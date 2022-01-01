  • Home
All In Sports Bar and Lounge 2330 Mt Zion Pkwy Morrow, GA 30236

No reviews yet

2330 Mt. Zion Parkway

Morrow, GA 30260

Appetizers & Small Bites

5 Cheese Breaded Planks

$7.95

Fried breaded mozzarella cheese served with Marinara dipping sauce

Crispy Fries

$5.95

Fried Pickle Chips

$5.95

Beer battered onion rings with All IN’s Secret Sauce

Grouper Bites

$5.95

Cornmeal crusted flash fried served with tartar sauce

Jumbo Grilled Shrimp Skewer

$9.95

Tender lamb lollipops marinated in red wine topped with mint salsa & balsamic glaze

Nachos Supreme

$9.95

Corn tortilla chips with black beans, jalapeno, tomato, green onions, cheese, corn

Salt & Pepper Calamari

$13.95

Crispy fried calamari tossed with shaved lemon and cilantro served with sweet chili sauce

Shrimp Basket (6)

$12.95Out of stock

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$8.95

Creamy spinach and artichoke dip served with tri colored chips

Vegetable Spring Rolls

$5.95

Choice of Classic Fries, Sweet Potato or Garlic Rosemary Parmesan

Salmon Bites

$10.95

Philly streak roll

$8.95

Salads

BLT Salad

$12.95

Pan seared salmon with pecan smoked bacon, chiffonade romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, croutons, tossed in a red wine dressing

Cobb Salad

$11.95

Chopped egg, tomato, red onion,cucumber, bleu cheese, avocado, pecan-smoked bacon with Bleu cheese dressing (

Southwest Chicken Salad

$13.95

Grilled or fried chicken with mixed greens, red onions, black beans, corn, chipotle dressing topped with tri color tortilla chips

Classic Caesar Salad

$7.95

Romaine lettuce, ciabatta croutons, parmesan cheese tossed in caesars dressing

All In House Salad

$8.95

Sandwiches & Burgers

Single Smashed Burger

$10.95

Two agnus blended beef patties with All In’s secret special sauce,romaine lettuce, onions,pickles, smoked pecan bacon on a toasted sesame bun

Double Smashed Burger

$13.95Out of stock

Triple Smashed Burger

$15.95Out of stock

All white chicken breast (grilled or crispy fried )with mayonnaise, tomatoes, pickles, lettuce on a toasted bun

BBQ Pork Sliders

$12.95Out of stock

Blended beef patty with lettuce, tomato, onion, on toasted bun

Black Bean Burger

$12.95

Fried lobster, lettuce, pickles, tomatoes with a remoulade sauce

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$11.95

Garlic butter lobster bites served on a toasted bun with fresh spinach

Turkey Burger

$11.95

Three pulled bbq beef sliders served with Napa cabbage slaw, pickles & BBQ sauce on toasted bun

Club Sandwich

$11.95Out of stock

Fajita Quesadilla

$12.95

Philly Cheesesteak

$12.95

Grilled blackbean patty with lettuce, onions, tomatoes on a toasted bun

Chicken Philly

$12.95

Authentic philadelphia cheesesteak with onions, peppers & cheese served on a toasted Amoroso roll

Pork Chop Sandwich

$9.95Out of stock

Beef Philly Cheesesteak

$11.95

Shrimp Quesadilla

$15.95

Grouper Sandwhich

$13.95

Po boy sandwich

$14.95

Beef Sliders

$10.95Out of stock

Wings

12 piece

$15.95

6 piece Wing Snack

$7.95

8 piece BONELESS

$8.95

20 piece

$23.95

30 piece

$32.95

Sides

Asparagus

$4.95Out of stock

Baked Beans

$1.95Out of stock

Baked Potato

$3.95

Baked Russet Potatoes with loaded options: cheddar cheese, sourcream, bacon, green onions

Broccolli

$4.95

Sauteed spinach with garlic

Fries

$3.95

Green Beans

$4.95

Grilled garlic parmesan asparagus

Loaded Baked Potato

$4.95

Mac & Cheese

$5.95

Baked macaroni and cheese served in a skillet with a lobster option

Rice Pilaf

$4.95Out of stock

Herb Basmati wild rice

Side Caesar Salad

$5.95

Side House Salad

$5.95

Vegetable Du Jour

$4.95Out of stock

Slow cooked southern collard greens

Mashed Potatoes

$3.95Out of stock

Spinach

$4.95

Collard

$4.95

Entrees

Alfredo Pasta

$12.95

Fettuccine pasta in creamy alfredo sauce and parmesan cheese with (chicken, shrimp or salmon options)

Chicken Tenders

$12.95

Whole Wing Platter

$14.95

Salmon

$17.95

Sirloin Steak

$18.95Out of stock

Surf and Turf

$24.95Out of stock

Lobster Tails

$24.95Out of stock

Lamb Chops

$36.00

Pork Chop Plate

$12.95

Grilled or Fried Shrimp Plate

$14.95

22 0z T-Bone

$39.95Out of stock

12 oz Ribeye

$26.95Out of stock

Chicken Combo

$18.95

Crablegs Wednesday Only

$19.95

Red snapper

$20.95

Desserts

Brownie

$5.95Out of stock

Southern Peach Cobbler

Pound Cake

$5.95Out of stock

Triple chocolate Cake

Key Lime Pie

$6.95Out of stock

NY Cheesecake with Graham cracker crust

Cheesecake

$5.95

Ice Cream

$3.95Out of stock

Strawberry Shortcake

$5.95Out of stock

Funnel Cake Fries

$5.95

Kids Menu

KIDS Grilled Cheese & Fries

$5.00Out of stock

Butter toasted sourdough bread slices with melted cheddar cheese w fries

KIDS Chicken Tenders & Fries

$5.00Out of stock

Deep fried chicken tenders with a side of fries

KIDS Burger & Fries

$5.00Out of stock

Grilled beef patty on a toasted bun with lettuce and tomato

KIDS Cheeseburger & Fries

$5.00Out of stock

KIDS Mac & Cheese

$5.00Out of stock

Macaroni and Cheese

After Hours - After 10pm

Cheese Planks

$7.95

6 Wings and Fries

$10.95

3 Tenders and Fries

$10.95

Vegetable Egg Rolls (2)

$8.95

Grouper Bites

$9.95

Fried Pickles

$5.95

Pork Sliders (2) and Fries

$12.95

Tuesday Special

8pc Wings and Fries

$10.00

Beef Taco

$2.00

Fish Taco

$2.00

Chicken Nachos

$5.00

Beef Nachos

$5.00

crablegs special

$20.95

Chicken Taco

$2.00

Sunday Brunch

Shrimp & Grits

$18.50

All In Breakfast Burger

$12.95

Chicken & Waffles

$14.95

Breakfast Taco

$7.95

Fried Chicken & Gravy

$12.95

Sausage Gravy Biscuit

$7.95

Steak & Eggs

$18.95

Breakfast Platter

$16.95

Fish and Grits

$18.00

Side of Grits

$5.95

Side of Breakfast Potatoes

$4.95

side order of two eggs

$4.95

Applewood bacon

$4.95

Turkey Bacon

$4.95

oven roasted sweet potato

$7.95

Red Velvet Chicken & Waffles

$16.95

Classic Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$5.00

Bahama Mama

$10.00

Bob Marley

$9.00

Classic Mule

$7.00

French Connection

$10.00

Green Tea

$10.00

Hurricane

$10.00

Kentucky Mule

$11.00

Liquid Marijuana

$11.00

Mai Tai

$10.00

Mojito

$11.00

Old Fashion

$11.00

Royal Flush

$11.00

Sex on the Beach

$10.00

Side Car

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$11.00

Washington Apple

$11.00

Whiskey Sour

$6.00

Rum Punch

$5.00

Margaritas

Martinis

$5.00

Long MF's

$5.00

Irish Punch

$5.00

Apple Bomb

$14.00

Moscow Mule

$11.00

Specialty Cocktails

All In Freeze

$12.95

All In Tea

$12.95

Half Time

$12.95

Cheerleader

$12.95

Low Key

$13.95Out of stock

All In Water

$10.95

Pineapple Paradise

$13.95

Crown Me

$14.95

Brooklyn Tea

$12.95

All In Score

$12.95

Ciroc Punch

$14.00

Malibu Punch

$10.00

RIP Drink

$8.00

Wine/Champagne

Frontera Cabernet

$8.00Out of stock

Frontera Chardonnay

$8.00Out of stock

Mimosa - Cranberry

$8.00

Mimosa - OJ

$8.00

Mimosa - Pineapple

$8.00

Peach Bellini

$8.00Out of stock

Stella Rosa Black (Can)

$7.00

Sutter Home Chardonnay

$6.00

Sutter Home Moscato

$6.00

Sutter Home Sweet Red

$6.00

Crane Cabernet

$6.00

Crane Chardonnay

$6.00

Crane Merlot

$6.00

Crane Moscato

$6.00

Belaire

$150.00

Btl Crane Reisling

$35.00

Reisling

$6.00

White Zifinndale

$6.00

Whiskey/Bourbon

Bulleit

$10.00

Crown

$5.00

Four Roses Bourbon

$5.00

Jack Daniel's

$5.00

Jameson

$9.00

Jim Beam

$9.00Out of stock

Maker's Mark

$9.00

Seagram's 7

$8.00

Woodford Reserve

$8.00

Fireball

$8.00

Gentleman Jack

$12.00

Tequila

1800 Coconut

$9.00

1800 Rep

$11.00Out of stock

1800 Silver

$9.00

Casamigos Anejo

$16.00Out of stock

Casamigos Blanco

$9.00

Casamigos Rep

$9.00

Don 1942

$50.00Out of stock

Don Julio Anejo

$15.00Out of stock

Don Julio Blanco

$9.00

Don Julio Rep

$9.00

House Tequila

$5.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$10.00

Jose Cuervo Silver

$10.00

Patron Silver

$10.00Out of stock

Patron Anejo

$15.00

Clase Azul

$50.00Out of stock

Herradura

$11.00

Herradura Blanco

$11.00

Herradura Anejo

$13.00

Teramania

$10.00

Gran Coramino

$20.00

Gin

Bombay

$10.00Out of stock

Tanqueray

$10.00Out of stock

Beef Eaters

$10.00Out of stock

Hendricks

$10.00

Seagrams

$10.00Out of stock

House

$9.00

Cognac

D'Usse

$9.00Out of stock

Hennessy VS

$9.00

Remy 1738

$10.00

Remy VSOP

$11.00Out of stock

Scotch

Chivas Regal

$9.00

Johnny Walker Red

$10.00

Johnny Walker Black

$11.00

Macallan 12

$9.00

Glenlivet 12

$9.00Out of stock

Makers mark

$9.00

Liqueur

Chambord

$8.50

Amaretto

$8.00

Bailey's

$10.00

Jagermeister

$8.50

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Gran Gala

$10.00

Frozen Drinks

Frozen Strawberry Daiquiri

$7.00

Frozen Blu Razz

$7.00Out of stock

Frozen Pina

$7.00Out of stock

Frozen Margarita

$7.00

Frozen Daquiri Pitcher

$32.50Out of stock

Mixed Drink PITCHERS

Sex On The Beach Pitcher

$32.50

Sex on the beach 1/2 Pitcher

$17.95

Blue MF PITCHER

$32.50

BLUE MF 1/2 PITCHER

$17.95

LONG ISLAND Pitcher

$32.50

LONG ISLAND 1/2 PITCHER

$17.95

Margarita Pitcher

$32.50

Margarita 1/2 Pitcher

$17.95

Top Long Island 1/2 Pitcher

$28.00

Top Long Island Pitcher

$42.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Soda

$2.95

Juice - NO REFILL

$3.50

Bottle Water

$4.00

Beer

Bottles

$3.50

Draft

$2.50+

Buckets

$15.00

Rum

Bacardi

$10.00

Bumbu

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$10.00

Cruzan

$10.00

Don Q

$9.00

Malibu

$10.00

Myer's Jamaican Rum

$10.00

House

$5.00

Brandy

Ciroc French Brandy

$15.00

Sunday Drinks

Bottomless Mimosa

$25.00

Single Mimosa

$5.95

Draft Beer Special 12oz

$2.50

Entry

Cover charge

$10.00

Tickets

$1 Ticket

$1.00

$3 Ticket

$3.00

$5 Tickets

$5.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2330 Mt. Zion Parkway, Morrow, GA 30260

Directions

