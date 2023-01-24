Alley Cat 5247 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cold Mezze

Charcuterie Plate

$32.00

Hummus

$11.00

Taktouka

$11.00

Zaalook

$12.00

Moroccan Mezza

$21.00

Lebanese Mezze

$23.00

Lemon Grass Mussels

$18.00

Hot Mezze

Grilled Spanish Octopus

$21.00

Chef Barbour's Wings

$13.00

Moroccan Kofta Sliders

$17.00

Mchermel Cauliflower

$12.00

Chermoula Shrimp

$18.00

Foie Tajine

$14.00

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

Calamari

$17.00

Soup

Harira

$13.50

Soup of The Day

$13.50

Field of Greens

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Israeli Salad

$13.00

Spinach Feta Salad w/Fruit

$17.00

Tabboule

$13.00

Sides

Fruits

$9.00

French Fries

$8.00

Hummus

$4.00

Veggie & Rice

$8.00

Handhelds

Alley Cat Burger

$14.00

Chicken Sandwich

$19.00

Beef Shawarma

$19.00

Chicken Shawarma

$18.00

Falafel Sandwich

$16.00

Ribeye Steak Sandwich

$28.00

Reuben Sandwich

$19.00

Halloumi Sandwich

$15.00

Blackened Shrimp Taco

$16.00

Moroccan Tajine

Pastilla Chicken

$23.00

Lemon Chicken

$28.00

Kofta Kabab

$21.00

Wild Salmon

$29.00

14 OZ Rib Eye Steak

$35.00

Seafood Linguini

$32.00

Fried Shrimps

$16.00

Blackened Chicken Pasta

$16.00

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Chicken

$9.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$11.00

Couscous Tajine Every Day

Vegetarian Couscous

$21.00

Dessert

Ice Cream

$11.00

Key Lime

$11.00

Chebbakiya

$9.00

Chocolate Dome

$11.00

Add Toblerone

$4.00

Employee Meal

EMP Cheeseburger

$5.00

EMP Chicken Sandwich

$5.00

EMP Falafel Sandwich

$5.00

EMP Chicken Shawarma

$5.00

Brunch

Alley Cat Breakfast

$21.00

Mroccan Breakfast

$18.00

Israeli Breakfast

$17.00

Lobster Benedict

$27.00

Canadian Benedict

$14.00

Crab Meat Omelet

$25.00

Crab Cake Benedict

$25.00

Smoked Salmon Benedict

$19.00

French Toast

$14.00

Avocado Toast

$14.00

Coffe

$4.00

Pot Of Tea

$3.50

Moroccan Mint Tea

$4.00

Cappucino

$4.50

Strawberry Smoothies

$13.00

Lemon Smoothies

$13.00

Avocado Smoothies

$11.00

Almond Smoothies

$12.00

Add Bacon

$4.00

Add Toast

$3.00

Add Fruit

$3.00

Add Salad

$5.00

Veggie Omelette

$14.00

LIQUOR

Mimosa

Absolut

$8.25

Absolut Citron

$8.25

Amsterdam

$7.00

Amsterdam Pink

$7.00

Apple Ciroc

$10.00

Belvedere

$9.45

Ciroc

$10.00

Ciroc Coconut

$9.00

Ciroc Peach

$10.00

Firefly

$8.00

Smirnoff Flavored

$8.00

Grey Goose

$11.50

Ketel One

$9.00

La Prairie

$10.50

Rail Vodka

$7.00

Reyka

$9.00

Smirnoff

$9.75

Stoli

$9.00

Stoli Razz

$9.75

Stoli Elite

$10.00

Svedka

$7.00

Svedka Flavors

$7.00

Tito's

$9.50

UV Blue

$8.00

Van Gogh

$9.00

Beefeater

$7.25

Bombay

$8.50

Hendricks

$10.00

Rail Gin

$5.85

Sapphire

$9.00

Tanqueray

$8.50

Bacardi

$8.00

Bacardi Limon

$8.00

Bacardi O

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Castillo Gold

$5.00

Cruzan Pineapple

$8.00

Diplomatico

$10.00

Espresso Rum Garind

$7.00

Haven

$8.00

Kraken

$8.00

Malibu

$8.00

Mount Gay

$8.00

Myers

$7.50

Rail Rum

$5.85

Rumchata

$8.50

Zaya

$8.00

1800

$11.00

Cabo Wabo

$10.00

Camarena

$8.50

Casamigos

$15.00

Don Julio

$13.50

Don Julio 1942

$30.00

Don Julio Reposado

$15.00

El Jimador

$9.00

Espolon

$9.00

Herradura

$10.25

Jose Cuervo Gold

$10.00

Jose Especial

$10.00

Milagro

$9.50

Patron Cafe

$13.00

Patron Reposado

$13.00

Patron Silver

$13.00Out of stock

Rail Tequila

$5.85

Blue Nectar Reposado

$14.00

Blue Nectar Anejo

$14.00

Apple Crown

$9.00

Basil Hayden

$11.00

Bulleit

$10.00

Cat Hell

$9.50

CC

$9.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Fireball

$8.00

Gentleman Jack

$10.00

Jack Fire

$9.50

Jack Daniels

$9.50

Jack Honey

$10.50

Jameson

$11.85

Jim Beam

$9.00

Jim Red Stag

$8.50

Knob Creek

$10.25

Makers Mark

$10.50

Moonshine

$6.00

Old Grand Dad

$8.50

Quiet Man

$11.50

Rail Bourbon

$5.85

Russels 10yr

$10.00

Screwball

$8.50

Seagrams 7

$9.00

Seagrams VO

$9.00

Slane

$9.50

Southern Comfort

$8.00

Tullamore Dew

$7.00

Wild Turkey 101

$9.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Balvenie 12

$18.00

Bushmills

$10.00

Chivas

$10.00

Dewars

$9.00

Glenfiddich

$16.25

Glenfiddich 18

$28.00

Glenlivet

$12.25

J&B

$5.50

Jura 10

$8.00

Jura 10 Single Malt

$8.00

JW Black

$11.85

JW Blue

$75.00

JW Red

$10.85

Macallan 12

$18.00

Rail Scotch

$5.85

WW Black

$14.00

Lagavulin 16

$18.00

Oban 14

$18.00

Baileys

$8.25

Chambord

$9.00

Cointreau

$8.95

Disaronno Amaretto

$8.25

Drambuie

$8.50

Frangelico

$8.25

Galliano

$8.25

Godiva

$8.25

Goldschlager

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$9.50

Irish Mist

$8.95

Jagermeister

$11.00

Kahlua

$7.25

Licor 43

$7.00

Puckers

$6.67

Rumple Minze

$7.50

Sambuca

$9.00

Tequila Rose

$7.00

Tia Maria

$8.25

Tuaca

$8.00

B&B

$9.40

Black Hennessy

$12.00

Brandy

$9.00

Courvoisier VS

$10.00

Dusse

$14.00

E&J

$8.00

Hennessy VS

$12.00

Remy

$15.50

Jagermeister

7 & 7

Amaretto Sour

B 52

$36.00

Black Forest Cake

$1.00

Black Russian

Bloody Mary

Blu Motorcycle

Blue Hawain

Blue Lagoon

$1.00

Caipirinha

Cape Cod

Choclate Martini

$1.00

Cosmopolitaan

Cuba Libre

Dirty Martini

$1,400.00

Espresso Martini

Fuzzy Navel

Gimlet

Gin Fizz

Gin Tonic

Greyhound

$14.00

Harvey Wallbanger

$1.00

Hot Toddy

Irish Coffe

Jack And Ginger

Kamikaze

Kir

Kir Royal

Lemon Drop

Long Island iced tea

Madras

Mai Tai

$1.00

Manhattan

$13.00

Margarita

Midori Sour

Mimosa

Mint Julep

Mojito

Moscow Mule

Negroni

$1.00

Old Fashioned

$14.00

Orgasm

Pina Colada

Pina Colada

Rum & Coke

Sea Breeze

Sex ON the Beach

Singapore Sling

Strawberry Margarita

Tequilla Sunrise

Tom Collins

Up Martini

Vodka Cranberry

Vodka Oj

Whiskey Sour

$1.00

White Russian

Woo Woo

Salty Dog

Kahlua Coffe

Captain & Coke

Bacardi & Coke

Golden Margaritha

Yager Bomb

BEER

Stella Artois

$9.00

Sirens

$9.00

Bell's Two Hearted

$9.00

DC Brau

$9.00

Blue Moon

$9.00

Dogfish Head 60 Min

$9.00

Miller Lite

$7.00

Weihenstephaner

$9.00

Port City

$9.00

Evolution

$9.00

Elysian Space Dust

$10.00

Guinness

$9.00

Yuengling

$6.00

Coors Lite

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Belgium

$9.00

DBB Vienna Lager

$6.00

Eggenberg

$6.00

Miller High Life

$7.00

Truly

$7.00

Angry Orchard

$6.00

Miller Lite

$6.00

WINE

GL Alamos Red Blend

$14.00

GL Double Trouble

$13.00

GL Estancia Merlot

$14.00

GL Loui Martini Cabernet

$12.00

GL Mark West Pinot Noir

$11.00

GL Rebelious Red

$14.00

GL Cotes Du Rhone

$10.00

GL Clos Sonoma Cabernet

$11.00

GL Sangria

$14.00

BTL Alamos Red Blend

BTL Double Trouble

$42.00

BTL Estancia Merlot

$39.00

BTL Mark West Pinot Noir

$42.00

BTL Dutton Goldfield Pinot Noir

$165.00

BTL Louis Martini Cabernet

$32.00

BTL Clos Sonoma Cabernet

$36.00

BTL Recoptant Cabernet

$104.00

BTL Zuigani Tuscan

$52.00

BTL Louis LaTour Santenay

$112.00

GL 13 Celsius Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

GL William Hill Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

GL Clos du Bois Pinot Grigio

$12.00

GL Seaglass Riesling

$12.00

Clos Chardonnay

$14.00

BTL 13 Celsius Sauvignon Blanc

$33.00

BTL William Hill Sauvignon Blanc

$32.00

BTL Alpine Rift Sauvignon Blanc

$64.00

BTL Clos Du Bois Pinot Grigio

BTL Maso Pinot Grigio

$36.00

BTL Clos Du Bois Chardonnay

BTL Napa Cellars Chardonnay

$42.00

BTL Screen Door Chardonnay

$80.00

BTL Clos de Lume Blanche

$56.00

BTL Edda White Blend

$52.00

BTL Seaglass Reisling

$32.00

GL Dark Horse Rose

$12.00

Dark Horse Rose

$28.00

Fleur De Mer Rose

$52.00

Wycliff Brut CA

$9.00

BTL NV Charlese Heidsick Brut Champagne

$180.00

BTL Villa Sadi Brut Rose

$56.00

BTL Wyclff Brut

$36.00

1/2 Lamarka Fascino prosecco

$32.00

Fleur de Mer Rose

$52.00

BTL NV Moscato D'Asti

$44.00

BTL Quinta LBV

$18.00

10yr Tawny Port

$15.00

Fine Tawny Port

$12.00

N/A BEVS

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

HI-C Pink Lemonade

$3.00

Orange Juice

$8.00

Cranberry Juice

$8.00

Pineapple Juice

$8.00

Regular Coffe

$3.50

Mint Tea

$8.00

Smoothie

$8.00

S Pelligrino

$11.00

Mixed Drinks

Add juice

$1.50

Add Red Bull

$2.00

Add Soda

$1.50

Amaretto di soronno Sour

$13.00

Amaretto Sour

$9.00

B 52

$12.00

Bahama Mama

$11.00

Bay Breeze

$11.00

Bellini

$9.00

Black and Tan

$9.00

Black Russian

$11.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Blue Lagoon

$12.00

Blue Margarita

$12.00

Cape Cod

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$11.00

Cubalibre

$11.00

Daiquiri

$11.00

Espresso Martini

$11.00

Fuzzy Navel

$11.00

Gimlet

$11.00

Gin Tonic

$11.00

Grasshoper

$11.00

Irish Coffe

$11.00

Irish Coffe

$11.00

jhon Collins

$11.00

Kamikaze

$9.00

Key Lime Pie Martini

$11.00

Lemon Dropp

$11.00

Long Island Ice Tea

$12.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Margarita

$12.00

Martini

$12.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Mint Julep

$11.00

Mint Julep

$11.00

Mojito

$11.00

Moscow Mule

$11.00

Mudslide

$12.00

Negroni

$11.00

Old Fashion

$11.00

Old-Fashioned

$11.00

Orgasm

$12.00

Pina Colada

$12.00

Pina Colada

$14.00

Planter's Punch

$12.00

Planter’s Punch

$14.00

Premium

$3.00

Rum Coke

$11.00

Rusty Nail

$11.00

Salty Dog

$11.00

Screw Driver

$11.00

Sex On The Beach

$11.00

Sex on the Beach

$12.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Sidecar

$11.00

Singapore Sling

$11.00

Slippery Nipple

$11.00

Tequilla Sunrise

$11.00

The Woo Woo

$12.00

Tom Collins

$12.00

Vodka Tonic

$11.00

Whiskey Sour

$11.00

White Russian

$11.00

Yega Bomb

$11.00

Zombie

$11.00

FOOD

Hummus

$10.00

Short Ribs Quesadilla

$10.00

Flat Bread

$10.00

Kofta Sliders

$10.00

Jerk Wings

$10.00

Buffalo Wings

$10.00

Chorizo Tacos

$10.00

Guacamole & Tortilla

$10.00

Liver

$10.00

HH Shrimp

$10.00

Crab Cake Sliders

$16.00

Draft Beer

Stella Artois

$7.00

Sirens

$7.00

Bell's Two Hearted

$7.00

DC Brau

$7.00

Blue Moon

$7.00

Dogfish Head 60 Min

$7.00

Miller Lite Draft

$5.00

Weihenstephaner

$7.00

Port City

$7.00

Evolution

$7.00

Elysian Space Dust

$8.00

Guinness

$7.00

Beer Bottle

Yuengling

$4.00

Coors Lite

$4.00

Heineken

$4.00

Corona

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Eggenberg

$4.00

White Wine GL

GL 13 Celsius Sauvignon Blanc (Copy)

$10.00

GL William Hill Sauvignon Blanc (Copy)

$10.00

GL Clos du Bois Pinot Grigio (Copy)

$10.00

GL Clos du Bois Chardonnay (Copy)

$10.00

GL Seaglass Riesling (Copy)

$10.00

GL Dark Horse Rose (Copy)

$10.00

Red Wine Glass

GL Alamos Red Blend (Copy)

$12.00

GL Double Trouble (Copy)

$11.00

GL Estancia Merlot (Copy)

$12.00

GL Loui Martini Cabernet (Copy)

$10.00

GL Mark West Pinot Noir (Copy)

$9.00

GL Rebelious Red (Copy)

$12.00

GL Cotes Du Rhone (Copy)

$9.00

GL Clos Sonoma Cabernet (Copy)

$9.00

Rail

Rail

$6.00

Add JUICE

$1.00

HH Martini

$7.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Sport Bar Restaurant, Live Music, Entertainment

Location

5247 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20015

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

