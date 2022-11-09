Alley Connection 22 1st Street West
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
We believe in the commitment to our community and in fostering long term relationships with locals. Our menus reflect these connections, featuring local, seasonal produce and sustainably sourced fresh vegetable and meats. We are a tight-knit, fun-loving, devoted team of local cooks spreading the gospel of good times and good food. Conventionally located downtown of Kalispell (right behind Kalispell Hotel on Main Street). Come dine with us & experience an authentic Chinese- American meals in an intimate dining space. We look forward to serving you!
Location
22 1st Street West, Kalispell, MT 59901
