- Home
- /
- Los Angeles
- /
- Silver Lake
- /
- All Day Baby
All Day Baby
78 Reviews
$$
3200 W Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90026
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
BREAKFAST
ADB Biscuit Sandwich
scrambled eggs, american cheese, strawberry jam, bacon or sausage (or both meats +$4) on a buttermilk biscuit
Biscuit - Egg, Jam & Cheese
scrambled eggs, american cheese, strawberry jam on a buttermilk biscuit
ADB Loco Moco
Teriyaki-glazed spam, breakfast sausage, rice, country gravy, fried egg, scallions, black lime togarashi. Sorry, no modifications!
Big Chicken Biscuit
Fried chicken breast, buttermilk biscuit, side of B&B pickles. Recommended with a side of Tigre hot sauce! Or add pimento cheese to it.
ADB Breakfast Burrito 2.0
House-smoked longaniza sausage, refried beans, fried eggs, jack cheese, side of tacos drama salsa roja
Bean & Cheese Burrito
Refried beans, jack cheese, side of tacos drama salsa roja. Option to add 1, 2 or 3 fried eggs or avocado!
Belgian Waffle
Belgian-style waffle served with sides of smoked maple syrup & salted European butter
Hotcake
Hotcake served with sides of whipped sheep's milk ricotta, pistachio aillade, blueberry compote, smoked maple syrup. Please allow minimum of 15 minutes to cook.
SANDWICHES & MORE
Wedge Salad
Iceberg lettuce, buttermilk labneh dressing, danish blue cheese crumbles, soft egg, tomato confit, red onion (V). We recommend adding thick-cut slabs of bacon! Dressing is served on the side.
Chinese Chicken Salad
Shredded chicken breast, crispy noodles, mandarins, iceberg lettuce, red cabbage, cilantro, alliums, ADB togarashi spice, side of sesame vinaigrette
Barbacoa Burrito
smoked beef brisket, lime rice, jack cheese, cilantro, onion, tacos drama salsa verde
LT'S Hot Catfish Sandwich
Fried hot catfish, cayenne pepper, mustard aioli, raw onion, potato bun, side of B&B pickles
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken breast, salt & pepper mayo, pimento cheese, green tomato, potato bun, side of B&B pickles
Smoked Half Chicken
Our signature smoked half chicken with garlic lemon butter, French fries, a side of garlic aioli, lemon wedges and cascabella peppers
Chili Cheese Fries
Chili con carne, cheddar cheese, scallions, pickled jalapeños
Thessa's Loaded Fries
Cheddar cheese, 1k sauce, grilled onions, pickled pepperoncini.
ADD-ONS
Avocado - SIDE
Buttermilk Biscuit
ADB signature buttermilk biscuit by Pastry Chef Thessa Diadem. Our friend Kim Prince of Hotville calls 'em: "Big Mama Biscuits."
Hash Brown Patty
Like the one at Mickey D's!
French Fries w/ Aioli
Thick Bacon
Sausage Patty
2 Eggs
scrambled or fried
House Tigre Hot Sauce
Salted Butter
Strawberry Jam
The very jam that's in the ADB Biscuit Sandwich!
Ranch Dressing
Garlic Aioli
B&B Pickles
House-made Bread & Butter pickles
Smoked Maple Syrup
House-smoked maple syrup
KIDS
DELIVERY GRATUITY
ADB Staff Tips 5
For Delivery orders ONLY, the option to add gratuity upon checkout: Those dollars do NOT go to ADB staff, but go to DoorDash delivery drivers. If you would like to tip the ADB staff, thank you for selecting these "tips" as items to your order. Love, ADB
ADB Staff Tips 10
For Delivery orders ONLY, the option to add gratuity upon checkout: Those dollars do NOT go to ADB staff, but go to DoorDash delivery drivers. If you would like to tip the ADB staff, thank you for selecting these "tips" as items to your order. Love, ADB
ADB Staff Tips 15
For Delivery orders ONLY, the option to add gratuity upon checkout: Those dollars do NOT go to ADB staff, but go to DoorDash delivery drivers. If you would like to tip the ADB staff, thank you for selecting these "tips" as items to your order. Love, ADB
ADB Staff Tips 20
For Delivery orders ONLY, the option to add gratuity upon checkout: Those dollars do NOT go to ADB staff, but go to DoorDash delivery drivers. If you would like to tip the ADB staff, thank you for selecting these "tips" as items to your order. Love, ADB
UTENSILS & NAPKINS
Fork
To help reduce waste, all utensils and napkins available upon request only. Please enter desired quantity.
Knife
To help reduce waste, all utensils and napkins available upon request only. Please enter desired quantity.
Spoon
To help reduce waste, all utensils and napkins available upon request only. Please enter desired quantity.
Napkin
To help reduce waste, all utensils and napkins available upon request only. Please enter desired quantity.
DAILY PASTRIES
Black Pepper Fennel Sausage Roll
Black pepper fennel sausage farce wrapped in flaky puff pastry. Available Sat & Sun 'til sold out.
Cinnamon Roll
Thessa's *famous* cinnamon roll with labneh frosting. Available Sat & Sun 'til sold out.
Sweet Potato Sticky Bun
As seen on the cover of Food & Wine Magazine! Glazed with butterscotch and topped with toasted marshmallow. A weekend special available now 'til sold out.
Banana Bread
Mama May's banana bread, aka Chef Thessa's mom's famous recipe! Available daily 'til sold out.
Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie
Everyone's favorite chewy chocolate chip cookie with game-changing brown butter. Available daily 'til sold out.
Chocolate Walnut Halvah Cookie
Dark chocolate, walnut, halvah (white sesame confection). Also known as "Thessa's Cookie." Available daily 'til sold out.
Snickerdoodle Cookie
NEW! Thessa's snickerdoodle cookie with candied ginger. Available now 'til sold out.
Ube Marshmallow Coconut Cookie
NEW!! Thessa's ube cookie with caramelized white chocolate, marshmallow and coconut. Available now 'til sold out.
PBJ Fluffer Nutter
Peanut butter cookie sandwich, vanilla bean marshmallow & ADB house strawberry jam filling. Available daily 'til sold out.
German Chocolate Marshmallow Pie
German chocolate cookie sandwich with a marshmallow center and caramelized coconut pecan filling. A rare special available now 'til sold out.
Mini Key Lime Pie
Mini key lime boasting a graham crust! A rare special, available now 'til sold out.
Mini Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie
NEW! Mini pie with chocolate cream and peanut butter mousse. Available now 'til sold out.
Mini Chocolate Cream Pie
Vietnamese coffee jam on housemade graham, topped with vanilla whipped cream
Mini Banana Cream Pie
Flaky pie crust, dulce de leche, fresh banana, and Mexican vanilla whipped cream. Available daily 'til sold out.
Mini Apple Frangipane Pie
Thessa's mini apple frangipane pie is back! Available now 'til sold out.
Mini Almond Fig Pie
NEW!! Beautiful and seasonal almond fig pie. Available now 'til sold out.
Mini Purple Yam Coconut Pie
Flaky pie crust, purple yam, coconut, chamomile cream. A special available now 'til sold out.
Pimento Cheese Roll
Thessa's NEW pimento cheese roll!!!!!! Available now 'til sold out.
Mini Lemon Meringue Pie
NEW! Mini lemon pie with toasted meringue. Available now 'til sold out.
Mini Pumpkin Pie
NEW! Mini pumpkin pie with tahini whip. Available now 'til sold out.
ADB COCKTAILS
Classic Barker
Mulholland Gin, Bar Hill Tom Cat Gin, Chamomile Pink Peppercorn Vermouth, Tempus Quinaquina, Viola Flower
"Pineapple" Daiquiri
Marie-Galante Père Labat, Chituatan Indigo, Avua Amburana, Clairin Communal Blend, Xila, Pineapple Fanta Syrup, Lime
District 13 Manhattan
Redemption Rye, Westward Single Malt, Foro Amaro, Biscotti, Sweet Vermouth, Bitters (served up)
Pink Negroni Swizzle
Gin De Las Californias Nativo, Cordoval Dix, Tximista Vermouth Blanco
Drama's Michelada
Modelo Especial, Clamato tomato juice, ADB Michi mix, lime, chamoy & spice rim (must serve w/ ice; pickup encouraged)
Honeydew Mint Margarita
LALO Tequila Blanco, Agave de Andes, Honeydew Mint Agave, Lime, Salt (sub Ojo de Tigre Mezcal +$1)
ADB Espresso Martini
Thai Tea-Infused Olympia Vodka, Mr. Black Cold Brew Liqueur, Espresso.
ADB Painkiller
Aged Rum, Chinola Passionfruit Liqueur, Coconut Cream, Pineapple & Orange Juices, Strawberry Float (served w/ ice for now or bottled for later)
Baby Carrots
Ilegal Mezcal Joven, Kin White Whiskey, Spicy Carrot Agave Syrup, Lemon. Your new favorite mezcal margarita!
Bloody Mary
Uncle Ed’s Damn Good Vodka, house bloody mary mix (alliums allergy), lemon
Desert Island
SelvaRey White, Monkey Shoulder, Pajarote Tamarindo, Orgeat, Orange Juice
Little Blue Drink
SelvaRey Coconut, Lillet Blanc, Giffard Blue Curacao, White Verjus, Lemon, Sprite
BOOZY MILKSHAKES
Andes Shake
Maison Rouge Cognac, Tempus Fugit Crème de Menthe, Chocolate, Whole Milk, Vanilla Ice Cream, Whipped Cream, Mint, Andes Chocolate
Elvis Shake
Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey, bacon fat-washed bourbon, banana, whole milk, ice cream, chocolate coat, whipped cream, cinnamon
Ramos Shake
Gin, Orange Flower Water, Lemon-Lime Simple, Whole Milk, Vanilla Ice Cream, Whipped Cream, Pandan (our ode to the Ramos Gin Fizz!)
BOOZY FLOATS
Jack'sparilla Float
Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey, sarsaparilla syrup, soda, vanilla ice cream, lime zest
Negroni Float
Bombay Sapphire Gin, Campari, Watermelon Vermouth, Coconut La Croix, vanilla ice cream, orange blossom honey
Orange Bang Float
Orange Vodka, aged rum, amaretto, vanilla-orange syrup, orange juice, soda, vanilla ice cream, orange zest
CLASSIC COCKTAILS
Aperol Spritz
strawberry Aperol, sparkling wine, soda
Daiquiri
Last Word
Broker's London Dry, Maraschino, Green Chartreuse, lime.
Manhattan
Whistle Pig Piggy Back Rye, sweet vermouth, bitters, and a cherry.
Margarita
Your choice of mezcal or tequila, agave, lime.
Martini
Your choice of gin or vodka, blue cheese olive or lemon twist, dry, dirty, or wet.
Mimosa
Della Contessa prosecco, fresh orange juice
Mojito
Bacardi Superior, lime, mint.
Moscow Mule
Uncle Ed's Vodka, ginger, lime, soda.
Negroni
Broker's London Dry, sweet vermouth, and Campari.
Old Fashioned
Your choice of bourbon or rye, sugar, bitters, and a twist.
Piña Colada
Bacardi Superior, coconut, pineapple.
Whiskey Sour
Buffalo Trace, lemon, and honey.
AGUA FRESCAS
Soft Garibaldi
giffard aperitif syrup, fresh squeezed orange juice, east imperial grapefruit soda. (This is a non-alcoholic take on the Garibaldi classic cocktail made with Campari!)
Guava Spritzer
guava, pineapple, cinnamon syrup, lemon, tonic
Blueberry Pomegranate Colada
pineapple, coconut, blueberry, pomegranate, lime, soda
Virgin Michelada
cerveza atletica non-alcholic beer, clamato juice, ADB michi mix, lime, chammy & spice rim.
Ginger Beer
housemade ginger syrup, lime, soda
Lemonade
Orange Juice
Apple Juice
VIRGIN SHAKES & FLOATS
Milkshake (Virgin)
choose: vanilla, chocolate, strawberry or pistachio; all made with vanilla ice cream and topped with whipped cream (non-alcoholic)
Sarsaparilla Float (Virgin)
sarsaparilla syrup, soda, vanilla ice cream, lime zest (non-alcoholic)
"Negroni" Float (Virgin)
Coconut La Croix, bitters syrup, watermelon syrup, vanilla ice cream, orange blossom honey (non-alcoholic)
Orange Bang Float (Virgin)
vanilla-orange syrup, orange juice, soda, vanilla ice cream, orange zest (non-alcoholic)
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
OPEN WED-SUN * 9AM-3PM * DAY MENU, PASTRIES, COFFEE, COCKTAILS & MORE *Last orders must be in 15-20 min prior to closing. * ADB is a feel-good restaurant + cocktail bar with the soul of a diner.
3200 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026