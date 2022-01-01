Restaurant header imageView gallery

Alley Cat Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

13 West 21st Street

Higginsville, MO 64037

Alley Cat Shirt

Alley cat shirt

$15.00

2x-5x shirts

$17.00

Pizza

Sm - BYO Pizza

$6.25

SM - Alley Cat

$11.75

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, onion, green pepper, portobello mushroom

SM - Gambler

$12.00

Pepperoni, beef, pork, onion, green and red pepper, portobello mushroom

SM - Meat

$11.50

All the meat! Canadian bacon, pepperoni, Italian sausage, beef, pork

SM - Veggie

$11.50

Portobello mushroom, black olive, green pepper, red pepper, onion, tomatoes

SM - Hawaiian

$11.50

Canadian bacon and pineapple

SM - Buffalo Chicken

$11.50

SM - BBQ Chicken

$11.50

Med - BYO Pizza

$10.25

Med - Alley Cat

$17.50

Med - Gambler

$17.50

Med - Meat

$18.00

Med - Veggie

$17.50

Med - Hawaiian

$17.00

Med - Buffalo Chicken

$17.00

Med - BBQ Chicken

$17.00

Large - BYO Pizza

$13.00

Large - Alley Cat

$21.75

Large - Gambler

$22.00

Large - Meat

$22.00

Large - Veggie

$22.00

Large - Hawaiian

$21.00

Large - Buffalo Chicken

$21.00

Large - BBQ Chicken

$21.00

2 Liters

Pepsi

$3.75

Diet Pepsi

$3.75

Mountain Dew

$3.75

Coke

$3.75

Diet Coke

$3.75

Sprite

$3.75

Dr. Pepper

$3.75

Gift Cert. Type

Gift Cert. 100

$100.00

Gift Cert. 25

$25.00

Girft Cert. 20

$20.00

Gift Cert 10

$10.00

Gift Cert. 5

$5.00

Gift Cert. 1

$1.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

13 West 21st Street, Higginsville, MO 64037

Directions

