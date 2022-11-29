- Home
All Star Sandwich Bar
1245 Cambridge St.
Cambridge, MA 02139
Popular Items
Classic Sandwiches
Atomic Meatloaf Meltdown
house grilled meatloaf, jack cheese, red onion jam and inner beauty hot sauce on grilled sourdough
B.L.T.
apple-wood smoked bacon, red leaf lettuce, tomatoes and herb mayo, on grilled sourdough
Hot Dog
grilled pearl all beef frank served with a side whole grain mustard on grilled french bread
Chili Cheese Dog
grilled pearl all beef dog, jack cheese, texas state penn chili, chopped red onions and cilantro on grilled french bread
The Clubs
choice of house roasted beef or herb roasted turkey, apple-wood smoked bacon, red leaf lettuce, tomatoes and herb mayo on 3 slices of grilled rustic white
Cubano
mojo marinated slow roasted pulled pork, baked ham, swiss cheese,sliced dill pickle, yellow-dijon mustard and cilantro aioli pressed on french bread
Gobbler
house roasted turkey, apple-sausage stuffing, cranberry-orange preserves, gravy and mayo on grilled rustic white
Grilled Cheese
sharp cheddar cheese, american cheese and bechemel on rustic white
Pastraminator
N.Y. style black pepper crusted pastrami, swiss cheese and whole grain mustard on grilled rye
The Reubens
choice of corned beef, N.Y. style black pepper crusted pastrami or herb roasted turkey, swiss cheese, sauerkraut and russian dressing on grilled rye
Tuna Melt
house tuna salad, sharp cheddar cheese and sweet pickle relish, on grilled wheat bread
Beef on Weck
house roasted beef, extra hot horseradish, real au jus on a kimmelweck bun (warm and thin, sliced to order)
A.L.T.
crushed avocado red leaf lettuce, tomatoes and herb mayo, on grilled sourdough
Falafel
house grilled falafel patty, cucumbers, tomatoes, alfalfa sprouts, red onions and tahini sauce on grilled wheat bread
Panini a la Nona
fresh mozzarella cheese, baby arugula, slow roasted marinated tomatoes and basil mayo pressed on sourdough
Tofused Banh Mi
sweet chile-ginger-hoisin glazed tofu, Thai basil, cilantro, english cucumber, pickled daikon & carrots, 1 fried egg and sesame sriracha aioli on a grilled brioche roll
Veggie Cubano
mojo marinated grilled eggplant, zucchini, summer squash,portobello mushrooms, swiss cheese, sliced dill pickle, yellow-dijon mustard and cilantro aioli pressed on french bread
Funky Sandwiches
Island Jerk Chicken Melt
jerk bbq marinated grilled chicken, jack cheese, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, pickled red onions and ginger mint yogurt ranch on grilled sourdough
Latin Turkey A.L.T.
house roasted turkey, chipotle pepper jack cheese, crushed avocado, red leaf lettuce, tomatoes and buttermilk chive ranch on grilled sourdough
Mr. Miyagi
sweet chile-ginger-hoisin glazed pulled pork, Thai basil, cilantro, english cucumber, pickled daikon & carrots, 1 fried egg and sesame sriracha aioli on a grilled brioche roll
The Wilson
crispy buttermilk fried chicken tenders dipped in all star buffalo sauce, romaine lettuce,tomatoes and blue cheese dressing on grilled french bread
Veggie Sandwiches
Burger Bar
Americano Burger
grilled all beef patty, american cheeese, appelwood smoked bacon, red leaf lettuce, tomatoes and sweet pickled relish on a grilled brioche roll
Blue Burger
grilled all beef patty dipped in All Star buffalo sauce, red leaf lettuce, tomatoes and blue cheese dressing on a grillled brioche roll
BBQ Cheddar Burger
bbq rubbed all beef patty, applewood smoked bacon, sharp cheddar cheese, fried onion rings and bbq sauce on a grilled brioche roll
Shroom & Swiss Burger
grilled all beef patty, Swiss cheese, grilled portabella mushrooms, baby arugula and herb mayo on a grilled brioche roll
Southwestern Burger
chilli rubbed grilled all beeff patty, chipotle pepper jack cheese, crushed avocado, red leaf lettuce, tomatoes and reussian dressing on a grilled brioche roll
Plain Burger
Grilled all beef patty on a brioche roll, lettuce, tomatoes and onions. Cheese and fixings extra.
Plain Impossible Burger
Grilled Impossible patty on a brioche roll with lettuce, tomatoes and onions. Cheese and fixings extra.
Weekly Specials
Soups, Salads & Combos
Texas State Penn Chili
Spicy all meat chilli
Creamy Tomato
Creamy tomato soup
House Salad
mixed greens, carrots, cucumbers, house croutons and sherry maple vinairgrette
Billy Boy Salad
big bill's marinated grilled chicken, chopped romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, goat cheese and lemon thyme vinairgrette
1/2 Grilled Cheese with Soup or Chili
choose either a cup of chilli or creamy tomato soup
1/2 Grilled Cheese with 1/2 House Salad
1/2 House Salad with Soup or Chili
choose either a cup of chilli or creamy tomato soup
Sides
Hand Cut Fries
hand cut fries
Hand Cut Onion Rings
hand cut onioin rings bathing in buttermilk, cornmeal battered and fried
Hell Fries
our hand cut fries tossed in a dry chili rub and topped with our famous Inner Beauty Hot Sauce, making them EXTREMELY spicy
Hell Rings
our hand cut onion rings tossed in a dry chili rub and topped with our famous Inner Beauty Hot Sauce, making them EXTREMELY spicy
Cheese Fries
our hand cut fries topped with jack cheese and melted in the oven, no cheese sauce, just real cheese
Gravy Fries
our hand cut fries topped with gravy
Poutine
Our hand cut fries with fresh mozarella cheese curds, smothered in gravy and topped with scallions
Chili Cheese Fries
our hand cut fries topped with jack cheese, Texas State Penn Chilli, diced red onion, cilantro
Chili Cheese Rings
our hand cut onions topped with jack cheese, Texas State Penn Chilli, diced red onion, cilantro
Jerked Sweet Potato Wedges
sweet potato wedges tossed in a jerk rub and topped with our scotch bonnet pinapple glaze and ginger-mint yogurt ranch for dipping
Buffalo Fingers
chicken tenders swimming in buttermilk, battered and fried, tossed in All Star buffalo sauce with celery sticks and house bluse cheese dressing
Hush Puppies
cornmeal fritters with a kick and tobasco remoulade for dipping
Apple-sausage Stuffing
Homemade stuffing with sausage and apples
Deluxe Mac'n Cheese
deluxe mixture of cheeses in a creamy sauce
Deviled Eggs
Coleslaw
Creamy coleslaw
Cornbread
Big Dill Pickle
big dill pickle
Chips
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Daily Specials
Monday: The Rachel
oven roasted turkey, swiss cheese, coleslaw and russian dressing on grilled sourdough
Tuesday: Inigo Montoya
marinated grilled chicken, goat cheese,arugula, tomatoes and lemon thyme vinaigrette pressed on grilled french bread
Wednessday: Italian Stallion
house grilled meatloaf, provolone cheese, baby arugula,tomatoes and pesto mayo on grilled sourdough
Thursday: BBQ Pulled Pork
low n slow roasted pulled pork, bbq sauce and coleslaw on a grilled sesame brioche roll
Friday: Fish Po'Boy
crispy cornmeal fried fish of the day, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, sweet pickle relish and tabasco remoulade on grilled french bread
Saturday: BBQ Philly Steak
shaved steak, sharp cheddar cheese, apple-wood smoked bacon, fried peppers & onions and bbq sauce on grilled french bread
Sunday: Croque Monsieur
baked ham, swiss cheese, béchamel sauce, red onion jam and dijon mustard on grilled rustic white bread
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Home of the Sandwich Hall of Fame
1245 Cambridge St., Cambridge, MA 02139