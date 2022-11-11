Alley Burger
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Your new favorite place. Home of the 1/2 pound wagyu beef burger, the Ohio Salmon cheesesteak & don’t forget the 🍟
Location
26 N. HIGH ST, Columbus, OH 43215
