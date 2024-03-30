Allora 504 NW 9th Ave, Portland OR 97209
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
We strive to deliver a classic menu of simple Italian dishes paired with fine Italian wines. Italian cooking, at it's heart, is about simplicity and heavily reliant on quality ingredients. Therefore, we source only the freshest local produce, fish and meat, as well as fine imported Italian specialties. With a large menu of rotating daily and seasonal specials, our aim is to always keep you wanting more. Check out our intsagram account or Facebook page to see what we are cooking up today! BUON APPETITO
Location
504 NW 9th Ave, Portland OR 97209, Portland, OR 97209
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Deschutes Brewery Portland Public House - 210 NW 11th Ave
4.5 • 3,064
210 NW 11th Ave Portland, OR 97209
View restaurant