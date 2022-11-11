Restaurant header imageView gallery

Alley Burger

26 N. HIGH ST

Columbus, OH 43215

Brunch Items

Brioche French Toast

$16.00

Buttermilk Pancakes

$13.00

Pancake Tenders

$16.00

Chicken & Waffles

$24.00

Pizza Waffle

$16.00

Shrimp & Grits

$29.00

The Alley Bowl

$17.00

Biscuits & Gravy

$14.00

BYO 3 Egg Omelet

$15.00

Bacon, Egg & Cheese NO Burger

$12.00

The Classic

$14.00

Bacon & Egg Cheeseburger

$17.00

Starters

Alley Mac

$12.00

Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Fried Pickles

$12.00

Crab Cakes

$21.00

Buffalo Cauliflower Wings

$12.00

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$14.00

Soups & Salads

Wagyu Chili

$9.00+

Soup D'Jour

$9.00+

Alley Garden

$8.00

Caesar

$11.00

House

$12.00

Southwestern Alley Chopped

$16.00

Fries

Carma's Alley

$18.00+

Lynn Alley

$12.00+

Bryden Alley

$11.00+

Cherry Alley

$10.00+

Elliot Alley

$14.00+

Oscar Alley

$12.00+

Maclee Alley

$12.00+

Market Alley

$12.00+

Lake Alley

$14.00+

Pearl Alley

$14.00+

Small Fry

$7.00

Large Fry

$10.00

Burgers

Softshell Crab Burger

$21.00

The Fish Burger

$14.00

Salmon Cheesesteak

$18.00

Spicy Chicken

$14.00

Turkey Burger

$12.00

Cowboy Burger

$18.00

Greek Burger

$14.00

The Classic

$14.00

Alley Double

$16.00

BBQ Bacon

$15.00

Do Not Disturb

$21.00

Entrees

Crab Stuffed Salmon

$44.00

New Zealand Lamb Chops

$49.00

The Main Strip

$52.00

Grilled Veggie Pasta

$22.00

Kids Meal

Kids Cheeseburger

$10.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Kids Mac

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Desserts

Strawberry Shortcake Cheesecake

$12.00

Downtown Style Classic Cheesecake

$12.00

Biscoff Cookie Butter Cheesecake

$12.00

Cocktails

Alley Sidecar

$16.00

Alley Punch

$13.00

Amaretto Sour

$8.00

Alley Old Fashion

$13.00

Alley Lemon Drop

$13.00

Bottom Shelf Margarita

$10.00

Bottom Shelf Long Island

$10.00

Blue MF

$12.00

Caramel Cafe

$14.00

Cosmopolitan

$13.00

Casa-Rita

$16.00

Fruit Cooler

$12.00

Kentucky Peach

$13.00

Long Beach

$10.00

Luxury Long Alley

$16.00

Mexican Mule

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$13.00

Mint Mojito

$12.00

Mexican Mule

$13.00

Margarita Pitcher

$30.00

Purple Reign

$15.00

Sparkling Peach Sangria

$10.00

Sex On The Beach

$8.00

Screwdriver

$10.00

Sideline Sipper

$12.00

Top Shelf Long Island

$14.00

Tequila Sunrise

$11.00

Violette 75

$12.00

Wyclef Mimosa

$7.00

Whiskey Sour

$10.00

Tito's Strawberry Mule

$13.00

Tito's Lemon Drop

$13.00

Top Shelf Margarita

$14.00

Manhattan

$15.00

Dirty Martini

$13.00

Regular Martini

$13.00

Blood Mary

$12.00

Bumbu Creme

$8.00

Halloween Special

$30.00

Wine

Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Chardonnay

$7.00

Riesling

$7.00

Moscato

$7.00

Sweet Red

$7.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.00

Myx Moscato

$7.00

Myx Peach Moscato

$7.00

Beer

Budweiser

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Heineken

$7.00

Corona

$6.00

Modelo

$6.00

Stella

$7.00

Yuengling

$6.00

CBC IPA

$7.00

White Claw

$6.00

Bud Light Next

$6.00

Guinness

$6.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Angry Orchard

$6.00

Miller Light

$6.00

Blue Moon

$7.00

Bud Light Platinum

$7.00

Delta 8 Seltzer

$8.00

Shock Top

$7.00

Soda

Lemonade

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Ginge Ale

$3.00

Fruit Punch

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Cup Of Water

Fiji Water

$5.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

28 Black

$5.00

Sprite

$3.00

Soda

$3.00

Cognac

Dusse

$12.00

Hennessy

$15.00

Remy 1738

$17.00

Privilege Hennessy

$20.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Remy Martin White

$14.00

Remy VSOP

$10.00

Gin

Seagrams

$7.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Bombay

$10.00

McQueen And The Violet Fog

$15.00

Rum

Bacardi

$7.00

Well Rum

$5.00

Malibu

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Bumbu

$15.00

Tequila

1800

$10.00

1800 Reposado

$10.00

818 Tequila Blanco

$14.00

1800 Cristalino

$15.00

1942

$45.00

1942 Primavera

$45.00

Casamigos Blanco

$14.00

Casamigos Reposado

$15.00

Casamigos Anejo

$15.00

Coramino

$15.00

Clase Azul

$45.00

Cincoro

$45.00

Cabo Blanco

$13.00

Cabo Reposado

$14.00

Cabo Anejo

$15.00

Don Julio Blanco

$14.00

Don Julio Anejo

$16.00

Don Julio Reposado

$15.00

Espolon

$12.00

Espolon Reposado

$13.00

Herraddura

$15.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$8.00

Jose Cuervo Blanco

$8.00

Patron Silver

$14.00

Patron Extra Anejo

$20.00

Patron Anejo

$16.00

Patron Reposado

$14.00

Roca Patron

$20.00

Tesla

$100.00

Well Tequila

$7.00

Jose Tradicional

$13.00

Vodka

Absolut

$6.00

Absolut Citron

$6.00

Ciroc

$10.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Ketel One Cucumber

$9.00

New Amsterdam

$8.00

Smirnoff

$6.00

Tito’s

$10.00

Well Vodka

$5.00

Whiskey

Bulleit

$10.00

Bulliet Rye

$10.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Crown Apple

$12.00

Crown Vanilla

$12.00

FireBall

$7.00

Jack Apple

$8.00

Jameson

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jack Honey

$8.00

Johnnie Walker

$12.00

Jäegermeister

$9.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Glenlivet 12

$12.00

Scotch

Glenlivet

$12.00

Macallan

$12.00

Shots

Pink Kicker

$5.00

Peach Kicker

$5.00

Blue Kicker

$5.00

Green Kicker

$5.00

Irish Breakfast

$7.00

Green Tea

$7.00

White Tea

$7.00

Washington Apple

$7.00

Happy Hour

$3.00 Beer

$3.00

BOGO Cocktail

BOGO Dirty Alley

BOGO Little Dirty

BOGO Shots

Alley's

Dirty Alley Banana Split

$20.00

Dirty Alley Blue Rasberry

$20.00

Dirty Alley Orange Sherbet

$20.00

Dirty Alley Cherry Fruit Punch

$20.00

Dirty Alley Green Apple

$20.00

Dirty Alley Lemonade

$20.00

Little Dirty Banana Split

$12.00

Little Dirty Blue Rasberry

$12.00

Little Dirty Orange Sherbet

$12.00

Little Dirty Cherry Fruit Punch

$12.00

Little Dirty Green Apple

$12.00

Little Dirty Lemonade

$12.00

Virgin Grape Island

$6.00

R&B Wednesday

$100.00 Bottle

$100.00

$200.00 Bottle

$200.00

Fantasy Island

$40.00

T&G

$25.00

Goldies

$25.00

Belaire

$150.00

Sauces/Mic

Alley Sauce

$1.00

American Cheese

$1.50

Anchovy

$4.00

Asparagus

$5.00

Avocado

$1.00

BBQ

$1.00

Bacon

$1.00

Turkey Bacon

$4.00

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Burger Patty

$6.00

Cheddar

$1.00

Chicken Breast

$6.00

Chipotle Ranch

$1.00

cole slaw

$2.00

Cotija Cheese

$1.50

Eggs

$3.00

Feta Cheese

$1.50

Fry Jalapeno

$3.00

Green Beans

$4.00

Green Pepper

$1.00

Habanero Ranch

$1.50

Hot Sauce

$0.50

House pickle

$1.00

Jerk

$1.00

Leaf Lettuce

$3.00

Lump Crab

$11.00

Mayonnaise

$1.00

Mushrooms

$1.00

Mustard

$1.00

Onions

$1.00

Parmesan Cheese

$1.50

Pepper Jack

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

Salmon

$7.00

Sausage

$1.00

Shrimp

$8.00

Smoked Gouda Cheese

$2.00

Spinach

$3.00

Tomato

$0.50

Tortilla Chips And Salsa

$6.00

Turkey Bacon

$4.00

Turkey Patty

$5.00

Vinegar

$0.50

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Your new favorite place. Home of the 1/2 pound wagyu beef burger, the Ohio Salmon cheesesteak & don't forget the 🍟

Website

Location

26 N. HIGH ST, Columbus, OH 43215

Directions

