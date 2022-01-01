Allyanna's Olde Style Pizzeria
Popular Items
Starters
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Chicken Tender Strips
Served plain or in Buffalo Sauce
Crinkle Fries
Freedom Fries
Seasoned Wedges smothered in cheese, bacon and ranch
Grilled Cheese w/ fries
Hot Crab Dip
Nachos w/3 Toppings
Parmesan Garlic Knots
Seasoned Wedges
Shrimp Basket & Fries
Side of Meatballs
Spinach and Artichoke Dip
SUB CHIPS
Cheese Fries
Sticks
Salads
Side Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Bacon, Shredded Parmesan Cheese, Croutons & Caesar Dressing
Whole Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Bacon, Shredded Parmesan Cheese, Croutons & Caesar Dressing
Side Garden Salad
Garden Mix w/ Onions, Green Bell Peppers, Black Olives, Fresh Tomatoes & Croutons
Whole Garden Salad
Garden Mix w/ Onions, Green Bell Peppers, Black Olives, Fresh Tomatoes & Croutons
Side Greek Salad
Garden Mix w/ Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, Fresh Tomatoes, Pepperoncini, Cucumbers & Greek Vinaigrette
Whole Greek Salad
Garden Mix w/ Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, Fresh Tomatoes, Pepperoncini, Cucumbers & Greek Vinaigrette
Antipasto Salad
Garden mix w/ Smoked Ham, Kalamata Olives, Green Olives, Artichoke Hearts, Fresh Tomatoes, Pepperoncini & Fresh Mozzarella
Caprese Salad
Fresh Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Fresh Basil & Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing
Chef Salad
Garden Mix w/ Salami, Capicola Ham, Boiled Eggs, Fresh Tomatoes & Provolone Cheese
Grilled Chicken Salad
Chicken, Garden Mix, Fresh Tomatoes & Cheddar Cheese
Salmon Salad
Marinated Salmon, Served Over Garden Mix w/ Banana Peppers, Fresh Tomatoes, Craisins, Walnuts & Balsamic Vinaigrette on the Side
Spinach Salad
Spinach, Bacon, Craisins, Glazed Walnuts, Shredded Parmesan Cheese & Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing
Fish or Shrimp Salad
Fish or Shrimp, lettuce, fresh tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and boiled eggs with your choice of dressing
Calzones & Strombolis
Small Calzone
Crust Made for Scratch, Stuffed w/ Mozzarella Cheese & Ricotta Cheese w/ Your Choice of 3 Toppings. Extra Toppings $1
Lage Calzone
Crust Made for Scratch, Stuffed w/ Mozzarella Cheese & Ricotta Cheese w/ Your Choice of 3 Toppings. Extra Toppings $1. Comes w/ 2 Marinara & 1 Garlic Sauce
Small Stromboli
Allyanna's Uses Their Favorite Made from Scratch Bread & Spreads. Mozzarella Cheese & White Cheddar Cheese all over it. Rolled up & Baked to Perfection. Your Choice of 2 Toppings, Extra Toppings $1.
Large Stromboli
Allyanna's Uses Their Favorite Made from Scratch Bread & Spreads. Mozzarella Cheese & White Cheddar Cheese all over it. Rolled up & Baked to Perfection. Your Choice of 2 Toppings, Extra Toppings $1. Comes w/ 2 Marinara & 2 Garlic Sauces
Build Your Own Pizza
Personal Cheese Pizza
10" Personal Pizza -Add Your Own Toppings. Make it Gluten Free for $3.
Large Cheese Pizza
14" Large -Cheese Pizza -Your Choice of Hand Tossed Regular Crust or Thin and Crispy Crust. Add Your Own Toppings. Make it Gluten Free for $6
Extra Large Cheese Pizza
16" Extra Large Cheese Pizza -Your Choice of Hand Tossed Regular Crust or Thin and Crispy Crust. Add Your Own Toppings
Super Cheese Pizza
20" Supper Cheese Pizza -Add Your Own Toppings
Specialty Pizza (Online Ordering)
Personal BBQ Chicken Pizza
10" Personal BBQ Pizza -Pieces of Chicken on Top of BBQ Sauce w/ Bacon, Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese. Jalapeno & Onions Available Upon Request.
LG BBQ Chicken Pizza
14" Large BBQ Pizza -Pieces of Chicken on Top of BBQ Sauce w/ Bacon, Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese. Jalapeno & Onions Available Upon Request.
X-LG BBQ Chicken Pizza
16" Extra Large BBQ Pizza -Pieces of Chicken on Top of BBQ Sauce w/ Bacon, Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese. Jalapeno & Onions Available Upon Request.
Super BBQ Chicken Pizza
20" Super BBQ Pizza -Pieces of Chicken on Top of BBQ Sauce w/ Bacon, Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese. Jalapeno & Onions Available Upon Request.
Pers. Buffalo Wing Pizza
10" Personal Buffalo Wing Pizza -Your Choice of Hot or Mild Sauce Base w/ Pieces of Chicken & a Blend of 4 Cheeses, Served w/ Ranch or Bleu Cheese.
LG Buffalo Wing Pizza
14"Large Buffalo Wing Pizza -Your Choice of Hot or Mild Sauce Base w/ Pieces of Chicken & a Blend of 4 Cheeses, Served w/ Ranch or Bleu Cheese.
X-LG Buffalo Wing Pizza
16" Extra Large Buffalo Wing Pizza -Your Choice of Hot or Mild Sauce Base w/ Pieces of Chicken & a Blend of 4 Cheeses, Served w/ Ranch or Bleu Cheese.
Super Buffalo Wing Pizza
20" Super Buffalo Wing Pizza -Your Choice of Hot or Mild Sauce Base w/ Pieces of Chicken & a Blend of 4 Cheeses, Served w/ Ranch or Bleu Cheese.
Pers. Chicken Alfredo Pizza
10" Personal Chicken Alfredo Pizza -Alfredo Sauce Topped w/ Chicken, Minced Garlic & Spinach
Large Chicken Alfredo Pizza
14" Large Chicken Alfredo Pizza -Alfredo Sauce Topped w/ Chicken, Minced Garlic & Spinach
X-LG Chicken Alfredo Pizza
16" Extra Large Chicken Alfredo Pizza -Alfredo Sauce Topped w/ Chicken, Minced Garlic & Spinach
Super Chicken Alfredo Pizza
20" Super Chicken Alfredo Pizza -Alfredo Sauce Topped w/ Chicken, Minced Garlic & Spinach
Pers Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
10" Personal Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Pizza -Chicken, Ranch Sauce, Bacon & a 4 Cheese Blend
LG Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
14" Large Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Pizza -Chicken, Ranch Sauce, Bacon & a 4 Cheese Blend
X-LG Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
16" Extra Large Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Pizza -Chicken, Ranch Sauce, Bacon & a 4 Cheese Blend
Super Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
20" Super Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Pizza -Chicken, Ranch Sauce, Bacon & a 4 Cheese Blend
Pers. Chicken Fiesta Pizza
10" Personal Chicken Fiesta Pizza -Chicken, Bacon, Fresh Tomatoes, Caramelized Onions, Cheddar Cheese & Our 4 Cheese Blend
LG Chicken Fiesta Pizza
14" Large Chicken Fiesta Pizza -Chicken, Bacon, Fresh Tomatoes, Caramelized Onions, Cheddar Cheese & Our 4 Cheese Blend
X-LG Chicken Fiesta Pizza
16" Extra Large Chicken Fiesta Pizza -Chicken, Bacon, Fresh Tomatoes, Caramelized Onions, Cheddar Cheese & Our 4 Cheese Blend
Super Chicken Fiesta Pizza
20" Super Chicken Fiesta Pizza -Chicken, Bacon, Fresh Tomatoes, Caramelized Onions, Cheddar Cheese & Our 4 Cheese Blend
Pers. Chicken Pesto Pizza
10" Personal Chicken Pesto White Pizza -Chicken, Garlic Butter, Pesto, Fresh Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, Ricotta Cheese, Onions & a 4 Cheese Blend
LG Chicken Pesto Pizza
14" Large Chicken Pesto White Pizza -Chicken, Garlic Butter, Pesto, Fresh Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, Ricotta Cheese, Onions & a 4 Cheese Blend
X-LG Chicken Pesto Pizza
16" Extra Large Chicken Pesto White Pizza -Chicken, Garlic Butter, Pesto, Fresh Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, Ricotta Cheese, Onions & a 4 Cheese Blend
Super Chicken Pesto Pizza
20" Super Chicken Pesto White Pizza -Chicken, Garlic Butter, Pesto, Fresh Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, Ricotta Cheese, Onions & a 4 Cheese Blend
Pers Deluxe Pizza
10" Personal Deluxe Pizza -Sausage, Pepperoni, Onions, Green Bell Peppers & Mushrooms
LG Deluxe Pizza
14" Large Deluxe Pizza -Sausage, Pepperoni, Onions, Green Bell Peppers & Mushrooms
X-LG Deluxe Pizza
16" Extra Large Deluxe Pizza -Sausage, Pepperoni, Onions, Green Bell Peppers & Mushrooms
Super Deluxe Pizza
20" Super Deluxe Pizza -Sausage, Pepperoni, Onions, Green Bell Peppers & Mushrooms
Pers Chicken Spinach White Pizza
10" Personal Greek Chicken, Spinach White Pizza -Garlic Butter, Chicken, Black Olives, Spinach, Fresh Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, Ricotta Cheese & a 4 Cheese Blend.
LG Chicken Spinach White Pizza
14" Large Greek Chicken, Spinach White Pizza -Garlic Butter, Chicken, Black Olives, Spinach, Fresh Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, Ricotta Cheese & a 4 Cheese Blend.
X-LG Chicken Spinach White Pizza
16" Extra Large Greek Chicken, Spinach White Pizza -Garlic Butter, Chicken, Black Olives, Spinach, Fresh Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, Ricotta Cheese & a 4 Cheese Blend.
Super Chicken Spinach White Pizza
20" Super Greek Chicken, Spinach White Pizza -Garlic Butter, Chicken, Black Olives, Spinach, Fresh Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, Ricotta Cheese & a 4 Cheese Blend.
Pers Margherita Pizza
10" Personal Margherita Pizza -Fresh Basil, Tomatoes, Minced Garlic, Mozzarella Cheese & a 4 Cheese Blend
LG Margherita Pizza
14" Large Margherita Pizza -Fresh Basil, Tomatoes, Minced Garlic, Mozzarella Cheese & a 4 Cheese Blend
X-LG Margherita Pizza
16" Extra Large Margherita Pizza -Fresh Basil, Tomatoes, Minced Garlic, Mozzarella Cheese & a 4 Cheese Blend
Super Margherita Pizza
20" Super Margherita Pizza -Fresh Basil, Tomatoes, Minced Garlic, Mozzarella Cheese & a 4 Cheese Blend
Pers Meat Lovers Pizza
10" Personal Meat Lovers Pizza -Beef, Sausage, Ham, Pepperoni & Bacon Make it Gluten Free for $3.
LG Meat Lovers Pizza
14" Large Meat Lovers Pizza -Beef, Sausage, Ham, Pepperoni & Bacon
X-LG Meat Lovers Pizza
16" Extra Large Meat Lovers Pizza -Beef, Sausage, Ham, Pepperoni & Bacon
Super Meat Lovers Pizza
20" Super Meat Lovers Pizza -Beef, Sausage, Ham, Pepperoni & Bacon
Pers Philly Pizza
10" Personal Philly Cheese Steak Pizza -Rib-eye Steak, Onions, Green Bell Peppers & a 4 Cheese Bland
LG Philly Pizza
14" Large Philly Cheese Steak Pizza -Rib-eye Steak, Onions, Green Bell Peppers & a 4 Cheese Bland
X-LG Philly Pizza
16" Extra Large Philly Cheese Steak Pizza -Rib-eye Steak, Onions, Green Bell Peppers & a 4 Cheese Bland
Super Philly Pizza
20" Super Philly Cheese Steak Pizza -Rib-eye Steak, Onions, Green Bell Peppers & a 4 Cheese Bland
Pers Shrimp & Crab Au Gratin Pizza
10" Personal Shrimp & Crab Au Gratin Pizza : w/ Allyanna's Crab spread, Shrimp & Chives, Smothered in Mozzarella Cheese.
LG Shrimp & Crab Au Gratin Pizza
14" Large Shrimp & Crab Au Gratin Pizza w/ Allyanna's Crab spread, Shrimp & Chives, Smothered in Mozzarella Cheese.
X-LG Shrimp & Crab Au Gratin Pizza
16" Extra Large Shrimp & Crab Au Gratin Pizza w/ Allyanna's Crabspread , Shrimp & Chives, Smothered in Mozzarella Cheese.
Super Shrimp & Crab Au Gratin Pizza
20" Super Shrimp & Crab Au Gratin Pizza w/ Allyanna's Crab spread, Shrimp & Chives, Smothered in Mozzarella Cheese.
Pers Spinach & Mushroom White Pizza
10" Personal Spinach & Mushroom White Pizza -Garlic Butter, Spinach, Mushrooms, Minced Garlic, Fresh Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, Ricotta Cheese & a 4 Cheese Bland.
LG Spinach & Mushroom White Pizza
14" Large Spinach & Mushroom White Pizza -Garlic Butter, Spinach, Mushrooms, Minced Garlic, Fresh Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, Ricotta Cheese & a 4 Cheese Bland.
X-LG Spinach & Mushroom White Pizza
16" Extra Large Spinach & Mushroom White Pizza -Garlic Butter, Spinach, Mushrooms, Minced Garlic, Fresh Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, Ricotta Cheese & a 4 Cheese Bland.
Super Spinach & Mushroom White Pizza
20" Super Spinach & Mushroom White Pizza -Garlic Butter, Spinach, Mushrooms, Minced Garlic, Fresh Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, Ricotta Cheese & a 4 Cheese Bland.
Pers Supreme Pizza
10" Personal Supreme Pizza -Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Bacon, Beef, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers & Black Olives.
LG Supreme Pizza
14" Large Supreme Pizza -Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Bacon, Beef, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers & Black Olives.
X-LG Supreme Pizza
16" Extra Large Supreme Pizza -Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Bacon, Beef, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers & Black Olives.
Super Supreme Pizza
20" Super Supreme Pizza -Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Bacon, Beef, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers & Black Olives.
Pers Taco Pizza
10" Personal Taco Pizza -Your Choice of Beef or Chicken w/ Re-fried Beans, Salsa & a 4 Cheese Blend Topped w/ Lettuce & Tomatoes. Onions & Jalapenos Available Upon Request.
LG Taco Pizza
14" Large Taco Pizza -Your Choice of Beef or Chicken w/ Re-fried Beans, Salsa & a 4 Cheese Blend Topped w/ Lettuce & Tomatoes. Onions & Jalapenos Available Upon Request.
X-LG Taco Pizza
16" Extra Large Taco Pizza -Your Choice of Beef or Chicken w/ Re-fried Beans, Salsa & a 4 Cheese Blend Topped w/ Lettuce & Tomatoes. Onions & Jalapenos Available Upon Request.
Super Taco Pizza
20" Super Taco Pizza -Your Choice of Beef or Chicken w/ Re-fried Beans, Salsa & a 4 Cheese Blend Topped w/ Lettuce & Tomatoes. Onions & Jalapenos Available Upon Request.
Pers Sarantino Pizza
10" Personal Sarantino Pizza -Salami, Capicola Ham, Green Olives, Roasted Red Peppers, Fresh Tomatoes, Onions & a 4 Cheese Blend
LG Sarantino Pizza
14" Large Sarantino Pizza -Salami, Capicola Ham, Green Olives, Roasted Red Peppers, Fresh Tomatoes, Onions & a 4 Cheese Blend
X-LG Sarantino Pizza
16" Extra Large Sarantino Pizza -Salami, Capicola Ham, Green Olives, Roasted Red Peppers, Fresh Tomatoes, Onions & a 4 Cheese Blend
Super Sarantino Pizza
20" Super Sarantino Pizza -Salami, Capicola Ham, Green Olives, Roasted Red Peppers, Fresh Tomatoes, Onions & a 4 Cheese Blend
Pers White Hawaiian Pizza
10" Personal Ultimate Hawaiian White Pizza -Garlic Butter, Chicken, Smoked Ham, Bacon, Pineapple, Ricotta Cheese & a 4 Cheese Blend
LG White Hawaiian Pizza
14" Large Ultimate Hawaiian White Pizza -Garlic Butter, Chicken, Smoked Ham, Bacon, Pineapple, Ricotta Cheese & a 4 Cheese Blend
X-LG White Hawaiian Pizza
16" Extra Large Ultimate Hawaiian White Pizza -Garlic Butter, Chicken, Smoked Ham, Bacon, Pineapple, Ricotta Cheese & a 4 Cheese Blend
Super White Hawaiian Pizza
20" Super Ultimate Hawaiian White Pizza -Garlic Butter, Chicken, Smoked Ham, Bacon, Pineapple, Ricotta Cheese & a 4 Cheese Blend
Pers Veggie Pizza
10" Personal Veggie Pizza -Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Black Olives & Spinach
LG Veggie Pizza
14" Large Veggie Pizza -Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Black Olives & Spinach
X-LG Veggie Pizza
16" Extra Large Veggie Pizza -Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Black Olives & Spinach
Super Veggie Pizza
20" Super Veggie Pizza -Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Black Olives & Spinach
Pers Veggie Supreme Pizza
10" Personal Veggie Supreme Pizza -Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Fresh Tomatoes, Black Olives, Green Olives, Spinach, Artichokes & Sun-Dried Tomatoes.
LG Veggie Supreme Pizza
14" Large Veggie Supreme Pizza -Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Fresh Tomatoes, Black Olives, Green Olives, Spinach, Artichokes & Sun-Dried Tomatoes.
X-LG Veggie Supreme Pizza
16" Extra Large Veggie Supreme Pizza -Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Fresh Tomatoes, Black Olives, Green Olives, Spinach, Artichokes & Sun-Dried Tomatoes.
Super Veggie Supreme Pizza
20" Super Veggie Supreme Pizza -Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Fresh Tomatoes, Black Olives, Green Olives, Spinach, Artichokes & Sun-Dried Tomatoes.
Pers White Pizza
10" Personal White Pizza -Garlic Butter w/ Mozzarella & Ricotta Cheese w/ 3 Toppings of Your Choice.
LG White Pizza
14" Large White Pizza -Garlic Butter w/ Mozzarella & Ricotta Cheese w/ 3 Toppings of Your Choice.
X-LG White Pizza
16" Extra Large White Pizza -Garlic Butter w/ Mozzarella & Ricotta Cheese w/ 3 Toppings of Your Choice.
Super White Pizza
20" Super White Pizza -Garlic Butter w/ Mozzarella & Ricotta Cheese w/ 3 Toppings of Your Choice.
Pasta
Chicken Parmigiana
Breaded chicken over spaghetti pasta smothered in sauce and cheese
Baked Chicken Margherita
Cheese Tortellini, Chicken, Basil, Fresh Tomatoes, 4 Cheese Blend, Your Choice of Sauce, Served with a side garden or side Caesar salad and bread sticks.
Baked Meaty Ziti
Ziti Pasta, Italian Sausage, 4 Cheese Blend & Your Choice of Sauce. Served with a side garden or side Caesar salad and bread sticks.
Baked Spaghetti & Meatballs
Spaghetti Pasta, Meatballs, 4 Cheese Blend. Your Choice of Sauce. Served with a side garden or side Caesar salad and bread sticks.
Beef Manicotti
Manicotti Shells Stuffed w/ Seasoned Ground Beef & Ricotta Cheese. Topped w/ Your Choice of Sauce & a 4 Cheese Blend. Served with a side garden or side Caesar salad and bread sticks.
Cajun Chicken Alfredo
Fettuccine Pasta, Blackened Chicken, Alfredo Sauce, Minced Garlic & a 4 Cheese Blend
Meat Lasagna
Served with a side garden or side Caesar salad and bread sticks.
Meaty Mac & Cheese
Mac & Cheese, Beef, Ham & a 4 Cheese Blend
Pesto Shrimp Fettucine
Comes with Shrimp, Sundried Tomatoes, Feta, Onions & Pesto Cream Sauce
Sausage & Roasted Pepper Alfredo
Served w/ Summer Sausage, Roasted Pepper Medley, Alfredo Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese.
Spinach & Mushroom Alfredo
Cheese Tortellini, Spinach, Mushrooms, Alfredo Sauce & a 4 Cheese Blend
Shrimp Fettuccine Alfredo
Half pound shrimp, alfredo, minced garlic, Fettuccine and mozzarella cheese
Eggplant Parmesan
Crispy Fried Eggplant covered in Pasta Sauce & Smothered in Mozzarella
Subs & Sandwiches
Bacon Lovers BLT
Thick Cut Bacon piled high with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo and Cheddar
Chicken Cheesesteak Sub
w/ Grilled Chicken, Onions, Peppers & Cheese.
Chicken Parmesan Sub
Breaded Chicken Strips, Marinara Sauce & a 4 Cheese Blend
Cheeseburger W/ Fries
Comes with cheese, mayo, and tomatoes.
Club Sandwich
Smoked Ham, Bacon, Lettuce, Fresh Tomatoes & Spicy mayo.
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Breaded chicken, tomatoes, mayo, & pickles
Hot Ham & Cheese Melt
Honey Ham piled high with Bacon, Mayo & 3 Cheese Blend
Italian Sub
Capicola Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Fresh Tomatoes, Spicy Mayo & Provolone Cheese.
Meatball Sub
Meatballs, Marinara Sauce, White Cheddar, Provolone & Parmesan Cheese.
Philly Cheesesteak Sub
Rib-eye Steak, Onions, Green Bell Peppers, Marinara Sauce & a 4 Cheese Blend
Prime Rib & Swiss Sub
Marinated Prime Rib, Caramelized Onions & Swiss Cheese
Salmon BLT
Dessert
Drinks
Side Sauces
