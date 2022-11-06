Restaurant header imageView gallery

Alluva at Park Grove

review star

No reviews yet

2821 South Bayshore Drive

Miami, FL 33133

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Adult Chicken Tenders
Churrasco Steak
Roast Turkey Club Sandwich

Starters

Chicken Satay Skewers

$14.00

Peanut, Lime, Ginger Sauce

Crispy Glazed Chicken Wings

$14.00

Hot Sauce | Asian Glaze | Garlic Mojo (6) Naked Jumbo Wings + Carrot, Celery, Ranch Dressing

Fish Tacos

$18.00

Crispy or Grilled Mahi, Shaved Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Spicy Aioli, Corn or Flower Tortilla

Fresh Guacamole

$16.00

Pico de Gallo + Corn Chips

Grilled Artichoke Dip

$16.00

Garlic Toasted Baguette

Maryland Crab Cake

$18.00

Frisee, Fennel, Navel Orange, Remoulade

Mushroom & Goat Cheese Empanadas

$12.00

Cilantro Sour Cream

Quinoa Falafel

$16.00

Beetroot Hummus, Pita Bread, Fresh Veggies

Smoked Fish & Jalapeño Dip

$15.00

Jalapeño, Lemon, Fresh Potato Chips

Truffle Gnocchi

$16.00

Potato Pasta, Romano Cheese, White Truffle Cream

Adult Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Sandwiches

Alluva Burger

$19.00

6 oz House Prime Ground Short Rib & Brisket patty, Kaiser Bun, Boston Bibb Lettuce, Heirloom Tomato, Red Onion, Dijon Aioli

BLT Sandwich

$14.00

Smoked Bacon, Boston Bib Lettuce, Heirloom Tomato, Dijon Aioli, Toasted White Bread

Chicken Milanese Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled or Crispy Marinated Chicken Breast, Lemon Muffuleta Remoulade, Kaiser Bun, Shredded Romaine Lettuce & Beefsteak Tomato

Roast Turkey Club Sandwich

$15.00

Hand Carved Turkey, Bacon, Cranberry Mayo, Bibb Lettuce, Heirloom Tomato, Toasted Rye

Salads

Homestead Strawberry, Baby Spinach, Feta, Candy Almond, Chocolate-Balsamic Vinegar, EVOO

Strawberry Spinach Salad

$18.00

Homestead Strawberry, Baby Spinach, Sheep Feta Cheese, Candied Toasted Almond, Chocolate Balsamic Vinegar

Ancient Grain Salad

$19.00

Heirloom Tomato, Quinoa, Fresh Avocado, Grilled Corn, Diced Cucumber, Sweet Peppers, Artichoke, Chick Pea, Green Onions, Bibb Lettuce

Tomato Mozzarella Salad

$18.00

South Florida Vine Ripe Tomato, Mozzarella Cheese, Genovese Basil, Crispy Shallots

Alluva Caesar

$18.00

Grilled Flat Bread Pizza

The Cronus

$14.00+

Marinara, Fresh Tomato, Spinach, Feta Cheese, Roasted Garlic, Kalamata Olives, Fresh Oregano

Peter Piper

$14.00+

Pepperoni, Pickled Pepperoncini, Sweet Peppers, House Marinara, Mozzarella Cheese

Green Goddess

$12.00+

Basil Pesto, Ricotta Cheese, Spinach Artichoke, Fresh Herbs

Veggie Wedgie

$15.00+

Fresh Tomato, Sweet Peppers, Spinach, Mushroom, Onion, Fresh Herbs, Mozzarella Cheese & Marinara

Cheese Please

$9.00+

Classic Mozzarella Cheese & Marinara Sauce

Smokey and The Bandit

$13.00+

BBQ Chicken, Grilled Corn, Mozzarella Cheese, Jalapeño Pepper, Pico de Gallo

From the Grill

Churrasco Steak

$24.00

10 oz Skirt Steak, House Chimichurri Sauce + Choice of Side

Atlantic Salmon Fillet

$19.00

6 oz Salmon Fillet, Curried Lentil Sauce + Choice of Side

Boneless Chicken Breast

$20.00

10 oz Citrus Marinated Chicken Breast + Choice of Side

Sesame Ahi Tuna Steak

$26.00

Sesame Ginger Glaze + Choice of Side

Power Bowl

$24.00

Choice of: Local Catch / Churrasco Steak / Chicken Breast / Tiger Shrimp Served with steamed Rice, Pickled Veggies, Sweet Soy Sauce, Crispy Wonton, Sweet Shoyu Glaze & Ponzu Sauce

Grilled Mahi Mahi

$24.00

Grilled Local Catch, Herb Mojo Sauce, Choice of Side

NY Strip teak

$28.00

Grilled Shrimp

$24.00

Sides

Seasoned French Fries

$6.00

Sweet Potato Wedges

$6.00

Rice and Beans

$6.00

Moroccan Cous Cous

$6.00

Chef's Daily Veggies

$6.00

Balsamic Grilled Asparagus

$6.00

Garden Side Salad

$6.00

Garlic Bread Baguette

$6.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Side Tomato Mozarella Salad

$9.00

Lentils

$6.00

Desserts

Baked Cheesecake

$8.00

Graham Cracker Crust, Strawberry Sauce

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$6.00

Two Giant Homemade Cookies

Crispy Churros

$10.00

Cinnamon sugar, Dark Chocolate Sauce

Fruit Bowl

$12.00

Chef's Selection of fruits and berries

Key Lime Pie

$8.00

Whipped Cream and Fresh Berries

Vanilla Ice Cream

$6.00

Chocolate Syrup, Caramel, Whipped Cream

Kid's Menu

Hot Dog

$7.00

Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Mozzarella Sticks & Marinara

$6.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Hummus & Dippers

$9.00

Water-Soda

Arnold Palmer

Coke

$5.00

Coke Zero

$6.00

Diet coke

$4.00

Ginger ale

$4.00

Honest Kids Grape Juice

Iced tea

$5.00

Kombucha lemon ginger

$9.00

Kombucha tropical

$9.00

Natalie's Fresh Lemonade

$6.00

Natalie's Fresh Orange Juice

Root beer

$4.00

Sparkling large

$8.00

Sparkling small

$5.00

Sprite

$4.00

Sprite Zero

$6.00

Still large

$8.00

Still small

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Residents of Park Grove Community order for takeout, delivery, or come in and enjoy!

Location

2821 South Bayshore Drive, Miami, FL 33133

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
ALLUVA @PARKGROVE image

Similar restaurants in your area

Pops Subs - 8680 SW 72 Street
orange starNo Reviews
SW 72 St Miami, FL 33143
View restaurantnext
Epicurean Fine Wines - 115 NE 2nd Ave
orange starNo Reviews
115 Northwest 2nd Avenue Miami, FL 33127
View restaurantnext
Soulfly Chicken - 2615 N. Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33127
orange starNo Reviews
2615 North Miami Avenue Miami, FL 33127
View restaurantnext
Manta Peruvian Cuisine - 102 NW 25th St.
orange starNo Reviews
102 Northwest 25th Street Miami, FL 33127
View restaurantnext
Batch Gastropub - Brickell
orange starNo Reviews
30 Southwest 12th Street Miami, FL 33130
View restaurantnext
Mimi's - Miami
orange starNo Reviews
2501 Biscayne Boulevard Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Miami

Snappers (54th St)
orange star4.1 • 8,525
6700 NW 7th Ave Miami, FL 33150
View restaurantnext
Michaels Genuine Food & Drink Miami
orange star4.6 • 6,640
130 NE 40th St Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
orange star4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurantnext
Sugarcane raw bar grill
orange star4.1 • 6,245
3252 NE 1st Ave Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
La Carreta - Calle Ocho (OLD DONT USE)
orange star4.3 • 5,648
3632 SW 8th Street Miami, FL 33135
View restaurantnext
Crazy About You
orange star4.0 • 4,408
1155 Brickell Bay Dr Miami, FL 33131
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Miami
Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (243 restaurants)
North Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Key Biscayne
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (50 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (318 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston