Allegheny Creamery & Crepes 505 Allegheny

505 Allegheny St, Hollidaysburg, PA 16648

Hollidaysburg, PA 16648

Popular Items

Parfait
Latte
Fruit & Yogurt Crepe

Soups

Tomato Soup

$4.00+

Chicken Noodle

$4.00+

Features

Turkey & Gouda Croaffle

$13.00Out of stock

Sliced turkey and savory gouda, with maple mustard on a croissant waffle.

Ham & Swiss Croaffle

$13.00Out of stock

Delicious ham and melty swiss, with maple mustard on a croissant waffle.

Croque Madame

$14.00Out of stock

Croaffle with ham, swiss, and a bechamel sauce, includes a fried egg.

Salmon Croque Madame

$16.00Out of stock

Croaffle with smoked salmon, swiss, and a bechamel sauce, includes a fried egg

Chicken & Gravy Croaffle

$18.00Out of stock
Autumn Quiche

$12.00Out of stock

Breakfast Crepes

Eggs Benedict Crepe

$13.00

Our take on Eggs Benedict: Seared ham and two poached eggs served on our classic crepe topped with hollandaise sauce.

Allegheny Eggs Florentine

$11.00

This variation on the American classic eggs Benedict uses spinach instead of ham served on top of a crepe with two poached eggs and hollandaise sauce.

ABC Crepe

$14.00

Avocado, bacon, roasted tomato, and over easy eggs. Served over a cheddar cheese stuffed crepe.

Simply Breakfast Crepe

$12.00

Scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, and your choice of bacon or ham. Spice it up with chorizo sausage for $2!

Supreme Crepe

$15.00

Scrambled eggs, shaved ribeye, red peppers, mushrooms, roasted tomato, caramelized onions, and swiss cheese.

Lumberjack Crepe

$14.00

Scrambled eggs, bacon, potatoes, mixed peppers, caramelized onions, and cheddar cheese.

Allegheny Scramble Crepe

$10.00

Scrambled eggs, prosciutto, roasted tomato, basil, garlic and provolone.

Crepe Epinards

$11.00

Sauteed spinach and roasted tomatoes with scrambled eggs and feta cheese.

Traditional Crepe

$4.00

Crepe drizzled with maple syrup, butter and topped with whipped cream.

Chorizo Crepe

$14.00

Scrambled eggs, chorizo, peppers, onions, three pepper colby mozzarella cheese.

Veggie Crepe

$12.00

Avocado, roasted tomato, over easy eggs, sauteed mushroom and spinach. Served over a swiss cheese stuffed crepe.

Fruit & Yogurt Crepe

$7.00

Strawberries, blueberries, bananas and homemade yogurt wrapped in a crepe topped with strawberry sauce and whipped cream.

Coconut Cream Crepe

$7.00

Crepe filled with coconut cream topped with shaved toasted coconut and whipped cream.

Nutella Crepe

$7.00

Nutella topped with strawberries, and bananas, and whipped cream.

Boston Cream

$7.00

Crepe filled with boston cream, topped with fudge and whipped cream.

Pumpkin Cheesecake Crepe

$8.00

Griddle Favorites

Griddle Sampler

$13.00

2 Eggs, breakfast potatoes, 2 pieces of bacon, 1 buttermilk pancake.

Chorizo Breakfast Tacos

$11.00

2 soft shell tacos, chorizo, scrambled eggs, salsa, avocado, mozzarella, 3 colby cheese, and scallions.

Bubble Waffle

$9.00

Hong Kong Style Waffle

Fork & Knife French Toast

$12.00

Eggs, bacon, and cheddar cheese sandwiched between 2 pieces of French toast grilled golden brown. Served with maple syrup.

Bruleed French Toast

$9.00

Italian bread grilled golden brown. Topped with maple syrup, powdered sugar and whipped topping.

ButtermilkPancakes

$7.00

2 made from scratch fluffy pancakes, topped with maple syrup, powdered sugar and whipped topping.

Pumpkin Pancakes

$8.00Out of stock

Egg Specialties

Breakfast Hash

$13.00

Bacon, red peppers, caramelized onions, potato hash with cheddar cheese and two over easy eggs.

Allegheny Omelet

$11.00

Prosciutto, roasted tomato, basil, and provolone.

Three Cheese Omelet

$10.00

Provolone, cheddar, and swiss cheeses.

Breakfast BLT

$10.00

Toasted wheat, bacon, lettuce, tomato with 2 eggs over easy.

Breakfast Sandwich

$10.00

Make it how you like it! Choice of croissant, wheat, or white. Bacon or ham. Cheddar, swiss or provolone.

Veggie Omelet

$10.00

Mushroom, roasted tomato, caramelized onion and basil pesto

Western Omelet

$12.00

Mushrooms, onions, ham and cheddar cheese.

2 for 2

$5.00

2 Eggs, and Toast

Tofu Scramble

$15.00

Tofu, scrambled eggs, caramelized onions, roasted tomatoes, peppers, mushrooms and kale over our famous breakfast potatoes.

Breakfast Sides

Parfait

$7.00

Yes! We made the Yogurt! Strawberries, blueberries, bananas and granola.

Blueberry Baked Oatmeal

$8.00
Side of Fruit

$4.50
Side of Bacon

$6.00
Side of Ham

$6.00
Side of Chorizo

$6.00
Sausage Gravy

$6.00
1 Pancake

$4.25
Breakfast Potatoes

$7.00

Fried red skin potatoes served with peppers and caramelized onions. There's even enough to share!

Egg a la Carte

$3.00
Side of Toast

$2.50
Pan of Blueberry Baked Oatmeal

$15.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Oatmeal

$8.00

Crepes

Shaved Steak Crepe

$15.00

Shaved ribeye, caramelized onions, red peppers, mushrooms, swiss cheese, greens, and ranch dressing. Served with gourmet medley kettle chips.