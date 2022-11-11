Bars & Lounges
American
Allie's Beach Street Cafe - Manchester By The Sea
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Full Service Bistro, Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner, Espresso & Tea Bar, Wine, Beer, Spirits, Dine In / Take Out
Location
35 Beach Street, Manchester, MA 01944
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Manchester
More near Manchester