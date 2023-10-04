- Home
Allegria
11 Taylor Square
West Harrison, NY 10604
Full Menu
Antipasti
Bruschetta
Calamari Allegria
Calamari Fritti
With Calabrian chili aioli
Charcuterie and Cheese Board
Selection of salami and cheese, quince jam and olives and toasted bread
Cheese Board
Cod Bites
With homemade orange mayonnaise
Mozzarella in Carrozza
Egg washed bread center fior di latte mozzarella, lightly fried and tomato sauce
Polpette Di Carne
Beef and veal meatballs with grilled bread
Polpo Alla Griglia
Lightly grilled octopus, EVOO, fresh pressed lemon juice and seasoning
Shrimp Cocktail
Horseradish cocktail sauce
Soup of the Day
Insalate
Al Modo Mio
Romaine hearts, strawberry, avocado, cucumber, raisins, EVOO and Chianti red vinegar
Beets Carpaccio
Arugula, pecan and goat cheese with EVOO lemon dressing
Burrata with Heirloom Tomatoes
Caesar Salad
With our homemade Caesar dressing
Caprese
Burrata with heirloom tomatoes, basil and aged balsamic glaze
Melanzane Caprese
Oven baked eggplant lightly breaded, tomato and mozzarella
Secondi Piatti
Aragosta Fra Diavolo
Linguine with lobster and spicy tomato sauce
Caramelle Di Ricotta
Wrapped caramel shaped pasta filled with ricotta and spinach in a butter sage sauce
Casarecce Alla Buttera
Sweet sausage, light tomato sauce, black olives, pecorino cheese & chili flakes
Gnocchi Alla Sorrentina
Homemade potato and flour gnocchi, baked with fresh tomato sauce, fior di latte mozzarella and fresh basil
Linguine Vongole
Maltagliati Gamberi E Zucchine
Fresh egg pasta, EVOO, baby shrimp, summer squash and fresh tomato
Paccheri Alla Vodka
With our spicy vodka sauce
Ravioli Porcini
Rigatoni Ox Tail
Risotto Asparagi E Gamberi
Arborio rice, asparagus cream, shrimp and pecorino Romano cheese
Spaghetti Alla Carbonara
Pasture raised eggs, guanciale, pecorino Romano and a black cracked toasted pepper
Spaghetti AOP
Extra virgin olive oil, garlic and fresh Calabria chili
Strozzapreti Con Pesto Di Zucchine
Zucchine pesto, ricotta and sun dried tomatoes
Risotto with Porcini Mushroom
Main Courses
Bistecca Di Manzo
Grilled ribeye steak
Braciola Di Maiale
Grilled Berkshire pork chop, in a cognac and mushroom sauce
Capesante Al Forno
Broiled sea scallops over creamy arborio rice
Combinazione Di Pesce
Broiled seafood combination
Filet Mignon
Grilled beef tenderloin with a mushroom and wine reduction sauce
Filetto Di Salmone
Broiled file of salmon, white wine, lemon and herbs
French Cut Chicken Breast
Broiled boneless chicken breast with the drumette attached in a
Involtini Di Pollo
Broiled chicken breast with cured prosciutto, ricotta and sage
Orata Con Le Patate
Oven baked sea bream with potatoes, tomatoes and fresh herbs
Red Snapper
Ribeye Steak
Spigola Sotto Sale
Oven baked sea bass under a sea salt shell, EVOO
Wagyu Burger
Dessert
DRINKS
Drinks
Liquor
Absolut
Absolut Citron
Absolut Lime
Absolut Elyx
Beluga Silver
Beluga Gold
Chopin
Ciroc
Ciroc Coco
Crop Organic
Effen Blood Orange
Effen Cucumber
Grey Goose Orange
Grey Goose
Grey Goose VX
Ketel One
Ketel Citroen
Ketel One Botanical Cucumber & Mint
Ketel One Botanical Grapefruit & Rose
Rain Organic
Skynnygirl Bare
Stoli
Stoli Elit
Stoli Orange
Stolu Rasp
Three Olives Rose
Tito's
Belvedere
Negroni
Russian Standard
Beefeater
Bluecoast
Brooklyn Gin
Dororthy Parker
Farmers Organic
Hendricks
Malfy Italian
Malfy italian Limone
Monkey 47
Nolets
Plymouth Navy
The Botonist
Tanqueray
Tanqueray 10
Bombay Sapphire
Roku Japanese
Alacran
Avion 44 Reserva
Azul Curango Mezcal
Azul Reposado 2
Casamigos Blanco
Casamigos Reposado
Casamigos Anejo
Casamigos Mezcal
Don Julio Blanco
Don Julio Reposado
Don Julio Anejo
Don Julio 1942
Don Julio Real
Patron Cafe
Patron Silver
Patron Reposado
Patron Anejo
Patron Platinum
Mezcal Ilegal Joven
Mezcal Ilegal Reposado
MIlagro Silver
MIlagro Reposado
MIlagro Anej
House Tequila
Creyente Mezcal
Dobel Maestro Diamante
Appleton Rye
Altantico Platino
Bacardi Light
Bacardi 8
Brugal 1888
Captain Morgan
Gosling Black
Kraken Black
Mount Gay 1
Mount Gay Xo
Zacapa 23
Xo
Mailbu'
Angels Envy
Bushmill
Canadian Club
Crown Royal
Gentleman Jack
Jack Daniels
Jack Daniels Honey
Jack Daniels Sinatra
Jameson
Jameson Ipa
Jameson Gold Reserve 2
Jameson 18 Yrs
Kentucky Owl Rye
Lock, Stock & Barrel Ry
Old Forester 86
Suntory Toky
Whistlepig Rye
Yamazaki 12 year
Tullamore
Tullamore Dew Crock
Basil Hayden's
Blanton's
Buffalo Trace
Bulleit Bourbon
Bulleit Rye
Eagle Rare
Hudson Bourbon
Jim Beam
Jim Beam Black
Jim Beam Materpiece
Knob Creek
Knob Creek Rye
Maker's
Maker's Mark
Michters Bourbon
Michters Rye
Michters 10yrs
Old Overholt
Old Forester
W Eller
Woodford Reserve
Woodford Rye
Makers 46
Woodford Res Double Oak
Angels Envy
Aedbeg Uigeadail
Balvainie 14
Chivas Regal 12 Yrs
Chivas Regal 18 Yrs
Cutty Sark Prohibition
Dewars
Glenfiddich 12 Yrs
Glenfiddich 18 Yrs
Glenfiddich 21 Yrs
Glenfiddich 26 Yrs
Glenlivet 12 Yrs
Glenlivet 18 Yrs
Highland Park 12 Yrs
Highland Park 18 Yrs
Hudson Rye Manhatten
Johnny Walker Black
Johnny Walker Blue
Johnny Walker Red
Johnny Walker Gold
Lagavulin 16 Yrs
Laphroiag 10 Yrs
Mccallan 12 Yrs
Mccallan 18 Yrs
Mccallan Rare Cask
Oban 14 Yrs
Macallan 15
Courvoisier Xo
Hennessy Vs
Hennessy Vsop
Hennessy Xo
Hennessy Black
Hine
Martel Vs
Remy 1738 2
Remy Vsop
Remy Xo
Vecchia Romagna
Amaretto Di Saronnon
Averna
Baileys
Cafe Borghetti
Cointreau
Cynar
Fernet Branca
Branca Menta
Frangelico
Godiva
Grand Marnier
Kaluha
Limoncelo
Pernod
Ramazzotti
Sambuca
Sambuca Black
Vin Santo Chianti Tuscany
Campari
Taylor Fladgate 20yrs
Taylor Fladgate 30yrs
Taylor Fladgate 40yrs
Taylor F 10 yrs
Fonseca Bin N°27
Amarone
Nonino Chardonnay
Nonino Moscato
Merlot
Tignanello
Beer
Moretti La Rossa
Moretti La Bionda
Blue Moon
Brooklyn Lager
Brooklyn Summer Ale
Duvel
Samuel Smith's Oatmeal Stout
21st Amendment Hell
Corona
Amstel Light
Milk Stout Nitro
Pilser Urqel
Abita Root Beer
Ginger Beer
High Watermelon
Lagunitas IPA
Heineken 00
Downeast Cider
Peroni
Heineken
Sierra Nevada
Weihenstephaner
Stella
Peroni
Lagunitas IPA
Ciders
Cocktails
Sangria
Aperol Spritz
Appletini
Basil Gimlet
Bellini
Black Widow
Bloody Mary
Champagne Cocktail
Colomba Italiana
Fiore Di Cocco
Funny Monkey
Ginger Lady
Grapefruit Rose Refresher
Green Apple Spritz
Jalapeño Margarita
Lemon Cooler
Mimosa
Negroni
Peachy Orange Blossom
Pearfection
Signor Di Saronno
Spiked Watermelon
Strawberry Basil Martini
The Garden
The jungle
Tropical Dream
Zesty Cucumber Mint
Espresso Martini
Moscow Mule
Irish Cofee
Cocktail Of The Day
Cosmopolitan
Classic Margarita
Lavander Lover
Classic Mojito
Old Fashioned
Manhatten
Arty Martini
Naked Martini
V.S.O.P.
Vesper
Mescalito
Dark And Stormy
Mojitos
Wine Glass
Wine Bottle
SONOMA CUTRER CHARDONAY
FRANK FAMILY CHARDONAY
KETTMEIR PINOT GRIGIO
WHITEHAVEN SAUVIGN BLANC
ALLEGRINI AMARONE
J VINEYARDS PINOT NOIR
JAYSON PAHLMEYER CABERNET S
RATTI MARCENASCO BAROLO
CLARENDELLE BORDEAUX
ETUDE PINOT NOIR CARNEROS
ORMA
PENFOLDS CABERNET BIN 407
NEBIOLO RATTI
SANTA MARGHERITA SPK ROSE
LA MARCA PROSECCO
FATTORIA SARDI
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
