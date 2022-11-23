Allora Holidays

Wine Flight #3 ~ one bottle of each varietal included

$215.00

SPARKLING – Ca’ del Bosco Annamaria Clementi Franciacorta Riserva 2011 ~ One of Italy’s best sparkling wines from the prized Franciacorta appellation. Traditional method sparkling from 65% Chardonnay, 20% Pinot Bianco, 15% Pinot Noir. Aged in the bottle for nine years before it is released, giving it a rich mouthful and elegant aroma. . WHITE – Estate Argyros Cuvee Monsignori Santorini PDO 2018 ~ 100% Assyrtiko from the island of Santorini. This wine is special as the average vine age is over 200 years old on original root stock. Crisp, salty, mineral laden with notes of bright lemon and herbs. . RED - Tenuta di Arceno Arcanum Toscana IGT 2015 ~ A Super-Tuscan blend leading with 70% Cabernet Franc, 10% Merlot, 10% Cabernet Sauvignon, and other local varieties. Aged in French oak, this wine has the richness and boldness to compliment your Thanksgiving meal.