  • Acworth
  • Allatoona Grill, LLC - 5989 Groovers Landing Rd Se
Allatoona Grill, LLC 5989 Groovers Landing Rd Se

No reviews yet

5989 Groovers Landing Rd Se

Acworth, GA 30102

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Popular Items

All American Burger

$15.00

A classic, Two 4oz Angus Beef Patties served on a toasted Brioche Bun. Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Pickles. Served with a side of French Fries.

Kids Cheeseburger

$13.00

Kids Cheeseburger served with French fries. Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles upon request

Kids Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Kids tenders served with French fries.


Shareables

Fried Cheese Curds

$13.99

Wisconsin natural white cheddar cheese curds, hand battered and fried to order. Served with a side of Roasted Honey Aioli sauce.

Fried Pickles

$10.99

Amazing Kosher Dill Pickles hand battered and fried to order. Served with a side of Roasted Garlic Ranch Sauce.

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail 6 count

$17.99

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail served with homemade cocktail sauce.

Fried Buffalo Jumbo Shrimp 6 count

$19.99

Jumbo shrimp, Hand breaded and fried to order. Served with homemade cocktail sauce.

Soups

AG Seafood Gumbo

$10.00+Out of stock

Homemade with dark brown rue. Chicken, Andouille sausage, shrimp, crab meat and okra are added. Perfectly seasoned. Rice added.

Shrimp Étouffée

$10.00+

Homemade from dark brown rue, smothered shrimp, onions, celery, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Rice added.

Salads

AG House Salad

$10.00+

Our amazing homemade mix with spring mix, romaine lettuce wedges, tomatoes, cucumber, sliced red onions, feta cheese, and roasted garlic-lemon butter croutons. Add Grilled Chicken or Salmon for an extra charge.

Party Wings

Traditional Bone In Wings

$12.00+

Jumbo Chicken Wings served with celery and carrots. Served with your choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese.

Boneless Chicken Wings

$12.00+

Boneless Chicken Breast Chunks smothered in your favorite sauce. Served with a side of celery and carrots.

Burgers

All American Burger

$15.00

A classic, Two 4oz Angus Beef Patties served on a toasted Brioche Bun. Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Pickles. Served with a side of French Fries.

Jalapeno Burger

$18.00

Two 4oz Angus Beef patties, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles, served on a toasted Brioche bun. Topped with Fried Jalapeños and Pepper Jack cheese sauce. Served with French Fries.

Mushroom burger

$18.00

Two 4oz Angus Beef patties, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles, served on a toasted Brioche bun. Topped with Sautéed Mushrooms, Caramelized onions and Swiss cheese. Served with French Fries.

Vegan Burger

$18.00

A plant based burger with aroma, taste, texture and appearance of a beef burger. lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles, served on a toasted Brioche bun. Served with a side of French Fries.

AG Burger

$20.00

Wagyu, Bison, Elk and Wild boar mix. Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Pickles

Favorites

Shrimp and Grits with Fried Jalapeños

$20.00

Our famous Shrimp and Grits. Cheddar Cheese Grits topped with cajun cream sauce, crispy fried onions, fresh fried Jalapeños and topped with grilled shrimp.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$19.00

Grilled Chicken Breast on a toasted Brioche bun. Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Pickles. Side of Fries

Fried Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$21.00

A house Specialty! Hand breaded Chicken Breast, tossed in our homemade hot sauce, with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles, topped with blue cheese. Served on a toasted Brioche Bun and French Fries.

Salmon BLT

$22.00

Grilled 6oz filet of Salmon with avocado and applewood smoked bacon. Comes with lettuce, tomato, onion and served with a side of French Fries.

Philly

$20.00

A local favorite with a beef upgrade. Ribeye Beef or sliced Chicken Breast with caramelized onions and peppers topped with provolone cheese on a 12" French Baguette. Served with a side of French Fries.

Taco

$20.00

Three Taco on toasted flour tortillas. Served with your choice of Mahi Mahi fish or Grilled Shrimp. Includes Pineapple slaw, lettuce, pico de gallo and a side of Chipotle Ranch. Comes with a side of French Fries.

PoBoy

$24.00

Perfectly seasoned Shrimp or Catfish cooked grilled or fried. Lettuce, tomato and homemade remoulade sauce on a toasted 12" French Baguette. Served with French Fries.

Fried Basket

$22.00

Fried Basket with your choice of hand battered and fried Cod, Catfish or Shrimp. Served on a bed of French Fries. Your choice of Tater or cocktail sauce.

Tenders

$20.00

3 Jumbo Chicken Tenders, hand breaded and Fried to order. Served with French Fries and your choice of Ranch, Blue Cheese or Honey Mustard dressing.

Buffalo Tenders

$18.00

3 Jumbo Chicken Tenders, hand breaded and Fried to order. Tossed in our homemade hot buffalo sauce. Served with French Fries and your choice of Ranch, Blue Cheese or Honey Mustard dressing.

Kids Menu

Mac & Cheese over Tater Tots

$10.00

This is a Favorite at the AG. Mac & Cheese over tater tots with bacon bits and shredded cheddar cheese on top.

Kids Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Kids tenders served with French fries.

Kids Hamburger

$12.00

Kids Hamburger served with French fries. Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles upon request

Kids Cheeseburger

$13.00

Kids Cheeseburger served with French fries. Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles upon request

Kids Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Kids Chicken Sandwich Grilled or Fried. Served with French Fries. Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles upon request.

Sides

French Fries

$7.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Sautéed Broccoli

$7.00

Tater Tots

$7.00

Sweets

Salted Caramel Cookie

$5.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$5.00

Soft Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

UnSweet Tea

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Merchandise

AG Trucker Cap

$20.00

AG Shirt

$25.00

AG Sweatshirt

$39.99
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Lakeside Restaurant. serving standard American fare and seafood.

Website

Location

5989 Groovers Landing Rd Se, Acworth, GA 30102

Directions

