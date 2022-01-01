All In Sports Bar and Lounge 2330 Mt Zion Pkwy Morrow, GA 30236
2330 Mt. Zion Parkway
Morrow, GA 30260
Appetizers & Small Bites
5 Cheese Breaded Planks
Fried breaded mozzarella cheese served with Marinara dipping sauce
Crispy Fries
Fried Pickle Chips
Beer battered onion rings with All IN’s Secret Sauce
Grouper Bites
Cornmeal crusted flash fried served with tartar sauce
Jumbo Grilled Shrimp Skewer
Tender lamb lollipops marinated in red wine topped with mint salsa & balsamic glaze
Nachos Supreme
Corn tortilla chips with black beans, jalapeno, tomato, green onions, cheese, corn
Salt & Pepper Calamari
Crispy fried calamari tossed with shaved lemon and cilantro served with sweet chili sauce
Shrimp Basket (6)
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Creamy spinach and artichoke dip served with tri colored chips
Vegetable Spring Rolls
Choice of Classic Fries, Sweet Potato or Garlic Rosemary Parmesan
Salmon Bites
Philly streak roll
Salads
BLT Salad
Pan seared salmon with pecan smoked bacon, chiffonade romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, croutons, tossed in a red wine dressing
Cobb Salad
Chopped egg, tomato, red onion,cucumber, bleu cheese, avocado, pecan-smoked bacon with Bleu cheese dressing (
Southwest Chicken Salad
Grilled or fried chicken with mixed greens, red onions, black beans, corn, chipotle dressing topped with tri color tortilla chips
Classic Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, ciabatta croutons, parmesan cheese tossed in caesars dressing
All In House Salad
Sandwiches & Burgers
Single Smashed Burger
Two agnus blended beef patties with All In’s secret special sauce,romaine lettuce, onions,pickles, smoked pecan bacon on a toasted sesame bun
Double Smashed Burger
Triple Smashed Burger
All white chicken breast (grilled or crispy fried )with mayonnaise, tomatoes, pickles, lettuce on a toasted bun
BBQ Pork Sliders
Blended beef patty with lettuce, tomato, onion, on toasted bun
Black Bean Burger
Fried lobster, lettuce, pickles, tomatoes with a remoulade sauce
Chicken Breast Sandwich
Garlic butter lobster bites served on a toasted bun with fresh spinach
Turkey Burger
Three pulled bbq beef sliders served with Napa cabbage slaw, pickles & BBQ sauce on toasted bun
Club Sandwich
Fajita Quesadilla
Philly Cheesesteak
Grilled blackbean patty with lettuce, onions, tomatoes on a toasted bun
Chicken Philly
Authentic philadelphia cheesesteak with onions, peppers & cheese served on a toasted Amoroso roll
Pork Chop Sandwich
Beef Philly Cheesesteak
Shrimp Quesadilla
Grouper Sandwhich
Po boy sandwich
Beef Sliders
Sides
Asparagus
Baked Beans
Baked Potato
Baked Russet Potatoes with loaded options: cheddar cheese, sourcream, bacon, green onions
Broccolli
Sauteed spinach with garlic
Fries
Green Beans
Grilled garlic parmesan asparagus
Loaded Baked Potato
Mac & Cheese
Baked macaroni and cheese served in a skillet with a lobster option
Rice Pilaf
Herb Basmati wild rice
Side Caesar Salad
Side House Salad
Vegetable Du Jour
Slow cooked southern collard greens
Mashed Potatoes
Spinach
Collard
Entrees
Alfredo Pasta
Fettuccine pasta in creamy alfredo sauce and parmesan cheese with (chicken, shrimp or salmon options)
Chicken Tenders
Whole Wing Platter
Salmon
Sirloin Steak
Surf and Turf
Lobster Tails
Lamb Chops
Pork Chop Plate
Grilled or Fried Shrimp Plate
22 0z T-Bone
12 oz Ribeye
Chicken Combo
Crablegs Wednesday Only
Red snapper
Desserts
Kids Menu
KIDS Grilled Cheese & Fries
Butter toasted sourdough bread slices with melted cheddar cheese w fries
KIDS Chicken Tenders & Fries
Deep fried chicken tenders with a side of fries
KIDS Burger & Fries
Grilled beef patty on a toasted bun with lettuce and tomato
KIDS Cheeseburger & Fries
KIDS Mac & Cheese
Macaroni and Cheese
After Hours - After 10pm
Tuesday Special
Sunday Brunch
Shrimp & Grits
All In Breakfast Burger
Chicken & Waffles
Breakfast Taco
Fried Chicken & Gravy
Sausage Gravy Biscuit
Steak & Eggs
Breakfast Platter
Fish and Grits
Side of Grits
Side of Breakfast Potatoes
side order of two eggs
Applewood bacon
Turkey Bacon
oven roasted sweet potato
Red Velvet Chicken & Waffles
Classic Cocktails
Amaretto Sour
Bahama Mama
Bob Marley
Classic Mule
French Connection
Green Tea
Hurricane
Kentucky Mule
Liquid Marijuana
Mai Tai
Mojito
Old Fashion
Royal Flush
Sex on the Beach
Side Car
Tequila Sunrise
Washington Apple
Whiskey Sour
Rum Punch
Margaritas
Martinis
Long MF's
Irish Punch
Apple Bomb
Moscow Mule
Specialty Cocktails
Wine/Champagne
Frontera Cabernet
Frontera Chardonnay
Mimosa - Cranberry
Mimosa - OJ
Mimosa - Pineapple
Peach Bellini
Stella Rosa Black (Can)
Sutter Home Chardonnay
Sutter Home Moscato
Sutter Home Sweet Red
Crane Cabernet
Crane Chardonnay
Crane Merlot
Crane Moscato
Belaire
Btl Crane Reisling
Reisling
White Zifinndale
Whiskey/Bourbon
Tequila
1800 Coconut
1800 Rep
1800 Silver
Casamigos Anejo
Casamigos Blanco
Casamigos Rep
Don 1942
Don Julio Anejo
Don Julio Blanco
Don Julio Rep
House Tequila
Jose Cuervo Gold
Jose Cuervo Silver
Patron Silver
Patron Anejo
Clase Azul
Herradura
Herradura Blanco
Herradura Anejo
Teramania
Gran Coramino
Gin
Scotch
Frozen Drinks
Mixed Drink PITCHERS
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Rum
