All Points Grill

135 West Main ST

Fernley, NV 89408

Popular Items

Bacon Cheeseburger
Pattie Daddy
Rodeo Burger

Burgers

Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.00

Classic bacon cheeseburger topped with our house sauce, lettuce, onion, tomato and pickle with cheddar cheese.

Black-n-Bleu

Black-n-Bleu

$13.00

Two patties stacked with creamy bleu cheese, sauteed onions and applewood smoked bacon.

Olive Burger

$9.00

A mid-westerm favorite! Our Green Olive Mayo tops this delicious burger along with lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles.

Mushroom Swiss

$9.00

Sauteed mushrooms and onions and creamy swiss cheese!

Hawaiian Burger

$9.00

1/3lbs patty topped with fried ham, pineapple and a teriyaki glaze.

Taki Burger

$9.50

Takis! 1/3lbs patty with pepperjack cheese, spicy mayo and of course Taki's!

Pattie Daddy

$8.00

Old fashioned cheeseburger with our house sauce, lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles. Add or minus whatever you want! Add a patty or two, or three!!

WIsconsin Curd Burger

$10.00Out of stock

Burger topped with deep fried wisconsin cheddar cheese curds, marinara, lettuce, onions and pickles.

Rodeo Burger

Rodeo Burger

$9.00

Patty topped with cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce and a crispy onion ring.

Veggie Burger

$10.50

Comes with our house sauce, lettuce, onion, tomato, and pickles.

Vaquero Burger

$9.50

1/3lbs patty topped with our delicious chili and shredded cheddar cheese!

Dogs

Yvonne's Ripper

$6.25

1/4lbs dog wrapped in bacon and deep fried. Topped with ketchup, mustard, sweet relish and chopped onions.

Fernley Dog

$6.00

Spicey mustard, sweet relish, tomato, pickle and banana peppers topped with a dash of celery salt makes this a customer favorite!

The Holey Toledo!

$8.50

If you order this beast, I hope you are hungry! 1/4lbs dog topped with chili, fries, jalepenos, onions, spicey mayo and shredded cheddar cheese!

Popper Dog

$7.50

Cream cheese jalapeno popper inspired dog that comes with cream cheese, bacon, jalapenos and shredded cheddar cheese

Taki Dog

$7.50

A chili dog topped with Takis and onions!

The Seattle Dog

$7.50

The famous Seattle dog! This dog comes with cream cheese as well as grilled jalapenos and onions

Polish Dog

$8.00

Classic polish dog with Sauerkraut and mustard.

The Mac Daddy Dog

$7.50Out of stock

1/4lbs dog topped with creamy cheddar mac n cheese and bacon pieces.

Plain Dog

$5.00

Plain ole dog!

Chili Dog

$7.50

Chili and cheese top this dog!

Nacho dog

$7.50Out of stock

Sammies

BLT

$8.00

Classic BLT served on a hoagie bun

Club Sub

$10.00Out of stock

Turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo and swiss cheese.

Crispy Chicken

$9.00

Fried chicken with spicey mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles and onions with swiss cheese.

Grilled Chicken

$9.00Out of stock

grilled chicken breast with mayo, lettuce, tomato, onions and pickle with swiss cheese.

Philly Steak

$12.00

Bell peppers, onions, thinly sliced rib eye steak topped with pepperjack cheese and mayo.

The Late Start

$12.00

Tender steak, an egg cooked how you like it, applewood smoked bacon,sauteed onions, pepperjack cheese and topped with jalapeno ranch.

Tri Tip Dip

$9.00Out of stock

Smoked tri tip with sauteed onions, served with au jus!

Combo's

Chicken Sammie combo

$14.50

Crispy chicken sammie with fries or tots and a drink

Late Start combo

$14.50Out of stock

Steak, egg n cheese sammie with bacon, served with fries or tots and a drink

Sauces

BBQ

$0.25

Guac

$0.50

House

$0.25

Jale Ranch

$0.25

Mayo

$0.25

Ranch

$0.25

Saracha

$0.25

Teriyaki

$0.25

Drinks

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Huckleberry Lemonade

$2.75

P.O.G

$2.50

Rootbeer

$2.50

Kiddo's

Grilled Cheese Combo

$5.00

Grilled cheese and kids sized fries

Hot Dog Combo

$5.00

Kid sized hot dog and fries

Slider Combo

$5.00

kid sized slider and fries

Nuggie Combo

$5.00

6 nuggies and kid sized fries

Sides

Cheese Curds

$8.00

Chili Cheese Fries

$6.00Out of stock

Collard Greens

$3.00Out of stock

only available while rib special is going - Great grannies Collard Greens recipe.....sshhhhh its a secret!

Cup o Chili

$4.00

Mac n Cheese

$4.00Out of stock

Fried Pickles

$5.00

Fries

$3.50

Garlic Fries

$5.00Out of stock

Mac Bites

$5.00

Musubi (2nd weekend of the Month Only)

$2.75Out of stock

Sticky rice and fried spam wrapped in seaweed paper, only available during our hawaiian special weekends.

Onion Rings

$4.00

Poppers

$8.00Out of stock

Slaw

$3.00Out of stock

Tots

$3.50Out of stock

Bosco Sticks

$4.50

Bread Bowls

Chili Bowl

$8.50

Daily Soup Bowl - Call Ahead Please

$8.50

Bread Bowl Special - 2 Chili Bowls

$13.50Out of stock

Special - 1 Chili Bowl & 1 Clam Chowder bowl

$13.50Out of stock

Loco Moco special 12/30 -1/1

Loco Moco

$10.50Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Our concept at the All Points Grill is to have dishes from every region of the US which rotate throughout the month as weekend specials. We also serve juicy 1/3lbs hamburgers that are made from locally sourced Nevada beef, 1/4lbs hot dogs, smoke fried chicken wings, bbq smoked ribs and more! Some of our daily specials are: Hawaiian Smoked Meat, Southern dishes, smoked brisket, the Wisconsin Curd Burger, smoked Mac n cheese, and more! Please call ahead to ask what our daily specials are! We make all of our sauces in house, like our famous Huckleberry Habanero and Mango Habanero sauces, a house sauce which is on most burgers and our tzatziki sauce that comes on the gyro sammie!

Location

135 West Main ST, Fernley, NV 89408

Directions

