Allentown Pizza 94 Elmwood Avenue

Pizza
Salad
Chicken

Allentown Pizza

No reviews yet

94 Elmwood Avenue

Buffalo, NY 14222

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Whole Turkey Sub

Pizzas

SMALL CHEESE PIZZA

$15.50

House made Sauce, with Mozzarella

LARGE CHEESE PIZZA

$18.95

House made Sauce, with Mozzarella

SHEET CHEESE PIZZA

$36.95

House made Sauce, with Mozzarella

SMALL VEGAN CHEESE

$16.95

House made Vegan Sauce, Topped with Vegan Mozzarella

SMALL VEGAN CHEESE & PEPPERONI

$16.95

House made Vegan Sauce, Topped with Vegan Mozzarella and Seasoned Seitan

SMALL VEGAN WHITE PIZZA

$16.95

Olive oil And Garlic base, Topped with Vegan mozzarella Fresh thinly sliced Tomatoes and Onions on Garlic Herb crust with a Balsamic drizzle!

SMALL VEGAN SETIAN CHICKEN PINEAPPLE BBQ

$16.95

Baked BBQ seitan strips with vegan mozzarella, red onions, and pineapple

SMALL VEGAN BUFFALO CHICKEN

$16.25

Buffalo sauce and House made Vegan Sauce, Topped with Vegan Mozzarella , Green Pepper, Banana Pepper and Seitan

SMALL VEGAN STEAK

$16.25

Steak Sauce base with Vegan Mozzarella, Topped with Mushrooms, Green Pepper, Onion, Banana Pepper and Seitan

SMALL VEGAN TACO

$16.25

Taco seasoned seitan, vegan cheese, black olives, onion, tomato

SMALL VEGAN MEDITERRANEAN PIZZA

$16.25

Tahini garlic base, Topped with Diaya Cheese, Onions, Fresh thinly sliced Tomatoes, Kalamata olives and drizzled with Balsamic

SMALL VEGAN VEGGIE PIZZA

$16.25

House made Vegan sauce, Vegan Mozzarella Topped with your choice of any 5 veggies.

SMALL VEGAN PICKLE PIZZA

$16.25

Olive oil and Garlic base, Vegan Mozzarella. Covered with sliced Dill Pickles

SMALL VEGAN BIG MAC PIZZA

$16.25

Mac sauce base, pickles, setain, onion, tomatoes, covered with shredded lettuce

SMALL VEGAN ROASTED RED PEPPER PIZZA

$16.25

Olive oil and garlic base, roasted red peppers, kalamata olives, crushed red pepper, fresh basil, oregano

Small vegan BBQ pineapple

$16.25

LARGE VEGAN CHEESE

$23.95

LARGE VEGAN CHEESE & PEPPERONI

$23.95

Vegan cheese, sauce, seasoned seitan

LARGE VEGAN WHITE PIZZA

$23.95

Vegan mozzarella, fresh thinly sliced tomatoes and onion on garlic herb crust with balsamic drizzle

LARGE VEGAN SETIAN CHICKEN PINEAPPLE BBQ

$23.95

Baked BBQ seitan strips with vegan mozzarella, red onions, and pineapple

LARGE VEGAN BUFFALO CHICKEN

$23.95

Bualo sauce, pizza sauce, vegan cheese, green pepper, banana pepper seitan

LARGE VEGAN STEAK

$23.95

Steak sauce, mushrooms, green pepper, onion, banana pepper, seitan, vegan cheese

LARGE VEGAN TACO

$23.95

Taco seasoned seitan, vegan cheese, black olives, onion, tomato

LARGE VEGAN MEDITERRANEAN PIZZA

$23.95

Tahini garlic base, diaya cheese, onions, tomatoes, kalamata olives, topped with balsamic drizzle

LARGE VEGAN VEGGIE PIZZA

$23.95

Vegan cheese and sauce with choice of any 5 veggies as your toppings

LARGE VEGAN PICKLE PIZZA

$23.95

Olive oil and garlic base, vegan cheese covered in dill pickles

LARGE VEGAN BIG MAC PIZZA

$23.95

Mac sauce base, pickles, setain, onion, tomatoes, covered with shredded lettuce

LARGE VEGAN ROASTED RED PEPPER PIZZA

$23.95

Olive oil and garlic base, roasted red peppers, kalamata olives, crushed red pepper, fresh basil, oregano

LARGE VEGAN BBQ

$23.95

SHEET VEGAN CHEESE

$37.50

SHEET VEGAN CHEESE & PEPPERONI

$37.50

Vegan cheese, sauce, seasoned seitan

SHEET VEGAN WHITE PIZZA

$37.50

Vegan mozzarella, fresh thinly sliced tomatoes and onion on garlic herb crust with balsamic drizzle

SHEET VEGAN SETIAN CHICKEN PINEAPPLE BBQ

$37.50

Baked BBQ seitan strips with vegan mozzarella, red onions, and pineapple

SHEET VEGAN BUFFALO CHICKEN

$37.50

Bualo sauce, pizza sauce, vegan cheese, green pepper, banana pepper seitan

SHEET VEGAN STEAK

$37.50

Steak sauce, mushrooms, green pepper, onion, banana pepper, seitan, vegan cheese

SHEET VEGAN TACO

$37.50

Taco seasoned seitan, vegan cheese, black olives, onion, tomato

SHEET VEGAN MEDITERRANEAN PIZZA

$37.50

Tahini garlic base, diaya cheese, onions, tomatoes, kalamata olives, topped with balsamic drizzle

SHEET VEGAN VEGGIE PIZZA

$37.50

Vegan cheese and sauce with choice of any 5 veggies as your toppings

SHEET VEGAN PICKLE PIZZA

$37.50

Olive oil and garlic base, vegan cheese covered in dill pickles

SHEET VEGAN BIG MAC PIZZA

$37.50

Mac sauce base, pickles, setain, onion, tomatoes, covered with shredded lettuce

SHEET VEGAN ROASTED RED PEPPER PIZZA

$37.50

Olive oil and garlic base, roasted red peppers, kalamata olives, crushed red pepper, fresh basil, oregano

SHEET VEGAN BBQ

$37.50

SMALL PICKLE PIZZA

$17.25

Olive oil Garlic base Sliced Pickles. Mozzarella and Parmesan Cheese

SMALL CHICKEN BROCCOLI PIZZA

$17.25

Red or white base, seasoned chicken breast, chopped broccoli, and a three cheese blend

SMALL CHEESE LOVERS

$17.25

Pizza Sauce, mozzarella, cheddar, parmesan, provolone and fontanella

SMALL ROYAL

$17.25

Pizza sauce, mozzarella, provolone, sausage, capicola and chopped onion

SMALL HAWAIIAN

$17.25

Light sauce, mozzarella, ham, bacon, and pineapple

SMALL CHICKEN BACON RANCH

$17.25

Ranch base topped with three cheese blend, chicken & bacon

SMALL WHITE PIZZA

$17.25

Olive oil base, mozzarella, fontanella and parmesan cheese topped with fresh tomatoes and onions

SMALL STEAK PIZZA

$17.25

Hoagie sauce base, three cheese blend, seasoned steak topped with fresh mushrooms, peppers and onions

SMALL STINGER

$17.25

Blue cheese or red sauce base, chicken fingers (hot, medium, mild, BBQ) and seasoned steak with a three cheese blend

SMALL STEAK IN THE GRASS

$17.25

Olive oil and garlic base topped with mozzarella cheese and fontanella cheese, spinach, seasoned steak

SMALL GREEK STEAK

$17.25

Greek oil base, mozzarella and feta cheese topped with red onions, black olives, spinach, seasoned steak

SMALL CHICKEN FINGER

$17.25

Red sauce or bleu cheese base, chicken fingers (hot, medium, mild, BBQ) mozzarella, cheddar cheese and monterey jack cheese

SMALL SPINACH PIZZA

$17.25

Olive oil base, mozzarella, fontanella and parmesan cheese, topped with fresh tomatoes, onion and spinach

SMALL PINEAPPLE CHICKEN BBQ

$17.25

BBQ sauce base, mozzarella cheese topped with pineapple, red onion and BBQ chicken fingers

SMALL VEGGIE

$17.25

Mozzarella cheese, onion, black olives, green olives, green peppers, tomatoes and spinach

SMALL TACO

$17.25

Light sauce, mozzarella cheese topped with taco meat, black olives, onions, tomato, green peppers and cheddar cheese.

SMALL MEAT LOVERS

$17.25

Red sauce and mozzarella cheese topped with pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, and capicola

LARGE PICKLE PIZZA

$25.50

Garlic olive oil base, pickles, mozzerella and parmesan cheese

LARGE CHICKEN BROCCOLI PIZZA

$25.50

Red or white base, seasoned chicken breast, chopped broccoli, and a three cheese blend

LARGE CHEESE LOVERS

$23.25

Pizza Sauce, mozzarella, cheddar, parmesan, provolone and fontanella

LARGE ROYAL

$24.25

Pizza sauce, mozzarella, provolone, sausage, capicola and chopped onion

LARGE HAWAIIAN

$24.25

Light sauce, mozzarella, ham, bacon, and pineapple

LARGE CHICKEN BACON RANCH

$24.25

Ranch base topped with three cheese blend, chicken & bacon

LARGE WHITE PIZZA

$23.75

Olive oil base, mozzarella, fontanella and parmesan cheese topped with fresh tomatoes and onions

LARGE STEAK PIZZA

$25.50

Hoagie sauce base, three cheese blend, seasoned steak topped with fresh mushrooms, peppers and onions

LARGE STINGER

$26.50

Blue cheese or red sauce base, chicken fingers (hot, medium, mild, BBQ) and seasoned steak with a three cheese blend

LARGE STEAK IN THE GRASS

$25.50

Olive oil and garlic base topped with mozzarella cheese and fontanella cheese, spinach, seasoned steak

LARGE GREEK STEAK

$24.50

Greek oil base, mozzarella and feta cheese topped with red onions, black olives, spinach, seasoned steak

LARGE CHICKEN FINGER

$26.25

Red sauce or bleu cheese base, chicken fingers (hot, medium, mild, BBQ) mozzarella, cheddar cheese and monterey jack cheese

LARGE SPINACH PIZZA

$24.25

Olive oil base, mozzarella, fontanella and parmesan cheese, topped with fresh tomatoes, onion and spinach

LARGE PINEAPPLE CHICKEN BBQ

$24.25

BBQ sauce base, mozzarella cheese topped with pineapple, red onion and BBQ chicken fingers

LARGE VEGGIE

$25.75

Mozzarella cheese, onion, black olives, green olives, green peppers, tomatoes and spinach

LARGE TACO

$25.25

Light sauce, mozzarella cheese topped with taco meat, black olives, onions, tomato, green peppers and cheddar cheese.

LARGE MEAT LOVERS

$26.50

Red sauce and mozzarella cheese topped with pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, and capicola

SHEET PICKLE PIZZA

$38.50

Garlic olive oil base, pickles, mozzerella and parmesan cheese

SHEET CHICKEN BROCCOLI PIZZA

$38.50

Red or white base, seasoned chicken breast, chopped broccoli, and a three cheese blend

SHEET CHEESE LOVERS

$38.50

Pizza Sauce, mozzarella, cheddar, parmesan, provolone and fontanella

SHEET ROYAL

$38.50

Pizza sauce, mozzarella, provolone, sausage, capicola and chopped onion

SHEET HAWAIIAN

$38.50

Light sauce, mozzarella, ham, bacon, and pineapple

SHEET CHICKEN BACON RANCH

$38.50

Ranch base topped with three cheese blend, chicken & bacon

SHEET WHITE PIZZA

$38.50

Olive oil base, mozzarella, fontanella and parmesan cheese topped with fresh tomatoes and onions

SHEET STEAK PIZZA

$38.50

Hoagie sauce base, three cheese blend, seasoned steak topped with fresh mushrooms, peppers and onions

SHEET STINGER

$38.50

Blue cheese or red sauce base, chicken fingers (hot, medium, mild, BBQ) and seasoned steak with a three cheese blend

SHEET STEAK IN THE GRASS

$38.50

Olive oil and garlic base topped with mozzarella cheese and fontanella cheese, spinach, seasoned steak

SHEET GREEK STEAK

$38.50

Greek oil base, mozzarella and feta cheese topped with red onions, black olives, spinach, seasoned steak

SHEET CHICKEN FINGER

$38.50

Red sauce or bleu cheese base, chicken fingers (hot, medium, mild, BBQ) mozzarella, cheddar cheese and monterey jack cheese

SHEET SPINACH PIZZA

$38.50

Olive oil base, mozzarella, fontanella and parmesan cheese, topped with fresh tomatoes, onion and spinach

SHEET PINEAPPLE CHICKEN BBQ

$38.50

BBQ sauce base, mozzarella cheese topped with pineapple, red onion and BBQ chicken fingers

SHEET VEGGIE

$38.50

Mozzarella cheese, onion, black olives, green olives, green peppers, tomatoes and spinach

SHEET TACO

$38.50

Light sauce, mozzarella cheese topped with taco meat, black olives, onions, tomato, green peppers and cheddar cheese.

SHEET MEAT LOVERS

$38.50

Red sauce and mozzarella cheese topped with pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, and capicola

1/2 SHEET SPECIALTIES

$38.50

Wings

Single Wing (10)

$15.95

Double Wings (20)

$28.50

Triple Wings (30)

$39.00

Bucket of Wings (50)

$60.00

Vegan Seitan Wings (10)

$10.75

Chicken Fingers

Served with Fries and Bleu Cheese

Kids (3)

$8.95

Small (5)

$13.75

Large (10)

$24.95

Pasta

Penne pasta with red sauce covered in baked mozzarella parmesan cheese served with two meatball, a side salad and some of our famous garlic knots

Small Pasta Parm

$8.95

Large Pasta Parm

$11.95

Subs

Whole Super Sub

$7.75

ASSORTED COLD CUTS

Half Super Sub

$4.75

ASSORTED COLD CUTS

Whole Ham Sub

$7.75

Half Ham Sub

$4.75

Whole Turkey Sub

$7.75

Half Turkey Sub

$4.75

Whole Salami Sub

$7.75

Half Salami Sub

$4.75

Whole Cappicola Sub

$7.75

Half Cappicola Sub

$4.75

Whole Cheese Sub

$7.25

BAKED

Half Cheese Sub

$4.75

BAKED

Whole Allentown Sub

$9.95

Assorted cold cuts and Italian sausage

Whole Royal Sub

$9.95

Sausage and cappicola

Whole Italian Sausage Sub

$9.50

Whole Pizza Sub

$8.25

Whole Hamburger Sub

$8.50

Whole Cheeseburger Sub

$9.50

Whole BLT Sub

$8.50

Whole Turkey Club Sub

$9.95

Whole Bacon Cheeseburger Sub

$10.75

Half Allentown Sub

$6.25

Assorted cold cuts and Italian sausage

Half Royal Sub

$6.25

Sausage and cappicola

Half Italian Sausage Sub

$6.25

Half Pizza Sub

$6.25

Half Hamburger Sub

$6.25

Half Cheeseburger Sub

$6.25

Half BLT Sub

$6.50

Half Turkey Club Sub

$6.25

Half Bacon Cheeseburger Sub

$7.50

WHOLE STEAK

$10.25

WHOLE STEAK HOAGIE

$10.75

fried peppers & onions

WHOLE STEAK AND SPINACH

$10.25

blend of the three cheese and garlic roll

WHOLE SAUSAGE SUPREME

$10.25

fried peppers & onions

WHOLE CHICKEN PARM

$10.75

WHOLE SAUSAGE AND SPINACH

$10.25

blend of the three cheese and garlic roll

WHOLE MEATBALL

$10.75

cheese extra

WHOLE CHICKEN FINGER

$10.75

WHOLE STINGER

$11.75

chicken fingers and steak chopped and topped with melted cheese

HALF STEAK

$6.10

HALF STEAK HOAGIE

$6.10

fried peppers & onions

HALF STEAK AND SPINACH

$6.10

blend of the three cheese and garlic roll

HALF SAUSAGE SUPREME

$6.10

fried peppers & onions

HALF CHICKEN PARM

$6.10

HALF SAUSAGE AND SPINACH

$6.10

blend of the three cheese and garlic roll

HALF MEATBALL

$6.10

cheese extra

HALF CHICKEN FINGER

$6.10

HALF STINGER

$6.10

chicken fingers and steak chopped and topped with melted cheese

Sides

ONION RINGS

$5.25

FRENCH FRIES

$5.25

PIZZA LOGS (5)

$7.50

MOZZARELLA STICKS (6)

$6.75

FRIED MUSHROOMS

$6.50

JALAPENO POPPERS (6)

$5.75

MAC AND CHEESE BITES (10)

$6.25

GARLIC KNOTS (10)

$7.50

GARLIC BREAD

$3.95

Salads

SERVED WITH HOMEMADE GARLIC BREAD STICKS

CHEF SALAD

$5.80

CHICKEN SALAD

$9.25

CHICKEN FINGER SALAD

$8.45

SMALL ANTIPASTO

$10.00

LARGE ANTIPASTO

$12.50

Desserts

FRIED DOUGH

$6.75

APPLE PIE LOGS

$7.75

Daily Specials

Mini Pak

$41.95

Family Pak

$64.95

Party Pak

$74.50

Wednesday Special

$15.95

Wed Vegan Special

$18.95

Chicken Souvlaki

$15.95

Dressings

Blue Cheese

$1.25

Ranch

$0.75

Vegan Ranch

$0.75

Ceasar

$0.75

Italian

$0.75

Red Sauce

$0.75

Vegan Red Sauce

$0.75

Honey Mustered

$0.75

Garlic Crusts

$0.75

Sauces

Hot

$0.75

Medium

$0.75

Mild

$0.75

BBQ

$0.75

Cajun

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Lemon Pepper

$0.75

Delivery charge

Delivery Charge

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Allentown is a family owned and operated local pizzeria located on the corner of Elmwood Ave. and Allen St. Our family recipe is unlike anyone else's. Serving pizza to salads to subs with daily specials available. Make sure to text us to receive deals! We serve meat eaters, vegan and vegetarians! We have meals for everyone. We have hand tossed pizza, crispy chicken wings and hot subs. We offer specials on Wednesday nights for you and your family. We also have mini, family and party pak items which includes one of our signature pizzas with flavored wings of choice. Our dough is made fresh daily with no added chemicals or preservatives.

94 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14222

