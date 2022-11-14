Restaurant header imageView gallery
AllyCatz GrubHouse

107 S State St

Denver, IA 50622

Popular Items

Back Alley
Grilled Burrito
Barn Burner

FOOD SPECIALS

3 Lil Pigs Melt

$14.00

The 3 Lil Pigs Smoked Pork Loin Melt is: Grilled Texas Toast, Melted Cheddar, Sauteed Red Onion, fresh in-house Smoked Port Loin, Grilled Ham and Bacon, with Brew Pub Mustard Horseradish Sauce.

Plain Smoked Shredded Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Starters

Allycatz Loaded Lid

$28.00

Choose any 4 items from our Starters Menu. Choose up to 6 sauces on the side.

Boneless Bites Starter

$11.00

Breaded Chicken Bites

Chicken Tenders Starter

$11.00

Breaded all white chicken tenders.

Chips And Baja Pico

$8.00

Tortilla Chips served with our homemade Baja Pico (a chunky tomato salsa with cilantro, black beans, corn, and onion)

Chips And Guacamole

$8.00

Tortilla Chips served with Guacamole.

Chips and White Queso Cheese Sauce

$8.00

Tortilla Chips served with white queso cheese sauce.

Fiesta Poppers

$11.00

Red jalapeno pepper halvs stuffed with tangy chili cream cheese in crunchy bread crumbs sprinkled with read and green chili flakes.

Frickle CHIPS

$10.00

Fresh cut pickle chips dipped and dusted in a perfectly seasoned, light and crispy batter.

Frickle Sticks

$10.00

Fresh cut pickle fries dipped and dusted in a perfectly seasoned, light and crispy batter.

Fried Mushrooms

$11.00

Sliced portabella mushrooms, breaded and fried to perfection!

Jalapeno & Cheese Empanadas

$11.00

The perfect mix of spicy and savory to please all taste buds.

Loaded Fries or Tots

$12.00

Seasoned steak fries or tots topped with Mac-n-Cheese sauce, Parmesan cheese, Bacon, Sour Cream, and Green Onions.

Munster Cheese Curds

$11.00

Lightly breaded, deep fried Munster cheese curds.

Nachos OR Totchos

$12.00

Choose between Tortilla Chips or Seasoned Tater Tots. Piled high with white queso cheese sauce, Beef Taco meat or chicken, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, Baja Pico, black olives, and jalapenos.

Onion Rings

$10.00

Perfectly battered onion rings!

Santa Fe Eggs

$12.00

Shredded chicken, cheese, black beans, peppers, and corn rolled up and deep fried. Don't forget to add the Fiesta Ranch!

Signature Wraps & Sandwiches

Pick any theme of our Signature Wraps and Sandwiches below. For your main protein, you will choose between a 1/2 lb beef burger, jumbo breaded tenderloin, breaded chicken filet, grilled chicken breast OR breaded Cod filet. Then, choose to wrap it in a tortilla shell or throw it on a bun. Served with seasoned fries or tots.

Back Alley

$14.50

Toppings: Cheddar Cheese, Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles and Cyclone Sauce. Choose your protein: 1/2 lb Beef Burger, Jumbo Breaded Tenderloin, Breaded Chicken Breast, Grilled Chicken Breast or Breaded Cod Filet.

Barn Burner

$14.50

Toppings: Pepper Jack Cheese, Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles and Bacon Buffalo Sauce. Choose your protein: 1/2 lb Beef Burger, Jumbo Breaded Tenderloin, Breaded Chicken Breast, Grilled Chicken Breast or Breaded Cod Filet.

Rise & Shine

$14.50

Toppings: Grilled Ham, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, with an egg-cooked to order and Hashbrowns. Choose your protein: 1/2 lb Beef Burger, Jumbo Breaded Tenderloin, Breaded Chicken Breast, Grilled Chicken Breast or Breaded Cod Filet.

Scrappy Cat

$14.50

Pepper Jack cheese, sautéed onion and mushrooms with bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickles and Meow’in Mayo.

Signature Salad as a Wrap

$14.50

The 107

$14.50

Toppings: Smoked Gouda, Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Frickle Chips and Colonel's Mustard. Choose your protein: 1/2 lb Beef Burger, Jumbo Breaded Tenderloin, Breaded Chicken Breast, Grilled Chicken Breast or Breaded Cod Filet.

Up In Smoke

$14.50

Toppings: Smoked Gouda, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles and Battered Onion Rings with Bang-A-Rang BBQ Sauce. Choose your protein: 1/2 lb Beef Burger, Jumbo Breaded Tenderloin, Breaded Chicken Breast, Grilled Chicken Breast or Breaded Cod Filet.

The FatCat

$14.50

Smoked Gouda, ham, bacon, fried pickle chips, lettuce, onion, tomato with Cyclone Sauce.

The SassyCat Melt

$14.50

This "technically" is not a Signature Sandwich because it stands as it's own as a Melt. With grilled Texas toast, melted cheddar cheese, sauteed onions, mushrooms, jalapenos and Cyclone Sauce all melted together with your favorite protein! That's right...you still get to pick your main protein for this sandwich!

Wildcat

$14.50

Toppings: Fried Portabella Mushrooms, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle and Meow'in Mayo. Choose your protein: 1/2 lb Beef Burger, Jumbo Breaded Tenderloin, Breaded Chicken Breast, Grilled Chicken Breast or Breaded Cod Filet.

Plain Breaded Chicken

$13.00

Build Your Own Sandwich. This will come as a plain sandwich, please, add any toppings or sauce you would like.

Plain Breaded Fish

$13.00

Build Your Own Sandwich. This will come as a plain sandwich, please, add any toppings or sauce you would like.

Plain Burger

$13.00

Build Your Own Sandwich. This will come as a plain sandwich, please, add any toppings or sauce you would like.

Plain Grilled Chicken

$13.00

Build Your Own Sandwich. This will come as a plain sandwich, please, add any toppings or sauce you would like.

Plain Tenderloin

$13.00

Build Your Own Sandwich. This will come as a plain sandwich, please, add any toppings or sauce you would like.

Breakfast All Day

South State Big Breakfast

$13.00

2 eggs cooked to order, crispy hash browns or tots, choice of meat (bacon or sausage), toast or pancakes

GrubHouse Pancakes

$12.00+

Golden stack of goodness with your choice of meat (bacon or sausage). Full Stack = 4 Pancakes; Half Stack = 2 Pancakes

Denver Cyclone Omelet

$13.00

Fluffy eggs folded with cheese, sausage, bacon, ham, green onions and Baja Pico! Served with crispy hash browns or tots, and choice of toast or pancakes.

Krazy's Big Bad Breakfast Burrito

$13.00

The Denver Omelet shoved into a warm flour tortilla! Served with crispy hash browns or tots, and choice of toast or pancakes.

Westy's Breakfast Skillet

$13.00

2 eggs cooked to order and served over hash browns or tots, crispy bacon, sausage, ham, cheese and green onion, plus your choice of toast or pancakes.

Breakfast Tacos

$11.00+

Scrambled eggs, ham, sausage, bacon, green onion all topped with cheddar cheese and Baja Pico. Served with tots or hash browns. Choose between 2 tacos or 3 tacos meal.

Breakfast Quesadilla

$13.00

Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Green Onions, Baja Pico, Cheddar Cheese and Scrambled Eggs. Served with hashbrowns or tots and choice of toast or pancakes.

Texas Breakfast Melt

$12.00

Grilled Texas toast layered with sausage patties, sliced ham, strips of bacon, cheddar cheese, and an egg cooked to order. Served with hasbrowns or tots.

French Toast

$12.00+

Kids/Seniors Grub

Kid's Hamburger

$8.00

Served with fries or tots. Can add toppings to the burger here.

Kids Chicken Bites

$8.00

Served with fries or tots.

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Served with fries or tots.

Kids French Toast

$8.00

Homemade cinnamon Texas french toast. Served with bacon or sausage.

Kids Mac n Cheese

$8.00

Topped with cheddar cheese, bacon and green onion.

Kids Nachos or Totchos

$8.00

Tortilla chips or tots topped with White Queso Cheese Sauce, Lettuce, Sour Cream. Add Beef or Chicken taco meat for $1.00

Kids Soft Shell Tacos (Meat, Lettuce, Cheese, Sour Cream)

$8.00

Choice of beef or chicken, lettuce and cheese. Served with rice and beans or fries.

Lil’ Pancake Stack

$8.00

2 Pancakes. Served with bacon or sausage.

South State Lil’ Breakfast

$8.00

1 egg cooked to order, crispy hash browns or tots, your choice of meat (bacon or sausage), toast or pancakes.

Matt's Mac n Cheese

Topped with Green Onion and Bacon.

Small Mac n Cheese

$4.50

Matt's Mac is the best of the best!! Ask anyone. Topped with green onion and bacon.

Large Mac n Cheese

$9.00

Matt's Mac is the best of the best!! Ask anyone. Topped with green onion and bacon.

South Of The Border

Grilled Burrito

$13.50

This big bad burrito is stuffed with taco meat, cheese, black beans and cilantro lime rice and Baja Pico. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, Baja Pico, black olives, jalapeños and grilled to perfection! Served with cilantro lime rice and black beans. Choice of beef, chicken taco meat or breaded fish.

Quesadillas

$12.50

Quesadillas filled with cheddar cheese and taco meat. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, Baja Pico, black olives and jalapeños. Served with black beans and cilantro lime rice. Choice of beef, chicken taco meat or breaded fish.

Super Softshell Dinner

$11.00+

Soft shell tacos with taco meat, cheese, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, Baja Pico, black olives and jalapeños. Served with black beans and cilantro lime rice. Choose between 2 or 3 taco dinner. Choice of beef, chicken taco meat or breaded fish.

Taco Salad

$12.50

Tortilla chips topped with lettuce, cheese, taco meat, cilantro lime rice, black beans, sour cream, guacamole, Baja Pico, black olives and jalapeños. Choice of beef, chicken taco meat or breaded fish.

Salads

Caesar Salad

$10.00+

Chopped Romaine lettuce topped with Parmesan cheese, eggs, green onions, diced tomatoes, served with creamy Caesar dressing on the side. Topped with your choice of Breaded Chicken, Grilled Chicken or Breaded Cod Filet.

Grubhouse Salad

$10.00+

Chopped Romaine lettuce topped with cheddar cheese, eggs, green onion, diced tomatoes, bacon. Try it with Colonel’s Mustard Sauce — Or your favorite dressing will do! Topped with your choice of Breaded Chicken, Grilled Chicken or Breaded Cod Filet.

The Lil Grub Salad. (Side Salad)

$7.00

Handful of Romaine lettuce, shredded cheddar cheese, eggs, diced tomatoes and your favorite dressing served on the side.

Garfield Salad

$11.00+

Big ‘Ol’ Fat Cat Salad With Cheddar and Parmesan cheeses, eggs, tomato, bacon, green onions, black olives, ham, red onion, and your choice of dressing served on the side. Topped with your choice of Breaded Chicken, Grilled Chicken or Breaded Cod Filet.

Baskets

Boneless Bites Basket

$11.00

Boneless chicken bites served with fries or tots.

Chicken Tenders

$11.00

All white meat breaded chicken tenders. Served with fries or tots.

Haddie Bites

$11.00

Battered haddock (white fish) bites. Served with fries or tots.

Matt's Mac Basket

$8.00

Small Matt's Mac served with fries or tots.

Santa Fe Basket

$11.00

Shredded chicken, cheese, black beans, peppers and corn all rolled up and deep fried. Served with fries or tots.

Extra Sauces/Dressings

Bacon Buffalo

$0.50

Bacon infused buffalo sauce.

Bang-A-Rang BBQ

$0.50

A sweet BBQ sauce with a bang (just a pinch of heat).

Colonel's Mustard

$0.50

A tangy, sweet, honey filled mustard.

Cyclone Sauce

$0.50

Sweet chili mayo with a hint of hotness.

Fiesta Ranch

$0.50

Cilantro and lime flavored buttermilk ranch.

Meow'in Mayo

$0.50

Chipotle and garlic flavored mayo.

Ranch

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Ceasar

$0.50

French

$0.50

Italian

$0.50

Tarter

$0.50

Sides

Bacon TWO Pieces

$2.50

Cheese Curds 1/2 Order

$6.00

EGG - 2 (TWO)

$3.00

EGG - ONE

$1.50

French Toast - 2 Slices

$6.00

French Toast - ONE SLICE

$3.00

Frickle CHIP 1/2 Order

$5.50

Frickle Sticks 1/2 Order

$5.50

Fried Mushrooms 1/2 Order

$5.50

Fries - SIDE

$3.50

GUAC (White Cup)

$4.00

Guacamole Side Cup

$1.00

Hashbrowns - SIDE

$3.50

Hashbrowns, CHEESY

$5.00

Mac Sauce (White Cup)

$3.50

Onion Rings 1/2 Order

$5.50

Pancake - ONE

$3.00

Pancakes - 2

$6.00

PICO (White Cup)

$3.00

Queso (White Cup)

$4.00

Sausage Patty - ONE

$2.50

TOTS - SIDE

$3.50

Wheat Toast - 1 Pc

$1.00

Wheat Toast - TWO Pc

$2.00

White Toast - 1 piece

$1.00

White Toast - TWO pcs

$2.00

Fire & Ice

Fire & Ice

$7.00

Chocolate Chip or Peanut Butter Cookie served with Sweet Spot Vanilla or AllyCatz Trax Ice Cream.

Non Alcoholic Drinks

Chocolate Milk

$2.50+

Coffee

$2.50+

Cranberry Juice

$2.50+

Diet Mountain Dew

$2.50+

Diet Pepsi

$2.50+

Dr Pepper

$2.50+

Lemonade

$2.50+

Milk

$2.50+

Mist Twist

$2.50+

Mountain Dew

$2.50+

Orange Juice

$2.50+

Pepsi

$2.50+

Raspberry Tea

$2.50+

Root Beer

$2.50+

Tea

$2.50+
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Enjoy some great food and drink with great friends. Come on in and slow down from all the hustle and bustle of busy life.

Website

Location

107 S State St, Denver, IA 50622

Directions

