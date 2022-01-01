Tim Wendelboe Karinga

$21.00

I love coffee from Kenya and this is as good as it gets. Here's what Tim has to say - "For me this coffee was a standout while I was buying coffees in Kenya for the last two years and this year it was also super intense and fruity with a bit more emphasis on rose hip and floral aromas. It is a very complex coffee that displays layers of flavour as it cools, so make sure you enjoy this coffee at various temperatures." 8.8oz bag