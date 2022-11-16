Restaurant header imageView gallery

AllyCatz FireHouse

review star

No reviews yet

113 S State Street

Denver, IA 50622

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Wings Starter
Boneless Chicken Bites
12"Small Specialty Pizza

SPECIALS

Dessert Pizza

$12.99

Apple or Cherry Pie Dessert Pizza: 12" Thick Crust Topped with Apple or Cherry Pie Filling, Cinnamon, Sugar and Vanilla Icing.

SPECIAL: McPizza

$16.99+

The McPizza is a tasty treat! With Original pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, cream cheese, pepperoni and banana peppers! It's a must try!!

SPECIAL: McPizza Calzone

$14.99

A tasty treat of original pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, cream cheese, pepperoni and banana peppers!

STARTERS

Cheese Bread

$9.95

Chips and Baja Pico

$9.95

Chips and White Queso Cheese

$9.95

Cream Cheese Poppers

$9.95

Garlic Parmesan Fries

$9.95

Heaping Pile of Crispy Fries covered in Garlic Parmesan Butter and topped with Parmesan Cheese and Fresh Basil.

Loaded Fries

$9.95

Crispy Fries topped with Matt's Mac n Cheese sauce, Parmesan cheese, Bacon, Sour Cream and Green Onions.

Mac N Cheese Bites

$9.95

Nachos

$9.95

Piled high with your choice of chicken, beef taco meat or no meat, White Queso cheese sauce, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Baja Pico, Black Olives and Jalapenos. All loaded on Fries or Tortilla Chips.

Onion Rings

$9.95

Spicy Wisconsin Cheese Curds

$9.95

FYI...these DO have some kick to them!!

Chicken Tenders Starter

$9.95

Wings Starter

$9.95

Choose 1 sauce to toss your wings in OR choose 2 sauces for dipping!

Kids Menu

Kids Nachos

$6.95

Kids Nachos: Tortilla Chips or Fries topped with White Queso Cheese, Lettuce, and Sour Cream. Add Beef or Chicken Taco Meat for $1.00 Drinks included for Dine in only on all Kids Menu Items.

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.95

Choose 1 sauce to toss your wings in OR choose 2 sauces for dipping!

Kids Boneless Bites

$6.95

Choose 1 sauce to toss your wings in OR choose 2 sauces for dipping!

Kids Bone In Wings

$6.95

Choose 1 sauce to toss your wings in OR choose 2 sauces for dipping!

Kids Matt's Mac n Cheese

$6.95

1 TOPPING PIZZA

Choose your sauce, choose your 1 topping and crust type! It's that easy.

12" Small 1-Topping Pizza

$12.99

16" Large 1-Topping Pizza

$17.99

10" Cauliflower Crust 1-Topping Pizza

$13.99

CHEESE PIZZA

Here's your original cheese only pizza! Mozzarella and original pizza sauce.

12" Small Mozzarella Cheese Pizza

$10.99

16" Large Mozzarella Cheese

$15.99

10" Cauliflower Crust Mozzarella Cheese Pizza

$11.99

CALZONE

This is a must try!! Try any of our HUGE calzones!

Single Topping Calzone

$10.99

Build Your Own Calzone or use this choice for 1-Topping Calzone. Can add additional items for additional price.

BYO Specialty Calzone

$14.99

Build your own specialty calzone. Choose up to 5 toppings included in price. Additional toppings can be added for an additional price.

5 Cheese (Stretcher) Calzone

$14.99

Original Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Feta, Goat, Cheddar, and Topped with Fresh Basil.

All Meat (Shield) Calzone

$14.99

Original Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon and Ground Burger.

BBQ Chicken (Hydrant) Calzone

$14.99

Original Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Ham, Red and Green Onion with BBQ Sauce.

Buffalo Chicken (Halligan) Calzone

$14.99

Grilled Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Bacon, Tomato, Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella, Red Onion, Green Onion and Blue Cheese Crumbles.

Chicken Bacon Ranch (Anthem) Calzone

$14.99

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Red Onion, Alfredo Sauce and Ranch Dressing.

Grass Fire (All Veggie) Calzone

$14.99

Red and green Onion, Baja Pico, Feta, Mozzarella, Fresh Basil and Mushrooms.

Hawaii 5-0 Calzone

$14.99

Our Hawaiian Style Pizza!! Original Pizza Sauce, Ham, Pineapple, Red Onion, and Black Olives.

M&As Fav Calzone

$14.99

Original Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Goat Cheese, Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto, Grilled Chicken, and Fresh Basil.

Mozzarella Cheese Calzone

$8.99

Original Pizza Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese

Sausage and Mushroom (7-King-9) Calzone

$12.99

Original Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Sauce, Italian Sausage and Mushroom.

Super Supreme (Patty Wagon) Calzone

$14.99

This is the Supreme you have been waiting for! Original pizza sauce, mozzarella, Italian sausage, pepperoni, red onion, black olives and mushrooms.

Taco (Ladder Truck) Calzone

$14.99

Queso Cheese Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, Taco Beef or Grilled Chicken, Black Beans wrapped in a warm Calzone. Tortilla Chips, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Baja pico, black olives, and Jalapeños served on the side.

The Chief Calzone

$14.99

Original pizza sauce, mozzarella, ham, pepperoni, sauerkraut, green olive and red onion.

SPECIALTY PIZZA

16"Large Specialty Pizza

$25.49

12"Small Specialty Pizza

$16.99

10"Cauliflower Crust Specialty Pizza

$15.99

Build your Own SPECIALTY PIZZA

12" Small Build Your Own Specialty Pizza

$16.99

16"Large Build Your Own Specialty Pizza

$24.99

10" Cauliflower Crust BYO Specialty Pizza

$15.99

Chicken Combo Baskets

Bone - In Wings

$9.95

Choose 1 sauce to toss your wings in OR choose 2 sauces for dipping!

Boneless Chicken Bites

$9.95

Choose 1 sauce to toss your wings in OR choose 2 sauces for dipping!

Chicken Tenders

$9.95

Choose 1 sauce to toss your wings in OR choose 2 sauces for dipping!

Chicken SLIDERS

A trio of breaded chicken breasts tossed in your favorite wing sauce with shredded lettuce, snuggled in a warm slider roll.

CHICKEN SLIDERS

$9.95

A trio of breaded chicken breasts tossed in your favorite wing sauce with shredded lettuce snuggled in a warm slider roll.

SIDES

SIDE SALAD

$5.95

Shredded Lettuce, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Diced Tomato and Bacon.

Regular Fries -SIDE order

$3.95

Garlic Parmesan Fries - SIDE order

$5.95

Matt's Mac - SIDE order

$4.25

Loaded Fries - SIDE order

$4.95

Dessert

The Fire Extinguisher is the perfect way to end the meal! Mini cannolis filled with sweet chocolate chip cream filling, paired with a perfect piece of Tiramisu.

Fire Extinguisher Dessert

$7.95

Extra Sauces and Dressings

BBQ on SIDE

$0.25

Buffalo on SIDE

$0.25

Honey Hot on SIDE

$0.25

Hot Buffalo on SIDE

$0.25

Jerk on SIDE

$0.25

Kentucky Bourbon on SIDE

$0.25

Mango Habanero on SIDE

$0.25

Sweet Chili on SIDE

$0.25

Teriyaki on SIDE

$0.25

Non Alcoholic Drinks

Diet Mountain Dew

$2.50+

Diet Pepsi

$2.50+

Dr Pepper

$2.50+

Ice Tea

$2.50+

Lemonade

$2.50+

Mist Twist

$2.50+

Mountain Dew

$2.50+

Pepsi

$2.50+

Raspberry Tea

$2.50+

Root Beer

$2.50+

Chocolate Milk

$2.50+

Milk

$2.50+

Items

To-Go Silverware

$0.10

Ketchup Packets

Mustard Packet

Mayo Packet

All hours
Sunday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

For future orders, please, go to our online ordering page at: https://www.toasttab.com/allycatz-firehouse-113-s-state-street/v3

Location

113 S State Street, Denver, IA 50622

Directions

Gallery
AllyCatz FireHouse image
AllyCatz FireHouse image
AllyCatz FireHouse image

Similar restaurants in your area

AllyCatz GrubHouse
orange starNo Reviews
107 S State St Denver, IA 50622
View restaurantnext
East Bremer Diner
orange starNo Reviews
117 E Bremer Ave Bremer, IA 50677
View restaurantnext
Big Acai Bowls - Cedar Falls
orange starNo Reviews
100 E. 2nd St., Suite 106 Cedar Falls, IA 50613
View restaurantnext
Urban Pie - Cedar Falls
orange star4.3 • 1,006
200 State St Cedar Falls, IA 50613
View restaurantnext
Roxxy Cedar Falls
orange starNo Reviews
314 Main St Cedar Falls, IA 50613
View restaurantnext
George's Local
orange starNo Reviews
108 E 4th St. Cedar Falls, IA 50613
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Denver
Waterloo
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Mason City
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Marion
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Cedar Rapids
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
North Liberty
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Coralville
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Ames
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Iowa City
review star
Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)
Dubuque
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston