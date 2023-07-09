Allatoona Grill, LLC 5989 Groovers Landing Rd Se
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info
Lakeside Restaurant. serving standard American fare and seafood.
Location
5989 Groovers Landing Rd Se, Acworth, GA 30102
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Red Top Brewhouse - 4637 South Main Street
No Reviews
4637 South Main Street Acworth, GA 30101
View restaurant
St Angelo's Lakepoint - 77 Old Allatoona Road Suite 100
No Reviews
77 Old Allatoona Road Suite 100 Emerson, GA 30137
View restaurant