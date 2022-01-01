Bars & Lounges
Italian
Seafood
Allora
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
Tues - Thurs; 5:00pm - 8:30pm Friday - Saturday; 5:00pm - 9:30pm Sunday - Monday; Closed
Location
5215 Folsom Blvd., Sacramento, CA 95819
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Sacramento
44 Beach Hut Deli - 44 Sacramento (East)
4.5 • 1,547
6601 Folsom Blvd Sacramento, CA 95819
View restaurant
Jamba - 000440 - Alhambra - Shelby Auldridge
4.5 • 375
1127 Alhambra Blvd. Sacramento, CA 95816
View restaurant