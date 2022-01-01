Restaurant header imageView gallery

Allelo 300 Beach Drive Northeast

review star

No reviews yet

300 Beach Drive Northeast

St. Petersburg, FL 33701

Order Again

Water

Sole Mineral Water

$5.00

Sole Sparkling Water

$5.00

Sodas

Coke

$5.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$5.00

Topo Chico

$5.00

Baladin Cola

$6.00

Baladin Spuma

$6.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Teas

Iced Tea

$4.00

Hot Tea- Chamomile

$4.00

Hot Tea-English Breakfeast

$4.00

Hot Tea- Moroccan Mint

$4.00

Coffee

French Press

$6.00

Decaf Coffee

$6.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Latte

$6.00

Espresso

$6.00

Double Espresso

$9.00

Cortado

$6.00

Cold Brew

$6.00

Juice

Lemonade

$5.00

Cranberry

$5.00

Pineapple

$5.00

Orange

$5.00

Grapefruit

$5.00

Raw Bar

East Coast Oysters

$21.00+

mignonette | cocktail | lemon

Raw Little Neck Clams

$16.00+

mignonette | cocktail | lemon

Cocktail Shrimp

$16.00

mignonette | cocktail | lemon

Seafood Tower

$90.00

oysters | little necks | cocktail shrimp | smoked fish spread | octopus salad

Starters

Charcuterie Board

$32.00

house cured meats | artisanal cheeses | seasonal accoutrements

Khobz and Focaccia

$7.00

evoo | black garlic butter

Octopus

$21.00

romesco | potato | smoked paprika | chicharron

Clams Starter

$21.00

serrano | nduja | sherry | garlic | parsley

Meatballs

$14.00

tarhana | pomodoro| parmesan

Snapper Crudo

$22.00Out of stock

cucumber | yogurt | mint | dill

Beef Tartare

$18.00

egg yolk | sunchoke | khobz

Cauliflower

$14.00

charred | crispy | creamy

Baby Gems

$14.00

crispy veg | avocado | ricotta salata | sherry vinaigrette

Heirloom Tomatoes

$16.00

honey thyme ricotta | cucumber | mustard seeds |almonds | watercress

Endive

$15.00

blue cheese | walnuts | pear | pickled mushrooms | radicchio | mustard vinaigrette

Add on Foie Gas

$18.00

Add on Bruleed Goat Cheese

$5.00

Pan Con Tomate

$14.00

Side of bread, 2 slices

$2.00

Amuse

Flatbreads

Beekeeper

$16.00

soppresata | fresno | basil | local honey

Bone Marrow

$16.00

parsley | capers | shallot | evoo

Prosciutto + Fig

$16.00

brie | pistachio | pomegranate | radicchio

Funghi

$16.00

taleggio | red onion | wild mushrooms | balsamic | evoo

Pasta

Capelleti

$18.00

braised leek | wild mushroom | brown butter

Scampi

$24.00

squid ink linguine | broccolini | preserved lemon | botarga | panko

Agnolotti

$22.00

braised fennel | leek ash cream | nasturtium

Radiatori

$24.00

lamb bolognese | pecorino romano | parsley

Cacio e Pepe

$19.00

tuscan kale | mushrooms | pecorino

Add 1g White Truffle

$75.00

Add 1g Black Truffle

$45.00

2g Black Truffle

$75.00

Truffle Pasta

$180.00

Mains

Half Chicken

$34.00

fennel | citrus | piri piri

Eggplant

$23.00

hummus | gigandes beans | citrus yogurt

Branzino

$44.00+

quinoa | preserved lemon | salsa verde

Bone Striploin

$118.00

porcini | shallot | shishito

Dinner Special

$16.00

Dessert

Citrus

$8.00

Chocolate Truffle

$12.00

Bread Pudding

$8.00

Churros

$8.00

Gelato

$8.00

Kids

Kids Pasta Butter

$10.00

Kids Pasta Red Sauce

$10.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Beer

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

1906 Reserva Estrella Galicia

$6.00

Birra Baladin

$11.00

Bear Lasers

$6.00Out of stock

Extraomnes Tripel

$18.00

Del Ducato Verdi

$15.00

Maeloc Hard Cider

$6.00

Urbitarte

$39.00

Crado Plato Cantus Caeli

$63.00

Loverbeer BeerBera

$52.00

0.0 Estrella Galicia Non-Alcoholic

$6.00

Sunshine IPA

$6.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Mediterranean restaurant with small plates, wine focused, curated cocktail list

300 Beach Drive Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33701

