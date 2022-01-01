Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
American

Allie's Cafe & Catering

1,050 Reviews

$

2323 Mishawaka Ave

South Bend, IN 46615

Vegetable Omelet
Egg Platter with Meat & Potato
Oatmeal Bowl

Allie's Originals (Takeout)

Allie's Own German Special

$11.60

American Fries, peppers, onions, sausage, and eggs scrambled together with a "secret"sauce .

Allie's Scrambler

Allie's Scrambler

$10.60

A perfect blend of eggs, American fries, bacon and cheddar cheese scrambled together.

Breakfast Burrito

$11.60

A soft burrito shell stuffed with sausage, onions. peppers, eggs, cheese and American fries, topped with Allie's homemade sausage gravy.

Breakfast Quesadilla

Breakfast Quesadilla

$7.85

Soft burrito shell grilled with scrambled eggs, cheese, peppers, onion, sausage and mushrooms with your choice of potato.

Corn Beef Stacker

$9.40

American fries or Hash browns topped with cheese, corned beef hash, sausage gravy and two (2) eggs of your choice.

German Corned Beef Hash Burrito

$12.60

A soft burrito shell stuffed with sausage, corned beef hash, onions. peppers, eggs, cheese and American fries, topped with Allie's homemade sausage gravy.

Grilled Egg Melt

Grilled Egg Melt

$8.10

Eggs, ham, american and swiss cheese on grilled sour dough bread with your choice of potatoes.

Hash Brown Casserole Supreme

$9.60

Hash browns, bacon and cheese casserole topped with two (2) sausage patties and two (2) eggs of your choice.

Low Carb Protein Breakfast Scrambler

Low Carb Protein Breakfast Scrambler

$10.60

Scrambled eggs, mushrooms, sausage, ham and green peppers, smothered in cheese. Perfect for the "Low Carb" diet!

Massive Omelets (Takeout)

4 Egg Omelets served with potato, and side choice.
Cheese Omelet

Cheese Omelet

$7.79

Four (4) Eggs with your choice of American, Cheddar, Swiss, Feta, Blue or Mozzarella cheese and your choice of potatoes.

Meat Lovers Omelet

Meat Lovers Omelet

$10.10

Diced ham, sausage and bacon make this meat lovers omelets a perfect choice. Add your favorite cheese to complete the masterpiece.

Everything Omelet

$9.60

A luscious blend of sausage, ham, peppers, mushrooms, and cheese loaded with hash browns inside makes this a perfect omelet!

Corned Beef Hash Omelet

$9.60

Corned beef hash, hash browns and your choice of cheese.

Ham or Bacon or Sausage Omelet

$9.10

You choose the meat, you choose the cheese, and you choose the potatoes.

Vegetable Omelet

$9.39

Made with your favorite cheese, spinach, broccoli, tomatoes, mushrooms , onions and peppers.

Western Omelet

$9.09

Ham, peppers, onions, mushrooms and cheese.

Protein Omelet

$9.60

Cheese, mushrooms, sausage, ham and green peppers.

Southern Omelet

$10.60

Sausage, onions, american fries(inside omelet) and your choice of cheese, topped with Allie's home made sausage gravy.

Benedict Omelet

$10.10

Ham, Hash browns and swiss cheese topped with our famous hollandaise sauce.

Mouthwatering Skillets (Takeout)

Everything Skillet

$10.40

A luscious blend of sausage, ham, peppers, mushrooms, and cheese.

Meat Lovers Skillet

Meat Lovers Skillet

$10.60

Piled high with combination of bacon, sausage and ham, loaded with cheese and topped with eggs.

Sirloin Tip Skillet

$11.60Out of stock

Corned Beef Hash Skillet

$9.60

Farmer's Skillet

$9.60

Crispy bacon, grilled onions and peppers.

Mexican Skillet

$10.10

Jalapeno bacon, grilled onions and peppers, served with sour cream and salsa.

Smoked Sausage Skillet

$9.60

Egg Platters (Takeout)

Egg Platter with Meat

$6.40
Egg Platter with Meat & Potato

Egg Platter with Meat & Potato

$8.10
Egg Platter with Potato

Egg Platter with Potato

$6.40

Jumbo Country Fried

$11.40

Biscuits & Gravy (Takeout)

Full Biscuits & Gravy

$7.90

Full Biscuits & Gravy w/Potatoes

$10.10

Half Biscuits & Gravy w/Potatoes

$6.50

Stacker

$6.50

American fries or Hash browns topped with cheddar cheese, home made sausage gravy and two (2) eggs of your choice.

The Sweet Side of Allie's (Takeout)

3 Buttlermilk Pancakes

3 Buttlermilk Pancakes

$6.50

3 Choc Chip Pancakes

$7.40

3 Strawberry Banana Pancakes

$8.40

The Six Stack

$8.10

Two (2) eggs, two (2) sausage patties, two (2) pancakes

Pancake Stacker

Pancake Stacker

$8.60

Sliced grilled ham between two (2) buttermilk pancakes and topped with two (2) eggs of your choice.

1 Waffle

$6.60

Strawberry Waffle

$8.60

Blueberry Waffle

$8.60

3 pc French Toast

$6.60

Three (3) pieces of thick texas toast dipped in egg, vanilla and cinnamon.

Strawberry Stuffed French Toast

Strawberry Stuffed French Toast

$8.60

Two (2) pieces texas toast stuffed with sweet cream cheese, vanilla and topped with strawberry topping and whipped cream.

Blueberry Stuffed French Toast

$7.95

Two (2) pieces texas toast stuffed with sweet cream cheese, vanilla and topped with blueberry topping and whipped cream.

Beverages (Takeout)

Coffee

$1.99

Soft Drink

$2.29

Hot Chocolate

$1.99

Hot Tea

$1.99

Iced Tea

$2.29

Juice

$1.49+

Milk

$1.79+

KID BREAKFAST (Takeout)

KIDS 1 Egg 1/4 Potato + Toast

$4.99

KIDS Fun French Toast

$4.60

KIDS Mickey Pancake

$4.99

8 oz Milk

$1.79

8 oz Soft Drink

$1.79

Appetizers/ A La Carte (Takeout)

Breakfast Sandwich

$5.99

1 egg

$0.83

1 egg,toast

$2.82

2 eggs

$1.66

2 eggs, toast

$3.59

American Fries

$2.79

Hash Browns

$2.79

Toast

$1.99

Danish

$0.85

Grits Bowl

$3.49

Cup Grits

$1.99

Cold Cereal

$2.50

Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

$1.99

Oatmeal Bowl

$4.95

Oatmeal Cup

$1.99

Extra Cheese

$0.99

Brown Or Chick Gravy Side

$1.50

Side of Gravy sausage

$2.49

Side of Bene Sauce

$2.25

Fruit Topping

$1.50

1 Sausage Patty

$1.39

side Corned beef hash

$2.79

Side Ham

$2.79

Side Links

$2.79

Side Sausage Patty

$2.79

Side Smoked Sausage

$2.79

Slice of Bacon

$0.93

Side Bacon

$2.79

Turkey bacon

$2.79

Applesauce

$1.50

River Park Burgers (Takeout)

Fresh hand pattied, half pound all beef steak burgers are served on a brioche roll with coleslaw and seasoned french fries.
Allie's Bacon Club Burger

Allie's Bacon Club Burger

$10.10

Served deluxe with our special sauce, mozzarella cheese and crispy bacon.

"GAP" Burger

"GAP" Burger

$10.60

Jalapeno bacon, grilled mushrooms and onions, deluxe, BBQ sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Country Burger

$10.10

1/2 lb fresh hand pattied steak burger, topped with seasoned french fries, and smothered in beef gravy.

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$9.60

Smothered grilled onions and swiss cheese on our special grilled Rye bread.

Southwestern Burger

$10.60

Jalapeno bacon, mozzarella cheese and Cajun mayo.

Big Allie's w/ cheese

Big Allie's w/ cheese

$8.60

"Bring on the toppings" Build this 1/2 lb steak burger to your own liking.

Entrees (Takeout)

Hot Roast Beef Manhattan

Hot Roast Beef Manhattan

$11.60

Tender roast beef, heaping pile of mashed potatoes all covered in brown gravy.

Jumbo Country Fried Steak Dinner

$10.60

Jumbo Country Fried steak covered in Allie's home made sausage gravy, choice of potato, and our daily vegetable

White Fish

White Fish

$11.60

Four pieces lightly breaded Pollock, cooked to perfection.

Dark Polish

Dark Polish

$13.55

SATURDAY ONLY: Our Polish is Famous throughout this community. Scratch made chicken, polish sausage, sweet/sour cabbage, mashed potato w/gravy, green beans, noodles and rolls with butter.

White Polish

White Polish

$13.55

SATURDAY ONLY: Our Polish is Famous throughout this community. Scratch made chicken, polish sausage, sweet/sour cabbage, mashed potato w/gravy, green beans, noodles and rolls with butter.

Beef & Noodles

$7.55Out of stock

THURSDAYS ONLY: We've made home made Beef & Noodles every Thursday for 23 years and we still sell out, order early.

Scalloped Potato & Ham

$7.60Out of stock

WEDNESDAYS ONLY: Home made Scalloped potatoes with smoked ham, that has been slow cooked for hours.

Sandwiches (Takeout)

All sandwiches, wraps and panini's are served with coleslaw and seasoned french fries.

BLT Sandwich

$7.10

4 strips of crisp bacon, 3 slices of toast, lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Blt Wrap

Blt Wrap

$10.40

Crispy bacon, romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, all wrapped in a flour tortilla shell with ranch dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.10

Crunchy chicken strips tossed in buffalo sauce and wrapped in a flour tortilla shell with lettuce, and Cajun ranch sauce.

Chicken Salad Croissant

$8.40

All white meat served with lettuce and tomato on a light flaky toasted croissant.

Grilled Cheese

$7.10

Served on Grilled Texas toast.

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.40

Tender grilled chicken breast tossed in romaine lettuce, fresh Parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing, wrapped in a soft flour tortilla shell.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.60

Lean, light, and tasty served deluxe on a brioche roll.

Ham & Cheese Panini

$8.40

Smoked ham and American cheese, served on the best panini bread around.

Philly Sandwich Beef

$10.10

Grilled peppers, onions and mushrooms on French bread, smothered in mozzarella cheese. Delish!

Turkey Club Croissant

Turkey Club Croissant

$8.40

Sliced turkey breast with bacon, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.

Turkey Wrap

$10.40

Sliced turkey, crispy bacon, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, and shredded mozzarella cheese wrapped in a soft flour tortilla with ranch dressing.

Baskets (Takeout)

Baskets are served with coleslaw and seasoned french fries.
Fish Basket

Fish Basket

$8.10

Three (3) pieces lightly breaded Pollock, cooked to perfection.

Chicken Strip Basket

$9.60

Three (3) Chicken Tenders, served with fries and coleslaw.

Salads (Takeout)

Allie's Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.60

Romaine lettuce with craisins, walnuts, Parmesan cheese, topped with grilled chicken, and served with raspberry vinaigrette.

Caesar Salad

$9.60

Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, Parmesan cheese and croutons tossed in Caesar dressing.

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$9.60

Ham & turkey, shredded mozzarella, shredded cheddar, tomato, eggs, cucumbers and croutons.

Summer Salad

$9.60

Crispy Romaine lettuce with fresh blueberries, strawberries, crumbled blue cheese, candied almonds and grilled chicken breast. Served with raspberry dressing.

Side Salad

$3.49

Bowl Soup/Dinner Salad

$5.95

KID LUNCH (Takeout)

KIDS Grilled Cheese w/fries

$4.85

KIDS Macaroni & Cheese

$4.60

KIDS Chicken Tenders/fries

$5.10

Lunch Side (Takeout)

lunch fries

$2.50

Side Cole Slaw

$1.75

Side Cottage Cheese

$1.75

Side Apple Sauce

$1.75

Mashed potatoes & Gravy

$2.50

Nacho Cheese

$1.95

Sour Cream

$1.25

Salsa

$1.25

Cream Cheese

$1.25

Seniors (Lunch) (Takeout)

4 oz Liver & Onions

$5.49

Senior Chicken Salad Croissant

$5.49

Senior Chicken Tenders

$5.49

Senior Fish Sandwich

$5.49

Senior Grilled Chicken Breast

$5.49

Senior Hamburger

$5.49

Senior Hot Beef Manhattan

$5.49

Senior White Fish

$5.49
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markBuffet
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday5:30 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday5:30 am - 3:00 pm
So much good food, you'll need a box!

Website

Location

2323 Mishawaka Ave, South Bend, IN 46615

Directions

Allie's Cafe & Catering image
Allie's Cafe & Catering image

