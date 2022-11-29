Restaurant header imageView gallery

All Star Sandwich Bar

review star

No reviews yet

1245 Cambridge St.

Cambridge, MA 02139

Order Again

Popular Items

Hand Cut Fries
Cubano
The Clubs

Classic Sandwiches

$14.00

house grilled meatloaf, jack cheese, red onion jam and inner beauty hot sauce on grilled sourdough

$12.00

apple-wood smoked bacon, red leaf lettuce, tomatoes and herb mayo, on grilled sourdough

Hot Dog

$9.00

grilled pearl all beef frank served with a side whole grain mustard on grilled french bread

Chili Cheese Dog

$11.00

grilled pearl all beef dog, jack cheese, texas state penn chili, chopped red onions and cilantro on grilled french bread

$15.00

choice of house roasted beef or herb roasted turkey, apple-wood smoked bacon, red leaf lettuce, tomatoes and herb mayo on 3 slices of grilled rustic white

$14.00

mojo marinated slow roasted pulled pork, baked ham, swiss cheese,sliced dill pickle, yellow-dijon mustard and cilantro aioli pressed on french bread

$14.00

house roasted turkey, apple-sausage stuffing, cranberry-orange preserves, gravy and mayo on grilled rustic white

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

sharp cheddar cheese, american cheese and bechemel on rustic white

$14.00

N.Y. style black pepper crusted pastrami, swiss cheese and whole grain mustard on grilled rye

$14.00

choice of corned beef, N.Y. style black pepper crusted pastrami or herb roasted turkey, swiss cheese, sauerkraut and russian dressing on grilled rye

$14.00

house tuna salad, sharp cheddar cheese and sweet pickle relish, on grilled wheat bread

$14.00

house roasted beef, extra hot horseradish, real au jus on a kimmelweck bun (warm and thin, sliced to order)

$12.00

crushed avocado red leaf lettuce, tomatoes and herb mayo, on grilled sourdough

$14.00

house grilled falafel patty, cucumbers, tomatoes, alfalfa sprouts, red onions and tahini sauce on grilled wheat bread

$14.00

fresh mozzarella cheese, baby arugula, slow roasted marinated tomatoes and basil mayo pressed on sourdough

$14.00

sweet chile-ginger-hoisin glazed tofu, Thai basil, cilantro, english cucumber, pickled daikon & carrots, 1 fried egg and sesame sriracha aioli on a grilled brioche roll

$14.00

mojo marinated grilled eggplant, zucchini, summer squash,portobello mushrooms, swiss cheese, sliced dill pickle, yellow-dijon mustard and cilantro aioli pressed on french bread

Funky Sandwiches

$16.00

jerk bbq marinated grilled chicken, jack cheese, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, pickled red onions and ginger mint yogurt ranch on grilled sourdough

$16.00

house roasted turkey, chipotle pepper jack cheese, crushed avocado, red leaf lettuce, tomatoes and buttermilk chive ranch on grilled sourdough

$16.00

sweet chile-ginger-hoisin glazed pulled pork, Thai basil, cilantro, english cucumber, pickled daikon & carrots, 1 fried egg and sesame sriracha aioli on a grilled brioche roll

$16.00

crispy buttermilk fried chicken tenders dipped in all star buffalo sauce, romaine lettuce,tomatoes and blue cheese dressing on grilled french bread

Extra Funky

$16.00

check our website for updates on specials

Extra Veggie

$16.00

check our website for updates on specials

Impossible Burger Special

$23.00

check our website for updates on specials

Veggie Sandwiches

$14.00

house grilled falafel patty, cucumbers, tomatoes, alfalfa sprouts, red onions and tahini sauce on grilled wheat bread

$14.00

fresh mozzarella cheese, baby arugula, slow roasted marinated tomatoes and basil mayo pressed on sourdough

$14.00

sweet chile-ginger-hoisin glazed tofu, Thai basil, cilantro, english cucumber, pickled daikon & carrots, 1 fried egg and sesame sriracha aioli on a grilled brioche roll

$14.00

mojo marinated grilled eggplant, zucchini, summer squash,portobello mushrooms, swiss cheese, sliced dill pickle, yellow-dijon mustard and cilantro aioli pressed on french bread

Burger Bar

Our fire grilled burgers come with fries, a pickle spear and coleslaw one the side.
$17.00

grilled all beef patty, american cheeese, appelwood smoked bacon, red leaf lettuce, tomatoes and sweet pickled relish on a grilled brioche roll

Blue Burger

$17.00

grilled all beef patty dipped in All Star buffalo sauce, red leaf lettuce, tomatoes and blue cheese dressing on a grillled brioche roll

BBQ Cheddar Burger

$17.00

bbq rubbed all beef patty, applewood smoked bacon, sharp cheddar cheese, fried onion rings and bbq sauce on a grilled brioche roll

Shroom & Swiss Burger

$17.00

grilled all beef patty, Swiss cheese, grilled portabella mushrooms, baby arugula and herb mayo on a grilled brioche roll

Southwestern Burger

$17.00

chilli rubbed grilled all beeff patty, chipotle pepper jack cheese, crushed avocado, red leaf lettuce, tomatoes and reussian dressing on a grilled brioche roll

Plain Burger

$14.00

Grilled all beef patty on a brioche roll, lettuce, tomatoes and onions. Cheese and fixings extra.

Plain Impossible Burger

$20.00

Grilled Impossible patty on a brioche roll with lettuce, tomatoes and onions. Cheese and fixings extra.

Weekly Specials

Extra Funky

$16.00

check our website for updates on specials

Extra Veggie

$16.00

check our website for updates on specials

Impossible Burger Special

$23.00

check our website for updates on specials

Soups, Salads & Combos

Texas State Penn Chili

$6.00+

Spicy all meat chilli

Creamy Tomato

$6.00+

Creamy tomato soup

House Salad

$11.00

mixed greens, carrots, cucumbers, house croutons and sherry maple vinairgrette

$14.00

big bill's marinated grilled chicken, chopped romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, goat cheese and lemon thyme vinairgrette

1/2 Grilled Cheese with Soup or Chili

$13.00

choose either a cup of chilli or creamy tomato soup

1/2 Grilled Cheese with 1/2 House Salad

$13.00

1/2 House Salad with Soup or Chili

$13.00

choose either a cup of chilli or creamy tomato soup

Sides

Hand Cut Fries

$6.00

hand cut fries

Hand Cut Onion Rings

$7.00

hand cut onioin rings bathing in buttermilk, cornmeal battered and fried

$8.00

our hand cut fries tossed in a dry chili rub and topped with our famous Inner Beauty Hot Sauce, making them EXTREMELY spicy

Hell Rings

$8.00

our hand cut onion rings tossed in a dry chili rub and topped with our famous Inner Beauty Hot Sauce, making them EXTREMELY spicy

Cheese Fries

$8.00

our hand cut fries topped with jack cheese and melted in the oven, no cheese sauce, just real cheese

Gravy Fries

$7.00

our hand cut fries topped with gravy

Poutine

$9.00

Our hand cut fries with fresh mozarella cheese curds, smothered in gravy and topped with scallions

Chili Cheese Fries

$9.00

our hand cut fries topped with jack cheese, Texas State Penn Chilli, diced red onion, cilantro

Chili Cheese Rings

$9.00

our hand cut onions topped with jack cheese, Texas State Penn Chilli, diced red onion, cilantro

Jerked Sweet Potato Wedges

$9.00

sweet potato wedges tossed in a jerk rub and topped with our scotch bonnet pinapple glaze and ginger-mint yogurt ranch for dipping

$14.00

chicken tenders swimming in buttermilk, battered and fried, tossed in All Star buffalo sauce with celery sticks and house bluse cheese dressing

Hush Puppies

$8.00

cornmeal fritters with a kick and tobasco remoulade for dipping

Apple-sausage Stuffing

$5.00

Homemade stuffing with sausage and apples

Deluxe Mac'n Cheese

$7.00

deluxe mixture of cheeses in a creamy sauce

Deviled Eggs

$2.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Creamy coleslaw

Cornbread

$3.00

Big Dill Pickle

$3.00

big dill pickle

Chips

$2.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Veggie Side

$8.00

check our website for updates on specials

Daily Specials

$16.00

oven roasted turkey, swiss cheese, coleslaw and russian dressing on grilled sourdough

Tuesday: Inigo Montoya

$16.00

marinated grilled chicken, goat cheese,arugula, tomatoes and lemon thyme vinaigrette pressed on grilled french bread

Wednessday: Italian Stallion

$16.00

house grilled meatloaf, provolone cheese, baby arugula,tomatoes and pesto mayo on grilled sourdough

Thursday: BBQ Pulled Pork

$16.00

low n slow roasted pulled pork, bbq sauce and coleslaw on a grilled sesame brioche roll

$16.00

crispy cornmeal fried fish of the day, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, sweet pickle relish and tabasco remoulade on grilled french bread

Saturday: BBQ Philly Steak

$16.00

shaved steak, sharp cheddar cheese, apple-wood smoked bacon, fried peppers & onions and bbq sauce on grilled french bread

Sunday: Croque Monsieur

$16.00

baked ham, swiss cheese, béchamel sauce, red onion jam and dijon mustard on grilled rustic white bread

Beverages

Soda Can

$2.50

cans filled with soda of choice

Craft Bottled Root Beer

$3.00

Water Btl

$1.75

Sparkling Water

$2.50

Hershey's Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.00

Homemade Lemonade

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
All Star Sandwich Bar - Inman Square image
All Star Sandwich Bar - Inman Square image
All Star Sandwich Bar - Inman Square image
All Star Sandwich Bar - Inman Square image

