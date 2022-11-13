Allegro Hearth Bakery imageView gallery
Bakeries
Dessert & Ice Cream
Vegan

Allegro Hearth Bakery Same-Day Pickup

136 Reviews

$

2034 Murray Ave

Pittsburgh, PA 15217

Order Again

Popular Items

Danish
Sourdough Focaccia Slice
Sourdough

PASTRIES

Allergy Warning - All menu items may contain Gluten, Peanuts, Soy, Tree Nuts, and Sesame Seeds. Due to the use of common equipment for all menu items there is a significant risk of cross contamination and we do not recommend any of our products if you have these or any other food allergens.
Apple Galette

Apple Galette

$6.00Out of stock

All the flavor of our traditional Apple Pie in a handheld package.

Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$4.00Out of stock

Light, airy, and delicately flaky, laminated with house-made sunflower butter and stuffed with chocolate.

Chocolate Raspberry Filled Cruffin

$5.00Out of stock

Our classic cruffin, filled with a chocolate cream and raspberry jam.

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00Out of stock

Our Croissant dough, laminated with house-made sunflower butter, rolled with cinnamon sugar, and topped with icing.

Cookie

Cookie

$2.75

Chocolate Chip: Belgian dark chocolate chip cookie, made with olive oil and sprinkled with Maldon salt flakes Walnut Brownie: Chocolate cookie loaded with chocolate chunks and walnuts

Croissant

Croissant

$3.50Out of stock

Light, airy, and delicately flaky, laminated with house-made sunflower butter.

Cruffin - Cinnamon Sugar

Cruffin - Cinnamon Sugar

$3.50Out of stock

Croissant dough baked in muffin tin, dusted in cinnamon sugar.

Danish

Danish

$3.50

Flaky pastry covered with fruit filling and drizzled with icing.

Hamantaschen

Hamantaschen

$2.50

A traditionally Jewish shortbread cookie, folded and stuffed with fruit filling.

Muffin

Muffin

$2.75

Blueberry muffin with a streusel topping or banana walnut muffin.

Rugelach

Rugelach

$2.50

Thin crisp dough rolled with filling and walnuts, topped with raw sugar. Choice of apricot, raspberry, or chocolate filling.

CAKES, PIES & SWEET BREADS

Allergy Warning - All menu items may contain Gluten, Peanuts, Soy, Tree Nuts, and Sesame Seeds. Due to the use of common equipment for all menu items there is a significant risk of cross contamination and we do not recommend any of our products if you have these or any other food allergens.

10" Cake

$85.00Out of stock

- Chocolate cake with chocolate icing - Carrot Cake with vanilla icing *10" cakes can be scored to slice into 16 pieces **WE DO NOT WRITE ON CAKES

7" Cake

$40.00

- Chocolate cake with chocolate icing - Carrot Cake with vanilla icing **WE DO NOT WRITE ON CAKES

Babka Slice

$3.50Out of stock

A slice of our Chocolate Cardamom Babka.

Cake by the Slice

$5.50Out of stock
Whole Pie

Whole Pie

$16.00Out of stock

Cinnamon Chocolate Babka

$17.00Out of stock

Banana Nut Bread

$7.00Out of stock

Classic quick bread made with bananas, walnuts, and cinnamon.

Apple Cinnamon Pecan Coffee Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Spongey and light, a traditional breakfast cake made with apple and cinnamon, topped with a pecan streusel, and dusted with powdered sugar.

Chocolate Cherry Brioche

$5.50Out of stock

BREADS

Baguette

Baguette

$3.75Out of stock

Leavened with yeast and sourdough starter. A cold overnight ferment yields more flavor than a traditional Baguette.

Brioche Loaf

Brioche Loaf

$9.00Out of stock

A super soft and slightly sweet sandwich bread enriched with our house made butter.

Ciabatta

Ciabatta

$7.00Out of stock

Available Thursdays and Fridays. Higher hydration and a cold overnight fermentation lends to this bread's open, airy crumb and dark, beautifully caramelized, crispy crust. Best broken, not sliced. Ideal dipping in sauces, olive oil, or soups.

Fougasse

Fougasse

$7.50Out of stock

Naturally leavened bread topped with our seed blend.

French Batard

French Batard

$7.00Out of stock

Our French dough formed into a classic batard, or loaf shape. * Slice options become available once bread is cool enough to slice.

French Boule

French Boule

$7.00Out of stock

Our French dough formed into a round ball before baking. A tighter crumb than our Sourdough or Ciabatta along with its shape makes this a wonderful bread for sandwiches. * Slice options become avaialble once bread is cool enough to slice.

French Pan Loaf

French Pan Loaf

$8.00Out of stock

**Slicing only available after 1pm.** Our French dough baked in bread pans to produce an even loaf perfect for sandwiches.

Kalamata Olive

Kalamata Olive

$7.00Out of stock

A round-loaf made of our base Sourdough bread, naturally leavened, with a generous helping of Kalamata olives. * Slice options become avaialble once bread is cool enough to slice.

Jerusalem Bread

Jerusalem Bread

$5.00Out of stock

Sesame spelt sourdough enriched with agave and oat milk

Multigrain

Multigrain

$5.00+

Naturally leavened with only sourdough starter and cold proofed overnight, our base Whole Wheat bread adds flax seeds, oats, millet, cracked wheat, and wheat bran to the mix and liberally added on top. * Slice options become avaialble once bread is cool enough to slice.

Raisin Walnut

Raisin Walnut

$6.00Out of stock

A small loaf of our whole wheat bread with an unsparing amount of raisins and walnuts, making it a remarkable breakfast toast. * Slice options become avaialble once bread is cool enough to slice.

Rolls

Rolls

$1.00

Ciabatta - the ultimate sandwich roll; Raisin Walnut - a local favorite made with whole wheat, raisins, & walnuts; and Sesame Brioche - the perfect roll for backyard BBQs

Seeded Rye

Seeded Rye

$8.00Out of stock

Available Saturday: Made with about 60% rye flour, a bit of whole wheat, and filled with caraway seeds. Dense and malty, this bread doesn't come up short in flavor or complexity. Missing our Russian Corn Rye? We think you'll like this one.* Slice options become avaialble once bread is cool enough to slice.

Seeded Whole Wheat

Seeded Whole Wheat

$5.00+

Our base Whole Wheat Sourdough bread smothered in poppy seeds, flax seeds, sunflower seeds, and sesame seeds. About 60% whole wheat, the quiet tang of sourdough makes its presence. * Slice options become avaialble once bread is cool enough to slice.

Seedless Rye

Seedless Rye

$8.00Out of stock

Available Saturday. Made with about 60% rye flour, a bit of whole wheat, and completely seedless. Dense and malty with a tight crumb makes this a terrific loaf for a deli sandwich. * Slice options become avaialble once bread is cool enough to slice.

Sourdough

Sourdough

$5.00+

A staple bread, our Sourdough is naturally leavened, leaving you with a mild tang. Its high percentage of water makes for a more varied crumb. Perfect neutral bread for just about anything. Miss our signature Levain? This is it! * Slice options become avaialble once bread is cool enough to slice.

Whole Wheat

Whole Wheat

$5.00+

Cold proofed overnight and naturally leavened with only sourdough starter, our Whole Wheat Sourdough is the base to a variety of our offerings such as our Multigrain, Seeded Whole Wheat Sourdough, and Rasin Walnut bread. This bread contains about 60% whole wheat. * Slice options become avaialble once bread is cool enough to slice.

Sesame Spelt Sourdough

Sesame Spelt Sourdough

$9.00Out of stock

Available Sunday. A slightly sweet sourdough loaf. Lightly enriched with olive oil, oat milk, and agave. Covered in sesame seeds inside and out. * Slice options become available once bread is cool enough to slice.

Choc Cherry Brioche Large

$16.00Out of stock

Butternut Cran Pecan

$9.00Out of stock

Our sourdough with roasted butternut squash, toasted pecans and cranberries with a warm spice blend, sweetened with maple syrup

Chocolate Cherry Sourdough

Chocolate Cherry Sourdough

$9.00Out of stock

Our Chocolate Cherry Sourdough is filled with semi sweet chocolate and tart cherries.

SOURDOUGH FOCACCIA

Sourdough Focaccia Slice

Sourdough Focaccia Slice

$3.50

Available after 11:30am daily. Slice of pan baked Sourdough, stuffed and layered with veg and spices.

Focaccia Top Round

Focaccia Top Round

$6.50Out of stock

Available after 11:30am. Full round pan baked Sourdough, topped with veg and spices.

GRAB N' GO

Chili Fig Spread

$5.50

Garlic Stuffed Olives

$6.50Out of stock

Harissa

$7.00

8 oz – Roasted Red Pepper, Chipotle, Cayenne

Hummus

$5.00

8 oz – Garbanzo, Tahini, Garlic, Lemon

Muhammara

$6.50Out of stock

Olive Bruschetta

$6.00

Peruvian Pepper Jam

$5.50

Picholine Olives

$5.00Out of stock

Roasted Tomatoes

$5.00

Preserved Lemons

$7.00Out of stock

SOUPS & STEWS

Red Lentil Soup - 24 oz

$7.95Out of stock

Red Lentil Soup with Carrots, Onions, Turmeric and Cumin.

Moroccan Chickpea Stew - 24 oz

$8.95Out of stock

Chickpeas, Cremini Mushrooms, Onion, Carrot, Celery, Garlic, Tomato, Olive Oil, Baking Soda, Spices.

Butternut Serrano Curry

$8.95

Roasted butternut squash, onion, carrot, serrano peppers, sunflower oil, garlic, salt, curry spices.

COFFEE

Hot Drip Coffee

$2.25+

Daily brew from KLVN Coffee Lab.

KLVN Highline Blend - 12 oz

$17.00

Whole bean blend by KLVN Coffee Lab here in Pittsburgh. Components: Guatemala San José, Mexico San Juan, Ethiopia Uraca.

KLVN Nano Challa - 12oz

$17.00Out of stock

Ethiopian whole bean by KLVN Coffee Lab here in Pittsburgh. Tasting Notes: Blackberry, Riesling, Silver Needle Tea

Mechanic Nitro Cold Brew

$5.00

Cold Brew in a Can! Brewed and Distributed by Mechanic Coffee Co. in Verona.

KLVN Las Luces - 12oz

$17.00

Colombian whole bean by KLVN Coffee Lab here in Pittsburgh. Tasting Notes: Blackberry Syrup, Kiwi, and Demerara

KLVN Spirit Blend

$17.00

BEVERAGES

Perrier

$2.50
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:50 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:50 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:50 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 6:00 pm
Friday7:50 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:50 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

100% Plant-Based Bakery and Sandwich Shop

Location

2034 Murray Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15217

Directions

