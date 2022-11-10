Restaurant header imageView gallery

Alma Diner 131 N Main St

review star

No reviews yet

131 N Main St

Alma, CO 80420

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

GLUTEN FREE EVERTHING BAGEL
DOUBLE BISCUIT & GRAVY
SMOOTHIE WITHOUT YOGURT

COFFEE

HOT COFFEE

$3.25

ICED COFFEE

$3.25

DECAF

$3.25

Cafe Au Lait

$3.25

HOT CHOCOLATE

SMALL WITH WHIPPED CREAM

$3.00

SMALL WITHOUT WHIPPED CREAM

$3.00

LARGE WITH WHIPPED CREAM

$3.50Out of stock

LARGE WITHOUT WHIPPED CREAM

$3.50Out of stock

JUICES/LEMONADE/WATER

APPLE

$3.00

CRANBERRY

$3.00

ORANGE

$3.00

PERRIER

$2.75

ELDORADO SPRING WATER

$2.25

LEMONADE

$3.00

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Fruit Punch

$2.25Out of stock

RASBERRY LEMONADE

$3.00

MILK

WHITE

$2.75

CHOCOLATE

$2.75

OAT

$2.75

SMOOTHIE

SMOOTHIE WITH YOGURT

$8.25

SMOOTHIE WITHOUT YOGURT

$8.25

TEA

HOT TEA

$2.25

Choice of English Breakfast, Earl Grey, Chai, Fruit Flavors

SWEET ICED TEA

$2.25

UNSWEET ICED TEA

$2.25

Arnold Palmer

$2.25

Gallon

$5.00

BAGELS

CINNAMON RAISEN BAGEL

$4.25

EVERYTHING BAGEL

$4.25

GLUTEN FREE BAGEL

$4.75

GLUTEN FREE EVERTHING BAGEL

$4.75

PLAIN BAGEL

$4.25

BREAKFAST SANDWICHES & BURRITOS

BAGEL SANDWICH

$9.25

BISCUIT SANDWICH

$9.25

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$13.95

FLOUR TORTILLA FILLED WITH EGG, CHEESE, MEAT, BELL PEPPERS, ONIONS AND MUSHROOMS

BREAKFAST QUESADILLA

$12.95

CROISSANT SANDWICH

$9.25

ENGLISH MUFFIN SANDWICH

$9.25

SOURDOUGH SANDWICH

$9.25

TEXAS TOAST SANDWICH

$9.25

Grab & Go Breakfast Burrito

$13.95

Grab & Go Breakfast Sandwich

$8.25

BREAKFAST PLATES

BREAKFAST PLATTER

$14.95

TWO EGGS SCRAMBLED OR FRIED, HOME FRIES OR GRITS, CHOICE OF MEAT, CHOICE OF BREAD. INCLUDES COFFEE OR HOT TEA

CHOCOLATE CHIP WAFFLES

$8.25

DOUBLE BISCUIT & GRAVY

$9.95

EGGS BENEDICT

$12.95

TRADITIONAL BENNY - TWO EGGS POACHED ON A TOASTED ENGLISH MUFFIN WITH HAM AND HOLLANDAISE SAUCE

Half Order Eggs Benedict

$6.95

SINGLE BISCUIT & GRAVY

$7.95

WAFFLES

$8.25

FRESH MADE WAFFLES WITH YOUR CHOICE OF TOPPINGS

NEW ITEMS

A Bacon & Cheese Omlet

$14.95

Cheese Omlet

$14.95

Country Fried Steak & Eggs

$15.95

COWBOY BISCUIT

$15.95

COWBOY MUFFINS

$15.95

OPEN FACED TOASTED ENGLISH MUFFIN STACKED WITH MEAT AND CHEESE SCRAMBLER, HOMEFRIES AND SMOTHERED WITH SAUSAGE BREAKFAST GRAVY

Denver Omlet

$14.95

Ham & Cheese Omlet

$14.95

J Bacon & Cheese Omlet

$14.95

Sausage & Cheese Omlet

$14.95

VEGGIE OMLET

$13.95

PARFAITS

PARFAITS

$6.95Out of stock

GREEK YOGURT WITH GRANOLA AND FRESH FRUIT

A LA CART ITEMS & SIDES

APPLEWOOD BACON

$3.95

BRAT

$3.95Out of stock

BREADS

$1.50

BRISKET

$3.95Out of stock

Canadian Bacon

$3.95

CF STEAK

$4.25

CHEDDAR BRAT

$3.95Out of stock

Chorizo

$3.95

EGGS

$1.50

Fruit

$2.00

GRITS

$3.95

HAM

$3.95

Hamburger Patty

$3.95Out of stock

HOMEFRIES

$3.95

JALAPENO BACON

$3.95

LOADED HOMEFRIES

$6.95

SAUSAGE

$3.95

Veggies

$2.25

SWEETS

BANANA MUFFIN

$3.25Out of stock

Blueberry Muffins

$3.25Out of stock

CHERRY MUFFIN

$3.25Out of stock

CHOCOLATE CHIP CIN ROLL CAKE

$4.95Out of stock

CHOCOLATE CHIP MUFFIN

$3.25Out of stock

CINNAMON ROLL CAKE

$4.95

DANISH PASTRY

$1.50Out of stock

Monkey Bread

$4.00Out of stock

STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE MUFFIN

$4.95Out of stock

STRAWBERRY MUFFIN

$3.25Out of stock

RASBERRY CHOCOLATE CHIP MUFFINS

$3.25Out of stock

Blackberry Muffin

$3.25Out of stock

DONUTS

CHOCOLATE CHIP DONUTS

$1.95Out of stock

DONUTS

$1.95

STRAWBERRY DONUT

$1.95Out of stock

GF DONUT

$1.95

BURGERS

ALMA BURGER

$15.25

HAMBURGER WITH JALAPENO BACON, BABY SWISS, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, MUSHROOMS AND PICKLES TOPPED WITH HOUSE MADE ALMA GOLD SAUCE ON A BRIOCHE BUN

CHEESEBURGER

$13.50

HAMBURGER

$13.50

HAMBURGER WITH LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION AND PICKLE ON A BRIOCHE BUN

MOUNT BROSS BURGER

$17.95

MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER

$14.25

HAMBURGER WITH CARAMELIZED ONIONS AND MUSHROOMS AND BABY SWISS ON A BRIOCHE BUN

CHILI

CHILI

$7.95

HOUSE MADE CHILI

CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$8.95

SANDWICHES

BBQ Chicken

$15.95

BLT

$12.95

BRISKET

$17.95

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

$12.95

Caesar Wrap

$9.95

CAPRESE SANDWICH

$12.95Out of stock

CHICKEN BACON RANCH QUESADILLA

$15.95

Chicken Salad

$10.95Out of stock

Empanada W/Brisket

$11.95Out of stock

Empanada W/Chicken

$11.95Out of stock

FRENCH DIP

$14.95

GRILLED CHEESE

$8.95

Grilled Cheese & Tomato Bisque

$10.95Out of stock

Meatloaf Sandwich

$13.95Out of stock

Patty Melt

$14.95

Poblano w/Brisket

$15.95Out of stock

Poblano w/Chicken

$15.95Out of stock

PULLED PORK

$15.95

REUBEN

$14.95Out of stock

SMOKED CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP

$12.95

SMOKEHOUSE QUESADILLA

$15.95

TRITIP SANDWICH

$15.95Out of stock

Tuna Melt

$12.95

Tuna Salad

$11.95

ULTIMATE GRILLED CHEESE

$11.95

VEGGIE QUESADILLA

$13.95

Shrimp Po Boy

$14.95

SIDES

BAKED BEANS

$3.25

BAKED POTATO

$3.95

BBQ Chicken

$5.95

CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$5.95

COLESLAW

$3.25

HOUSE SALAD

$3.95Out of stock

LOADED BAKED POTATO

$5.95

MAC n CHEESE

$4.95

PASTA SALAD

$3.25Out of stock

Potato Salad

$3.95Out of stock

REGULAR FRIES

$3.95

SPICY FRIES

$3.95

LOADED POTATO SKINS

$10.95

SOUPS & SALADS

BUFFAL CHICKEN SALAD

$10.95

CHEF SALAD

$10.95Out of stock

LOADED MAC N CHEESE

$12.95

Shrimp & Grits W/Crawfish & Shrimp Etouffee

$15.95Out of stock

Shrimp & Grits W/Shrimp Etouffee

$15.95Out of stock

SMOKED CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

$10.95

SOUP OF THE DAY

$6.95

CHICKEN TENDERS

$12.95

CAKES

Chocolate Mini Bundt

$1.25Out of stock

Vanilla Mini Bundt

$1.25Out of stock

Strawberry Lemonade Mini Bundt

$1.25Out of stock

Cheesecake

$2.25Out of stock

COOKIES

WHITE CHOCOLATE CHERRY

$3.00Out of stock

CHOCOLATE CHUNK

$3.00Out of stock

Chocolate Fudge

$5.25Out of stock

White Chocolate Fudge

$3.00Out of stock

Cherry Pie Cookie Cups

$4.95Out of stock

Brownie

$3.00Out of stock

Salted Caramel Brownie

$4.95Out of stock

Stawberry Pie Cookie Cup

$4.95Out of stock

Apple Pie Cookie Cup

$4.95Out of stock

Cannoli

$5.95

PIES

Peach Cobbler

$5.95Out of stock

Fruit And Cream Cheese Mixed Berry

$7.95

Fruit And Cream Cheese Cherry

$7.95Out of stock

Oreo Cream Pie

$1.50Out of stock

Fruit And Cream Cheese Peaches

$7.95Out of stock

Apple Pie

$4.00Out of stock

Caramel Apple Empanada

$4.95Out of stock

CHERRY PIE

$4.00Out of stock

SWEET POTATO PIE

$4.00Out of stock

BOOKS & JOURNALS

SMALL JOURNAL

$18.00

LARGE JOURNAL

$22.00

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK BOOK

$26.00

Making Turns In The 10 Mile Mosquito Range Book

$28.00

Making Turns In Colorado’s Front Range Book

$32.00

GLASSWARE

CERAMIC MUGS

$25.95

HATS

ALMA KNIT CAP

$20.00

GREEN KNIT CAP

$20.00Out of stock

ALMA BASEBALL CAP

$20.00

NECK WARMER

$30.00

LIP BALM

COCONUT

$2.99

MINT

$2.99

REGULAR

$2.99

T-SHIRTS

COLORADO SHIRT

$35.00

Diner TShirt Long Sleeve

$25.00Out of stock

Diner TShirt Short Sleeve

$20.00Out of stock

CHICKEN

CHICKEN NUGGETS

$9.95

GRILLED CHEESE

$5.95
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family Diner nestled in the heart of the Rocky Mountains. This historic mining town is the highest incorporated town in North America. Come in and enjoy fresh food made to order!

Location

131 N Main St, Alma, CO 80420

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Yummies - Food Stand
orange starNo Reviews
Colorado Highway 9 Fairplay, CO 80440
View restaurantnext
City On A Hill - Canon City
orange starNo Reviews
508 Harrison Ave Leadville, CO 80461
View restaurantnext
Ullr Cafe
orange star4.0 • 6
1627 Ski Hill Road Breckenridge, CO 80424
View restaurantnext
The Lobby Bar
orange starNo Reviews
1627 Ski Hill Rd Breckenridge, CO 80424
View restaurantnext
Kenosha Steakhosue-Breckenridge
orange starNo Reviews
301 South Main Street Breckenridge, CO 80424
View restaurantnext
The Blue Stag Saloon - Breckenridge
orange star3.8 • 951
321 S Main Street Breckenridge, CO 80424
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Alma
Breckenridge
review star
Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)
Frisco
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Silverthorne
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Vail
review star
Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)
Avon
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Edwards
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Aspen
review star
Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)
Idaho Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Evergreen
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston