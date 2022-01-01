Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

All Time

review star

No reviews yet

2040 Hillhurst Ave

Los Feliz, CA 90027

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito
Salmon Bowl
Crispy Rice

BAKERY

Cinnamon Bun

$5.50

Gooey brioche cinnamon bun. We bake these in house every AM and they are what you'd call FUCKING PERFECT.

Blackberry-Raspberry Scone

Blackberry-Raspberry Scone

$5.25

Our super famous top secret scone recipe and peak fruit from the farmers market.

Blueberry Crumb Top Muffin

Blueberry Crumb Top Muffin

$5.25Out of stock

Made in house every morning with the most tenderest fruits available from local farmers

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$5.25Out of stock

OMG it's so good. Valrhona mini chocolate chips and a crumbly chocolate topper too!

Mochi Cake

Mochi Cake

$6.00

Gluten Free Hawaiian Butter Mochi Cake!

Brown Butter Oatmeal Cookie

Brown Butter Oatmeal Cookie

$3.75

Chewy oatmeal made with brown butter and a very special kind of chocolate chip, the rare and elusive Valhrona Dulcey Blonde, which is almost like a hybrid between milk chocolate and white chocolate and caramel but who cares because this cookie is perfect.

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.75

The best or nothing™️ Homemade everyday for the ideal crispy-gooey balance, finished with Maldon sea salt.

Gluten Free Peanut Butter Cookie

Gluten Free Peanut Butter Cookie

$3.75

Yes, it really is gluten free! Chewy and delightful. *contains egg

House Made Sourdough Bread

House Made Sourdough Bread

$11.00Out of stock

House made sourdough! We’ve upgraded our flour to a 100% organic, hard red wheat flour. Nothing bleached. Only water, flour, salt, time, and love. The size is generous, and you can freeze half to make it last longer! Loaves come unsliced to preserve freshness, unless specified. Please note a sliced loaf will last a day at most, while an unsliced loaf will last much, much longer. 1200g loaves - almost 3 dang lbs!

BREAKFAST + LUNCH

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$16.00

scrambled eggs, potato, salsa verde (not spicy), cilantro, sharp cheddar. choose bacon or avocado. Get both $17

Cheesy Eggs On Toast

Cheesy Eggs On Toast

$16.00

Scrambled eggs and cheddar on thick-cut house made toasty sourdough

The B.O.A.T.

$17.00

Two fried eggs, black beans, pickled red onion, cilantro, avocado, sweet potato, crispy cheesy quesadilla on corn tortilla

Crispy Rice

Crispy Rice

$16.00

With vegetables from the farmer’s market and two fried eggs

Adventure Bread

$16.00
French Toast

French Toast

$16.00

Brioche French toast, mascarpone, real maple, market fruit

Granola

Granola

$13.00

House made granola, greek yogurt, market fruit, honey

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$16.00

Marbled egg, bacon, avocado, cheddar, and hot sauce aioli on toasty house made sourdough

Pan Bagnat

$20.00

Stripe bass sandwich, black olives, cornichons, roasted red pepper, pickled onion, gem lettuce, jammy boiled egg

Veggie Sandwich

Veggie Sandwich

$14.00

Cucumber, sprouts, avocado, white cheddar, red onion, Japanese mayo, on house sourdough

BLT

$15.00

Bacon, lettuce, heirloom tomato, Japanese mayo on house sourdough

Salmon Bowl

Salmon Bowl

$26.00

Grilled salmon (vv sustainable) Mori's sushi rice, slaw, avocado, pickles, furikake, serrano, tamari. Contains sesame; GF

The AT Burger

$16.00

8 oz pastured beef from Strauss cooked perfect, white cheddar, lettuce, tomatoe *we are not taking burger temps, we’ll cook it perfectly, trust us. Burger modifications may incur huge additional charges! It's gotten crazy, man. No, we cannot do a lettuce wrap...sorry not sorry, love you.

Nicoise Salad

Nicoise Salad

$24.00

Seared Ahi tuna, Weiser fingerling potatoes, Castelvetrano olives, snap peas, , heirloom tomato, market greens, soft boiled egg, mustardy vinaigrette

Good Ass Salad

Good Ass Salad

$22.00

fresh farmer's market lettuces, shaved radishes, rotating roster of raw vegetables and / or fruit from the market, pepitas, lemon dressing.

Daily Tacos

$16.00

Side of Bacon

$5.00

Side of Eggs

$5.00

Side Of Salmon

$14.00

Side of Toast & Butter

$5.00

RETAIL COFFEE

49th Parallel Columbia El Recuerdo

$23.00

49th Parallel Kenya Gatagua

$23.00
49th Parallel Longitude Blend

49th Parallel Longitude Blend

$19.00Out of stock

Latin-American blend. Nothing crazy, but a delicious cup of coffee! Apple, raisin, almond. Medium-light filter roast.

49th Parallel Old School Espresso

49th Parallel Old School Espresso

$19.00

Caramel, Nuts and Dark Chocolate. Medium/Dark Roast.

49th Parallel DECAF Colombia Magdalena

49th Parallel DECAF Colombia Magdalena

$18.00

DECAF. Raisin, Almond, pineapple. medium espresso roast.

Four Barrel Kenya Gura

$23.00

Four Barrel Ethiopia Yukro

$23.00

Four Barrel El Salvador Lagunetas

$23.00

Four Barrel Rwanda Gatare

$23.00
Tim Wendelboe Karinga

Tim Wendelboe Karinga

$21.00

I love coffee from Kenya and this is as good as it gets. Here's what Tim has to say - "For me this coffee was a standout while I was buying coffees in Kenya for the last two years and this year it was also super intense and fruity with a bit more emphasis on rose hip and floral aromas. It is a very complex coffee that displays layers of flavour as it cools, so make sure you enjoy this coffee at various temperatures." 8.8oz bag

Tim Wendelboe Finca Tamana

Tim Wendelboe Finca Tamana

$19.00

One of the best grown and processed Colombian coffees I've ever had. Chocolate, caramel, maybe a little fruit and so, so good.

Tim Wendelboe Caballero Geisha

$40.00Out of stock

FAMILY MEAL

Breakfast Burrito

$15.00

Cheesy Eggs on Toast

$14.00

The B.O.A.T.

$17.00

Crispy Rice

$16.00

Adventure Bread

$16.00

French Toast

$16.00

Granola

$13.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$15.00

Veggie Sandwich

$14.00

BLT

$15.00

Salmon Bowl

$24.00

Good Ass Salad

$24.00

Daily Tacos

$16.00

Pan Bagnat

$20.00

Stripe bass sandwich, black olives, cornichons, roasted red pepper, pickled onion, gem lettuce, jammy boiled egg

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

We are now open for sit down dining. Take out is still available for daytime only. We appreciate your patience and support as we get up and running again! Thank you! For everything. Xo, T & A

Website

Location

2040 Hillhurst Ave, Los Feliz, CA 90027

Directions

Gallery
All Time image
All Time image

Similar restaurants in your area

Obet & Del's Coffee
orange star5.0 • 88
5233 Hollywood Boulevard Los Angeles, CA 90027
View restaurantnext
Friends & Family
orange star4.1 • 212
5150 Hollywood Bl Los Angeles, CA 90027
View restaurantnext
Los Feliz Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
3207 Los Feliz Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90039
View restaurantnext
33 Taps
orange starNo Reviews
3725 Sunset Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90026
View restaurantnext
Bacari - Silverlake
orange starNo Reviews
3626 Sunset Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90026
View restaurantnext
Clark Street Diner - 6145 Franklin Ave
orange starNo Reviews
6145 Franklin Ave Los Angeles, CA 90028
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Los Feliz

Spitz - Los Feliz
orange star4.4 • 4,136
1725 Hillhurst Ave Los Angeles, CA 90027
View restaurantnext
Umami Burger - Los Feliz
orange star4.6 • 1,892
4655 Hollywood Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90027
View restaurantnext
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams - Los Feliz
orange star4.5 • 1,867
1954 Hillhurst Ave Los Angeles, CA 90027
View restaurantnext
The Dresden Restaurant & Lounge
orange star4.6 • 1,467
1760 N. Vermont Los Angeles, CA 90027
View restaurantnext
Ye Rustic Inn - 1831 N Hillhurst Ave
orange star4.0 • 1,408
1831 N Hillhurst Ave Los Angeles, CA 90027
View restaurantnext
Chi Dynasty - Los Feliz
orange star4.0 • 1,050
1813 Hillhurst Ave Los Angeles, CA 90027
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Los Feliz
Sawtelle
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
West Los Angeles
review star
Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Westwood
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Fairfax
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Eagle Rock
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Westlake
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)
Hollywood Hills
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Hollywood Hills West
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston