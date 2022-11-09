Allora at Pearl 403 Pearl Parkway

Restaurant info

Allora is a stylish, full-service coastal Italian restaurant designed to transport San Antonio diners on a journey through the romantic Amalfi Coast. Peter Selig and The Maverick Restaurant Group create Italian reverie with colorfully scenic spaces, one of the city’s largest alfresco dining loggias, and a modern Italian menu crafted by Chef Robbie Nowlin and his team. The menu features small and large plates, including raw and cooked seafood, housemade pasta, plus savory vegetables and game. An elegant bar offers craft cocktails, spritzers, and Italian wines. Uniquely Texan, Allora redefines Italian food in San Antonio with New York culinary style and edge.