AllyCatz GrubHouse
No reviews yet
107 S State St
Denver, IA 50622
Popular Items
Starters
Allycatz Loaded Lid
Choose any 4 items from our Starters Menu. Choose up to 6 sauces on the side.
Boneless Bites Starter
Breaded Chicken Bites
Chicken Tenders Starter
Breaded all white chicken tenders.
Chips And Baja Pico
Tortilla Chips served with our homemade Baja Pico (a chunky tomato salsa with cilantro, black beans, corn, and onion)
Chips And Guacamole
Tortilla Chips served with Guacamole.
Chips and White Queso Cheese Sauce
Tortilla Chips served with white queso cheese sauce.
Fiesta Poppers
Red jalapeno pepper halvs stuffed with tangy chili cream cheese in crunchy bread crumbs sprinkled with read and green chili flakes.
Frickle CHIPS
Fresh cut pickle chips dipped and dusted in a perfectly seasoned, light and crispy batter.
Frickle Sticks
Fresh cut pickle fries dipped and dusted in a perfectly seasoned, light and crispy batter.
Fried Mushrooms
Sliced portabella mushrooms, breaded and fried to perfection!
Jalapeno & Cheese Empanadas
The perfect mix of spicy and savory to please all taste buds.
Loaded Fries or Tots
Seasoned steak fries or tots topped with Mac-n-Cheese sauce, Parmesan cheese, Bacon, Sour Cream, and Green Onions.
Munster Cheese Curds
Lightly breaded, deep fried Munster cheese curds.
Nachos OR Totchos
Choose between Tortilla Chips or Seasoned Tater Tots. Piled high with white queso cheese sauce, Beef Taco meat or chicken, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, Baja Pico, black olives, and jalapenos.
Onion Rings
Perfectly battered onion rings!
Santa Fe Eggs
Shredded chicken, cheese, black beans, peppers, and corn rolled up and deep fried. Don't forget to add the Fiesta Ranch!
Signature Wraps & Sandwiches
Back Alley
Toppings: Cheddar Cheese, Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles and Cyclone Sauce. Choose your protein: 1/2 lb Beef Burger, Jumbo Breaded Tenderloin, Breaded Chicken Breast, Grilled Chicken Breast or Breaded Cod Filet.
Barn Burner
Toppings: Pepper Jack Cheese, Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles and Bacon Buffalo Sauce. Choose your protein: 1/2 lb Beef Burger, Jumbo Breaded Tenderloin, Breaded Chicken Breast, Grilled Chicken Breast or Breaded Cod Filet.
Rise & Shine
Toppings: Grilled Ham, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, with an egg-cooked to order and Hashbrowns. Choose your protein: 1/2 lb Beef Burger, Jumbo Breaded Tenderloin, Breaded Chicken Breast, Grilled Chicken Breast or Breaded Cod Filet.
Scrappy Cat
Pepper Jack cheese, sautéed onion and mushrooms with bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickles and Meow’in Mayo.
Signature Salad as a Wrap
The 107
Toppings: Smoked Gouda, Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Frickle Chips and Colonel's Mustard. Choose your protein: 1/2 lb Beef Burger, Jumbo Breaded Tenderloin, Breaded Chicken Breast, Grilled Chicken Breast or Breaded Cod Filet.
Up In Smoke
Toppings: Smoked Gouda, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles and Battered Onion Rings with Bang-A-Rang BBQ Sauce. Choose your protein: 1/2 lb Beef Burger, Jumbo Breaded Tenderloin, Breaded Chicken Breast, Grilled Chicken Breast or Breaded Cod Filet.
The FatCat
Smoked Gouda, ham, bacon, fried pickle chips, lettuce, onion, tomato with Cyclone Sauce.
The SassyCat Melt
This "technically" is not a Signature Sandwich because it stands as it's own as a Melt. With grilled Texas toast, melted cheddar cheese, sauteed onions, mushrooms, jalapenos and Cyclone Sauce all melted together with your favorite protein! That's right...you still get to pick your main protein for this sandwich!
Wildcat
Toppings: Fried Portabella Mushrooms, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle and Meow'in Mayo. Choose your protein: 1/2 lb Beef Burger, Jumbo Breaded Tenderloin, Breaded Chicken Breast, Grilled Chicken Breast or Breaded Cod Filet.
Plain Breaded Chicken
Build Your Own Sandwich. This will come as a plain sandwich, please, add any toppings or sauce you would like.
Plain Breaded Fish
Build Your Own Sandwich. This will come as a plain sandwich, please, add any toppings or sauce you would like.
Plain Burger
Build Your Own Sandwich. This will come as a plain sandwich, please, add any toppings or sauce you would like.
Plain Grilled Chicken
Build Your Own Sandwich. This will come as a plain sandwich, please, add any toppings or sauce you would like.
Plain Tenderloin
Build Your Own Sandwich. This will come as a plain sandwich, please, add any toppings or sauce you would like.
Breakfast All Day
South State Big Breakfast
2 eggs cooked to order, crispy hash browns or tots, choice of meat (bacon or sausage), toast or pancakes
GrubHouse Pancakes
Golden stack of goodness with your choice of meat (bacon or sausage). Full Stack = 4 Pancakes; Half Stack = 2 Pancakes
Denver Cyclone Omelet
Fluffy eggs folded with cheese, sausage, bacon, ham, green onions and Baja Pico! Served with crispy hash browns or tots, and choice of toast or pancakes.
Krazy's Big Bad Breakfast Burrito
The Denver Omelet shoved into a warm flour tortilla! Served with crispy hash browns or tots, and choice of toast or pancakes.
Westy's Breakfast Skillet
2 eggs cooked to order and served over hash browns or tots, crispy bacon, sausage, ham, cheese and green onion, plus your choice of toast or pancakes.
Breakfast Tacos
Scrambled eggs, ham, sausage, bacon, green onion all topped with cheddar cheese and Baja Pico. Served with tots or hash browns. Choose between 2 tacos or 3 tacos meal.
Breakfast Quesadilla
Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Green Onions, Baja Pico, Cheddar Cheese and Scrambled Eggs. Served with hashbrowns or tots and choice of toast or pancakes.
Texas Breakfast Melt
Grilled Texas toast layered with sausage patties, sliced ham, strips of bacon, cheddar cheese, and an egg cooked to order. Served with hasbrowns or tots.
French Toast
Kids/Seniors Grub
Kid's Hamburger
Served with fries or tots. Can add toppings to the burger here.
Kids Chicken Bites
Served with fries or tots.
Kids Chicken Tenders
Served with fries or tots.
Kids French Toast
Homemade cinnamon Texas french toast. Served with bacon or sausage.
Kids Mac n Cheese
Topped with cheddar cheese, bacon and green onion.
Kids Nachos or Totchos
Tortilla chips or tots topped with White Queso Cheese Sauce, Lettuce, Sour Cream. Add Beef or Chicken taco meat for $1.00
Kids Soft Shell Tacos (Meat, Lettuce, Cheese, Sour Cream)
Choice of beef or chicken, lettuce and cheese. Served with rice and beans or fries.
Lil’ Pancake Stack
2 Pancakes. Served with bacon or sausage.
South State Lil’ Breakfast
1 egg cooked to order, crispy hash browns or tots, your choice of meat (bacon or sausage), toast or pancakes.
Matt's Mac n Cheese
South Of The Border
Grilled Burrito
This big bad burrito is stuffed with taco meat, cheese, black beans and cilantro lime rice and Baja Pico. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, Baja Pico, black olives, jalapeños and grilled to perfection! Served with cilantro lime rice and black beans. Choice of beef, chicken taco meat or breaded fish.
Quesadillas
Quesadillas filled with cheddar cheese and taco meat. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, Baja Pico, black olives and jalapeños. Served with black beans and cilantro lime rice. Choice of beef, chicken taco meat or breaded fish.
Super Softshell Dinner
Soft shell tacos with taco meat, cheese, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, Baja Pico, black olives and jalapeños. Served with black beans and cilantro lime rice. Choose between 2 or 3 taco dinner. Choice of beef, chicken taco meat or breaded fish.
Taco Salad
Tortilla chips topped with lettuce, cheese, taco meat, cilantro lime rice, black beans, sour cream, guacamole, Baja Pico, black olives and jalapeños. Choice of beef, chicken taco meat or breaded fish.
Salads
Caesar Salad
Chopped Romaine lettuce topped with Parmesan cheese, eggs, green onions, diced tomatoes, served with creamy Caesar dressing on the side. Topped with your choice of Breaded Chicken, Grilled Chicken or Breaded Cod Filet.
Grubhouse Salad
Chopped Romaine lettuce topped with cheddar cheese, eggs, green onion, diced tomatoes, bacon. Try it with Colonel’s Mustard Sauce — Or your favorite dressing will do! Topped with your choice of Breaded Chicken, Grilled Chicken or Breaded Cod Filet.
The Lil Grub Salad. (Side Salad)
Handful of Romaine lettuce, shredded cheddar cheese, eggs, diced tomatoes and your favorite dressing served on the side.
Garfield Salad
Big ‘Ol’ Fat Cat Salad With Cheddar and Parmesan cheeses, eggs, tomato, bacon, green onions, black olives, ham, red onion, and your choice of dressing served on the side. Topped with your choice of Breaded Chicken, Grilled Chicken or Breaded Cod Filet.
Baskets
Boneless Bites Basket
Boneless chicken bites served with fries or tots.
Chicken Tenders
All white meat breaded chicken tenders. Served with fries or tots.
Haddie Bites
Battered haddock (white fish) bites. Served with fries or tots.
Matt's Mac Basket
Small Matt's Mac served with fries or tots.
Santa Fe Basket
Shredded chicken, cheese, black beans, peppers and corn all rolled up and deep fried. Served with fries or tots.
Extra Sauces/Dressings
Bacon Buffalo
Bacon infused buffalo sauce.
Bang-A-Rang BBQ
A sweet BBQ sauce with a bang (just a pinch of heat).
Colonel's Mustard
A tangy, sweet, honey filled mustard.
Cyclone Sauce
Sweet chili mayo with a hint of hotness.
Fiesta Ranch
Cilantro and lime flavored buttermilk ranch.
Meow'in Mayo
Chipotle and garlic flavored mayo.
Ranch
Blue Cheese
Ceasar
French
Italian
Tarter
Sides
Bacon TWO Pieces
Cheese Curds 1/2 Order
EGG - 2 (TWO)
EGG - ONE
French Toast - 2 Slices
French Toast - ONE SLICE
Frickle CHIP 1/2 Order
Frickle Sticks 1/2 Order
Fried Mushrooms 1/2 Order
Fries - SIDE
GUAC (White Cup)
Guacamole Side Cup
Hashbrowns - SIDE
Hashbrowns, CHEESY
Mac Sauce (White Cup)
Onion Rings 1/2 Order
Pancake - ONE
Pancakes - 2
PICO (White Cup)
Queso (White Cup)
Sausage Patty - ONE
TOTS - SIDE
Wheat Toast - 1 Pc
Wheat Toast - TWO Pc
White Toast - 1 piece
White Toast - TWO pcs
Fire & Ice
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Enjoy some great food and drink with great friends. Come on in and slow down from all the hustle and bustle of busy life.
107 S State St, Denver, IA 50622