All Points Grill
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Our concept at the All Points Grill is to have dishes from every region of the US which rotate throughout the month as weekend specials. We also serve juicy 1/3lbs hamburgers that are made from locally sourced Nevada beef, 1/4lbs hot dogs, smoke fried chicken wings, bbq smoked ribs and more! Some of our daily specials are: Hawaiian Smoked Meat, Southern dishes, smoked brisket, the Wisconsin Curd Burger, smoked Mac n cheese, and more! Please call ahead to ask what our daily specials are! We make all of our sauces in house, like our famous Huckleberry Habanero and Mango Habanero sauces, a house sauce which is on most burgers and our tzatziki sauce that comes on the gyro sammie!
135 West Main ST, Fernley, NV 89408