Alley Cat Pizza
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
13 West 21st Street, Higginsville, MO 64037
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Branded Steakhouse Oink & Moo BBQ and Taproom - 708 Wollard Blvd
No Reviews
708 Wollard Blvd Richmond, MO 64085
View restaurant
The Fancy Donut - 101 West Main Street
No Reviews
101 West Main Street Richmond, MO 64085
View restaurant