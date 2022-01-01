ALLI Mexican Cuisine imageView gallery
Home Style Specials

Doraditas

$13.99

Bistec Ranchero

$17.99

Pollo Chipotle

$16.99

Chile Relleno

$16.99

Mole

$17.99

Tilapia Plate

$17.99

Nopalito MX

$18.99

Milanesa Plate

$16.99

Parrillada

$20.99

Plato de Lengua

$18.99

Camarones Ala Diabla

$18.99

Costilla de Puerco

$16.99

Plato Espesial De Carne

$15.99

Chuletas En Salsa Roja

$15.99

Tacos

Bistec Taco

$3.75

Fajita Beef Taco

$3.99

Fajita Chicken Taco

$3.75

Barbacoa Taco

$3.99

Carnitas Taco

$3.75

Tripa Taco

$3.99

Higado Taco

$3.75

Pastor Taco

$3.77

Chorizo Taco

$3.99

Desebrada Taco

$3.99

Nopal Taco

$3.99

Lengua

$4.50

Papa & Queso

$3.99

Rajas & Queso

$3.99

Campechanos

$4.25

Chicharron

$3.99

Frijol Y Queso Fresco

$3.50

Suadro

$3.99

Nopalitos Con Puerco

$3.99

Tortas

TORTA Jamón

$8.99

TORTA Chorizo

$8.99

TORTA Pollo

$8.99

TORTA Carnitas

$8.99

TORTA Milaneza

$8.99

TORTA Bistec

$8.99

TORTA Pastor

$8.99

TORTA Alli's Special

$10.99

Torta Tripa

$10.99

Tortacde Barbacoa

$10.99

Torta Desebrada

$10.99

Gorditas

GORDITA Rajas & Queso Fresco

$9.99

GORDITA Potato & Queso Fresco

$9.99

GORDITA Desebrada

$10.99

GORDITA Chicharron

$9.99

GORDITA Nopales

$9.99

GORDITA Queso Fresco

$9.99

GORDITA Frijoles Y Queso

$9.99

GORDITA Pastor

$9.99

GORDITA Tripa

$10.99

GORDITA Barbacoa

$10.99

GORDITA Bistec

$10.99

GORDITA Pollo

$9.99

GORDITA Carnitas

$9.99

GORDITA Fajita

$10.99

GORDITA Lengua

$12.99

GORDITA Chorizo

$10.99

Gordita Queso Monterrey

$9.99

Gordita Nopalitos Con Puerco

$9.99

Gordita Huevo Y Guajillo

$9.99

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Verdes

$14.99

Enchiladas Rancheras

$14.99

Enchiladas Mexicanas

$14.99

Soups

Caldo De Pollo

$13.99

Caldo De Res

$14.99

Caldo De Camaron

$16.99

Menudo

$14.99

Espinazo

$14.99

Caldo De Mariscos

$19.99

Antojitos

Taquitos Bistec

$12.99

Taquitos Pastor

$12.99

Taquitos Tripa

$12.99

Taquitos Campechanos

$12.99

Taquitos MIX & MATCH

$14.74

Taquitos Barbacoa

$13.99

Taquitos Pollo

$12.99

Sopes MIX & MATCH

$11.74

Sopes Pastor

$10.99

Sopes Pollo

$10.99

Sopes Fajita Ress

$10.99

Sopes Carnitas

$10.99

Pambazo

$11.99

Sopes Nopal

$11.99

Sopes Papas

$11.99

Sopes Campechanos

$11.99

Sopes Chorizo

$12.99

Sopes Decebrada

$12.99

Sopes De Tripa

$12.99

Taquitos De carnitas

$10.99

Huarache

$11.99

Mini Taco Indibidual

$2.75

Burgers

Mexican Hamburger - Beef

$9.99

Mexican Hamburger - Chicken

$9.99

Side Items

Chips & Salsa

$2.50

Rice

$1.75

Refried Beans

$1.75

Sour Cream

$1.50

Avocado

$2.25

Tortillas

$1.75

Queso Fresco

$1.75

Guacamole

$2.99

French Fries

$1.75

Chile Toreado

$1.99

Nopales Side

$4.99

Chiles En Vinagre

$0.75

Limon

$1.00

Grill Onions

$1.50

Pan tostado

$1.75

Side Papa De Desayuno

$1.75

Rice 32oz

$6.99

Aroz 32oz

$7.50

Salsa Ranchera

$1.75

salsa Habanero 16oz

$12.00

Chiles Toreados

$0.75

Sevolla Asada

$1.00

Silantro Sebolla 8 Oz

$3.50

Kids Menu

Kids Quesadilla

$6.99

Kids Burger

$5.99

Caldo Niño

$7.99

Chicken Nuggets

$5.99

Soda

Plastic Bottle Soda

$2.75

Mexican Coke

$4.25

Mexican Orange Fanta

$4.25

Jarritos

$3.25

Sangria

$3.25

Topo Chico

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.99

Mansanita Sol

$3.50

Water

$1.00

Jumex

$3.25

Garci Crespo

$3.25

Vaso Llelo

$0.50

Sidral

$3.50

Squirt

$3.50

Aguas Frescas

Jamaica

$3.00+

Horchata

$3.00+

Coffee

Cafe

$3.50

Leche Con Cafe

$3.99

Water Bottle

Botella De agua

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

948 Payton Lane, Austin, TX 78758

Directions

Gallery
ALLI Mexican Cuisine image
ALLI Mexican Cuisine image

