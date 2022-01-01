Restaurant header imageView gallery
Steakhouses

Allendale Steakhouse

318 Reviews

$$$

95 W Allendale Ave

Allendale, NJ 07401

Order Again

Appetizers

Crabmeat Cocktail

$36.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$24.00

Maryland Crab Cakes

$24.00

Fried Calamari

$22.00

Stuffed Mushrooms

$22.00

Clams ½ Shell

$20.00

Blue Point Oysters

$22.00

Bacon

$12.00

Lobster Cocktail

$30.00

Seafood Platter

$42.00

Seafood Tower

$42.00

Scallops

$24.00

Octopus

$24.00

Oysters Rockafella

$24.00

Cajun Shrimp

$24.00

Oysters Casino

$24.00

Hot Pepper Potato

$18.00

Crab Salad

$28.00

1 Dozen Oyster

$44.00

Soups

French Onion Soup

$12.00

Creamy Lobster Bisque Soup

$14.00

Salads

Beefsteak Tomato & Onion

$12.00

Organic Mixed Greens

$12.00

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Chopped Salad

$14.00

Iceberg Wedge

$16.00

Imported Buffalo Mozzarella

$22.00

House Salad

Crab Salad Special

$26.00

Spinach Salad

$14.00

Burratta

$20.00

Entrees

Porterhouse Steak For One

$78.00

Porterhouse Steak For Two

$145.00

Porterhouse Steak For Three

$215.00

Porterhouse Steak For Four

$280.00

Porterhouse Steak For Five

$350.00

Bone-In Ribeye

$75.00

Filet Mignon

$65.00

Surf & Turf

$80.00

Prime Sirloin

$65.00

Bone-In NY Sirloin

$68.00

Colorado Rack Of Lamb

$60.00

Petit Filet Mignon

$55.00

Oscar Special

$85.00

Special Filet

$80.00

Bone-in Ribeye For Two

$145.00

Surf & Turf With 12oz Filet

$95.00

Tomahawk For 2

$180.00

Tomahawk For 3

$220.00

Ribeye For 4

$290.00

Ribeye For 3

$210.00

Bone In Filet

$75.00

Fish

Wild Atlantic Salmon

$38.00

Chilean Seabass

$48.00

Lobster Tail & Drawn Butter

$80.00

Jumbo Whole Main Lobster

$80.00+

Lobster Tail (1) Piece

$40.00

Scallops Special

$38.00

Shrimp Arabiata

$38.00

Fettuccne Bollognese

$30.00

Pasta Primavera

$25.00

Grilled Shrimp

$38.00

Zuppa Di Pesce

$45.00

Stuffed Shrimp

$60.00

Poultry

Cornish Hen

$30.00

Chicken Fingers

$16.00

Grilled Chicken

$20.00

Chicken Parm

$26.00

Penne Vodka

$20.00

Parpadelle Sausage

$20.00

Zuppa Di Pesce

$40.00

Potatoes/Vegetables

Baked Potato

$10.00

Cottage Fries

$10.00

Mashed Potato

$10.00

Steak Fries

$10.00

Onion Rings

$10.00

Home Fries

$14.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$12.00

Combo Fries

$16.00

Sautéed Broccoli Rabe

$12.00

Sautéed Mushrooms

$12.00

Sautéed Asparagus

$12.00

Sautéed Broccoli

$12.00

Sautéed Spinach

$12.00

Sautéed Onions

$10.00

Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

Creamed Spinach

$12.00

Garlic Mashed

$10.00

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$24.00

Mushroom & Onions

$12.00

Steak Sauce Bottle

$7.00

Mixed Veggis

$24.95

Oscar Side

$16.00

Mac Cheese

$16.00

Plate Fee

Sharing Fee

$10.00

Dessert Fee

$20.00

Plate Fee

$25.00

Steak Sauce

Bottle Steak Sauce

$9.00

Side Steak Sauce

$4.00

Coffee

Coffee

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Espresso

$4.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Double Espresso

$6.00

Dessert

NY Cheesecake

$12.00

Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake

$12.00

Homemade Tiramisu

$12.00

Pecan Pie

$13.00

Apple Strudel

$14.00

Hot Fudge Sundae

$11.00

Ice Cream

$11.00

Sorbets

$11.00

Creme Brulee

$13.00

Chocolate Caramel Crunch

$13.00

Chocolate Souffle

$12.00

Tartufo

$12.00

Schlog & Berries

$12.00

Chocolate Lava

$14.00

Dessert Platter

$50.00

Cannolli

$10.00

Fruit

$8.00

Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Aqua Panna

$10.00

Pelegrino

$10.00

Seltzer

$3.00

Pitcher

$10.00

Milk

$4.00

Fiji Water

$10.00

FIJI

$10.00

Party options

Option 1

$75.00

Option 2

$90.00

Option 3

$125.00

Menu 2

$85.00

Mezza Luna

$35.00

Private Room

$500.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markRomantic
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come and Enjoy one of the best steaks in New Jersey !

Website

Location

95 W Allendale Ave, Allendale, NJ 07401

Directions

Gallery
Allendale Steakhouse image
Allendale Steakhouse image

Map
