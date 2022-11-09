Main picView gallery

Alley Connection 22 1st Street West

22 1st Street West

Kalispell, MT 59901

Popular Items

EGG ROLLS (2)
SWEET AND SOUR CHICKEN
KUNG PAO DISH

APPETIZERS

EGG ROLLS (2)
$3.95

EGG ROLLS (2)

$3.95
VEGETARIAN ROLLS
$3.95

VEGETARIAN ROLLS

$3.95
IMPERIAL ROLLS(2)
$4.00

IMPERIAL ROLLS(2)

$4.00
SHRIMP ROLLS(5)
$10.95

SHRIMP ROLLS(5)

$10.95
BBQ PORK(11)

BBQ PORK(11)

$10.95
CRAB RANGOONS(10)
$10.95

CRAB RANGOONS(10)

$10.95
POTSTICKER

POTSTICKER

$9.95
SWEET AND SOUR CHICKEN(8)
$9.95

SWEET AND SOUR CHICKEN(8)

$9.95
SWEET AND SOUR WONTON (8)
$8.95

SWEET AND SOUR WONTON (8)

$8.95

1/2 Crab

$6.00

6 Prawn

$13.95

COMBO APPETIZERS

COMBO APPETIZERS

$17.95

4 FRIED PRAWNS , 2 EGG ROLLS, 8 BBQ PORK, 8 FRIED WONTON

Gift Cards

Gift Card $20

$20.00

Gift Card $25

$25.00

Gift Card $30

$30.00

Gift Card $35

$35.00

Gift Card $40

$40.00

Gift Card $45

$45.00

Gift Card $50

$50.00

Gift Card $55

$55.00

Gift Card $60

$60.00

Gift Card $65

$65.00

DINNER SPECIAL

CONNECTION SPECIAL

$17.95

Chicken chow mein, sweet and sour chicken, fried rice, soup of the day, egg rolls)

SINH THE VINH

$18.95

Chicken chop suey, sweet and sour chicken, fried rice , soup of the day, egg rolls.

KIET DINNER

$17.95

Chicken chow mein, sweet and sour wonton, fried rice, soup of the day, egg rolls.

ALLEY DELIGHT

$19.95

Beef stir fried with broccoli, zucchini, onions, fresh ginger and bok choy. Come with soup of the day and egg rolls.

VEGETARIAN DINNER

$19.95

Tofu stir fired on chow mein noodles stir fried with broccoli, snow pea, carrots, onions and bok choy. Come with soup of the day and veggies rolls.

ST. MALO CHICKEN

$19.95

Charbroiled chicken breast served with stir fired veggies , fried rice and St Malo sauce.

COD DINNER

$20.95

Breaded Cod served with veggies , fried rice and our special cachua sauce.

SICHUAN SCALLOPS

$23.95

Scallops stir fired with zucchini, water chestnuts, onions, bell peppers, and bok choy

Catering

$13.95

STIR FRIED DISH DINNER

CHOW MEIN DISH

$13.95

LO MEIN DISH

$13.95

Lo mein noodles stir fired with cabbage mix with slice carrots , green onions and bean sprouts.

KUNG PAO DISH

$13.95

Diced breaded chicken stir fried with snow pea, bell peppers, zucchini, carrots and peanuts. Indicate spicy.

SICHUAN STIR FRIED DISH

$13.95

Your choice of protein stir fired with broccoli, zucchini, onions, carrots, bok choy, baby corns, bell peppers and snow pea. Indicate spicy.

CURRY DISH

$13.95

Your choice of protein stir fired with curry powder and mix veggies such as broccoli, zucchini, carrots, onions, bok choy and snow pea.

MONGOLIAN DISH

$13.95

Your choice of protein stir fired with broccoli, zucchini, water chestnut, snow pea, onions, and bean spouts. Indicate spicy.

SNOW PEA DISH

$15.95

Your choice of protein stir fired with snow pea, carrots and onions.

BROCCOLI DISH

$13.95

Your choice of protein stir fired with broccoli, carrots and onions.

SESAMI DISH

$13.95

Diced breaded chicken stir fired with onions, carrots and water chestnut.

PINEAPPLE DISH

$13.95

Diced breaded chicken stir fired with onions and pineapple.

GINGER DISH

$13.95

Your choice of protein stir fired with fresh ginger and jalapeno, onions, peanuts and carrots.

STIR FRIED VEGGIES DISH

$13.95

Your choice of protein (optional) stir fired with broccoli, baby corns, carrots, snow pea, zucchini, onions and bok choy.

CASHEW DISH

$15.95

Your choice of protein stir fired with cashews nuts, water chestnuts, bamboo shoots, onions, and bok choy.

Oyster Beef

$15.95

Beef Bell

$15.95

Chop Suey

$14.95

FRIED DISH

SWEET AND SOUR WONTON
$10.95

SWEET AND SOUR WONTON

$10.95

SICHUAN BREAD WONTON

$11.95
SWEET AND SOUR CHICKEN
$13.95

SWEET AND SOUR CHICKEN

$13.95

SICHUAN BREADED CHICKEN

$14.95
SWEET AND SOUR PORK
$13.95

SWEET AND SOUR PORK

$13.95

SICHUAN BREADED PORK

$14.95
SWEET AND SOUR PRAWNS
$15.95

SWEET AND SOUR PRAWNS

$15.95

SICHUAN BREADED PRAWNS

$16.95

AlMOND CHICKEN

$14.95

LEMON CHIC

$14.95

Tofu

$13.95

HAMBURGER

HAMBURGER

HAMBURGER

$7.95
CHEESEBURGER
$8.95

CHEESEBURGER

$8.95
CHEESEBURGER DELUXE

CHEESEBURGER DELUXE

$10.95

Including lettuce, tomato, onions, pickle

MUSHROOMS BURGER

MUSHROOMS BURGER

$11.95

Sauteed mushrooms, swiss cheese

SUPREME BURGER

SUPREME BURGER

$13.95

Double patty with bacon, lettuce , tomato, onions and American cheese

FOOD

STEAM RICE ( WHITE RICE)
$3.50+

STEAM RICE ( WHITE RICE)

$3.50+
FRIED RICE

FRIED RICE

$4.50+
LO MEIN NOODLES
$8.00

LO MEIN NOODLES

$8.00
CHOW MEIN NOODLES
$3.50+

CHOW MEIN NOODLES

$3.50+
FRENCH FRIES

FRENCH FRIES

$5.50+

SAUCE & CONDIMENTS

SWEET AND SOUR SAUCE
$1.50+

SWEET AND SOUR SAUCE

$1.50+
SICHUAN SAUCE

SICHUAN SAUCE

$2.00+
HOT MUSTER

HOT MUSTER

$0.50
CHILI PASTE

CHILI PASTE

$0.50
PLUM SAUCE

PLUM SAUCE

$0.50
LEMON SAUCE

LEMON SAUCE

$2.50
ALMOND SAUCE
$2.50

ALMOND SAUCE

$2.50

Curry Sauce

$2.75

WONTON SOUP

WONTON SOUP

WONTON SOUP

$5.50+
PORK NOODLES SOUP
$10.95

PORK NOODLES SOUP

$10.95

BROTH AND NOODLES ONLY

$6.00

DESSERTS

RUM CAKE

RUM CAKE

$5.00

This rum cake recipe is made from scratch, with rum baked into a delicious yellow bunt cake and drizzled with a butter-rum sauce. You can enjoyed it with or without ice cream

MUD PIE

MUD PIE

$5.00

Mud pie ice cream really combines the best classics: Oreo cookies, coffee ice cream, and chocolate.

BEER

KIRIN ICHIBAN
$6.00

KIRIN ICHIBAN

$6.00

BUDDHA

$6.00

SINGHA

$6.00
SAPORO

SAPORO

$6.00
BUD LIGHT

BUD LIGHT

$4.50

MICHELOB ALTRA

$4.50

CLOUDCROFT IPA

$6.00

CREPER PIGEON IPA

$7.00

IRISH DEATH

$6.00

HEINEKEN

$4.00

COORS LIGHT

$4.50

KOKANEE

$4.50

CORONA

$4.50

Asahi

$7.50

WINE

RUFFINO PROSECCO
$7.00

RUFFINO PROSECCO

$7.00
RUFFINO PROSECCO ROSE
$7.00

RUFFINO PROSECCO ROSE

$7.00
KENDALL JACKSON CHARDONNAY
$6.00

KENDALL JACKSON CHARDONNAY

$6.00
HOUSE WINE RED BLEND
$5.00

HOUSE WINE RED BLEND

$5.00
HOUSE WINE CABERNET
$5.00

HOUSE WINE CABERNET

$5.00
KUNG FU GIRL RIESLING
$5.00

KUNG FU GIRL RIESLING

$5.00
FETZER GEWURTZTRAMINER
$5.00

FETZER GEWURTZTRAMINER

$5.00

Pinot Grigio

$6.50

ASIAN INSPIRED

PLUM WINE

PLUM WINE

$6.00
WARM SAKE

WARM SAKE

$6.00
CHILLED SAKE
$6.00

CHILLED SAKE

$6.00

SODA

COKE

COKE

$2.00
DIET COKE

DIET COKE

$2.00
PEPSI

PEPSI

$2.00
DIET. PEPSI

DIET. PEPSI

$2.00
SANPELLEGRINO
$2.50

SANPELLEGRINO

$2.50
ROOT BEER

ROOT BEER

$3.00
VANILLA CREAM
$3.00

VANILLA CREAM

$3.00
SNAPPLE

SNAPPLE

$3.00
SPRITE

SPRITE

$2.00
DR PEPPER

DR PEPPER

$2.00
MOUNTAIN DEW
$2.00

MOUNTAIN DEW

$2.00

Bottle Water

$1.50

MIXED DRINK

SHIRLEY TEMPLE
$4.50

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$4.50
ROOTBEER FLOAT
$4.50

ROOTBEER FLOAT

$4.50

COFFEE AND TEA

ICE TEA

ICE TEA

$2.50

HOT TEA

$2.50

Ice Cream

$2.50

Soup of the Day Wednesday & Thursday

HOT AND SOUR SOUP

$4.50+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We believe in the commitment to our community and in fostering long term relationships with locals. Our menus reflect these connections, featuring local, seasonal produce and sustainably sourced fresh vegetable and meats. We are a tight-knit, fun-loving, devoted team of local cooks spreading the gospel of good times and good food. Conventionally located downtown of Kalispell (right behind Kalispell Hotel on Main Street). Come dine with us & experience an authentic Chinese- American meals in an intimate dining space. We look forward to serving you!

Location

22 1st Street West, Kalispell, MT 59901

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

