All Thai'd Up
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Authentic Thai Street Food made from scratch.
Location
211 South 5th Street, Louisville, KY 40202
