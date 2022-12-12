Sandwiches
Salad
All About Lunch
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:30 am - 1:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:30 am - 1:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:30 am - 1:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:30 am - 1:00 pm
|Friday
|8:30 am - 1:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Fresh ingredients, quality food and awesome customer service!
Location
10150 York Rd, Suite 202, Cockeysville, MD 21030
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Uber Bagels & Deli - Timonium
4.0 • 59
49 E Padonia Road Lutherville Timonium, MD 21093
View restaurant
Nick's Grandstand Grill - Full Build
No Reviews
2200 York Rd Lutherville-Timonium, MD 21093
View restaurant
THB Bagelry & Deli - Timonium
No Reviews
1810 York Rd A/B Lutherville-Timonum, MD 21093
View restaurant