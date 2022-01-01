BG picView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

!

216 Reviews

$

31 North Saginaw

Pontiac, MI 48342

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markIntimate
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info

A groovy little restaurant in the heart of downtown Pontiac serving sliders, tacos, soups, salads, beer, wine, alcohol, sweets & more. Tuesday-Saturday, kitchen opens at 5pm.

Website

Location

31 North Saginaw, Pontiac, MI 48342

Directions

Gallery
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Eli Tea Bar
orange star4.4 • 483
108 S Old Woodward Ave Birmingham, MI 48009
View restaurantnext
New York Bagel West Bloomfield
orange starNo Reviews
6927 Orchard Lake Rd West Bloomfield, MI 48322
View restaurantnext
Give Thanks Bakery - Downtown Rochester
orange star4.7 • 331
225 S Main St Rochester, MI 48307
View restaurantnext
The Breakroom
orange star5.0 • 5
100 W Big Beaver Rd #182 Troy, MI 48084
View restaurantnext
Sabbath Coffee Roasters
orange starNo Reviews
24 E 14 Mile Rd Clawson, MI 48017
View restaurantnext
Travelers Tower Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
26555 Evergreen Rd Southfield, MI 48076
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston