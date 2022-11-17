Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Gastropubs
Breakfast & Brunch

Allswell

712 Reviews

$$

124 Bedford Ave

Brooklyn, NY 11249

Side Grilled Thai Chicken
Side of Fries

DESSERT

Candy Cap Mushroom Custard with Buttery Oat Cookie. **Candy Cap mushrooms are a wild mushroom with a beautiful maple flavor**

Mexican Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Butterscotch Pudding

$10.00

FOOD

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$7.00

fresh house made tortilla chips with choice of salsa verde or salsa roja *Vegetarian *Gluten Free

Bao

Bao

$10.00

bao bun, fermented black bean sauce, herbs, chili choice of: spicy lemongrass sausage or grilled teriyaki portobello mushroom or grilled thai chicken

Nachos

Nachos

$15.00

tortilla chips, house made queso, pinto beans, pickled jalapenos, salsa roja, salsa verde, crema, scallion *Vegetarian **Gluten Free

Crispy Sourdough

Crispy Sourdough

$12.00

Pan Fried Sourdough with Edamame Hummus, Watermelon Radish and Thai Basil

Crispy Japanese Eggplant

Crispy Japanese Eggplant

$12.00

crispy battered eggplant, miso sauce, hoisin chili sauce, cilantro, basil, scallion **Gluten Free *Vegetarian -contains dairy

Trout Salad

$18.00

Bitter Greens Salad with Creamy Cashew- Caper Dressing, Croutons, Pepitas, Feta

Karaage Chicken
$14.00

$14.00
House Salad

House Salad

$15.00

garden greens, beets, pickled red onion, cotija cheese, avocado, house dressing *Vegetarain **Gluten Free -contains dairy

Brussels Sprouts with Honey & Pecorino

$12.00
Fried Brussels Sprouts with Honey and Pecorino

$12.00

Fried Brussels Sprouts with Honey and Pecorino

Grilled Cheese & Tomato

Grilled Cheese & Tomato

$16.00

Grilled Cheese & Tomato with roasted tomatoes, smoked gouda and eidelweis havarti

Green Curry with Grilled Shrimp

Green Curry with Grilled Shrimp

$19.00

green curry with pea shoots, Chinese broccoli, snap peas, coconut **Gluten Free *Dairy Free

Grains & Greens

Grains & Greens

$18.00

house vegan kimchi, sauteed greens, poached egg, dashi turnips & celery root, black miso rice *Vegetarian *Gluten Free

Flat Iron Steak

Flat Iron Steak

$28.00

Grilled Flat Iron Steak with Grilled Asparagus and Italian Salsa Verde

Grilled Harissa Trout

Grilled Harissa Trout

$23.00

Grilled Trout Filet, Harissa, Kabocha Squash, Chinese Broccoli, Dashi

Source Bowl

Source Bowl

$20.00

grilled marinated chicken thighs, sauteed greens, miso sauce, black rice, seaweed, thai basil, peanuts *Gluten Free -contains nuts -contains dairy

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$20.00

SPICY or ORIGINAL cornmeal crusted chicken breast, mayo, fries or salad -contains dairy

Classic Allswell Burger

Classic Allswell Burger

$20.00

6oz. burger, buttered sesame bun, widmer's cheddar, sliced red onion, lettuce, pickles, with fries or salad -contains dairy

Portobello “Burger”

Portobello “Burger”

$20.00

grilled koji portobello, buttered sesame bun, widmer's cheddar, sliced red onion, lettuce, pickles with fries or salad *Vegetarian- DOES NOT COME WITH BURGER PATTY -contains dairy

SIDES

Side of Fries

Side of Fries

$6.00

thick cut potatoes with Allswell's mayonnaise & ketchup *Vegetarain **Gluten Free

Side Salad

Side Salad

$7.00

fresh salad greens dressed with house dressing *Vegan *Gluten Free

Side Onion Rings
$6.00

$6.00
Side Sautéed Greens

Side Sautéed Greens

$8.00

mix of sauteed kale & bok choy seasoned with braggs aminos *Vegan **Gluten Free

Rice & Beans

Rice & Beans

$6.00

black miso rice, smokey beans, salsa roja, cotija cheese, scallion, cilantro *Vegetarian **Gluten Free -contains dairy

Side Grilled Portobello

Side Grilled Portobello

$8.00

marinaded with tamari, rosemary, koji, worcetershire, white wine *Vegan **Gluten Free

Side Grilled Thai Chicken

Side Grilled Thai Chicken

$8.00

marinated with ginger, tamari, fish sauce, brown sugar *Gluten Free **Dairy Free

Side Crispy Chicken

Side Crispy Chicken

$7.00

buttermilk & cornmeal crusted chicken breast -contains dairy

Side Grilled Chili Shrimp (5)

Side Grilled Chili Shrimp (5)

$9.00

guajillo chili, tomato, caraway, citrus, fennel, cumin, coriander *Gluten Free **Dairy Free

Side Bacon (4)

$6.00

$6.00
Side Avocado

$6.00

$6.00
Egg (1)

$4.00

$4.00

Side Ranch

$2.00
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Northern California inspired fare

Website

Location

124 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249

Directions

Allswell image
Allswell image

