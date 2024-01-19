Restaurant info

Allegro offers a new way to experience Italian food while enjoying the best of Californian culture as well. Our menu combines the best of Sicilian tradition and adventurous new flavors. Through the use of both global and local ingredients and cooking methods not usually seen in the Italian kitchen, we offer a one-of-a-kind cuisine. With locally sourced seafood and hand-made pasta created daily from the heart, your meal will always be fresh. We use only the best hand-crafted, simple ingredients from local markets. Offering a variety of shapes, sizes, and textures of pasta, as well as unique vegan and gluten-free options, there is something for everyone on our vast menu.

Website