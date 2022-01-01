Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Allyanna's Olde Style Pizzeria

1,578 Reviews

$

205 East Montgomery Cross Road

Savannah, GA 31406

Popular Items

Large Cheese Pizza
10 Wings
Extra Large Cheese Pizza

Starters

Buffalo Chicken Dip

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$5.99
Chicken Tender Strips

Chicken Tender Strips

$6.99

Served plain or in Buffalo Sauce

Crinkle Fries

$1.99
Freedom Fries

Freedom Fries

$5.99

Seasoned Wedges smothered in cheese, bacon and ranch

Grilled Cheese w/ fries

Grilled Cheese w/ fries

$3.99
Hot Crab Dip

Hot Crab Dip

$7.99
Nachos w/3 Toppings

Nachos w/3 Toppings

$3.99
Parmesan Garlic Knots

Parmesan Garlic Knots

$4.99

Seasoned Wedges

$2.99

Shrimp Basket & Fries

$7.99

Side of Meatballs

$4.99
Spinach and Artichoke Dip

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

$5.99

SUB CHIPS

Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$4.99

Wings

5 Wings

5 Wings

$6.99
10 Wings

10 Wings

$13.99
20 Wings

20 Wings

$25.99

40 Wings

$49.99

100 Wings

$125.99

Sticks

Garlic Parmesan Breadsticks

$4.99

8 Sticks Served w/ Marinara Sauce

SM Garlic Parmesan Cheesy Bread

SM Garlic Parmesan Cheesy Bread

$5.99
LG Garlic Parmesan Cheey Bread

LG Garlic Parmesan Cheey Bread

$7.99

Salads

Side Caesar Salad

Side Caesar Salad

$2.99

Romaine Lettuce, Bacon, Shredded Parmesan Cheese, Croutons & Caesar Dressing

Whole Caesar Salad

Whole Caesar Salad

$6.99

Romaine Lettuce, Bacon, Shredded Parmesan Cheese, Croutons & Caesar Dressing

Side Garden Salad

$2.99

Garden Mix w/ Onions, Green Bell Peppers, Black Olives, Fresh Tomatoes & Croutons

Whole Garden Salad

$6.99

Garden Mix w/ Onions, Green Bell Peppers, Black Olives, Fresh Tomatoes & Croutons

Side Greek Salad

Side Greek Salad

$3.99

Garden Mix w/ Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, Fresh Tomatoes, Pepperoncini, Cucumbers & Greek Vinaigrette

Whole Greek Salad

Whole Greek Salad

$8.99

Garden Mix w/ Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, Fresh Tomatoes, Pepperoncini, Cucumbers & Greek Vinaigrette

Antipasto Salad

$8.99

Garden mix w/ Smoked Ham, Kalamata Olives, Green Olives, Artichoke Hearts, Fresh Tomatoes, Pepperoncini & Fresh Mozzarella

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$6.99

Fresh Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Fresh Basil & Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$9.99

Garden Mix w/ Salami, Capicola Ham, Boiled Eggs, Fresh Tomatoes & Provolone Cheese

Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.99

Chicken, Garden Mix, Fresh Tomatoes & Cheddar Cheese

Salmon Salad

Salmon Salad

$11.99

Marinated Salmon, Served Over Garden Mix w/ Banana Peppers, Fresh Tomatoes, Craisins, Walnuts & Balsamic Vinaigrette on the Side

Spinach Salad

Spinach Salad

$7.99

Spinach, Bacon, Craisins, Glazed Walnuts, Shredded Parmesan Cheese & Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing

Fish or Shrimp Salad

Fish or Shrimp Salad

$11.99

Fish or Shrimp, lettuce, fresh tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and boiled eggs with your choice of dressing

Calzones & Strombolis

Small Calzone

Small Calzone

$7.99

Crust Made for Scratch, Stuffed w/ Mozzarella Cheese & Ricotta Cheese w/ Your Choice of 3 Toppings. Extra Toppings $1

Lage Calzone

$11.99

Crust Made for Scratch, Stuffed w/ Mozzarella Cheese & Ricotta Cheese w/ Your Choice of 3 Toppings. Extra Toppings $1. Comes w/ 2 Marinara & 1 Garlic Sauce

Small Stromboli

Small Stromboli

$6.99

Allyanna's Uses Their Favorite Made from Scratch Bread & Spreads. Mozzarella Cheese & White Cheddar Cheese all over it. Rolled up & Baked to Perfection. Your Choice of 2 Toppings, Extra Toppings $1.

Large Stromboli

Large Stromboli

$9.99

Allyanna's Uses Their Favorite Made from Scratch Bread & Spreads. Mozzarella Cheese & White Cheddar Cheese all over it. Rolled up & Baked to Perfection. Your Choice of 2 Toppings, Extra Toppings $1. Comes w/ 2 Marinara & 2 Garlic Sauces

Build Your Own Pizza

Personal Cheese Pizza

Personal Cheese Pizza

$7.99

10" Personal Pizza -Add Your Own Toppings. Make it Gluten Free for $3.

Large Cheese Pizza

Large Cheese Pizza

$10.99

14" Large -Cheese Pizza -Your Choice of Hand Tossed Regular Crust or Thin and Crispy Crust. Add Your Own Toppings. Make it Gluten Free for $6

Extra Large Cheese Pizza

Extra Large Cheese Pizza

$13.99

16" Extra Large Cheese Pizza -Your Choice of Hand Tossed Regular Crust or Thin and Crispy Crust. Add Your Own Toppings

Super Cheese Pizza

Super Cheese Pizza

$17.99

20" Supper Cheese Pizza -Add Your Own Toppings

Specialty Pizza (Online Ordering)

Personal BBQ Chicken Pizza

$10.99

10" Personal BBQ Pizza -Pieces of Chicken on Top of BBQ Sauce w/ Bacon, Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese. Jalapeno & Onions Available Upon Request.

LG BBQ Chicken Pizza

$16.99

14" Large BBQ Pizza -Pieces of Chicken on Top of BBQ Sauce w/ Bacon, Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese. Jalapeno & Onions Available Upon Request.

X-LG BBQ Chicken Pizza

$19.99

16" Extra Large BBQ Pizza -Pieces of Chicken on Top of BBQ Sauce w/ Bacon, Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese. Jalapeno & Onions Available Upon Request.

Super BBQ Chicken Pizza

$24.99

20" Super BBQ Pizza -Pieces of Chicken on Top of BBQ Sauce w/ Bacon, Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese. Jalapeno & Onions Available Upon Request.

Pers. Buffalo Wing Pizza

Pers. Buffalo Wing Pizza

$10.99

10" Personal Buffalo Wing Pizza -Your Choice of Hot or Mild Sauce Base w/ Pieces of Chicken & a Blend of 4 Cheeses, Served w/ Ranch or Bleu Cheese.

LG Buffalo Wing Pizza

LG Buffalo Wing Pizza

$16.99

14"Large Buffalo Wing Pizza -Your Choice of Hot or Mild Sauce Base w/ Pieces of Chicken & a Blend of 4 Cheeses, Served w/ Ranch or Bleu Cheese.

X-LG Buffalo Wing Pizza

$19.99

16" Extra Large Buffalo Wing Pizza -Your Choice of Hot or Mild Sauce Base w/ Pieces of Chicken & a Blend of 4 Cheeses, Served w/ Ranch or Bleu Cheese.

Super Buffalo Wing Pizza

$24.99

20" Super Buffalo Wing Pizza -Your Choice of Hot or Mild Sauce Base w/ Pieces of Chicken & a Blend of 4 Cheeses, Served w/ Ranch or Bleu Cheese.

Pers. Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$10.99

10" Personal Chicken Alfredo Pizza -Alfredo Sauce Topped w/ Chicken, Minced Garlic & Spinach

Large Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$16.99

14" Large Chicken Alfredo Pizza -Alfredo Sauce Topped w/ Chicken, Minced Garlic & Spinach

X-LG Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$19.99

16" Extra Large Chicken Alfredo Pizza -Alfredo Sauce Topped w/ Chicken, Minced Garlic & Spinach

Super Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$24.99

20" Super Chicken Alfredo Pizza -Alfredo Sauce Topped w/ Chicken, Minced Garlic & Spinach

Pers Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$10.99

10" Personal Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Pizza -Chicken, Ranch Sauce, Bacon & a 4 Cheese Blend

LG Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$16.99

14" Large Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Pizza -Chicken, Ranch Sauce, Bacon & a 4 Cheese Blend

X-LG Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$19.99

16" Extra Large Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Pizza -Chicken, Ranch Sauce, Bacon & a 4 Cheese Blend

Super Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$24.99

20" Super Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Pizza -Chicken, Ranch Sauce, Bacon & a 4 Cheese Blend

Pers. Chicken Fiesta Pizza

$10.99

10" Personal Chicken Fiesta Pizza -Chicken, Bacon, Fresh Tomatoes, Caramelized Onions, Cheddar Cheese & Our 4 Cheese Blend

LG Chicken Fiesta Pizza

$16.99

14" Large Chicken Fiesta Pizza -Chicken, Bacon, Fresh Tomatoes, Caramelized Onions, Cheddar Cheese & Our 4 Cheese Blend

X-LG Chicken Fiesta Pizza

$19.99

16" Extra Large Chicken Fiesta Pizza -Chicken, Bacon, Fresh Tomatoes, Caramelized Onions, Cheddar Cheese & Our 4 Cheese Blend

Super Chicken Fiesta Pizza

$24.99

20" Super Chicken Fiesta Pizza -Chicken, Bacon, Fresh Tomatoes, Caramelized Onions, Cheddar Cheese & Our 4 Cheese Blend

Pers. Chicken Pesto Pizza

$10.99

10" Personal Chicken Pesto White Pizza -Chicken, Garlic Butter, Pesto, Fresh Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, Ricotta Cheese, Onions & a 4 Cheese Blend

LG Chicken Pesto Pizza

$16.99

14" Large Chicken Pesto White Pizza -Chicken, Garlic Butter, Pesto, Fresh Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, Ricotta Cheese, Onions & a 4 Cheese Blend

X-LG Chicken Pesto Pizza

$19.99

16" Extra Large Chicken Pesto White Pizza -Chicken, Garlic Butter, Pesto, Fresh Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, Ricotta Cheese, Onions & a 4 Cheese Blend

Super Chicken Pesto Pizza

$24.99

20" Super Chicken Pesto White Pizza -Chicken, Garlic Butter, Pesto, Fresh Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, Ricotta Cheese, Onions & a 4 Cheese Blend

Pers Deluxe Pizza

$10.99

10" Personal Deluxe Pizza -Sausage, Pepperoni, Onions, Green Bell Peppers & Mushrooms

LG Deluxe Pizza

$16.99

14" Large Deluxe Pizza -Sausage, Pepperoni, Onions, Green Bell Peppers & Mushrooms

X-LG Deluxe Pizza

$19.99

16" Extra Large Deluxe Pizza -Sausage, Pepperoni, Onions, Green Bell Peppers & Mushrooms

Super Deluxe Pizza

$24.99

20" Super Deluxe Pizza -Sausage, Pepperoni, Onions, Green Bell Peppers & Mushrooms

Pers Chicken Spinach White Pizza

$10.99

10" Personal Greek Chicken, Spinach White Pizza -Garlic Butter, Chicken, Black Olives, Spinach, Fresh Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, Ricotta Cheese & a 4 Cheese Blend.

LG Chicken Spinach White Pizza

$16.99

14" Large Greek Chicken, Spinach White Pizza -Garlic Butter, Chicken, Black Olives, Spinach, Fresh Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, Ricotta Cheese & a 4 Cheese Blend.

X-LG Chicken Spinach White Pizza

$19.99

16" Extra Large Greek Chicken, Spinach White Pizza -Garlic Butter, Chicken, Black Olives, Spinach, Fresh Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, Ricotta Cheese & a 4 Cheese Blend.

Super Chicken Spinach White Pizza

$24.99

20" Super Greek Chicken, Spinach White Pizza -Garlic Butter, Chicken, Black Olives, Spinach, Fresh Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, Ricotta Cheese & a 4 Cheese Blend.

Pers Margherita Pizza

$10.99

10" Personal Margherita Pizza -Fresh Basil, Tomatoes, Minced Garlic, Mozzarella Cheese & a 4 Cheese Blend

LG Margherita Pizza

LG Margherita Pizza

$16.99

14" Large Margherita Pizza -Fresh Basil, Tomatoes, Minced Garlic, Mozzarella Cheese & a 4 Cheese Blend

X-LG Margherita Pizza

X-LG Margherita Pizza

$19.99

16" Extra Large Margherita Pizza -Fresh Basil, Tomatoes, Minced Garlic, Mozzarella Cheese & a 4 Cheese Blend

Super Margherita Pizza

Super Margherita Pizza

$24.99

20" Super Margherita Pizza -Fresh Basil, Tomatoes, Minced Garlic, Mozzarella Cheese & a 4 Cheese Blend

Pers Meat Lovers Pizza

$10.99

10" Personal Meat Lovers Pizza -Beef, Sausage, Ham, Pepperoni & Bacon Make it Gluten Free for $3.

LG Meat Lovers Pizza

LG Meat Lovers Pizza

$16.99

14" Large Meat Lovers Pizza -Beef, Sausage, Ham, Pepperoni & Bacon

X-LG Meat Lovers Pizza

X-LG Meat Lovers Pizza

$19.99

16" Extra Large Meat Lovers Pizza -Beef, Sausage, Ham, Pepperoni & Bacon

Super Meat Lovers Pizza

$24.99

20" Super Meat Lovers Pizza -Beef, Sausage, Ham, Pepperoni & Bacon

Pers Philly Pizza

$10.99

10" Personal Philly Cheese Steak Pizza -Rib-eye Steak, Onions, Green Bell Peppers & a 4 Cheese Bland

LG Philly Pizza

$16.99

14" Large Philly Cheese Steak Pizza -Rib-eye Steak, Onions, Green Bell Peppers & a 4 Cheese Bland

X-LG Philly Pizza

$19.99

16" Extra Large Philly Cheese Steak Pizza -Rib-eye Steak, Onions, Green Bell Peppers & a 4 Cheese Bland

Super Philly Pizza

$24.99

20" Super Philly Cheese Steak Pizza -Rib-eye Steak, Onions, Green Bell Peppers & a 4 Cheese Bland

Pers Shrimp & Crab Au Gratin Pizza

$11.99

10" Personal Shrimp & Crab Au Gratin Pizza : w/ Allyanna's Crab spread, Shrimp & Chives, Smothered in Mozzarella Cheese.

LG Shrimp & Crab Au Gratin Pizza

$18.99

14" Large Shrimp & Crab Au Gratin Pizza w/ Allyanna's Crab spread, Shrimp & Chives, Smothered in Mozzarella Cheese.

X-LG Shrimp & Crab Au Gratin Pizza

$21.99

16" Extra Large Shrimp & Crab Au Gratin Pizza w/ Allyanna's Crabspread , Shrimp & Chives, Smothered in Mozzarella Cheese.

Super Shrimp & Crab Au Gratin Pizza

$28.99

20" Super Shrimp & Crab Au Gratin Pizza w/ Allyanna's Crab spread, Shrimp & Chives, Smothered in Mozzarella Cheese.

Pers Spinach & Mushroom White Pizza

$10.99

10" Personal Spinach & Mushroom White Pizza -Garlic Butter, Spinach, Mushrooms, Minced Garlic, Fresh Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, Ricotta Cheese & a 4 Cheese Bland.

LG Spinach & Mushroom White Pizza

$16.99

14" Large Spinach & Mushroom White Pizza -Garlic Butter, Spinach, Mushrooms, Minced Garlic, Fresh Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, Ricotta Cheese & a 4 Cheese Bland.

X-LG Spinach & Mushroom White Pizza

$19.99

16" Extra Large Spinach & Mushroom White Pizza -Garlic Butter, Spinach, Mushrooms, Minced Garlic, Fresh Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, Ricotta Cheese & a 4 Cheese Bland.

Super Spinach & Mushroom White Pizza

$24.99

20" Super Spinach & Mushroom White Pizza -Garlic Butter, Spinach, Mushrooms, Minced Garlic, Fresh Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, Ricotta Cheese & a 4 Cheese Bland.

Pers Supreme Pizza

$11.99

10" Personal Supreme Pizza -Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Bacon, Beef, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers & Black Olives.

LG Supreme Pizza

LG Supreme Pizza

$18.99

14" Large Supreme Pizza -Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Bacon, Beef, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers & Black Olives.

X-LG Supreme Pizza

$21.99

16" Extra Large Supreme Pizza -Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Bacon, Beef, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers & Black Olives.

Super Supreme Pizza

$28.99

20" Super Supreme Pizza -Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Bacon, Beef, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers & Black Olives.

Pers Taco Pizza

Pers Taco Pizza

$10.99

10" Personal Taco Pizza -Your Choice of Beef or Chicken w/ Re-fried Beans, Salsa & a 4 Cheese Blend Topped w/ Lettuce & Tomatoes. Onions & Jalapenos Available Upon Request.

LG Taco Pizza

LG Taco Pizza

$16.99

14" Large Taco Pizza -Your Choice of Beef or Chicken w/ Re-fried Beans, Salsa & a 4 Cheese Blend Topped w/ Lettuce & Tomatoes. Onions & Jalapenos Available Upon Request.

X-LG Taco Pizza

$19.99

16" Extra Large Taco Pizza -Your Choice of Beef or Chicken w/ Re-fried Beans, Salsa & a 4 Cheese Blend Topped w/ Lettuce & Tomatoes. Onions & Jalapenos Available Upon Request.

Super Taco Pizza

$24.99

20" Super Taco Pizza -Your Choice of Beef or Chicken w/ Re-fried Beans, Salsa & a 4 Cheese Blend Topped w/ Lettuce & Tomatoes. Onions & Jalapenos Available Upon Request.

Pers Sarantino Pizza

$10.99

10" Personal Sarantino Pizza -Salami, Capicola Ham, Green Olives, Roasted Red Peppers, Fresh Tomatoes, Onions & a 4 Cheese Blend

LG Sarantino Pizza

$16.99

14" Large Sarantino Pizza -Salami, Capicola Ham, Green Olives, Roasted Red Peppers, Fresh Tomatoes, Onions & a 4 Cheese Blend

X-LG Sarantino Pizza

$19.99

16" Extra Large Sarantino Pizza -Salami, Capicola Ham, Green Olives, Roasted Red Peppers, Fresh Tomatoes, Onions & a 4 Cheese Blend

Super Sarantino Pizza

$24.99

20" Super Sarantino Pizza -Salami, Capicola Ham, Green Olives, Roasted Red Peppers, Fresh Tomatoes, Onions & a 4 Cheese Blend

Pers White Hawaiian Pizza

$10.99

10" Personal Ultimate Hawaiian White Pizza -Garlic Butter, Chicken, Smoked Ham, Bacon, Pineapple, Ricotta Cheese & a 4 Cheese Blend

LG White Hawaiian Pizza

$16.99

14" Large Ultimate Hawaiian White Pizza -Garlic Butter, Chicken, Smoked Ham, Bacon, Pineapple, Ricotta Cheese & a 4 Cheese Blend

X-LG White Hawaiian Pizza

$19.99

16" Extra Large Ultimate Hawaiian White Pizza -Garlic Butter, Chicken, Smoked Ham, Bacon, Pineapple, Ricotta Cheese & a 4 Cheese Blend

Super White Hawaiian Pizza

$24.99

20" Super Ultimate Hawaiian White Pizza -Garlic Butter, Chicken, Smoked Ham, Bacon, Pineapple, Ricotta Cheese & a 4 Cheese Blend

Pers Veggie Pizza

$10.99

10" Personal Veggie Pizza -Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Black Olives & Spinach

LG Veggie Pizza

$16.99

14" Large Veggie Pizza -Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Black Olives & Spinach

X-LG Veggie Pizza

$19.99

16" Extra Large Veggie Pizza -Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Black Olives & Spinach

Super Veggie Pizza

$24.99

20" Super Veggie Pizza -Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Black Olives & Spinach

Pers Veggie Supreme Pizza

$11.99

10" Personal Veggie Supreme Pizza -Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Fresh Tomatoes, Black Olives, Green Olives, Spinach, Artichokes & Sun-Dried Tomatoes.

LG Veggie Supreme Pizza

$18.99

14" Large Veggie Supreme Pizza -Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Fresh Tomatoes, Black Olives, Green Olives, Spinach, Artichokes & Sun-Dried Tomatoes.

X-LG Veggie Supreme Pizza

$21.99

16" Extra Large Veggie Supreme Pizza -Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Fresh Tomatoes, Black Olives, Green Olives, Spinach, Artichokes & Sun-Dried Tomatoes.

Super Veggie Supreme Pizza

$28.99

20" Super Veggie Supreme Pizza -Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Fresh Tomatoes, Black Olives, Green Olives, Spinach, Artichokes & Sun-Dried Tomatoes.

Pers White Pizza

$10.99

10" Personal White Pizza -Garlic Butter w/ Mozzarella & Ricotta Cheese w/ 3 Toppings of Your Choice.

LG White Pizza

$16.99

14" Large White Pizza -Garlic Butter w/ Mozzarella & Ricotta Cheese w/ 3 Toppings of Your Choice.

X-LG White Pizza

$19.99

16" Extra Large White Pizza -Garlic Butter w/ Mozzarella & Ricotta Cheese w/ 3 Toppings of Your Choice.

Super White Pizza

$24.99

20" Super White Pizza -Garlic Butter w/ Mozzarella & Ricotta Cheese w/ 3 Toppings of Your Choice.

Pasta

Chicken Parmigiana

Chicken Parmigiana

$10.99

Breaded chicken over spaghetti pasta smothered in sauce and cheese

Baked Chicken Margherita

$10.99

Cheese Tortellini, Chicken, Basil, Fresh Tomatoes, 4 Cheese Blend, Your Choice of Sauce, Served with a side garden or side Caesar salad and bread sticks.

Baked Meaty Ziti

Baked Meaty Ziti

$10.99

Ziti Pasta, Italian Sausage, 4 Cheese Blend & Your Choice of Sauce. Served with a side garden or side Caesar salad and bread sticks.

Baked Spaghetti & Meatballs

Baked Spaghetti & Meatballs

$10.99

Spaghetti Pasta, Meatballs, 4 Cheese Blend. Your Choice of Sauce. Served with a side garden or side Caesar salad and bread sticks.

Beef Manicotti

Beef Manicotti

$10.99

Manicotti Shells Stuffed w/ Seasoned Ground Beef & Ricotta Cheese. Topped w/ Your Choice of Sauce & a 4 Cheese Blend. Served with a side garden or side Caesar salad and bread sticks.

Cajun Chicken Alfredo

Cajun Chicken Alfredo

$10.99

Fettuccine Pasta, Blackened Chicken, Alfredo Sauce, Minced Garlic & a 4 Cheese Blend

Meat Lasagna

Meat Lasagna

$10.99

Served with a side garden or side Caesar salad and bread sticks.

Meaty Mac & Cheese

Meaty Mac & Cheese

$10.99

Mac & Cheese, Beef, Ham & a 4 Cheese Blend

Pesto Shrimp Fettucine

$13.99

Comes with Shrimp, Sundried Tomatoes, Feta, Onions & Pesto Cream Sauce

Sausage & Roasted Pepper Alfredo

$10.99

Served w/ Summer Sausage, Roasted Pepper Medley, Alfredo Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese.

Spinach & Mushroom Alfredo

$10.99

Cheese Tortellini, Spinach, Mushrooms, Alfredo Sauce & a 4 Cheese Blend

Shrimp Fettuccine Alfredo

Shrimp Fettuccine Alfredo

$13.99

Half pound shrimp, alfredo, minced garlic, Fettuccine and mozzarella cheese

Eggplant Parmesan

$10.99

Crispy Fried Eggplant covered in Pasta Sauce & Smothered in Mozzarella

Subs & Sandwiches

Bacon Lovers BLT

$7.99

Thick Cut Bacon piled high with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo and Cheddar

Chicken Cheesesteak Sub

Chicken Cheesesteak Sub

$7.99

w/ Grilled Chicken, Onions, Peppers & Cheese.

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$8.99

Breaded Chicken Strips, Marinara Sauce & a 4 Cheese Blend

Cheeseburger W/ Fries

$6.99

Comes with cheese, mayo, and tomatoes.

Club Sandwich

Club Sandwich

$8.99

Smoked Ham, Bacon, Lettuce, Fresh Tomatoes & Spicy mayo.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$6.99

Breaded chicken, tomatoes, mayo, & pickles

Hot Ham & Cheese Melt

$7.99

Honey Ham piled high with Bacon, Mayo & 3 Cheese Blend

Italian Sub

$8.99

Capicola Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Fresh Tomatoes, Spicy Mayo & Provolone Cheese.

Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$8.99

Meatballs, Marinara Sauce, White Cheddar, Provolone & Parmesan Cheese.

Philly Cheesesteak Sub

Philly Cheesesteak Sub

$8.99

Rib-eye Steak, Onions, Green Bell Peppers, Marinara Sauce & a 4 Cheese Blend

Prime Rib & Swiss Sub

Prime Rib & Swiss Sub

$14.99

Marinated Prime Rib, Caramelized Onions & Swiss Cheese

Salmon BLT

$9.99

Dessert

Chocolat Chip Cannoli

Chocolat Chip Cannoli

$4.99

3 Pieces

Cinnamon Sweet Sticks

Cinnamon Sweet Sticks

$4.99
NY Cheesecake Slice

NY Cheesecake Slice

$4.99Out of stock
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$5.99

Drinks

2 Liter Soda

2 Liter Soda

$3.99
16 Oz Soda

16 Oz Soda

$1.89
Dasani 16 Oz

Dasani 16 Oz

$1.00
Gatorade

Gatorade

$2.25

Gallon Sweet Tea

$4.99

Cup Of Tea

$1.00

Side Sauces

Marinara

$0.75

Garlic Butter

$0.75
Ranch

Ranch

$0.75
Blue Cheese

Blue Cheese

$0.75
Italian

Italian

$0.75
Caesar

Caesar

$0.75
1000 Island

1000 Island

$0.75
Balsamic Vinaigrette

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.75

Greek Vinaigrette

$0.75
Raspberry Vinaigrette

Raspberry Vinaigrette

$0.75
Honey Mustard

Honey Mustard

$0.75
Extra Peppercinis

Extra Peppercinis

$0.75

Lunch Special (Copy)

1 Slice

$1.99

2 Slice & Drink

$3.99

2 Specialty Slices & Drink

$5.99
check markCasual
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Faster, Fresher, Better!

Location

205 East Montgomery Cross Road, Savannah, GA 31406

Directions

