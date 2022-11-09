BG picView gallery

Allora at Pearl 403 Pearl Parkway

403 Pearl Parkway

San Antonio, TX 78215

Popular Items

Spaghetti / Cacio e Pepe
Tagliatelle alla Bolognese
Allora Red Cesar Salad

Primi

Spaghetti / Cacio e Pepe

$19.00

Buccatini Vongole

$27.00

Orrechiette

$19.00

Fettucine di Mare

$26.00

Tagliatelle alla Bolognese

$23.00

Secondi

Grilled Rainbow Trout

$32.00

P.E.I Mussels

$29.00

Sauteed Flounder

$46.00

Grilled Pork Sull'osso

$38.00

Balsamic Glazed Roasted Half Chicken

$32.00

Grilled NY Strip

$49.00

Antipasti

Olive-Brined, Grilled Octopus

$26.00

San Marzano Tomato Soup

$11.00

Allora Red Cesar Salad

$13.00

Farro Salad

$14.00

Leaf Lettuce Salad

$13.00

Contorni

Grilled Green Asparagus

$14.00

Allora Crispy Potatoes

$11.00

Roasted Cauliflower

$17.00

Roasted Baby Carrots

$14.00

Fried Chick Peas

$12.00

Spinach Conserva

$13.00

Grilled Bread

$8.00

Desserts

Lemoncello

$11.00

Allora's Classic Tiramisu

$11.00

Condimenti

Pistachio Pesto

$5.00

Apricot Mostarda

$5.00

Fermented Romesco

$5.00

Bordelaise

$5.00

Parmigiano Reggiano

$4.00

Calabrese Peppers

$4.00

Extra Virgin Olive Oil

$4.00

Butter

$4.00

Balsamic Butter

$5.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Allora is a stylish, full-service coastal Italian restaurant designed to transport San Antonio diners on a journey through the romantic Amalfi Coast. Peter Selig and The Maverick Restaurant Group create Italian reverie with colorfully scenic spaces, one of the city’s largest alfresco dining loggias, and a modern Italian menu crafted by Chef Robbie Nowlin and his team. The menu features small and large plates, including raw and cooked seafood, housemade pasta, plus savory vegetables and game. An elegant bar offers craft cocktails, spritzers, and Italian wines. Uniquely Texan, Allora redefines Italian food in San Antonio with New York culinary style and edge.

Location

403 Pearl Parkway, San Antonio, TX 78215

Directions

Gallery
BG pic
Main pic

