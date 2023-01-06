Restaurant info

Our concept at the All Points Grill is to have dishes from every region of the US which rotate throughout the month as weekend specials. We also serve juicy 1/3lbs hamburgers that are made from locally sourced Nevada beef, 1/4lbs hot dogs, smoke fried chicken wings, bbq smoked ribs and more! Some of our daily specials are: Hawaiian Smoked Meat, Southern dishes, smoked brisket, the Wisconsin Curd Burger, smoked Mac n cheese, and more! Please call ahead to ask what our daily specials are! We make all of our sauces in house, like our famous Huckleberry Habanero and Mango Habanero sauces, a house sauce which is on most burgers and our tzatziki sauce that comes on the gyro sammie!

