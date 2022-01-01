Allelo 300 Beach Drive Northeast
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Mediterranean restaurant with small plates, wine focused, curated cocktail list
Location
300 Beach Drive Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Gallery
