Pizza

All Star Pizza Bar

review star

No reviews yet

1238 Cambridge St,

Cambridge, MA 02139

Popular Items

Cheese Pizza
Build A Pie
Pepperoni Pizza

Slices

Funky Slice

$4.75

Veggie Slice

$4.75

Vegan Slice

$5.95

Cheese Slice

$3.75

Pepperoni Slice

$4.00

Pizzas

Ms.Piggy's Fig

$25.00

white sauce, mozzarella cheese, goat cheese, proscuitto, black mission figs, pistachio gremolata, baby arugula, sweet-fig balsamic drizzle

Buffalo Duck Confit

$25.00

white sauce, mozzarella cheese, blue cheese, duck confit, all star buffalo sauce, pickled celery

Red Head

$25.00

red sauce, mozzarella cheese, shaved steak, applewood smoked bacon, red onion jam, herb roasted potatoes, horseradish cream

Atomic Meatloaf Meltdown

$25.00

white sauce, jack cheese, mozzarella cheese, meatloaf, red onion jam, inner beauty hot sauce

El Hefe

El Hefe

$25.00

ancho chile sauce, smoked mozzarella cheese, pulled pork, pickled red onions, mango, fresh cilantro

Funky Pizza

$25.00

Veggie Pizza

$25.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$18.00

Cheese Pizza

$16.00

Build A Pie

$16.00

Buffalo Chicken

$22.00

Sauced with All Star Buffalo Sauce topped with blue cheese crumble, grilled chicken and scallions.

Hawaiian

$20.00

Baked ham and pineapple, red sauce and mozzarella. A classic you either love or hate!

SPO (sauage, peppers, onion)

$22.00

Sausage, Peppers, Onion, Classic.

Meat Lovers

Meat Lovers

$22.00

Pepperoni, sausage and bacon, meat meat.

Meatball, Ricotta, Green Peppers

$21.00

Vegetarian/Vegan

Mr. Butternut (Vegetarian)

$23.00

white sauce, roastred butternut squash, mozzarella cheese, goat cheese, roasted erd grapes, fresh rosemary

Sundried Tomato (Vegetarian)

Sundried Tomato (Vegetarian)

$23.00

sundried tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella cheese, evoo, pecorino romano, fresh basil

Potato Skin (Vegetarian)

$23.00

white sauce, mozzarella cheese, sharp yellow cheddar, her roasted potatoes, scallions

Earth Sprout (Vegetarian)

Earth Sprout (Vegetarian)

$23.00

white sauce, smoked mozarella cheese, roasted mushrooms, shaved brussels sprouts, pecorino romano, fresh rosemary

Green Gates (Vegetarian)

$23.00

white sauce, baby spinach, sharp yellow cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese, broccoli rabe, fresh herbs

Queen Margo (Plant Based)

$23.00

vegan red sauce, daiya mozzarella cheese, fresh basil, evoo

Sweet N' Sassy (Plant Based)

$25.00

almond milk bechemel, daiya cheddar cheese, poickled red onions, kale, roasted butternut squash, chilli flake

Big Jerk (Plant Based)

Big Jerk (Plant Based)

$25.00

almond milk bechemel, daiya mozzarella cheese, jerk roasted jack fruit, mango, pickled red onions, fresh cinlatnro

Baked And Tofused (Plant Based)

$25.00

sundried tomatoes sauce, daiya mozzarella cheese, citrus-balsamic baked tofu, roasted garlic, fresh basil

Impossible SPO (Plant Based)

$27.00

Plant Based Pizza

Queen Margo (Plant Based)

$23.00

vegan red sauce, daiya mozzarella cheese, fresh basil, evoo

Sweet N' Sassy (Plant Based)

$25.00

almond milk bechemel, daiya cheddar cheese, poickled red onions, kale, roasted butternut squash, chilli flake

Big Jerk (Plant Based)

Big Jerk (Plant Based)

$25.00

almond milk bechemel, daiya mozzarella cheese, jerk roasted jack fruit, mango, pickled red onions, fresh cinlatnro

Baked And Tofused (Plant Based)

$25.00

sundried tomatoes sauce, daiya mozzarella cheese, citrus-balsamic baked tofu, roasted garlic, fresh basil

Impossible SPO (Plant Based)

$27.00

Classics

Bring y'all the classic classics

Hawaiian

$20.00

Baked ham and pineapple, red sauce and mozzarella. A classic you either love or hate!

Buffalo Chicken

$22.00

Sauced with All Star Buffalo Sauce topped with blue cheese crumble, grilled chicken and scallions.

SPO (sauage, peppers, onion)

$22.00

Sausage, Peppers, Onion, Classic.

Meat Lovers

Meat Lovers

$22.00

Pepperoni, sausage and bacon, meat meat.

Meatball, Ricotta, Green Peppers

$21.00

Personal Half Pie

Half Cheese

$7.50

Half Pepperoni

$8.00

Half Funky

$9.50

Half Veggie

$9.50

Half Vegan

$12.00

Sides

Salad

$7.00

Cookie

$3.00

Ranch

$1.00

Cape Cod Chips (plain)

$2.00

Beverages

Soda Can

$2.00

Spring Water

$1.75

Sparkling Water

$2.50

Root Beer

$3.00

Beer

Fermentation Arts Beer

Miller Lite

$5.50Out of stock

Harpoon

$6.00

Shipyard Pumpkin

$5.50Out of stock

Corona

$5.50

Angry Orchard

$6.00

PBR

$4.50

White Claw

$6.00

Sam Lager

$6.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

