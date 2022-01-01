Alley 64 Bar & Grill imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Burgers
Sandwiches

Alley 64 Bar & Grill St Charles

review star

No reviews yet

212 Main St

St Charles, IL 60174

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

1/2 Nachos

$8.99

Basket Fries

$7.99

Basket of Onion Rings

$7.99

Basket Sweet Potato Fries

$7.99

Basket Of Waffle Fries

$7.99

Cheese Curds

$9.99

Chips & salsa

$7.50

Deviled Eggs

$8.99

Filet skewers

$11.99

Fried food basket

$14.99

Goat Cheese

$10.99

Large meat plate

$12.99

Meatball Trio

$10.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

Nachos

$11.99

Poppers

$10.99

Pretzel bites

$9.99

Quesadilla

$9.99

Slider -Meatball

$5.00

Slider-angus

$5.00

Slider-brisket

$5.00

Slider-chicken

$5.00

Slider-meatloaf

$4.00

Slider-tuna

$4.00

Fried Ravioli

$8.99

Firecracker Shrimp

$11.99

Shrimp avocado

$11.99

Stuffed shrimp

$11.99

Loaded fries

$9.99

Loaded tots

$9.99

Bowls

Chicken bowl

$12.99

Steak bowl

$13.99

Al pastor bowl

$13.99

Shrimp bowl

$13.99

Beef bowl

$12.99

No meat bow!

$8.99

Breakfast

2 Eggs and Toast

$7.99

Breakfast Burrito

$8.99

Biscuits and Gravy

$9.99

Hash Browns

$2.00

Sausage links

$2.00

Bacon

$2.00

Sausage Links On Side

$2.00

Daily Specials

Braised Pork

$11.99

Bruschetta

$9.99

Chicken Parmigianino

$11.99

Chicken Romano

$12.99

Extra Fish Piece

Fish Fry

$11.99

Fish sandwich

$11.99

Full ribs baked potato

$18.99

Half slab ribs

$13.99

Lamb Chops

$15.99

Meatball Trio

$10.99

Prime rib

$15.99

Prime Rib Sandwich

$12.99

Ravioli

$10.99

Salmon special

$11.99

Spaghetti meatballs

$10.99

Gyro

$10.99

Pizza Puff

$6.99Out of stock

Whitefish special

$13.99

Lasagna

$13.99Out of stock

Chicken And Broccoli Alfredo Pasta

$13.99

Seafood marinara pasta

$15.99

Spinach Art. Dip

$10.99Out of stock

Saganaki

$8.99

Fried Chicken (Wednesday)

$11.99

Brussels sprouts

$8.99

Tempura asparagus

$7.99Out of stock

Pork chop w/ pasta

$13.99

PIG ROAST

$20.00Out of stock

Desserts

Chocolate Lava Cake

$6.00

Cheesecake

$6.00

Tiramisu

$6.00

Scoop of ice cream

$6.00

Creme brulee

$6.00

Banana split

$6.00Out of stock

Cannoli

$7.99Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$7.99

Flatbreads

Buffalo Flatbread

$9.99

Italian Beef Flatbread

$9.99

Margherita Flatbread

$8.99

Pepperoni Flatbread

$8.99

Sausage flatbread

$8.99

Sausage/Pepperoni

$10.99

Kids

Mac N Cheese

$6.99

kids Chicken Fingers

$6.99

Hot Dog

$6.99

kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Pizza puff

$6.99Out of stock

Salads

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Chicken fiesta salad

$11.99

Cobb Salad

$10.99

Filet mignon salad

$11.99

Italian Salad

$11.99

Wedge Salad

$10.99

Sandwiches/Wraps

Chicken Tenders

$10.99

Alley Burger

$11.99

BLT

$10.99

Brisket Sandwich

$11.99

Buffalo Chicken sandwich

$11.99

Buffalo Wrap

$11.99

Caesar Wrap

$11.99

Chicken Pesto

$11.99

Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Grilled chicken sandwich

$11.99

Italian Beef

$11.99

Patty Melt

$11.99

Philly Cheese Steak

$11.99

Pulled pork

$11.99

Reuben

$10.99

Turkey Club

$10.99

Meatball sandwich

$11.99

Ribeye steak sandwich

$13.99

Chicago style hotdog

$8.99

Burger Basket

$5.99

Sauces

1000 island

$0.50

Alley 64 Sauce

$0.50

Balsamic Dressing

$0.50

Balsamic Glaze

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

BoomBoom

$0.50

Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Cheese Sauce LG

$1.50

Cheese Sauce SM

$0.50

Chipotle Mayo

$0.50

French

$0.50

Garlic Aioli

$0.50

Guacamole

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Hot

$0.50

Italian

$0.50

LG Guacamole

$1.50

Mango Habanero

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50

Mild

$0.50

Parm Garlic

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Ring Of Fire Sauce

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Tartar sauce

$0.50

Teriyaki

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

Tziki sauce

$0.50

Seafood

Blackened shrimp

$11.99

Ceviche

$11.99

Crab cake stuffed mushrooms

$12.99

Crab cakes

$12.99

Firecracker Srimp

$11.99

Fried Calamari

$11.99

Fried Ravioli

$8.99

Grilled Calamari

$11.99

Mussels-Full order

$13.99

Mussels-Half order

$10.95

Naked Tiger Shrimp

$12.99

Shrimp Avocado

$11.99

Stuffed Shrimp

$11.99

Sides

1 piece of fish

2pc Garlic Bread

$0.50

4 Baguettes

$0.50

8 Baguettes

$1.00

American Cheese

$0.50

Avocado

$1.00

Bacon

$2.00

Baked Potato

$3.00

Blue Cheese Crumbles

$0.50

Celery

$1.00

Cheddar Cheese

$0.50

Chicken

$2.00

Cilantro

$0.50

Coleslaw

$2.00

Egg

$1.00

Elote

$1.00

French Fries

$2.99

Giardinara

$0.50

Grapes

$0.50

Greek Olives

$0.50

Grilled veggies

$2.00

Guacamole

$3.00

Jalapenos

$0.50

mashed potatoes

$1.00

Mozzarella Cheese

$0.50

Onion Rings

$2.99

Pepper Jack Cheese

$0.50

Pepperoncinis

$0.50

Pico

$1.00

Provolone Cheese

$0.50

Sauteed mushrooms

$3.00

Shredded Cheese

$0.50

shrimp

$1.00

Side Ceasar Salad

$3.99

Side Garden Salad

$3.99

Side of Mexican rice

$2.00

Side of polenta

$3.00

Steak

$2.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.99

Swiss Cheese

$0.50

Toasted Points

$2.00

Tortilla Chips

$1.99

Tots

$2.99

Waffle Fries

$3.99

Wedge Salad

$3.99

Soups

Bowl Soup

$5.99

Chilli Cup

$4.99

cup of soup

$4.99

French Onion

$7.99

Bowl Chili

$6.99

Street Tacos

El Pastor Tacos

$9.99

Fish Tacos

$9.99

Chicken Tacos

$8.99

Steak Tacos

$9.99

Shrimp Tacos

$9.99

$2 chicken

$2.00

$2 beef

$2.00

$2 el pastor

$2.00

Subs

American sub

$11.99

Italian sub

$10.99

Vegetarian

Eggplant Caprese

$11.99

Eggplant Parmigiana

$9.99

Wings

6 Pc Wing

$8.99

12 Pc Wings

$12.99

6 Pc Boneless Wings

$7.99

12 Pc Boneless Wings

$11.99

.50 cent wing mondays

$0.50

Scarecrow Fest Menu

12 Pc Boneless Wings

$11.99

12 Pc Wings

$12.99

6 Pc Boneless Wings

$7.99

6 wings

$8.99

Alley Burger

$11.99

American sub

$11.99

Basket Fries

$7.99

Braised pork sandwich

$11.99

Brisket Sandwich

$11.99

Buffalo Wrap

$11.99

Cheese Curds

$9.99

Chef chopped salad

$11.99

Chicken Cesar salad

$11.99

Chicken Tenders

$10.99

Chips & salsa

$7.50

Filet skewers

$11.99

Grilled chicken sandwich

$11.99

Grilled poppers

$10.99

Italian Beef

$11.99

Italian Sub

$11.99

kids Chicken Fingers

$6.99

kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Kids hotdog

$6.99

Kids Mac N Cheese

$6.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

Nachos

$11.99

Pulled pork

$11.99

Reuben

$11.99

Buckets

Bud light bucket

$17.50

Busch light bucket

$15.00

Coors bucket

$17.50

Corona bucket

$20.00

Corona lite bucket

$16.00

Corona premier bucket

$16.00

Heineken bucket

$20.00

High life bucket

$17.50

MGD bucket

$17.50

Michelob bucket

$20.00

Miller 64 bucket

$17.50

Miller lite bucket

$17.50

Modelo bucket

$20.00

Old style bucket

$15.00

PBR bucket

$15.00

Truly bucket

$20.00

White claw bucket

$25.00

N/A Beverages

Coffee

$2.00

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Ginger ale

$2.50

Milk

$1.50

Sprite

$2.50

Tomato juice

$1.00

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Seltzers

Bevy Berry hard seltzer

$5.00

Corona Blackberry Lime

$5.00Out of stock

Fresca

$6.00

Corona Raspberry

$5.00Out of stock

Corona Strawberry Kiwi

$5.00Out of stock

High noon peach

$6.00

High noon pineapple

$6.00

High Noon Watermelon

$6.00

Loyal Iced Tea

$8.00Out of stock

Loyal Mixed Berry Lemonade

$8.00Out of stock

Loyal Watermelon Lemonade

$8.00

Simply Lemonades

$2.00

Smirnoff red white blue

$5.00

Truly Lemon Tea

$5.00

Truly Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

Twisted Tea

$5.00

Twisted Tea Peach

$5.00

Vizzy Peach Orange

$4.00

Vizzy Pineapple Orange

$4.00

Vizzy Pomegranate Orange

$4.00

Vizzy Strawberry Orange

$4.00

White claw black cherry

$5.00

White claw mango

$5.00

White claw raspberry

$5.00

Saturday Specials

$4 Twisted Tea

$4.00

$4 Twisted Peach

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

212 Main St, St Charles, IL 60174

Directions

Gallery
Alley 64 Bar & Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Hive Tavern and Eatery
orange starNo Reviews
204 W Main St. Saint Charles, IL 60174
View restaurantnext
The Office
orange starNo Reviews
201 E Main St St. Charles, IL 60174
View restaurantnext
The Burger Shop - St. Charles
orange starNo Reviews
2704 E. Main St. Saint Charles, IL 60174
View restaurantnext
Tap House Grill - St Charles
orange starNo Reviews
3341 w main street st charles, IL 60175
View restaurantnext
The Sidecar - Supper Club & Beer Garden
orange star4.3 • 381
12 N River St Batavia, IL 60510
View restaurantnext
Chime and Stave - Kitchen and Bar
orange starNo Reviews
40W188 Campton Crossings Drive Campton Hills, IL 60175
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in St Charles

La ZaZa Trattoria
orange star4.5 • 1,287
5 S 1st St St Charles, IL 60174
View restaurantnext
Gia Mia - St Charles
orange star4.4 • 213
31 S 1st St St Charles, IL 60174
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near St Charles
Geneva
review star
Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)
Batavia
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
South Elgin
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
West Chicago
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Bartlett
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Elgin
review star
Avg 4.6 (26 restaurants)
Carol Stream
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Wheaton
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Bloomingdale
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston