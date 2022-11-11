Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Allyn's Cafe

1,005 Reviews

$$

3538 Columbia Pkwy

Cincinnati, OH 45226

Popular Items

Chicken Quesadilla
Vegan Chili Dog
Beyond Meat Burger

FEATURED ITEMS

Big Al Burger

$14.95

8 oz of our special blend of locally sourced Wagyu beef and chuck, blackened or not blackened

Mardi Gras

Mardi Gras

$16.95

Linguine with a Cajun cream sauce of sherry, garlic, sun dried tomatoes and mushrooms Add protein: Chicken, Shrimp, Crawfish or Gator… 18.95 Combo of 2… 20.95 Combo of 3… 22.95 Combo of 4… 24.95

Al's Cajun Seafood Platter

$18.95

Blackened catfish, shrimp, and crawfish, served with popcorn shrimp, hushpuppies, and choice of side

Margarita

Margarita

$6.50

* ONLY 2 ALCOHOL BEVERAGES PER ORDER, NO EXCEPTIONS * Available on the Rocks, Frozen, or Half and Half

John Daly

$8.00

Sweet tea vodka, house made lemonade * ONLY 2 ALCOHOL BEVERAGES PER ORDER, NO EXCEPTIONS

Hurricane

Hurricane

$8.00

Bacardi Mango, Bacardi Dragfonfly, orange juice, pineapple and cranberry juice * ONLY 2 ALCOHOL BEVERAGES PER ORDER, NO EXCEPTIONS

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.95

6 Mozzarella Sticks served with Marinara

Allyn's Gift Card

Allyn's Gift Card

APPETIZERS

Quesadilla Rolls

$12.95

Deep fried with black beans and cheddar, served with tomatoes, sour cream and our special seasoning

Loaded Potato Wedges

$12.95

Cheddar, mozzarella, provolone, swiss, turkey chili, onions and bacon

Fried Gator and Shrimp

$16.95

Seasoned and tenderized gator fried and served with popcorn shrimp and hushpuppies

Chips and Dip

$8.95

Pick one for 7.95, Pick two for 10.00 Guacamole, Salsa, Vegan Con Queso

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.95

6 Mozzarella Sticks served with Marinara

Popcorn Shrimp

$9.95

Served with cocktail sauce

Traditional Wings

Traditional Wings

$16.95

10 Wings for 16.95

Boneless Wings

$15.95

10 Wings for 15.95

QUESADILLAS

All Quesadillas are served with Salsa and Sour Cream
Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.95+

*All Quesadillas are served with Salsa and Sour Cream

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$6.95+

*All Quesadillas are served with Salsa and Sour Cream

Veggie Quesadilla

Veggie Quesadilla

$6.95+

Grilled veggie mix of sweet peppers, onions and tomatoes *All Quesadillas are served with Salsa and Sour Cream

Shrimp Quesadilla

Shrimp Quesadilla

$7.95+

*All Quesadillas are served with Salsa and Sour Cream

Steak Quesadilla

Steak Quesadilla

$7.95+

*All Quesadillas are served with Salsa and Sour Cream

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$6.95+

*All Quesadillas are served with Salsa and Sour Cream

Daiya Veggie Quesadilla

Daiya Veggie Quesadilla

$7.95+

Grilled veggie mix of sweet peppers, onions, tomatoes and vegan cheese *All Quesadillas are served with Salsa and Sour Cream

CAJUN

Al's Cajun Seafood Platter

$18.95

Blackened catfish, shrimp, and crawfish, served with popcorn shrimp, hushpuppies, and choice of side

Catfish Platter

$15.95

New Orleans style breaded catfish, deep fried with a choice of two sides

Mardi Gras

Mardi Gras

$16.95

Linguine with a Cajun cream sauce of sherry, garlic, sun dried tomatoes and mushrooms Add protein: Chicken, Shrimp, Crawfish or Gator… 18.95 Combo of 2… 20.95 Combo of 3… 22.95 Combo of 4… 24.95

Étouffée

$12.95+

A rich, buttery Cajun cream sauce with bacon, served over white or brown rice and choice of shrimp, crawfish, or gator - Pick 2 - 19.95, Pick 3 - 21.95

Dirty Rice Entree

$17.95

With bacon, onions, peppers, celery and red beans, served with cornbread and one choice of Blackened Chicken, Gator, Shrimp or Crawfish

Blackened Chicken Breast

$14.95

Seasoned and served with two sides

Ahi Tuna

$16.95

Seasoned and served with two sides

Fish of the day

$18.95

Seasoned and served with two sides

SANDWICHES

Big Al Burger

$14.95

8 oz of our special blend of locally sourced Wagyu beef and chuck, blackened or not blackened

Turkey Burger

$11.95

blackened or not blackened

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

the best in town, blackened or not blackened

Beer Battered Cod

$10.95

crisp fillets of battered cod on a toasted bun

Ahi Tuna Sandwich

$14.95

8 oz. of ahi tuna, blackened or not blackened

Chicken Salad Wrap

$10.95

chicken, red grapes, walnuts, celery, apple, onions and lots o'love

Fried Shrimp Po Boy

$12.95

battered shrimp in our gourmet roll

Chicken Philly

Chicken Philly

$12.95

mounds of chicken with sautéed onions, peppers and provolone

Steak Philly

$13.95

marinated sirloin with sautéed onions, peppers and provolone

Mardi Dog

$12.95

1/4 lb. beef frank topped with jambalaya, red beans, picante sauce and onions, served on an Italian roll

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.95

Chicken tenderloins, buffalo sauce, choice of ranch or blue cheese

SALAD

Choice of Dressings: Ranch, Creamy Jalapeño, Balsamic, Vegan Ranch Chipotle, Honey Mustard and Blue Cheese, extra dressing add .50

House Salad

$8.95

Romaine lettuce, cucumbers, mushrooms, banana peppers, tomatoes and a cheese blend with choice of dressing

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$10.95

romaine lettuce, jalapeños, banana peppers, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese, chips, salsa, sour cream and choice of dressing ...with chicken 12.95 ...with steak 13.95

Black Bean and Rice

Black Bean and Rice

$11.95

Romaine lettuce, jalapenos, banana peppers, tomatoes, chips, salsa, topped with black beans, rice, red onion and spicy green salsa with choice of dressing Add Pumfu ... 14.95

Marinated Chicken Salad

$12.95

romaine lettuce, cucumbers, banana peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms and cheese topped with chicken marinated in our gourmet sauce

Marinated Steak Salad

$13.95

romaine lettuce, cucumbers, banana peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms and cheese topped with steak marinated in our gourmet sauce

Marinated Pumfu Salad

$13.95

romaine lettuce, cucumbers, banana peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms and cheese topped with steak marinated in our gourmet sauce

Caesar Salad

$10.95

romaine lettuce, croutons, tomatoes and parmesan cheese Top with Tuna $7, Chicken $7, Sirloin Tips $7, Fish of the Day $7 ...top with tuna, chicken, sirloin or fish of the day (market)

VEGAN

Vegan Chili

$5.95+

cup 4.50, bowl 7.95, entrée 10.95

Vegan Jambalaya

Vegan Jambalaya

$5.95+

vegan chicken and sausage, onions, peppers, and rice with cajun spices

Garden Burger

Garden Burger

$12.95

Made with black beans, carrots, onions, celery, corn chips and seasoning; topped with avocado, cucumber, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle and served with choice of side

Jackfruit BBQ Sandwich

Jackfruit BBQ Sandwich

$12.95

Choice of BBQ sauce and vegan coleslaw, served with side of choice

Vegan Chili Dog

$12.95

Smoked apple sage sausage, vegan chili, ohions, daiya cheddar cheese and mustard served on an italian roll with a side of choice

Vegan Mardi Gras Pasta

Vegan Mardi Gras Pasta

$17.95

Linguine with a cajun sauce of sherry, garlic, sun dried tomatoes and mushrooms Add Beyond Meat Italian Sausage .... 19.95 Add Pumfu ... 21.95

Beyond Meat Burger

$13.95

Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, cheese and choice of side

Beyond Meat Spicy Italian Sausage

$12.95

Served with peppers, tomatoes and onions on an italian roll with choice of side

SOUPS

All soups are served as a cup, bowl or entree portions: Cup 4.50 Bowl 7.95 Entree 10.95

Chicken and Sausage Gumbo

$5.95+

Thick soup, with onions, peppers, carrots, celery, okra, chicken and sausage, served over rice with cornbread

Jambalaya

$5.95+

chicken, sausage, onions, peppers and rice with Cajun spices and cornbread

Vegan Jambalaya

Vegan Jambalaya

$5.95+

vegan chicken and sausage, onions, peppers, and rice with cajun spices

Red Beans, Rice and Sausage

$5.95+

Peppers, onions and cajun spices served with cornbread

Turkey Chili

$5.95+

My wife Karen's recipe, sweet and hot just like her

Vegan Chili

Vegan Chili

$5.95+

Vegan, meatless crumbles, chili beans served with chips, jalapenos and daiya cheese

Pick 3 Mix and Match

$14.95

pick any 3 cups of soup, served as a platter with tortilla chips or jalapeño cheddar and cornbread for $12.95

SIDES

Fries

$4.95

Cajun Fries

$4.95

Mac N' Cheese

$4.95

Cup Black Beans

$4.95

Veg O Day

$4.95

Cup White Rice

$3.95

Cup Brown Rice

$3.95

Side Salad

$4.95

Starch O Day

$4.95

Hushpuppies

$4.95

Onion Rings

$4.95

Cornbread

$1.50
Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.95

6 Mozzarella Sticks served with Marinara

Broccoli

$4.95

Dirty Rice

$4.95

Cajun Onion Rings

$4.95

DESSERTS

Vegan Cheesecake

Vegan Cheesecake

$8.95

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$6.95

Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce

$6.95

TO-GO COCKTAILS

Margarita

Margarita

$6.50

* ONLY 2 ALCOHOL BEVERAGES PER ORDER, NO EXCEPTIONS * Available on the Rocks, Frozen, or Half and Half

John Daly

$8.00

Sweet tea vodka, house made lemonade * ONLY 2 ALCOHOL BEVERAGES PER ORDER, NO EXCEPTIONS

Hurricane

Hurricane

$8.00

Bacardi Mango, Bacardi Dragfonfly, orange juice, pineapple and cranberry juice * ONLY 2 ALCOHOL BEVERAGES PER ORDER, NO EXCEPTIONS

WINE

Allyn's (Canyon Road) Cabarnet Sauvignon

Allyn's (Canyon Road) Cabarnet Sauvignon

$10.00
Menage a Trois California Red

Menage a Trois California Red

$13.00Out of stock
Dancing Bull Zinfandel

Dancing Bull Zinfandel

$13.00
Mark West Pinot Noir

Mark West Pinot Noir

$17.00

Chateau Roquefort Bordeaux

$20.00

Chateau Soverain Merlot

$12.50
Allyn's Chardonnay

Allyn's Chardonnay

$10.00
Honig Sauvignon Blanc

Honig Sauvignon Blanc

$22.00
Band Of Roses Rose

Band Of Roses Rose

$14.00Out of stock
Cupcake Pinot Grigio

Cupcake Pinot Grigio

$12.00
Kung Fu Girl Riesling

Kung Fu Girl Riesling

$14.00

TO-GO BEER (6 PACK)

Bud Light

Bud Light

$7.99
Miller Lite

Miller Lite

$7.99
50 West Coast to Coast

50 West Coast to Coast

$12.99
50 West Lager

50 West Lager

$12.99
Abita Amber

Abita Amber

$12.99
Jackie O's Mystic Mama

Jackie O's Mystic Mama

$12.99
Braxton Storm

Braxton Storm

$12.99

MISCELLANEOUS

Allyn's Book, "We Don't Just Eat Lettuce"

Allyn's Book, "We Don't Just Eat Lettuce"

$17.99

A Certified Integrated Nutrition Health Coach with almost 30 years experience managing Cincinnati's most popular Cajun restaurant, Chef and Owner, Allyn Raifstanger, walks the talk and explains how he went from a happy carnivore to a healthy and happy vegan overnight. Allyn provides the reader with practical, healthy and delicious versions of Cajun, Italian, and Oriental vegan recipes that will satisfy even the carnivore.

Allyn's Gift Card

Allyn's Gift Card

Beers for the Kitchen

Beers for the Kitchen

$8.50
Allyn's Habanero Mustard Hot Sauce

Allyn's Habanero Mustard Hot Sauce

$10.00
Allyn's Cayenne Hot Sauce

Allyn's Cayenne Hot Sauce

$10.00
Allyn's Jalapeno Hot Sauce

Allyn's Jalapeno Hot Sauce

$10.00
Allyn's Habanero Chipotle Hot Sauce

Allyn's Habanero Chipotle Hot Sauce

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Allyn's Cafe has been sitting in the middle of Columbia Tusculum, Cincinnati's oldest neighborhood, for 28 years and thriving more than ever. Every day, we want to provide every guest with a welcoming feel, an atmosphere to enjoy and food and drinks that everybody will like. Come down for a great day at the Cafe!

Website

Location

3538 Columbia Pkwy, Cincinnati, OH 45226

Directions

Gallery
Allyn's Cafe image
Allyn's Cafe image

