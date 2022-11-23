Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Italian
Seafood

Allora Holidays

review star

No reviews yet

5215 Folsom Blvd

Sacramento, CA 95819

Thanksgiving Take + Bake 4 Course Lasagna Dinners for 2- includes Focaccia, Antipasti, Insalata & Dolce

LASAGNA BOLOGNESE

LASAGNA BOLOGNESE

$165.00

Braised Short Rib, Italian Pork Sausage, Caramelized Onion, Marinara

DUCK + PORCINI LASAGNA

DUCK + PORCINI LASAGNA

$165.00

Duck Confit, Porcini Cream, Wild + Tame Mushrooms, Tartufata

🌱 VEGETARIAN LASAGNA

🌱 VEGETARIAN LASAGNA

$165.00

Delicata Squash, Lacinato Kale, Piquillo Pepper, Marinara, Mushroom

🦀 FRUTTI DI MARE LASAGNA*

🦀 FRUTTI DI MARE LASAGNA*

$210.00

Dungeness Crab, Lobster, Langoustine, Spinach, Sun-Dried Tomato Alfredo *contains shellfish

🍂 À La Carte Thanksgiving at Home - PICK UP ON 11.25 FROM 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Antipasti (serves 2)

$45.00

Smoked Sturgeon, Salami, Artisanal Cheese, Fresh Fruit, Marcona Almonds, Olives, Crostini Generously serves 2!

Beet + Citrus Salad (serves 2)

$25.00

Beets + Citrus, Whipped Burrata, Baby Greens, Pickled Onions, Pomegranate Vinaigrette Generously serves 2!

Lasagna Bolognese (serves 2)

$75.00

Braised Short Rib, Italian Pork Sausage, Caramelized Onion, Marinara Generously serves 2!

Duck + Porcini Lasagna (serves 2)

$75.00

Duck Confit, Porcini Cream, Wild + Tame Mushrooms, Tartufata Generously serves 2!

Vegetarian Lasagna (serves 2)

$75.00

Delicata Squash, Lacinato Kale, Piquillo Pepper, Marinara, Mushroom Generously serves 2!

Frutti Di Mare Lasagna* (serves 2)

$120.00

Dungeness Crab, Lobster, Langoustine, Spinach, Sun-Dried Tomato Alfredo *contains shellfish Generously serves 2!

Dolce (serves 2)

$25.00

Italian Bread Pudding, Cherries, Chocolate & Pistachio, served with House-Made Gelato Generously serves 2!

🍷 WINE FLIGHTS - includes one bottle of SPARKLING, WHITE & RED. See description for wine details.

Wine Flight #1 ~ one bottle of each varietal included

Wine Flight #1 ~ one bottle of each varietal included

$75.00

SPARKLING – Cesarini Sforza Trento DOC NV ~ Champagne Method 100% Chardonnay from Trentino. . WHITE – Montevetrano Core Campania IGT 2016 ~ Mineral laden Greco/Fiano blend from Campania. . RED ~ Marchesi di Gresy Martinenga Langhe DOC 2019 Elegant Nebbiolo from historic Martinenga cru.

Wine Flight #2 ~ one bottle of each varietal included

Wine Flight #2 ~ one bottle of each varietal included

$105.00

SPARKLING – Cantina della Volta Cristian Bellei VSDQ 2015 ~ Champagne method 100% Lambrusco di Sorbara fermented as a white sparkling wine. . WHITE – Planeta Sicilia Menfi DOC 2009 ~ 100% Chardonnay aged in French oak from Sicily. . RED – Castello di Verduno Basadone Verduno DOC 2019 ~ 100% Pelaverga Piccolo from commune of Verduno.

Wine Flight #3 ~ one bottle of each varietal included

Wine Flight #3 ~ one bottle of each varietal included

$215.00

SPARKLING – Ca’ del Bosco Annamaria Clementi Franciacorta Riserva 2011 ~ One of Italy’s best sparkling wines from the prized Franciacorta appellation. Traditional method sparkling from 65% Chardonnay, 20% Pinot Bianco, 15% Pinot Noir. Aged in the bottle for nine years before it is released, giving it a rich mouthful and elegant aroma. . WHITE – Estate Argyros Cuvee Monsignori Santorini PDO 2018 ~ 100% Assyrtiko from the island of Santorini. This wine is special as the average vine age is over 200 years old on original root stock. Crisp, salty, mineral laden with notes of bright lemon and herbs. . RED - Tenuta di Arceno Arcanum Toscana IGT 2015 ~ A Super-Tuscan blend leading with 70% Cabernet Franc, 10% Merlot, 10% Cabernet Sauvignon, and other local varieties. Aged in French oak, this wine has the richness and boldness to compliment your Thanksgiving meal.

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 1:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 1:00 pm
Online ordering of these menu items is for 11/25 pick up only. Pick up times are from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. After your order is placed our staff will call you to arrange an exact pick up time for the 25th. Please call us if you have questions. Thank you for your patronage, wishing you and yours a happy holiday season.

5215 Folsom Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95819

