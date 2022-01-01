Restaurant header imageView gallery

All Day Baby

78 Reviews

$$

3200 W Sunset Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90026

Order Again

Popular Items

ADB Biscuit Sandwich
Buttermilk Biscuit
ADB Breakfast Burrito 2.0

BREAKFAST

ADB Biscuit Sandwich

ADB Biscuit Sandwich

$14.75

scrambled eggs, american cheese, strawberry jam, bacon or sausage (or both meats +$4) on a buttermilk biscuit

Biscuit - Egg, Jam & Cheese

Biscuit - Egg, Jam & Cheese

$11.00

scrambled eggs, american cheese, strawberry jam on a buttermilk biscuit

ADB Loco Moco

ADB Loco Moco

$17.00

Teriyaki-glazed spam, breakfast sausage, rice, country gravy, fried egg, scallions, black lime togarashi. Sorry, no modifications!

Big Chicken Biscuit

Big Chicken Biscuit

$15.00

Fried chicken breast, buttermilk biscuit, side of B&B pickles. Recommended with a side of Tigre hot sauce! Or add pimento cheese to it.

ADB Breakfast Burrito 2.0

ADB Breakfast Burrito 2.0

$16.50

House-smoked longaniza sausage, refried beans, fried eggs, jack cheese, side of tacos drama salsa roja

Bean & Cheese Burrito

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$6.00

Refried beans, jack cheese, side of tacos drama salsa roja. Option to add 1, 2 or 3 fried eggs or avocado!

Belgian Waffle

Belgian Waffle

$11.00

Belgian-style waffle served with sides of smoked maple syrup & salted European butter

Hotcake

Hotcake

$17.25

Hotcake served with sides of whipped sheep's milk ricotta, pistachio aillade, blueberry compote, smoked maple syrup. Please allow minimum of 15 minutes to cook.

SANDWICHES & MORE

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$14.50

Iceberg lettuce, buttermilk labneh dressing, danish blue cheese crumbles, soft egg, tomato confit, red onion (V). We recommend adding thick-cut slabs of bacon! Dressing is served on the side.

Chinese Chicken Salad

Chinese Chicken Salad

$16.75

Shredded chicken breast, crispy noodles, mandarins, iceberg lettuce, red cabbage, cilantro, alliums, ADB togarashi spice, side of sesame vinaigrette

Barbacoa Burrito

Barbacoa Burrito

$17.00

smoked beef brisket, lime rice, jack cheese, cilantro, onion, tacos drama salsa verde

LT'S Hot Catfish Sandwich

LT'S Hot Catfish Sandwich

$15.00

Fried hot catfish, cayenne pepper, mustard aioli, raw onion, potato bun, side of B&B pickles

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Fried chicken breast, salt & pepper mayo, pimento cheese, green tomato, potato bun, side of B&B pickles

Smoked Half Chicken

Smoked Half Chicken

$18.75

Our signature smoked half chicken with garlic lemon butter, French fries, a side of garlic aioli, lemon wedges and cascabella peppers

Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$16.00

Chili con carne, cheddar cheese, scallions, pickled jalapeños

Thessa's Loaded Fries

Thessa's Loaded Fries

$13.00

Cheddar cheese, 1k sauce, grilled onions, pickled pepperoncini.

ADD-ONS

Avocado - SIDE

$3.00

Avocado - SIDE

$3.00
Buttermilk Biscuit

Buttermilk Biscuit

$4.00

ADB signature buttermilk biscuit by Pastry Chef Thessa Diadem. Our friend Kim Prince of Hotville calls 'em: "Big Mama Biscuits."

Hash Brown Patty

Hash Brown Patty

$2.00

Like the one at Mickey D's!

French Fries w/ Aioli

$5.00

French Fries w/ Aioli

$5.00
Thick Bacon

Thick Bacon

$6.00
Sausage Patty

Sausage Patty

$5.00
2 Eggs

2 Eggs

$6.00

scrambled or fried

House Tigre Hot Sauce

$1.50

House Tigre Hot Sauce

$1.50
Salted Butter

Salted Butter

$1.25
Strawberry Jam

Strawberry Jam

$1.25

The very jam that's in the ADB Biscuit Sandwich!

Ranch Dressing

$1.00

Ranch Dressing

$1.00
Garlic Aioli

Garlic Aioli

$1.00
B&B Pickles

B&B Pickles

$1.00

House-made Bread & Butter pickles

Smoked Maple Syrup

Smoked Maple Syrup

$1.00

House-smoked maple syrup

KIDS

Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries

Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries

$8.75

potato bun grilled cheese sandwich & French fries

Kids Burrito

Kids Burrito

$7.00

Refried beans, jack cheese & lime rice

Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries

Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries

$13.00

Fried chicken tenders, served with ranch dressing and French fries

DELIVERY GRATUITY

For Delivery orders ONLY, the option to add gratuity upon checkout: Those dollars do NOT go to ADB staff, but go to DoorDash delivery drivers. If you would like to tip the ADB staff, thank you for selecting these "tips" as items to your order. Love, ADB
ADB Staff Tips 5

ADB Staff Tips 5

$5.00

For Delivery orders ONLY, the option to add gratuity upon checkout: Those dollars do NOT go to ADB staff, but go to DoorDash delivery drivers. If you would like to tip the ADB staff, thank you for selecting these "tips" as items to your order. Love, ADB

ADB Staff Tips 10

ADB Staff Tips 10

$10.00

For Delivery orders ONLY, the option to add gratuity upon checkout: Those dollars do NOT go to ADB staff, but go to DoorDash delivery drivers. If you would like to tip the ADB staff, thank you for selecting these "tips" as items to your order. Love, ADB

ADB Staff Tips 15

ADB Staff Tips 15

$15.00

For Delivery orders ONLY, the option to add gratuity upon checkout: Those dollars do NOT go to ADB staff, but go to DoorDash delivery drivers. If you would like to tip the ADB staff, thank you for selecting these "tips" as items to your order. Love, ADB

ADB Staff Tips 20

ADB Staff Tips 20

$20.00

For Delivery orders ONLY, the option to add gratuity upon checkout: Those dollars do NOT go to ADB staff, but go to DoorDash delivery drivers. If you would like to tip the ADB staff, thank you for selecting these "tips" as items to your order. Love, ADB

UTENSILS & NAPKINS

Fork

Fork

To help reduce waste, all utensils and napkins available upon request only. Please enter desired quantity.

Knife

Knife

To help reduce waste, all utensils and napkins available upon request only. Please enter desired quantity.

Spoon

Spoon

To help reduce waste, all utensils and napkins available upon request only. Please enter desired quantity.

Napkin

Napkin

To help reduce waste, all utensils and napkins available upon request only. Please enter desired quantity.

DAILY PASTRIES

Black Pepper Fennel Sausage Roll

Black Pepper Fennel Sausage Roll

$6.00

Black pepper fennel sausage farce wrapped in flaky puff pastry. Available Sat & Sun 'til sold out.

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$7.00Out of stock

Thessa's *famous* cinnamon roll with labneh frosting. Available Sat & Sun 'til sold out.

Sweet Potato Sticky Bun

Sweet Potato Sticky Bun

$8.00Out of stock

As seen on the cover of Food & Wine Magazine! Glazed with butterscotch and topped with toasted marshmallow. A weekend special available now 'til sold out.

Banana Bread

Banana Bread

$4.00Out of stock

Mama May's banana bread, aka Chef Thessa's mom's famous recipe! Available daily 'til sold out.

Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie

Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.25

Everyone's favorite chewy chocolate chip cookie with game-changing brown butter. Available daily 'til sold out.

Chocolate Walnut Halvah Cookie

Chocolate Walnut Halvah Cookie

$3.25

Dark chocolate, walnut, halvah (white sesame confection). Also known as "Thessa's Cookie." Available daily 'til sold out.

Snickerdoodle Cookie

Snickerdoodle Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

NEW! Thessa's snickerdoodle cookie with candied ginger. Available now 'til sold out.

Ube Marshmallow Coconut Cookie

Ube Marshmallow Coconut Cookie

$3.25Out of stock

NEW!! Thessa's ube cookie with caramelized white chocolate, marshmallow and coconut. Available now 'til sold out.

PBJ Fluffer Nutter

PBJ Fluffer Nutter

$6.00

Peanut butter cookie sandwich, vanilla bean marshmallow & ADB house strawberry jam filling. Available daily 'til sold out.

German Chocolate Marshmallow Pie

German Chocolate Marshmallow Pie

$6.00

German chocolate cookie sandwich with a marshmallow center and caramelized coconut pecan filling. A rare special available now 'til sold out.

Mini Key Lime Pie

Mini Key Lime Pie

$11.00Out of stock

Mini key lime boasting a graham crust! A rare special, available now 'til sold out.

Mini Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie

Mini Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie

$11.00

NEW! Mini pie with chocolate cream and peanut butter mousse. Available now 'til sold out.

Mini Chocolate Cream Pie

Mini Chocolate Cream Pie

$11.00

Vietnamese coffee jam on housemade graham, topped with vanilla whipped cream

Mini Banana Cream Pie

Mini Banana Cream Pie

$12.00

Flaky pie crust, dulce de leche, fresh banana, and Mexican vanilla whipped cream. Available daily 'til sold out.

Mini Apple Frangipane Pie

Mini Apple Frangipane Pie

$12.00Out of stock

Thessa's mini apple frangipane pie is back! Available now 'til sold out.

Mini Almond Fig Pie

Mini Almond Fig Pie

$12.00Out of stock

NEW!! Beautiful and seasonal almond fig pie. Available now 'til sold out.

Mini Purple Yam Coconut Pie

Mini Purple Yam Coconut Pie

$12.00Out of stock

Flaky pie crust, purple yam, coconut, chamomile cream. A special available now 'til sold out.

Pimento Cheese Roll

Pimento Cheese Roll

$5.50Out of stock

Thessa's NEW pimento cheese roll!!!!!! Available now 'til sold out.

Mini Lemon Meringue Pie

Mini Lemon Meringue Pie

$11.00Out of stock

NEW! Mini lemon pie with toasted meringue. Available now 'til sold out.

Mini Pumpkin Pie

Mini Pumpkin Pie

$12.00

NEW! Mini pumpkin pie with tahini whip. Available now 'til sold out.

ADB COCKTAILS

Classic Barker

Classic Barker

$16.50

Mulholland Gin, Bar Hill Tom Cat Gin, Chamomile Pink Peppercorn Vermouth, Tempus Quinaquina, Viola Flower

"Pineapple" Daiquiri

"Pineapple" Daiquiri

$17.00

Marie-Galante Père Labat, Chituatan Indigo, Avua Amburana, Clairin Communal Blend, Xila, Pineapple Fanta Syrup, Lime

District 13 Manhattan

District 13 Manhattan

$16.50

Redemption Rye, Westward Single Malt, Foro Amaro, Biscotti, Sweet Vermouth, Bitters (served up)

Pink Negroni Swizzle

Pink Negroni Swizzle

$17.00

Gin De Las Californias Nativo, Cordoval Dix, Tximista Vermouth Blanco

Drama's Michelada

Drama's Michelada

$13.50

Modelo Especial, Clamato tomato juice, ADB Michi mix, lime, chamoy & spice rim (must serve w/ ice; pickup encouraged)

Honeydew Mint Margarita

Honeydew Mint Margarita

$16.00Out of stock

LALO Tequila Blanco, Agave de Andes, Honeydew Mint Agave, Lime, Salt (sub Ojo de Tigre Mezcal +$1)

ADB Espresso Martini

ADB Espresso Martini

$16.00Out of stock

Thai Tea-Infused Olympia Vodka, Mr. Black Cold Brew Liqueur, Espresso.

ADB Painkiller

ADB Painkiller

$16.00

Aged Rum, Chinola Passionfruit Liqueur, Coconut Cream, Pineapple & Orange Juices, Strawberry Float (served w/ ice for now or bottled for later)

Baby Carrots

Baby Carrots

$16.00Out of stock

Ilegal Mezcal Joven, Kin White Whiskey, Spicy Carrot Agave Syrup, Lemon. Your new favorite mezcal margarita!

Bloody Mary

Bloody Mary

$14.50

Uncle Ed’s Damn Good Vodka, house bloody mary mix (alliums allergy), lemon

Desert Island

Desert Island

$15.00

SelvaRey White, Monkey Shoulder, Pajarote Tamarindo, Orgeat, Orange Juice

Little Blue Drink

Little Blue Drink

$15.00

SelvaRey Coconut, Lillet Blanc, Giffard Blue Curacao, White Verjus, Lemon, Sprite

BOOZY MILKSHAKES

Andes Shake

Andes Shake

$16.00

Maison Rouge Cognac, Tempus Fugit Crème de Menthe, Chocolate, Whole Milk, Vanilla Ice Cream, Whipped Cream, Mint, Andes Chocolate

Elvis Shake

Elvis Shake

$16.00

Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey, bacon fat-washed bourbon, banana, whole milk, ice cream, chocolate coat, whipped cream, cinnamon

Ramos Shake

Ramos Shake

$16.00

Gin, Orange Flower Water, Lemon-Lime Simple, Whole Milk, Vanilla Ice Cream, Whipped Cream, Pandan (our ode to the Ramos Gin Fizz!)

BOOZY FLOATS

Jack'sparilla Float

Jack'sparilla Float

$16.00

Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey, sarsaparilla syrup, soda, vanilla ice cream, lime zest

Negroni Float

Negroni Float

$16.00

Bombay Sapphire Gin, Campari, Watermelon Vermouth, Coconut La Croix, vanilla ice cream, orange blossom honey

Orange Bang Float

Orange Bang Float

$16.00

Orange Vodka, aged rum, amaretto, vanilla-orange syrup, orange juice, soda, vanilla ice cream, orange zest

CLASSIC COCKTAILS

Aperol Spritz

Aperol Spritz

$14.00

strawberry Aperol, sparkling wine, soda

Daiquiri

Daiquiri

$14.00
Last Word

Last Word

$14.00

Broker's London Dry, Maraschino, Green Chartreuse, lime.

Manhattan

Manhattan

$14.00

Whistle Pig Piggy Back Rye, sweet vermouth, bitters, and a cherry.

Margarita

Margarita

$14.00

Your choice of mezcal or tequila, agave, lime.

Martini

Martini

$14.00

Your choice of gin or vodka, blue cheese olive or lemon twist, dry, dirty, or wet.

Mimosa

Mimosa

$13.00

Della Contessa prosecco, fresh orange juice

Mojito

Mojito

$14.00

Bacardi Superior, lime, mint.

Moscow Mule

Moscow Mule

$14.00

Uncle Ed's Vodka, ginger, lime, soda.

Negroni

Negroni

$14.00

Broker's London Dry, sweet vermouth, and Campari.

Old Fashioned

Old Fashioned

$14.00

Your choice of bourbon or rye, sugar, bitters, and a twist.

Piña Colada

Piña Colada

$14.00

Bacardi Superior, coconut, pineapple.

Whiskey Sour

Whiskey Sour

$14.00

Buffalo Trace, lemon, and honey.

COFFEE & ESPRESSO

Espresso

Espresso

$3.50
Americano

Americano

$4.00
Latte

Latte

$4.50
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.50
Macchiato

Macchiato

$4.00
Cortado

Cortado

$4.00
Drip

Drip

$3.00
Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$5.00Out of stock

AGUA FRESCAS

Soft Garibaldi

Soft Garibaldi

$9.00

giffard aperitif syrup, fresh squeezed orange juice, east imperial grapefruit soda. (This is a non-alcoholic take on the Garibaldi classic cocktail made with Campari!)

Guava Spritzer

Guava Spritzer

$9.00

guava, pineapple, cinnamon syrup, lemon, tonic

Blueberry Pomegranate Colada

Blueberry Pomegranate Colada

$9.00

pineapple, coconut, blueberry, pomegranate, lime, soda

Virgin Michelada

$11.00

cerveza atletica non-alcholic beer, clamato juice, ADB michi mix, lime, chammy & spice rim.

Ginger Beer

Ginger Beer

$9.00

housemade ginger syrup, lime, soda

Lemonade

Lemonade

$5.00
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$5.00
Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$4.00

VIRGIN SHAKES & FLOATS

Milkshake (Virgin)

Milkshake (Virgin)

$12.00

choose: vanilla, chocolate, strawberry or pistachio; all made with vanilla ice cream and topped with whipped cream (non-alcoholic)

Sarsaparilla Float (Virgin)

Sarsaparilla Float (Virgin)

$12.00

sarsaparilla syrup, soda, vanilla ice cream, lime zest (non-alcoholic)

"Negroni" Float (Virgin)

"Negroni" Float (Virgin)

$12.00

Coconut La Croix, bitters syrup, watermelon syrup, vanilla ice cream, orange blossom honey (non-alcoholic)

Orange Bang Float (Virgin)

Orange Bang Float (Virgin)

$12.00

vanilla-orange syrup, orange juice, soda, vanilla ice cream, orange zest (non-alcoholic)

SODA & WATER

Aqua Equity Water 16oz

Aqua Equity Water 16oz

$3.00Out of stock

Bottled electrolyte-enhanced purified water by a black-owned business whose profits benefit the Watts community

Mineragua 12oz

Mineragua 12oz

$4.00
Mexican Coke 12oz

Mexican Coke 12oz

$4.50
Sprite 12oz

Sprite 12oz

$4.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

OPEN WED-SUN * 9AM-3PM * DAY MENU, PASTRIES, COFFEE, COCKTAILS & MORE *Last orders must be in 15-20 min prior to closing. * ADB is a feel-good restaurant + cocktail bar with the soul of a diner.

Website

Location

3200 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026

Directions

