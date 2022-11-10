Restaurant header imageView gallery

Allie's Vegan Pizzeria & Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

1314 S Grand Blvd #6

Spokane, WA 99202

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheese breadsticks
Legendary Hot Mess
Loaded baked potato

Sandwich specials

Fried Chickn

Fried Chickn

$15.00

fried chickn with spicy mayo and pickles on a brioche bun.

Extra sides

Green salad sandwich side

$3.00

French fries sandwich side

$3.00

Garlic fries sandwich side

$4.00

Bag fee

Bag fee

$0.08

Starters

Cashew cheese & Baguette

$6.00

Baked and served with toasted baguette slices. GFO SF

Cheese breadsticks

Cheese breadsticks

$9.00

Baked with cashew mozzarella and cheddar. Choice of dipping sauces. GFO

Hot spinach artichoke dip

$12.00

Roasted garlic and onions, blended with spinach, artichoke hearts, and smoked cashew cheese. Served with baguette slices. GFO SF

Savory twisters

Savory twisters

$8.50

Savory and fluffy twisted breadsticks. Choice of dipping sauces. GFO

Fry Menu

Classic Fries

$5.00+

Julienne cut french fried potatoes, choice of Allie's fry sauce or ketchup.

Cheezy Fries

$7.50+

Fries topped with Allie's cheeze sauce and a fry sauce drizzle.

Cheezy Onion

$9.00+

Fries topped with Allie's cheeze sauce, carmelized onions and a fry sauce drizzle.

Dad Bod Fries

Dad Bod Fries

$11.00+

Fries topped with Allie's cheeze sauce, Beyond burger, carmelized onions and a fry sauce drizzle.

Entrees

Chick'n & Fries

Chick'n & Fries

$14.00

Allie's signature fried chick'n with julienne cut french fries. Choice of dipping sauces. Garlic fries add'l $1

Mac 'n Cheese

$11.00

Macaroni with a rich, creamy house cashew cheese sauce, topped with toasted bread crumbs. SF

Falafel rice bowl

$14.00

House made falafel, cucumbers, tomatoes, kalamata olives and red onions drizzeled with a lemon-tahini cashew sauce. Served over brown rice. GF SF

Falafel on salad greens

$14.00

House made falafel, cucumbers, tomatoes, kalamata olives and red onions drizzeled with a lemon-tahini cashew sauce. Served on a bed of salad greens. GF SF

Orange chick'n rice bowl

$14.00

Crisp battered chick'n, bell peppers and red onion. Topped with orange chili sauce, garnished with cilantro. Served over brown rice. NF

BAG FEE

$0.08

Specialty pizzas

Legendary Hot Mess

Legendary Hot Mess

$20.00

The ultimate comfort food. Buffalo ranch, creamy cashew mac 'n cheese, fried chick'n, and red onions, all topped with cashew mozzarella.

Wild Mushroom

Wild Mushroom

$19.00

Creamy roasted garlic pesto, medley of crimini and wild mushroons, and smoked cashew cheese. Garnished with scallions. SF GFO

Veggie

Veggie

$19.00

Creamy roasted garlic pesto, artichoke hearts, black olives, mushrooms, bell peppers and cashew mozzarella. GFO

Thai Peanut

Thai Peanut

$19.00

Peanut sauce, tofu, bean sprouts and fresh carrots. Garnished with cilantro and green onions. GFO

Chick'n Bacon Ranch

Chick'n Bacon Ranch

$19.00

A triple threat: crisp tempeh bacon, chick'n, and ranch. Topped with red onion and smoked cheese; garnished with tomatoes and green onions.

In a Pickle

In a Pickle

$16.00

A staff favorite! Ranch, dill pickles, smoked cashew cheese and dill. GFO

Classic pizzas

Cheese

Cheese

$14.00

For when you want to keep it simple. GFO (SF, request just white cheese)

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$17.00

Vegan spin on the classic. Marinara, pepperoni, cashew mozzarella and cheddar.

Barbecue chick'n

Barbecue chick'n

$18.00

Chick'n, red onion and smoked cashew cheese; garnished with fresh cilantro.

Hawaiian

Hawaiian

$18.00

House barbecue sauce, pepperoni, pineapple, and smoked cashew cheese.

Italian sausage

Italian sausage

$18.00

Marinara, sausage crumbles, bell peppers, red onion, and cashew mozzarella. GFO

Flatbread Pizzas

Loaded baked potato

Loaded baked potato

$15.00

Flatbread with all the fixings: roasted potatoes, ranch, tempeh bacon, and cheddar, garnish with green onions. GFO

Greek flatbread

Greek flatbread

$15.00

Herbed olive oil, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, and tomatoes. Served with a side of pesto. SF NF GFO

Sauce it up!

Dipping sauces

Add a dipping sauce or two for your pizza crust or extras for breadsticks!

Rice bowl sauces

Lemon tahini is the sauce on our falafel rice bowl and orange chicken for our orange chicken rice bowl.

Salad dressings

Extra salad dressings - choose from ranch, caesar or vinaigrette.

Soup & Salads

Curry Soup

Curry Soup

Delicious curry soup made with potatoes, cauliflower, carrots, peppers, garlic and ginger. Gluten free, soy free.

House salad

$8.00+

Mixed greens, carrots, tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers. Choice of dressings, served on the side. NF GF

Chick'n caesar salad

Romaine lettuce, chick'n, croutons, lemon wedge with house caesar dressing on the side. NF

Greek salad

Mixed greens, marinated artichokes, kalamata olives, tomatoes and cucumber with house vinagrette on the side.

BAG FEE

$0.08

Sweets

Cashew cheesecake

$5.00

Dense and rich, with a side of berry jam. SF GF

Cookies

House made.

Cinnamon twisters

$8.00

Buttery, twisted dough sprinkled with cinnamon sugar and served with berry jam. GFO

Donuts

Donuts

Out of stock

house made. choice of Oreo, maple, or ube (purple sweet potato) glazed with sprinkles. GF available for all.

Cashew cheesecake, whole (call in advance)

$55.00

A whole cheesecake! Cut into 12 slices with a side of jam to drizzle on top.

Vanilla ice cream

Vanilla ice cream

$5.00+

Dairy free vanilla ice cream.

BAG FEE

$0.08

Kids menu

Kids' personal pizza

$6.00

GF option not available.

Kids' chick'n tender & fries

$6.00

One piece of Allie's fried chick'n with fries, for our guests 11 and under. Choice of dipping sauces.

Kids' mac 'n cheese

$6.00

Cup of mac 'n cheese for our guests 11 and under.

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 12:00 pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Delicious vegan comfort food! Scratch made with fresh ingredients.

Website

Location

1314 S Grand Blvd #6, Spokane, WA 99202

Directions

