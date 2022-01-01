Restaurant header imageView gallery

Alloy Restaurant Downtown Miami

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

2700 Williamsburg St

Alexandria, VA 22314

MAIN Menu

Chinese Eggplant

$17.00
Duck Prosciutto

Duck Prosciutto

$18.00

Homemade Duck prosciutto/ Freshly ground black pepper

Burrata

Burrata

$22.00

Fresh Burrata cheese/ Burned eggplant/ Baby spinach with basil oil/ Truffle oil

Cauliflower

$18.00
BEEF Tartare

BEEF Tartare

$26.00
Octopus

Octopus

$24.00

Foie Gras

$25.00

Branzino Carpaccio

$23.00
Tagliolini Lobster

Tagliolini Lobster

$39.00

Homemade tagliolini/ Lobster meat/ Lobster bisque/ Fresh parsley

Black Tagliatelle

Black Tagliatelle

$25.00

Homemade coconut charcoal dough/ Portobello mushrooms/ Soya sauce/ Sesame oil

Gnocchi OCTOPUS

$27.00

Raviolo Carciofo

$26.00
Ravioli Short Ribs

Ravioli Short Ribs

$42.00
Risotto Truffle

Risotto Truffle

$25.00

Organic black "Venere" rice/ Truffle oil/ Parmigiano Reggiano

Branzino Filet

$26.00

Lamb Shank

$44.00

Gnocchi Foie Gras

$41.00

BEEF TENDERLOIN

$45.00

Butterfly branzino

$46.00

Scottish Salmon

$19.00

Branzino Al forno

$59.00

Grilled Scampi Main Course

$38.00

Tagliatelle Langostino

$38.00

Pasta Kid

$16.00

Tagliolini Tomato Confit

$19.00

Rossini Tenderloin

$59.00

Beef Tataki

$25.00

SIDES

Black Truffle risotto side

$12.00

Grilled Asparagus

$8.00

Mashed potatoes

$8.00

Side Mushroom

$8.00

Truffle Mashed Potato

$10.00

Spinach Salad

$12.00

Herloom Tomato Salad

$12.00

Arugula&tom

$12.00

Add Lobster

$15.00

DESSERT

CHOCOLATE

CHOCOLATE

$14.00

Chocolate fudge/ White chocolate & miso gelato/ Mixed nuts crumbles

PINEAPPLE

PINEAPPLE

$15.00

Roasted pineapple/ Homemade brioche/ Yogurt foam

Lemon Coconut dolce

$14.00

Cheese Platter

$16.00

TRILOGY

$35.00

Cheese Board

$19.00

Gelato

$16.00Out of stock

Coco&Lemo

$15.00

Trilogy Plus

$45.00

COFFEE

Espresso

$4.00

Dbl Espresso

$4.50

Macchiato

$4.50

Cappuccino

$5.00

Americano

$4.50

Tea

$4.00

Ice Coffe

$7.50

BEVERAGE N/A

Acqua panna

$9.00

San Pellegrino

$9.00

Lemonade

$6.00

Acqua Panna 750ml

$7.50

Pellegrino 750ml

$8.00

Coke

$4.50

RedBull

$7.00

BEER & Cocktails

Cork Fee

$50.00

ALLOY SPRITZ

$16.00

Porto Tawny 20 Years

$17.00

Birra Italia

$8.00

Bramante Beer

$38.00

Macagno Glass

$15.00

Cork Fee

$60.00

Limonino

$15.00

Sangria

$15.00

Sangria Lunch

$8.00

Recioto Della Valpolicella 1870

$98.00

Wine P

$50.00

Azzurra Pil

$10.00

Red Sangria Pitcher

$50.00

WHITE WINE by the glass

Albariño Gl

$16.00

Arduini Prosecco

$16.00

Rosé Calafuria

$16.00

Chardonnay "LAVIS"

$15.00

Vermentino Antinori

$17.00

RED WINE by the glass

Pinot noir St Michael Eppan

$17.00

Ribera Del Duero

$15.00

HEBO

$16.00

Bordeaux Gl

$15.00

Ridolfi Brunello Gl

$28.00

BAROLO MONFALETTO

$28.00

NICOLI AMARONE

$28.00

WHITE WINE by the bottle

CANTOS NO LUAR ALBARINO

$57.00

FALANGHINA SANTRAMONDI

$55.00

ARNEIS Bruno Giacosa Btl

$85.00

VERMENTINO Antinori Btl

$58.00

SANCERRE REGIS JOUAN

$68.00

POUILLY FUME'- CUVEE D'EVE WHITE

$76.00

Pinot Grigio St Michael Eppan

$95.00

Pellet Estate Chardonnay

$159.00

Chablis Vielles Vignes

$64.00

Petrussa Sauv. Blc

$70.00

WILLM Riesling

$62.00

Chassagne Montrachet

$145.00

Antica

$65.00

Meursault

$140.00

Lavis Chardonnay

$50.00

Poemetto

$49.00

RED WINE by the bottle

K Cab Sauvig

$105.00

Les Pagodes De Cos

$165.00

Grand Lacaze Bordeaux

$85.00

St Michel Eppan Pinot

$65.00

Valduero

$67.00

Rioja RESERVA

$70.00

BAROLO BORGOGNO

$180.00

Pinot Noir CLOS MARGOT

$95.00

Citran

$149.00

BRUNO GIACOSA NEBBIOLO D'ALBA

$95.00

ROSSO DI MONTALCINO Poggio Antico

$64.00

BASILICA DEL CORTACCIO

$69.00

Pino Noir St Michael

$59.00

Aglianico Btl

$55.00

Brunello Ridolfi

$130.00

DEHESA DE LOS CANONIGOS Crianza

$78.00

Dehesa Ribera Reserva

$105.00

La Lecciaia Brunello

$115.00

Aglianico

$55.00

CHIANTI CLASSICO POGGIO TORSELLI

$75.00

AMARONE ZENI

$82.00

Amartone Bertani

$140.00

Syrah LA Sicilia

$52.00

Nican Montepulciano

$90.00

Poggio Torselli Chianti

$75.00

Vino Nobile Montepulciano Riserva

$55.00

Amarone Bertani

$140.00

Fin Del Mundo Special Blend

$110.00

" La Magia" Brunello Di Montalcino 2016

$140.00

Barolo "Boasso Gabutti" 2016

$125.00

Amarone " Torre del falasco" 2015

$120.00

Beaune 1er

$95.00

Barolo Bruno Giacosa

$450.00

Bocca Di Lupo

$120.00

Brunello Col D'orcia

$135.00

Chateau Citran

$149.00

Chateau Grand Lacaze

$85.00

Chateuneuf Du Pape

$95.00

Brunello Nardone Riserva

$145.00

Bruciato "Antinori"

$80.00

Tenuta Ficali Castrum

$58.00

Antinori Rosso Montalcino

$64.00

Chianti Capraia

$70.00

Merlot Bolgheri

$120.00

Nebbiolo

$95.00

Marques De Riscal Reserva

$150.00

Baune ice cru

$95.00

Pats & Hall Pinot Noir

$75.00

Chateaux Larose

$75.00

Medoc

$55.00

Brunello nardone 120

$120.00

Hebo

$59.00

Tinto Pesquera Reserva

$129.00

Corte Figaretto

$150.00

Prunotto Barolo

$140.00

Joseph Carr Cabernet

$85.00

Garrido Reserva

$75.00

Corkage Fee

$50.00

La Granja

$58.00

Garrido Crianza

$55.00

Las Compuertas Malbec

$82.00

Caymus Cab.

$210.00

Durigutti Malbec

$59.00

ROSE' WINE by the bottle

Bandol Mas De La Rouviere

$72.00

By.OTT Côtes de Provence

$60.00

Rosé Calafuria

$55.00

Vue De Mer

$60.00

Furia

$90.00

SPARKLING

MANISCALCO PROSECCO

$55.00

CHAMPAGNE "Nicolas Feuillate" Brut

$85.00

BELLAVISTA FRANCIACORTA

$95.00

Rosé Gonet Champagne

$125.00

Champagne Arlaux

$150.00

Ruinart Blanc De Blanc

$180.00

Antica Fratta

$80.00

Birthday Champagne

$50.00

Perrier Jouet

$140.00

Gonet Blanc

$95.00

Moet Chandon

$160.00

Laurent Perrier Rose'

$265.00

P. Gonet 1er Cru

$180.00

DINNER SPECIAL

Scampi

$19.00

Risotto Seafood

$55.00

Rossini

$59.00

Beef Tataki

$25.00

Foie Gras Pizza

$35.00

1LB Argentinian Rib Eye

$55.00

Grilled shrimps

$38.00

Tagliolini white Truffle

$60.00Out of stock

LUNCH MENU

WINE LUNCH

$10.00

TUNA SALAD

$19.00

CAESAR SALAD

$13.00

MOROCCAN SALAD

$15.00

PIZZA MARGHERITA

$13.00

PIZZA PROSCIUTTO & RUCOLA

$24.00

TAGLIATELLE MUSHROOMS

$16.00

FUSILLONI PESTO

$22.00

GNOCCHI POMODORO

$13.00

FETTUCCINE BOLOGNESE

$18.00

TAGLIOLINI CONFIT

$15.00

BRANZINO

$21.00

BEEF TENDERLOIN

$25.00

WILD SHRIMPS

$22.00

COUSCOUS SIDE

SPINACH SALAD SIDE

ARUGULA & CHERRY TOMATO SALAD SIDE

ADD BURRATA

$6.00

TIRAMISU

$9.00

Birra Italia

$6.00

Pizza Mushrom

$14.00

FIRE COURSES

FIRE

FIRE MAINCOURSE

FIRE DESSERT

MIAMI SPICES

MIAMI SPICES DINNER $60

$60.00

BURRATA

OCTOPUS

CARPACCIO

BEEF TARTARE

LOBSTER

TENDERLOIN

FISH

SHRIMPS

RAVIOLI RIBS

CHOCOLATE

COCONUT

PINEAPPLE

WINE

Birthday Drink

$10.00

Birthday Wine

$8.00

FALANGHINA DEL SANNIO DOC 2019

$15.00

PROSECCO CUVEE SILVER BRUT, VENETO-ITALY

$12.00

JANARE AGLIANICO 2019 IGP, CAMPANIA

$14.00

ROCCA DELLE MACIE, CHIANTI CLASSICO D.O.C.G 2019 TUSCANY-ITALY

$16.00

BERCEO, CRIANZA 2018, LA RIOJA-SPAIN

$15.00

ROSE- CALAFURIA, TORMARESCAROSE 2020, PUGLIA-ITALY

$16.00

HARD SELTZER

$6.00

Pino Noir

$15.00

Espesso Martini

$12.00

Limoncello Mojito

$12.00

Birra Italia

$7.00

$1 Oyster Happy Hour

$1.00

Sangria

$12.00

Limoncello

$12.00

FOOD

Pizza margherita

$12.00

Pizza truffle mushroom

$16.00

Prosciutto di branzino

$8.00

Grilled wild Shrimp

$6.00

Oysters 1/2 dozen

$18.00

Marinated Sicilian olives

$7.00

Humus Bar

$14.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2700 Williamsburg St, Alexandria, VA 22314

Directions

Gallery
Alloy Restaurant image
Alloy Restaurant image

