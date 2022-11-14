- Home
Allegheny Creamery & Crepes 505 Allegheny
505 Allegheny St, Hollidaysburg, PA 16648
Hollidaysburg, PA 16648
Turkey & Gouda Croaffle
Sliced turkey and savory gouda, with maple mustard on a croissant waffle.
Ham & Swiss Croaffle
Delicious ham and melty swiss, with maple mustard on a croissant waffle.
Croque Madame
Croaffle with ham, swiss, and a bechamel sauce, includes a fried egg.
Salmon Croque Madame
Croaffle with smoked salmon, swiss, and a bechamel sauce, includes a fried egg
Chicken & Gravy Croaffle
Autumn Quiche
Breakfast Crepes
Eggs Benedict Crepe
Our take on Eggs Benedict: Seared ham and two poached eggs served on our classic crepe topped with hollandaise sauce.
Allegheny Eggs Florentine
This variation on the American classic eggs Benedict uses spinach instead of ham served on top of a crepe with two poached eggs and hollandaise sauce.
ABC Crepe
Avocado, bacon, roasted tomato, and over easy eggs. Served over a cheddar cheese stuffed crepe.
Simply Breakfast Crepe
Scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, and your choice of bacon or ham. Spice it up with chorizo sausage for $2!
Supreme Crepe
Scrambled eggs, shaved ribeye, red peppers, mushrooms, roasted tomato, caramelized onions, and swiss cheese.
Lumberjack Crepe
Scrambled eggs, bacon, potatoes, mixed peppers, caramelized onions, and cheddar cheese.
Allegheny Scramble Crepe
Scrambled eggs, prosciutto, roasted tomato, basil, garlic and provolone.
Crepe Epinards
Sauteed spinach and roasted tomatoes with scrambled eggs and feta cheese.
Traditional Crepe
Crepe drizzled with maple syrup, butter and topped with whipped cream.
Chorizo Crepe
Scrambled eggs, chorizo, peppers, onions, three pepper colby mozzarella cheese.
Veggie Crepe
Avocado, roasted tomato, over easy eggs, sauteed mushroom and spinach. Served over a swiss cheese stuffed crepe.
Fruit & Yogurt Crepe
Strawberries, blueberries, bananas and homemade yogurt wrapped in a crepe topped with strawberry sauce and whipped cream.
Coconut Cream Crepe
Crepe filled with coconut cream topped with shaved toasted coconut and whipped cream.
Nutella Crepe
Nutella topped with strawberries, and bananas, and whipped cream.
Boston Cream
Crepe filled with boston cream, topped with fudge and whipped cream.
Pumpkin Cheesecake Crepe
Griddle Favorites
Griddle Sampler
2 Eggs, breakfast potatoes, 2 pieces of bacon, 1 buttermilk pancake.
Chorizo Breakfast Tacos
2 soft shell tacos, chorizo, scrambled eggs, salsa, avocado, mozzarella, 3 colby cheese, and scallions.
Bubble Waffle
Hong Kong Style Waffle
Fork & Knife French Toast
Eggs, bacon, and cheddar cheese sandwiched between 2 pieces of French toast grilled golden brown. Served with maple syrup.
Bruleed French Toast
Italian bread grilled golden brown. Topped with maple syrup, powdered sugar and whipped topping.
ButtermilkPancakes
2 made from scratch fluffy pancakes, topped with maple syrup, powdered sugar and whipped topping.
Pumpkin Pancakes
Egg Specialties
Breakfast Hash
Bacon, red peppers, caramelized onions, potato hash with cheddar cheese and two over easy eggs.
Allegheny Omelet
Prosciutto, roasted tomato, basil, and provolone.
Three Cheese Omelet
Provolone, cheddar, and swiss cheeses.
Breakfast BLT
Toasted wheat, bacon, lettuce, tomato with 2 eggs over easy.
Breakfast Sandwich
Make it how you like it! Choice of croissant, wheat, or white. Bacon or ham. Cheddar, swiss or provolone.
Veggie Omelet
Mushroom, roasted tomato, caramelized onion and basil pesto
Western Omelet
Mushrooms, onions, ham and cheddar cheese.
2 for 2
2 Eggs, and Toast
Tofu Scramble
Tofu, scrambled eggs, caramelized onions, roasted tomatoes, peppers, mushrooms and kale over our famous breakfast potatoes.
Breakfast Sides
Parfait
Yes! We made the Yogurt! Strawberries, blueberries, bananas and granola.
Blueberry Baked Oatmeal
Side of Fruit
Side of Bacon
Side of Ham
Side of Chorizo
Sausage Gravy
1 Pancake
Breakfast Potatoes
Fried red skin potatoes served with peppers and caramelized onions. There's even enough to share!