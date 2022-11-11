Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Allie's Beach Street Cafe - Manchester By The Sea

No reviews yet

35 Beach Street

Manchester, MA 01944

Popular Items

Iced Coffee (Cold Brew)

Coffee / Tea Drinks & Lattes

Hot Coffee

$2.75+

Americano

$2.50+

Cafe Latte

$3.50+

Cappucino

$3.50+

Espresso

$2.75

macchiatto

$3.25+

Breve

$3.75

Iced Coffee (Cold Brew)

$3.00+

Hot Tea

$2.50+

Chai Latte

$3.50+

Matcha Latte

$4.00+

Tea Latte

$3.50+

Iced Tea

$3.25

Box Of Joe

$18.00

Add Espresso Shot

$1.75

Water

$1.50

Hot Mulled Cider

$4.75

Smoothies

CLASSIC SMOOTHIE

$6.00

strawberry, banana, yogurt, milk

BLUE HAWAIIAN

$6.00

blueberry, chia seeds, banana, hibiscus syrup, yogurt, milk

TROPICAL WAVE

$6.00

mango, pineapple, banana, coconut, milk, yogurt

FUNKY MONKY

$6.00

banana, chocolate, caramel, walnuts, milk, yogurt

GREEN THING

$6.00

spinach, cucumbers, banana, matcha, mint syrup, water

Summer Breeze

$6.00

Mango, Tumeric, Ginger, Water Base

Chocolate Covered Berries

$6.00

Organic Cocoa, Strawberry, Blueberry, Milk, Yogurt

Protein Power

$6.00Out of stock

Lemonades & Iced Teas

Lemonade

$3.25

Iced Tea

$3.25

Cocoa

Cocoa

$3.50+

Sodas

Colas

$3.25

Italian Cream Soda

$3.50

$3 Roadie

$3.00

$4 Roadie

$4.00

Bulk Organic Coffee & Tea

Bulk Coffee

$8.00+

Bulk Loose Tea

$6.00+

Bakery

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.25

Peanut Butter

$3.25

Macaroon

$3.75
Cin Bun

Cin Bun

$4.00

Brownie (V,GF)

$3.75

Flax Bar (V, GF)

$3.25

Choc Croissant

$3.50

Seven Layer Bar

$3.50

Muffin

$3.75

Chocolate Torte

$8.50

Berry Tart

$5.25

Mud Pie

$7.25

Brownie Banana Sundae

$9.25

Giant Cookie Ice Cream Sandwich

$8.25

Chocolate Tower

$13.50

Berry Tart W/ Ice Cream

$9.25

Coffee Cake

$4.00

Tiramasu

$7.25

Maple Sweet Potato Cheesecake

$9.00

Cup Cake

$4.50

Children's Menu

Child Chk Finger & French Fries

$9.00

Child Grilled Cheese & French Fries

$9.00

Child Bbq Chicken & French Fries

$9.00Out of stock

Child Cheeseburger & French Fries

$9.00

Child Mac N Cheese

$9.00

Child Garden Salad

$9.00

Child Blt

$9.00

Child Pasta

$9.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.00

Child Ham N Cheese Croissant & French Fries

$9.00

Child Cheese Qusadilla

$9.00

Kids Fish N Chips

$10.00

White Wine Menu (Bottles Only)

Domaine du Vieil Orme, Touraine, Loire Valley

$20.00

Grand Noir, France, 2017

$21.00

Robert Goulet, Chablis, Burgundy, 2016

$24.00

Domaine de La Batardiere, Muscadet Sevre et Maine

$18.00

Olcaviana, Verdejo, Spain

$16.00

Cava

$18.00

Rose

$17.00

Just B Aoborino

$20.00

I Veroni Toscana

$18.00

Rose Bubbly

$15.00

Alvarhino

$23.00

Red Wine (Bottles Only)

Mommessin, Gamay Beaujolais

$20.00

L'Odalet Pinot Noir, France, 2017

$20.00

Farondes, Bourgogne Rouge, Burgundy, France

$24.00

Les Combes de St. Sauveur, Cotes Du Rhone, 2017

$20.00

Chateau Des Hartes, Bordeaux, 2016

$20.00

L'odalet, Cabernet Sauvignon, France, 2017

$22.00

Domain du Somail, "Le Vin de Plume", Minervois, 2016

$23.00

Bercco, Rioja Crianza, Spain, 2011

$24.00

Compagnola, Ripasso, Vento, Italy 2015

$14.00

Bourgogne Pinot Noir

$19.00

Chateneuf

$36.00

I Veroni

$25.00

Giapoza Pinot Noir

$20.00

Aragus (Organic

$23.08

Beer

Kronenburg 1664 Lager

$5.00

Laguinatas IPA

$5.00

Smuttynose Old Brown Dog

$5.00

Victory Golden Monkey

$5.00

Down East Cider

$5.00

Cisco Brewer Gray Lady

$5.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Sierra Nevada Octoberfest

Left Hand Milk Stout

Non Alch Beer

$5.00

Specialty Cocktails

Summer Sangria

$10.00

Hurricane Allie

$10.00

Dark & Light Rum, Pineapple & Orange Juice, Creole Bitters, Pastis 24oz

Parisienne Mule

$10.00

Titos Vodka, Ginger Beer, Housemade Lavender Syrup 24oz

Spicy Paloma

$10.00

Milagro Tequila, Habanero Syrup, Grapefruit Soda, Lime 24oz

Hibiscus Margarita

$10.00

Housemade Hibiscus Syrup, Triple Sec, Lime, Milagro Tequilla

Blue Margarita

$10.00

Mojito

$10.00

Grapefruit Thyme Aperol Spritz

$10.00

French 75

$10.00

Bubbly Hibiscus

$10.00

Provence Spritz

$10.00

Sparkling Paloma

$10.00

Garden Gimlet

$10.00

Fresh Cucumber, Mint, Lavender, Hendrix Gin 24oz

Dark & Stormy

$10.00

Mai Tai

$10.00

Negroni

$10.00

Soups (1/2 Gallon)

Poisson Rouge

$25.00

Local haddock & veggies in a Caribbean broth

French Onion Soup

$25.00

Clam Chowder

$25.00

Soup of the Day

$25.00

Salads

Kale Caesar

$24.00+

Chopped kale tossed with house made caesar dressing, croutons, & parmesan

Garden Salad

$24.00+

Mixed Little Leaf Greens, shaved beets & carrots, onions, sunflower seeds with house made citrus & oil dressing

Sharing Plates

Avocado Fries

$42.00+

Buffalo Sprouts

$40.00+

Dumplings

$40.00+

Pierogies

$40.00+

Fried Camembert

$40.00+

Artichoke & Spinach Bread Bowl

$14.00

Sandwiches

1/2 Dozen Bacon Egg & Cheese English Muffin

$30.00

1/2 Dozen Ham Egg & Cheese Croissants

$36.00+

3 Foot Cubano

$36.00

3 Foot Lobster Roll

$99.00

3 Foot Curry Chicken Salad

$36.00

3 Foot Turkey Club Sub

$36.00

Fresh roasted turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on thick sliced brioche

Fried Chicken Sub

$46.00

Battered & fried chicken with a spicy mayo and avocado

Smashburger

$38.00+

Entrees (serves 4 to 6 or 8 to 10)

Short Rib

$55.00+

Tuscan Chicken

$40.00+

Beef Stroganoff

$45.00+

Baked Haddock

$45.00+

Citrus Salmon

$45.00+

Veggie Quinoa Bowl

$40.00+

Lobster Mac n Cheese

$80.00+

Seafood Paella

$65.00+

Sides (serves 6)

Roasted Veggies

$25.00

Mashed Potato Catering Side (6)

$25.00

Herbed French Fries Catering Side (6)

$25.00

Risotto Catering Side (6)

$25.00

Risotto Cakes Cater Side (6)

$25.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Full Service Bistro, Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner, Espresso & Tea Bar, Wine, Beer, Spirits, Dine In / Take Out

Website

Location

35 Beach Street, Manchester, MA 01944

Directions

Gallery
Allie's Beach Street Cafe image
Allie's Beach Street Cafe image
Allie's Beach Street Cafe image

