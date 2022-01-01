Allenstown Pizza Market
43 Allenstown Rd
Allenstown, NH 03275
Pizzas & Calzones
Sm
Build your own from our list of delicious toppings
Sm Pizza Market Special
Pepperoni, Cooked Salami, Genoa Salami, Sausage, Onions, Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Tomatoes
Sm Grecian Delight
Gyro, Feta, Onions, Green Peppers, Tomatoes
Sm BBQ Chicken
Our marinated chicken in a BBQ sauce glaze
Sm Buffalo Chicken
Our marinated chicken with a spicy buffalo sauce glaze
Sm Greek
Tomatoes, Feta, Black Olives, Oregano
Sm Hawaiian
Imported Ham, Pineapple
Sm White
NO SAUCE Tomatoes, Garlic, Oregano, Oil on Crust
Sm Margherita
Fresh Basil, Tomatoes, Oil on Crust
Sm Chicken
Marinated Chicken
Sm Chicken Margherita
Marinated Chicken, Fresh Basil, Tomatoes, Oil on Crust
Sm Vegetarian
Onions, Fresh Mushrooms, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Broccoli, Tomatoes
Sm Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, Cooked Salami, Genoa Salami, Sausage, Hamburg, Bacon, Meatballs
Sm Chicken Bacon Ranch
NO SAUCE Marinated Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Dressing
Sm Veggie Chicken Ranch
NO SAUCE Marinated Chicken, Fresh Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Broccoli, Ranch Dressing
Sm The Market
NO SAUCE Marinated Chicken, Fresh Basil, Banana Hots, Garlic, Feta, Oil on Crust
Lg
Build your own from our list of delicious toppings
Lg Pizza Market Special
Pepperoni, Cooked Salami, Genoa Salami, Sausage, Onions, Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Tomatoes
Lg Grecian Delight
Gyro, Feta, Onions, Green Peppers, Tomatoes
Lg BBQ Chicken
Our marinated chicken in a BBQ sauce glaze
Lg Buffalo Chicken
Our marinated chicken with a spicy buffalo sauce glaze
Lg Greek
Tomatoes, Feta, Black Olives, Oregano
Lg Hawaiian
Imported Ham, Pineapple
Lg White
NO SAUCE Tomatoes, Garlic, Oregano, Oil on Crust
Lg Margherita
Fresh Basil, Tomatoes, Oil on Crust
Lg Chicken
Marinated Chicken
Lg Chicken Margherita
Marinated Chicken, Fresh Basil, Tomatoes, Oil on Crust
Lg Vegetarian
Onions, Fresh Mushrooms, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Broccoli, Tomatoes
Lg Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, Cooked Salami, Genoa Salami, Sausage, Hamburg, Bacon, Meatballs
Lg Chicken Bacon Ranch
NO SAUCE Marinated Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Dressing
Lg Veggie Chicken Ranch
NO SAUCE Marinated Chicken, Fresh Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Broccoli, Ranch Dressing
Lg The Market
NO SAUCE Marinated Chicken, Fresh Basil, Banana Hots, Garlic, Feta, Oil on Crust
Subs & Wraps
Sm Italian
Mortadella, Cooked Salami, Genoa Salami, Provolone Cheese, and your choice of toppings
Sm Ham and Cheese
Ham, American Cheese, and your choice of toppings
Sm Turkey
Sm Roast Beef
Sm Tuna Fish
Sm Vegetarian
Comes standard with Provolone Cheese and whichever vegetables you choose
Sm Genoa Salami
Sm American
Ham, Mortadella, Cooked Salami, American Cheese, and your choice of toppings
Sm Turkey and Ham
Sm BLT
Sm Greek Veggie
Comes standard with Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Cucumbers, Black Olives, Feta Cheese, Greek Dressing
Sm Special
Ham, Turkey, Roast Beef, Provolone Cheese, and your choice of toppings
Sm Meatball
Meatball sub with provolone cheese
Sm Chicken Kabob
Our marinated chicken, comes standard with feta cheese and your choice of toppings!
Sm Chicken Finger
Our breaded chicken fingers, cut up and put into a sub!
Sm Chicken Parm
Sm Buffalo Chicken Finger
Our breaded chicken fingers coated in spicy buffalo sauce!
Sm BBQ Chicken Finger
Our breaded chicken fingers coated in BBQ sauce!
Sm Eggplant Parm
Breaded eggplant smothered in spaghetti sauce and provolone cheese
Sm Steak & Cheese
LIMITED AVAILABILITY Shaved steak, seasoned and baked in our oven.
Sm Steak Bomb
LIMITED AVAILABILITY Seasoned shaved steak, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers, cooked to perfection.
Gyro on Pita
A piece of pita bread holding gyro, cucumber sauce, lettuce, tomato, and onions.
Lg Italian
Mortadella, Cooked Salami, Genoa Salami, Provolone Cheese, and your choice of toppings
Lg Ham and Cheese
Ham, American Cheese, and your choice of toppings
Lg Turkey
Lg Roast Beef
Lg Tuna Fish
Lg Vegetarian
Comes standard with Provolone Cheese and whichever vegetables you choose
Lg Genoa Salami
Lg American
Ham, Mortadella, Cooked Salami, American Cheese, and your choice of toppings
Lg Turkey and Ham
Lg BLT
Lg Greek Veggie
Comes standard with Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Cucumbers, Black Olives, Feta Cheese, and Greek Dressing
Lg Special
Ham, Turkey, Roast Beef, Provolone Cheese, and your choice of toppings
Lg Meatball
Meatball sub with provolone cheese
Lg Chicken Kabob
Our marinated chicken, comes standard with feta cheese and your choice of toppings!
Lg Chicken Finger
Our breaded chicken fingers, cut up, and put into a sub!
Lg Chicken Parm
Our chicken fingers covered in spaghetti sauce and provolone cheese
Lg Buffalo Chicken Finger
Our breaded chicken fingers coated in spicy buffalo sauce!
Lg BBQ Chicken Finger
Our breaded chicken fingers coated in BBQ sauce!
Lg Eggplant Parm
Breaded eggplant smothered in spaghetti sauce and provolone cheese
Lg Steak & Cheese
LIMITED AVAILABILITY Shaved steak, seasoned, and cooked in our oven
Lg Steak Bomb
LIMITED AVAILABILITY Seasoned shaved steak, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers, cooked to perfection
Pasta
Salads
Garden Salad
Our basic salad with no add ons
Greek Salad
Our base salad with feta cheese
Chef Salad
Our base salad with ham, turkey, roast beef, and provolone cheese
Antipasto Salad
Our base salad with ham, genoa salami, and provolone cheese
Tuna Salad
Our base salad with a heap of tuna
Julienne Salad
Our base salad with ham, turkey, and American cheese
Chicken Kabob Salad
Our base salad with marinated chicken and feta cheese
Chicken Finger Salad
Our base salad with chicken fingers
BBQ Chicken Finger Salad
Our base salad with BBQ chicken fingers
Buffalo Chicken Finger Salad
Our base salad with buffalo chicken fingers
Sides
Breadsticks
Cheesy breadsticks served with a side of pizza sauce
Garlic Breadsticks
Cheesy, garlicky breadsticks served with a side of pizza sauce
Chicken Wings
8-piece order of plain chicken wings. Comes with 1 side of sauce of your choice
Buffalo Wings
8-piece order of spicy buffalo wings. Served with either ranch or bleu cheese.
Blazin' Hot Wings
Our hottest wings! An 8-piece order of spicy buffalo wings, coated in another layer of buffalo sauce. Served with either ranch or bleu cheese.
Chicken Fingers
A side order of breaded chicken fingers. Comes with one side of sauce
Buffalo Fingers
Spicy buffalo fingers! Comes with your choice of ranch or bleu cheese.
Jalapeno Poppers
Breaded jalapenos, stuffed with cream cheese! Comes with a side of ranch.
Mozzarella Sticks
Stringy, Cheesy, Mozzarella sticks. Comes with a side of pizza sauce for dipping.
Extra Sauce/Dressing
Waffle Fries
Spicy, seasoned waffle fries. Comes with a side of ketchup for dipping.
Basket of fries
Chips
Desserts
chicken fingers & fries
20 oz.
Coca-Cola
Diet Coke
Coke Zero
Sprite
Fresca
Ginger Ale
Blackberry Ginger Ale
Cherry Coke
Glass Bottle Coke
Water
Mello Yello
Seltzer Water
Sunkist
Diet Sunkist
Root Beer
Lemonade
Grape Soda
Moxie
Dr. Pepper
Gold Peak Raspberry
Gold Peak Lemon
Gold Peak Sweet Tea
Honest Tea Cran-Lemon
Honest Tea Honey Green
Powerade
Chocolate Milk
Apple Juice
Vitamin Water
Sprite Limonade
Coke Orange Vanilla
Body Armor Strawberry
Body Armor Orange
Razzleberry
AHA
Smart Water
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
