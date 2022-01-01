Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Allenstown Pizza Market

43 Allenstown Rd

Allenstown, NH 03275

Pizzas & Calzones

Sm

$10.98

Build your own from our list of delicious toppings

Sm Pizza Market Special

$15.50

Pepperoni, Cooked Salami, Genoa Salami, Sausage, Onions, Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Tomatoes

Sm Grecian Delight

$15.50

Gyro, Feta, Onions, Green Peppers, Tomatoes

Sm BBQ Chicken

$15.89

Our marinated chicken in a BBQ sauce glaze

Sm Buffalo Chicken

$15.89

Our marinated chicken with a spicy buffalo sauce glaze

Sm Greek

$15.49

Tomatoes, Feta, Black Olives, Oregano

Sm Hawaiian

$14.99

Imported Ham, Pineapple

Sm White

$14.99

NO SAUCE Tomatoes, Garlic, Oregano, Oil on Crust

Sm Margherita

$15.49

Fresh Basil, Tomatoes, Oil on Crust

Sm Chicken

$15.89

Marinated Chicken

Sm Chicken Margherita

$15.99

Marinated Chicken, Fresh Basil, Tomatoes, Oil on Crust

Sm Vegetarian

$15.50

Onions, Fresh Mushrooms, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Broccoli, Tomatoes

Sm Meat Lovers

$15.89

Pepperoni, Cooked Salami, Genoa Salami, Sausage, Hamburg, Bacon, Meatballs

Sm Chicken Bacon Ranch

$16.39

NO SAUCE Marinated Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Dressing

Sm Veggie Chicken Ranch

$16.39

NO SAUCE Marinated Chicken, Fresh Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Broccoli, Ranch Dressing

Sm The Market

$15.50

NO SAUCE Marinated Chicken, Fresh Basil, Banana Hots, Garlic, Feta, Oil on Crust

Lg

$16.99

Build your own from our list of delicious toppings

Lg Pizza Market Special

$23.99

Pepperoni, Cooked Salami, Genoa Salami, Sausage, Onions, Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Tomatoes

Lg Grecian Delight

$22.89

Gyro, Feta, Onions, Green Peppers, Tomatoes

Lg BBQ Chicken

$23.99

Our marinated chicken in a BBQ sauce glaze

Lg Buffalo Chicken

$23.99

Our marinated chicken with a spicy buffalo sauce glaze

Lg Greek

$21.99

Tomatoes, Feta, Black Olives, Oregano

Lg Hawaiian

$20.99

Imported Ham, Pineapple

Lg White

$19.49

NO SAUCE Tomatoes, Garlic, Oregano, Oil on Crust

Lg Margherita

$20.49

Fresh Basil, Tomatoes, Oil on Crust

Lg Chicken

$21.89

Marinated Chicken

Lg Chicken Margherita

$22.89

Marinated Chicken, Fresh Basil, Tomatoes, Oil on Crust

Lg Vegetarian

$21.99

Onions, Fresh Mushrooms, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Broccoli, Tomatoes

Lg Meat Lovers

$24.99

Pepperoni, Cooked Salami, Genoa Salami, Sausage, Hamburg, Bacon, Meatballs

Lg Chicken Bacon Ranch

$22.89

NO SAUCE Marinated Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Dressing

Lg Veggie Chicken Ranch

$22.89

NO SAUCE Marinated Chicken, Fresh Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Broccoli, Ranch Dressing

Lg The Market

$21.99

NO SAUCE Marinated Chicken, Fresh Basil, Banana Hots, Garlic, Feta, Oil on Crust

Subs & Wraps

Sm Italian

$6.99

Mortadella, Cooked Salami, Genoa Salami, Provolone Cheese, and your choice of toppings

Sm Ham and Cheese

$6.99

Ham, American Cheese, and your choice of toppings

Sm Turkey

$7.49

Sm Roast Beef

$7.99

Sm Tuna Fish

$7.99

Sm Vegetarian

$6.99

Comes standard with Provolone Cheese and whichever vegetables you choose

Sm Genoa Salami

$6.99

Sm American

$7.99

Ham, Mortadella, Cooked Salami, American Cheese, and your choice of toppings

Sm Turkey and Ham

$7.99

Sm BLT

$8.50

Sm Greek Veggie

$7.99

Comes standard with Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Cucumbers, Black Olives, Feta Cheese, Greek Dressing

Sm Special

$8.99

Ham, Turkey, Roast Beef, Provolone Cheese, and your choice of toppings

Sm Meatball

$7.99

Meatball sub with provolone cheese

Sm Chicken Kabob

$8.99

Our marinated chicken, comes standard with feta cheese and your choice of toppings!

Sm Chicken Finger

$8.99

Our breaded chicken fingers, cut up and put into a sub!

Sm Chicken Parm

$8.99

Sm Buffalo Chicken Finger

$8.99

Our breaded chicken fingers coated in spicy buffalo sauce!

Sm BBQ Chicken Finger

$8.99

Our breaded chicken fingers coated in BBQ sauce!

Sm Eggplant Parm

$8.99

Breaded eggplant smothered in spaghetti sauce and provolone cheese

Sm Steak & Cheese

$6.75

LIMITED AVAILABILITY Shaved steak, seasoned and baked in our oven.

Sm Steak Bomb

$7.75

LIMITED AVAILABILITY Seasoned shaved steak, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers, cooked to perfection.

Gyro on Pita

$8.50

A piece of pita bread holding gyro, cucumber sauce, lettuce, tomato, and onions.

Lg Italian

$9.99

Mortadella, Cooked Salami, Genoa Salami, Provolone Cheese, and your choice of toppings

Lg Ham and Cheese

$8.99

Ham, American Cheese, and your choice of toppings

Lg Turkey

$8.99

Lg Roast Beef

$9.99

Lg Tuna Fish

$9.99

Lg Vegetarian

$8.99

Comes standard with Provolone Cheese and whichever vegetables you choose

Lg Genoa Salami

$8.99

Lg American

$9.99

Ham, Mortadella, Cooked Salami, American Cheese, and your choice of toppings

Lg Turkey and Ham

$9.99

Lg BLT

$9.99

Lg Greek Veggie

$9.99

Comes standard with Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Cucumbers, Black Olives, Feta Cheese, and Greek Dressing

Lg Special

$10.99

Ham, Turkey, Roast Beef, Provolone Cheese, and your choice of toppings

Lg Meatball

$9.99

Meatball sub with provolone cheese

Lg Chicken Kabob

$10.99

Our marinated chicken, comes standard with feta cheese and your choice of toppings!

Lg Chicken Finger

$10.99

Our breaded chicken fingers, cut up, and put into a sub!

Lg Chicken Parm

$10.99

Our chicken fingers covered in spaghetti sauce and provolone cheese

Lg Buffalo Chicken Finger

$10.99

Our breaded chicken fingers coated in spicy buffalo sauce!

Lg BBQ Chicken Finger

$10.99

Our breaded chicken fingers coated in BBQ sauce!

Lg Eggplant Parm

$9.50

Breaded eggplant smothered in spaghetti sauce and provolone cheese

Lg Steak & Cheese

$8.25

LIMITED AVAILABILITY Shaved steak, seasoned, and cooked in our oven

Lg Steak Bomb

$9.25

LIMITED AVAILABILITY Seasoned shaved steak, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers, cooked to perfection

Pasta

Spaghetti with sauce and your choice of toppings

Pasta

$7.29

Salads

Delicious salads with a base of lettuce, tomatoes, green peppers, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, cucumbers, and onions. Comes with a pita bread and one cup of dressing on the side

Garden Salad

$7.99

Our basic salad with no add ons

Greek Salad

$9.99

Our base salad with feta cheese

Chef Salad

$11.99

Our base salad with ham, turkey, roast beef, and provolone cheese

Antipasto Salad

$10.99

Our base salad with ham, genoa salami, and provolone cheese

Tuna Salad

$11.99

Our base salad with a heap of tuna

Julienne Salad

$10.99

Our base salad with ham, turkey, and American cheese

Chicken Kabob Salad

$12.99

Our base salad with marinated chicken and feta cheese

Chicken Finger Salad

$10.99

Our base salad with chicken fingers

BBQ Chicken Finger Salad

$11.99

Our base salad with BBQ chicken fingers

Buffalo Chicken Finger Salad

$11.99

Our base salad with buffalo chicken fingers

Sides

Tasty sides that go great with any meal or combine them and make your own meal!

Breadsticks

$7.29

Cheesy breadsticks served with a side of pizza sauce

Garlic Breadsticks

$7.99

Cheesy, garlicky breadsticks served with a side of pizza sauce

Chicken Wings

$7.99

8-piece order of plain chicken wings. Comes with 1 side of sauce of your choice

Buffalo Wings

$7.99

8-piece order of spicy buffalo wings. Served with either ranch or bleu cheese.

Blazin' Hot Wings

$8.29

Our hottest wings! An 8-piece order of spicy buffalo wings, coated in another layer of buffalo sauce. Served with either ranch or bleu cheese.

Chicken Fingers

$7.99

A side order of breaded chicken fingers. Comes with one side of sauce

Buffalo Fingers

$8.99

Spicy buffalo fingers! Comes with your choice of ranch or bleu cheese.

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.29Out of stock

Breaded jalapenos, stuffed with cream cheese! Comes with a side of ranch.

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.29

Stringy, Cheesy, Mozzarella sticks. Comes with a side of pizza sauce for dipping.

Extra Sauce/Dressing

$0.75

Waffle Fries

$4.49

Spicy, seasoned waffle fries. Comes with a side of ketchup for dipping.

Basket of fries

$5.75

Chips

Personal bags or sharable bags of Utz chips

0.99 Bag

$0.99

2.29 bag

$2.29

Desserts

Delicious treats for after your meal (or before if nobody's looking)

Whoopie Pies

$2.50

Baklava

$2.99

chicken fingers & fries

chicken fingers & fries

$11.99

2 Liters

2L Coca-Cola

$3.49

2L Sunkist

$3.49

2L Sprite

$3.49

2L Diet Coke

$3.49

20 oz.

Coca-Cola

$2.29

Diet Coke

$2.29

Coke Zero

$2.29

Sprite

$2.29

Fresca

$2.29

Ginger Ale

$2.29

Blackberry Ginger Ale

$2.29

Cherry Coke

$2.29

Glass Bottle Coke

$1.99

Water

$2.29

Mello Yello

$2.29

Seltzer Water

$2.29

Sunkist

$2.29

Diet Sunkist

$2.29

Root Beer

$2.29

Lemonade

$2.29

Grape Soda

$2.29

Moxie

$2.29

Dr. Pepper

$2.29

Gold Peak Raspberry

$2.49

Gold Peak Lemon

$2.49

Gold Peak Sweet Tea

$2.49

Honest Tea Cran-Lemon

$1.99

Honest Tea Honey Green

$1.99

Powerade

$2.49

Chocolate Milk

$1.99

Apple Juice

$2.50

Vitamin Water

$2.49

Sprite Limonade

$2.29

Coke Orange Vanilla

$2.29

Body Armor Strawberry

$2.50

Body Armor Orange

$2.50

Razzleberry

$2.29

AHA

$1.99

Smart Water

$2.49
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Friendly faces, large portions, and delicious food!

Location

43 Allenstown Rd, Allenstown, NH 03275

Directions

Allenstown Pizza Market image
Allenstown Pizza Market image
Allenstown Pizza Market image

