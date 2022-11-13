- Home
- /
- Pittsburgh
- /
- Squirrel Hill
- /
- Bakeries
- /
- Allegro Hearth Bakery - Same-Day Pickup
Allegro Hearth Bakery Same-Day Pickup
136 Reviews
$
2034 Murray Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15217
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
PASTRIES
Apple Galette
All the flavor of our traditional Apple Pie in a handheld package.
Chocolate Croissant
Light, airy, and delicately flaky, laminated with house-made sunflower butter and stuffed with chocolate.
Chocolate Raspberry Filled Cruffin
Our classic cruffin, filled with a chocolate cream and raspberry jam.
Cinnamon Roll
Our Croissant dough, laminated with house-made sunflower butter, rolled with cinnamon sugar, and topped with icing.
Cookie
Chocolate Chip: Belgian dark chocolate chip cookie, made with olive oil and sprinkled with Maldon salt flakes Walnut Brownie: Chocolate cookie loaded with chocolate chunks and walnuts
Croissant
Light, airy, and delicately flaky, laminated with house-made sunflower butter.
Cruffin - Cinnamon Sugar
Croissant dough baked in muffin tin, dusted in cinnamon sugar.
Danish
Flaky pastry covered with fruit filling and drizzled with icing.
Hamantaschen
A traditionally Jewish shortbread cookie, folded and stuffed with fruit filling.
Muffin
Blueberry muffin with a streusel topping or banana walnut muffin.
Rugelach
Thin crisp dough rolled with filling and walnuts, topped with raw sugar. Choice of apricot, raspberry, or chocolate filling.
CAKES, PIES & SWEET BREADS
10" Cake
- Chocolate cake with chocolate icing - Carrot Cake with vanilla icing *10" cakes can be scored to slice into 16 pieces **WE DO NOT WRITE ON CAKES
7" Cake
- Chocolate cake with chocolate icing - Carrot Cake with vanilla icing **WE DO NOT WRITE ON CAKES
Babka Slice
A slice of our Chocolate Cardamom Babka.
Cake by the Slice
Whole Pie
Cinnamon Chocolate Babka
Banana Nut Bread
Classic quick bread made with bananas, walnuts, and cinnamon.
Apple Cinnamon Pecan Coffee Cake
Spongey and light, a traditional breakfast cake made with apple and cinnamon, topped with a pecan streusel, and dusted with powdered sugar.
Chocolate Cherry Brioche
BREADS
Baguette
Leavened with yeast and sourdough starter. A cold overnight ferment yields more flavor than a traditional Baguette.
Brioche Loaf
A super soft and slightly sweet sandwich bread enriched with our house made butter.
Ciabatta
Available Thursdays and Fridays. Higher hydration and a cold overnight fermentation lends to this bread's open, airy crumb and dark, beautifully caramelized, crispy crust. Best broken, not sliced. Ideal dipping in sauces, olive oil, or soups.
Fougasse
Naturally leavened bread topped with our seed blend.
French Batard
Our French dough formed into a classic batard, or loaf shape. * Slice options become available once bread is cool enough to slice.
French Boule
Our French dough formed into a round ball before baking. A tighter crumb than our Sourdough or Ciabatta along with its shape makes this a wonderful bread for sandwiches. * Slice options become avaialble once bread is cool enough to slice.
French Pan Loaf
**Slicing only available after 1pm.** Our French dough baked in bread pans to produce an even loaf perfect for sandwiches.
Kalamata Olive
A round-loaf made of our base Sourdough bread, naturally leavened, with a generous helping of Kalamata olives. * Slice options become avaialble once bread is cool enough to slice.
Jerusalem Bread
Sesame spelt sourdough enriched with agave and oat milk
Multigrain
Naturally leavened with only sourdough starter and cold proofed overnight, our base Whole Wheat bread adds flax seeds, oats, millet, cracked wheat, and wheat bran to the mix and liberally added on top. * Slice options become avaialble once bread is cool enough to slice.
Raisin Walnut
A small loaf of our whole wheat bread with an unsparing amount of raisins and walnuts, making it a remarkable breakfast toast. * Slice options become avaialble once bread is cool enough to slice.
Rolls
Ciabatta - the ultimate sandwich roll; Raisin Walnut - a local favorite made with whole wheat, raisins, & walnuts; and Sesame Brioche - the perfect roll for backyard BBQs
Seeded Rye
Available Saturday: Made with about 60% rye flour, a bit of whole wheat, and filled with caraway seeds. Dense and malty, this bread doesn't come up short in flavor or complexity. Missing our Russian Corn Rye? We think you'll like this one.* Slice options become avaialble once bread is cool enough to slice.
Seeded Whole Wheat
Our base Whole Wheat Sourdough bread smothered in poppy seeds, flax seeds, sunflower seeds, and sesame seeds. About 60% whole wheat, the quiet tang of sourdough makes its presence. * Slice options become avaialble once bread is cool enough to slice.
Seedless Rye
Available Saturday. Made with about 60% rye flour, a bit of whole wheat, and completely seedless. Dense and malty with a tight crumb makes this a terrific loaf for a deli sandwich. * Slice options become avaialble once bread is cool enough to slice.
Sourdough
A staple bread, our Sourdough is naturally leavened, leaving you with a mild tang. Its high percentage of water makes for a more varied crumb. Perfect neutral bread for just about anything. Miss our signature Levain? This is it! * Slice options become avaialble once bread is cool enough to slice.
Whole Wheat
Cold proofed overnight and naturally leavened with only sourdough starter, our Whole Wheat Sourdough is the base to a variety of our offerings such as our Multigrain, Seeded Whole Wheat Sourdough, and Rasin Walnut bread. This bread contains about 60% whole wheat. * Slice options become avaialble once bread is cool enough to slice.
Sesame Spelt Sourdough
Available Sunday. A slightly sweet sourdough loaf. Lightly enriched with olive oil, oat milk, and agave. Covered in sesame seeds inside and out. * Slice options become available once bread is cool enough to slice.
Choc Cherry Brioche Large
Butternut Cran Pecan
Our sourdough with roasted butternut squash, toasted pecans and cranberries with a warm spice blend, sweetened with maple syrup
Chocolate Cherry Sourdough
Our Chocolate Cherry Sourdough is filled with semi sweet chocolate and tart cherries.
SOURDOUGH FOCACCIA
GRAB N' GO
Chili Fig Spread
Garlic Stuffed Olives
Harissa
8 oz – Roasted Red Pepper, Chipotle, Cayenne
Hummus
8 oz – Garbanzo, Tahini, Garlic, Lemon
Muhammara
Olive Bruschetta
Peruvian Pepper Jam
Picholine Olives
Roasted Tomatoes
Preserved Lemons
SOUPS & STEWS
Red Lentil Soup - 24 oz
Red Lentil Soup with Carrots, Onions, Turmeric and Cumin.
Moroccan Chickpea Stew - 24 oz
Chickpeas, Cremini Mushrooms, Onion, Carrot, Celery, Garlic, Tomato, Olive Oil, Baking Soda, Spices.
Butternut Serrano Curry
Roasted butternut squash, onion, carrot, serrano peppers, sunflower oil, garlic, salt, curry spices.
COFFEE
Hot Drip Coffee
Daily brew from KLVN Coffee Lab.
KLVN Highline Blend - 12 oz
Whole bean blend by KLVN Coffee Lab here in Pittsburgh. Components: Guatemala San José, Mexico San Juan, Ethiopia Uraca.
KLVN Nano Challa - 12oz
Ethiopian whole bean by KLVN Coffee Lab here in Pittsburgh. Tasting Notes: Blackberry, Riesling, Silver Needle Tea
Mechanic Nitro Cold Brew
Cold Brew in a Can! Brewed and Distributed by Mechanic Coffee Co. in Verona.
KLVN Las Luces - 12oz
Colombian whole bean by KLVN Coffee Lab here in Pittsburgh. Tasting Notes: Blackberry Syrup, Kiwi, and Demerara
KLVN Spirit Blend
BEVERAGES
|Sunday
|7:50 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|7:50 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:50 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|7:50 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:50 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 6:00 pm
100% Plant-Based Bakery and Sandwich Shop
2034 Murray Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15217