber Bagels & Deli - Timonium
orange star4.0 • 59
49 E Padonia Road Lutherville Timonium, MD 21093
View restaurantnext
Nick's Grandstand Grill - Full Build
orange starNo Reviews
2200 York Rd Lutherville-Timonium, MD 21093
View restaurantnext
Coal Fire Hunt Valley
orange starNo Reviews
112 Shawan Rd Suite 6 Hunt Valley, MD 21030
View restaurantnext
THB Bagelry & Deli - Timonium
orange starNo Reviews
1810 York Rd A/B Lutherville-Timonum, MD 21093
View restaurantnext
Atwater's Kenilworth
orange star4.2 • 530
798 Kenilworth Dr Towson, MD 21204
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Cockeysville

Roma's Cafe
orange star4.7 • 968
10515 York Rd Cockeysville Hun, MD 21030
View restaurantnext
Bruno's Pizza
orange star4.7 • 281
10709 York Road Cockeysville, MD 21030
View restaurantnext
The Butler Cabin
orange star4.8 • 21
14436 Falls Rd Cockeysville, MD 21030
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cockeysville
Lutherville Timonium
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Towson
review star
Avg 4.1 (27 restaurants)
Pikesville
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Parkville
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Owings Mills
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Reisterstown
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Nottingham
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Randallstown
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Fallston
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston